Create Your Nonprofit Budget: 9 Simple Steps + Free Template

Without a budget, running a nonprofit is like driving blindfolded – you might struggle to manage funds and meet goals, ultimately impacting your mission. A nonprofit operating budget helps you plan ahead and use your resources to serve your community. This financial roadmap is just one crucial aspect of running a nonprofit successfully.
This article breaks down: what a nonprofit budget is, which nonprofit budget format to use, and why nonprofit budgeting is important. You'll also find useful tips and a free nonprofit budget template to kick-start your budgeting process.
Table of Contents
5 key elements of an effective nonprofit budget
Importance of budgeting for nonprofits
9 steps to build a nonprofit budget from scratch
5 best practices for nonprofit budgeting
Nonprofit budgeting template [Downloadable]
Final thoughts on nonprofit organization's budget
FAQs on budgeting for nonprofit organizations
A nonprofit budget is a financial roadmap that outlines how an organization plans to use its funds. It details expected income and breaks down operating expenses and overall costs.
This document covers a 12-month period and serves as a planning tool and management aid. It helps nonprofits track their financial performance against their goals throughout the year.
The annual budget focuses on the nonprofit’s planned financial activities, expected revenue sources, and expenditures for the fiscal year ahead. While the annual budget is the primary financial plan, organizations often use other types of budgets to manage different aspects of their finances.
Operating budget
This budget provides a breakdown of your annual projected revenue and expenses. The nonprofit operating budget categorizes revenue by different funding sources. It also divides operating expenses by program and other overhead costs.
It offers an overview of the revenue and expenses associated with specific programs. It also includes the ongoing expenses required to sustain the program, which should be incorporated into your operating budget.
It projects expenses associated with long-term projects or multi-year campaigns. This budget covers your organization’s capital campaigns and other major expense campaigns.
It defines how you would use grant funding to support your mission. Most organizations that provide grants request that nonprofits submit their grant budgets.
Your budget should align with your nonprofit's mission and goals to ensure your revenue and spending are consistent with your core purpose. This alignment helps avoid wasting money on activities that won't advance your mission.
Identify the key areas that support your organization's objectives, such as program delivery, fundraising, staff development, or community outreach. Evaluate the importance of each area and the potential impact on your mission. Divide resources and funds accordingly, prioritizing activities that directly contribute to your goals.
Regularly review and adjust your budget to maintain this alignment. As your nonprofit grows and evolves, be prepared to shift resources to more critical areas of your mission.
Revenue projections are all about estimating the money your nonprofit will bring in. Break down your expected income by source - donations, grants, sponsorships, membership fees, and ticket sales from fundraising events.
To make accurate predictions, look at your past performance. How much did each source bring in last year? This data can help you make educated guesses about future income.
Remember, every nonprofit is unique, and your main sources of income might differ from others. The key is identifying your revenue streams and making realistic estimates for each. This helps you plan better and avoid financial surprises down the road.
Expenses are the costs your nonprofit incurs to run projects, operations, and campaigns. They typically fall into three categories: fundraising, administrative, and program costs. The first two make up your organization's overhead.
When budgeting, break down expected expenses for each category. Always allocate a portion of your budget to contingency funds, which can be a lifesaver when unexpected costs or emergencies arise.
Incorporate flexibility into your budget by preparing for various financial scenarios. Develop multiple budget versions: optimistic, realistic, and conservative. This approach helps your nonprofit adapt to changing circumstances, whether facing unexpected challenges or seizing new opportunities.
Consider potential changes in your funding sources, program demands, or economic conditions. For each scenario, you should outline specific action plans to maintain financial stability. This proactive strategy enables quick, informed decisions when faced with financial fluctuations, ensuring your nonprofit remains resilient and mission-focused throughout the year.
A nonprofit strategic plan outlines your organization's goals and activities for the year, while the budget ensures you have the resources to achieve them. Each budget item should connect to a specific planned activity or goal. This alignment helps ensure your spending directly supports your mission and strategic objectives.
Creating a thoughtful budget is crucial for nonprofit success. It's not just about tracking numbers; it's a roadmap that guides your organization toward its goals. A well-planned budget helps you:
An effective nonprofit budget prioritizes important things that push your goals forward. The more resources and funds you dedicate to them, the more likely you will reach your objectives.
A budget allows you to work for your mission without the risk of outpacing your funds. It lets you track expenses closely, preventing overspending and identifying cost-saving opportunities.
A good nonprofit budget provides a framework for financial accountability. It demonstrates the organization’s financial health and responsible use of funds, which is essential for maintaining the trust of the board, donors, and other stakeholders.
Budgeting allows you to identify potential risks and develop effective contingency plans to manage unexpected expenses or revenue shortfalls.
A good budget isn't just about numbers - it's your nonprofit's financial safety net that keeps you on track, no matter what challenges come your way.
A well-crafted budget offers a benchmark for evaluating your organization's financial performance over a specific period. By comparing actual progress against your budget, you can assess your programs, optimize operations, and make better decisions.
Before you develop your new budget, examine your nonprofit's past budgets, financial reports, and donor base to gain a clear understanding of its financial situation.
