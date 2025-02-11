How to Host a Successful Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser

Planning fundraising events often means balancing cost, effort, and potential returns. While many nonprofits default to galas or auctions, cornhole tournaments emerge as an increasingly popular alternative that consistently delivers strong results with minimal investment.
The numbers tell the story: typical cornhole tournaments can engage 20-40 teams, generate $25-100 per team in registration fees, and raise additional funds through sponsorships and concessions - all while requiring just basic equipment and venue space.
In this guide, we’ll show you how to organize a successful cornhole tournament that builds community while funding your mission.
Table of contents
How does a cornhole tournament work?
7 steps to run a successful cornhole tournament fundraiser
5 tips for organizing a cornhole fundraiser for nonprofits
Final thoughts on cornhole tournament fundraising
Cornhole is a fun outdoor game or tournament where players toss beanbags on a tilted board with a hole at one end. When playing in teams, each player gets four bags per round. They take turns throwing their bags, trying to either land them on the board or get them through the hole.
Structure your tournament based on your fundraising goals and participant expectations:
Step 1: Decide on the tournament type and rules
Step 2: Decide on the participation fees and winning prize
Step 3: Choose a date and venue for the event
Step 4: Arrange for cornhole equipment
Step 5: Setup registration for the event
Step 7: Prep for the day of the event
You must choose the tournament type that best fits your event size and schedule.
Single-elimination is perfect for shorter events, especially when cornhole is part of a larger festival or fair. If cornhole is your main event, consider double-elimination or round-robin formats, which give players more games and playing time.
After picking your format, set clear cornhole tournament rules about scoring, game length, and player conduct. Decide on points needed to win a match, what counts as a foul throw, and whether you'll follow standard American Cornhole Association rules or create your own.
Make sure to share these rules with all teams before the tournament begins and have printed copies available during the event.
Set an entry/participation fee that covers your event costs while raising meaningful funds for your cause. When calculating the fee, factor in expenses like venue rental, equipment, refreshments, and marketing materials, then add an amount that will benefit your charity.
For prizes, create a mix of appealing rewards that will attract participants. Consider offering a significant cash prize or high-value gift cards for first place, with smaller cash prizes or sponsored gift packages for runners-up.
Pro tip: You can also include branded merchandise from your organization or local sponsors for additional places.
Plan your cornhole fundraiser during spring, summer, or fall when warm weather makes outdoor events enjoyable. Schedule your event during drier months to avoid rain disruptions. Consider making it part of existing community events like your fall festival or summer fair.
If you want to host it outdoors, you can use a local park, beach, parking lot, school campus, or backyard. For indoors, you can pick from community centers to local gyms and recreation centers.
Once you've planned your tournament format, determine how many board sets you'll need to keep games flowing smoothly and reduce wait times between matches. Consider these options to get the cornhole equipment:
Remember to stock up on enough cornhole bags for each board set and as backups to replace any that can get damaged during play. It's good to have matching sets to keep the competition fair and professional.
Use Zeffy’s 100% free event ticket management platform to make it easy for supporters to join your cornhole tournament. With this system, you can:
Plan for last-minute signups by having a registration table at the event where you offer both offline and online payments. Make sure to have clear signage showing registration fees and tournament details for walk-up participants.
Pro tip: You can also use Zeffy’s 100% free tap-to-pay solution to accept funds at the event.
Get the word out about your tournament by highlighting the tournament format and exciting prizes in all your promotional materials.
Here are some of the ways to market your cornhole fundraiser:
Share your online registration link across all promotions and let teams know they can also register on-site at the tournament.
Start your event day early to ensure everything is ready when players arrive. Begin by setting up your cornhole playing areas with enough space in between for players and spectators to move around comfortably.
You need to set up key areas, including:
Your volunteers must know their roles and have all the required information to help the tournament run smoothly. Try to do a final walk-through before opening to ensure everything is in place.
When organizing your cornhole tournament, ensure there are options for players of all skill levels. Keep aside some sets of boards with shorter distances and simplified rules to help beginners feel comfortable and welcome.
For the more experienced players in your community, you might want to create a separate bracket with increased entry fees and larger prizes.
You can reduce event costs by partnering with corporate sponsors for your cornhole fundraiser. These sponsors can help with food, drinks, supplies, or money, and in return, they get to showcase their brand at your event.
When looking for potential sponsors, start with companies that care about your organization's cause. Sports-related businesses and recreation centers are often interested in supporting such events as they align with their interests.
To make sponsorship worthwhile for businesses, here are some ways to showcase their support:
While the cornhole game will be the main event, including other games can make your fundraiser even more entertaining and inclusive. You can also attract more players, especially those who aren't interested in the main cornhole tournament. Here are three easy crowd-pleasers:
These games use simple equipment, are quick to play, and keep players and spectators entertained between tournament matches. You can also charge a small fee for each game to raise extra funds for your cause.
You can make your cornhole fundraiser more lively and memorable by adding extra elements that keep everyone engaged. Here's what you can include:
To make your cornhole fundraiser family-friendly, set up a dedicated kids' corner.
You can recruit responsible volunteers, such as high school students needing community service to oversee the children's area. These volunteers can lead fun activities and ensure the kids remain safe and entertained throughout the event.
Form - https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/d0779ff1-9fd0-4683-a7ff-27241784eb30
Org name - CEDAR PARK BASEBALL BOOSTER CLUB
Amount raised: $8,281 CAD
Saved in fees: $414 CAD
Website - https://www.cphswolvesbaseball.com/teams/?u=CPHSTIMBERWOLVES&s=baseball
Cornhole tournaments are cost-effective fundraisers that bring your community together while raising funds. With minimal equipment needs and broad appeal, these events consistently engage diverse supporters - from families to corporate teams.
The format welcomes participants of all ages and abilities, turning a simple game into meaningful support for your cause.
Make your cornhole tournament simple and profitable with Zeffy's 100% free fundraising platform. From online registrations to offline tools for fundraising, you'll have everything needed to run a successful tournament while keeping 100% of the funds raised for your mission.
First golf fundraiser? No problem. Learn how to plan a charity golf tournament in 10 simple steps, add 25+ revenue ideas, and run it all on a zero-fee platform—no golf experience needed.
Discover how to plan a successful 5K fundraiser using our comprehensive, step-by-step guide. Check out our free planning checklist and engage your community!
Learn everything you need to know about hosting a Read-A-Thon fundraiser. Learn how to start one and discover the best tips to raise more money.