Further assess your cash flow, current assets, and liabilities. Test the current market situation and how it's likely to influence your income.
Work with this realistic baseline upon which you can create an accurate budget for your nonprofit organization.
When creating your nonprofit budget, clearly define your organization's goals and priorities for the upcoming period.
What do you want to achieve? Which programs or initiatives are most important? Set specific timelines for these objectives.
This step ensures your budget aligns with your overall strategy. By linking financial decisions to your mission and goals, you'll make smarter choices about where to allocate resources.
Remember, your budget should support your nonprofit's vision, not just track expenses.
Creating the budget is not the responsibility of the finance team only. Since it impacts every department of your nonprofit, consider all stakeholders while creating the budget.
Get the input of your volunteer head, executive director, fundraising leader, and other department heads into the budgeting creation.
Involving a team in your budgeting efforts helps share the responsibility and leads to increased accountability.
It's time to forecast your nonprofit's income for the upcoming period. List all the ways money will come in - donations, grants, events, corporate sponsorships, and more.
Here's a smart trick: Grade each income source from A to D based on its reliability. 'A' is rock-solid, while 'D' is more of a maybe.
Then, do some quick math. If you're hoping for a $10,000 grant, that's 80% likely to come through, budget for $8,000 (10,000 x 80%).
This approach gives you a realistic picture of your expected income, helping you plan more accurately.
After projecting your income, it's time to map out your expenses. Break these down into three main buckets:
Within each category, list specific costs such as rent, staff salaries, supplies, and transportation. Decide how much to allocate to each area, always keeping your nonprofit's goals in mind.
Cash flow projection refers to the monthly movement of funds coming in and going out of your nonprofit organization. Tracking this number tells you how much you have with you at any given point.
This is crucial for budgeting because it helps you anticipate tight spots and plan accordingly. It's especially important for nonprofits that may have irregular income streams or seasonal fluctuations in donations.
Start by listing all income sources and expected amounts. Then, detail your expenses across program, administrative, and fundraising categories. Aim for a balanced budget where income meets or exceeds expenses.
Remember, this is a draft. You'll likely need to revise and adjust as you go. Be realistic, but also allow some flexibility for unexpected changes. Consider creating multiple scenarios - optimistic, realistic, and conservative - to prepare for different financial situations.
Once your nonprofit budget is created, it must be reviewed and approved by the organization’s board of directors.
The responsibilites of a nonprofit board include a fiduciary duty to oversee and approve the budget. Once they give you a heads-up on your financial plan, you can implement it.
Remember that your budget is a living document that requires regular review and adjustments. Regularly compare actual expenditures against the prepared budget to ensure your nonprofit is on track.
You might notice a fundraiser underperformed or a new opportunity needs more funding. These insights allow you to adjust quickly, seize opportunities, and manage your finances more effectively. By staying on top of these variances, you can make informed decisions to keep your nonprofit financially healthy and mission-focused.
A template saves time by providing a structured format where you input data. These usually include a comprehensive set of income and expense categories.
You can also check out customizable templates to fit the unique needs of your nonprofit. Many nonprofit budget templates also come with built-in formulas and functions to automatically calculate percentages, variances, and totals.
You can easily find pre-built templates for operating budgets, program-based budgets, and grant proposals.
If you’re hosting several fundraising events or focusing on a large campaign, create a separate budget for these ventures. Keep your main organizational or operational budget focused on your operations.
Separating your operating budget from your capital budget allows for better planning and resource allocation, ensuring that big projects don't overshadow regular operations. It also helps you track progress on specific initiatives and make more informed decisions about future investments.
During economic downturns, individuals and companies can reduce their charitable contributions. While planning the budget, you must also consider inflation to divide your funds and manage expenses in a way that your operations stay afloat despite less funding.
Take a look at your last year’s budgets to gain insights into what to expect. It is generally suggested that you account for 3% inflation every year.
Nonprofits rely on a combination of funding sources such as donations, grants, fundraising events, and more. These income streams are unpredictable and fluctuate throughout the year.
Note the months and the sources that bring in more revenue and those that offer less funding. By considering these inconsistencies in financial planning, a nonprofit can ensure that it has enough reserves to cover periods of low income. This helps cut cash flow problems and ensure continuity of operations.
With nonprofit budgeting or accounting software solutions, you can streamline the financial planning for your nonprofit.
These platforms come with the ability to report, analyze, and collaborate on budgeting. They support complex calculations, web and Excel integration, donation tracking, and invoicing.
With a centralized platform for creating and managing budgeting, every organization member has clear and direct access to your spending plan. It leads to more effective financial management and decision-making processes.
Our template offers a comprehensive financial overview, covering both revenue and expenses in detail. It allows you to track various income sources, categorize expenses, and compare current figures with previous years.
Whether you're new to budgeting or looking to refine your process, this template offers a solid foundation to build upon.
A well-planned budget is the backbone of a successful nonprofit, guiding your financial decisions and helping you achieve your mission. Throughout this article, we've explored the importance of budgeting, different types of nonprofit budgets, and a step-by-step process to create one.
