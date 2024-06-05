Digital Marketing for Nonprofits: 8 Actionable Strategies [2024 Guide]

Nonprofits must establish a solid presence on digital media to raise awareness about their mission and reach more potential donors. Using platforms like social media, websites, and online content, organizations can share their impact, tell engaging stories, and inspire people to support their cause.
This guide covers everything you need to know about digital marketing for nonprofits, including the top 8 strategies to effectively market your organization online in 2024.
Digital marketing for nonprofits involves leveraging online tools and platforms to spread the word about a nonprofit organization's mission, connect with supporters, and raise funds.
Whether the steps involve optimizing the website and sending email updates, or running social media campaigns and advertising online, the goal remains the same. The aim is to reach a broader audience, strengthen relationships with existing donors, and attract new contributors.
By adopting an effective digital marketing strategy, nonprofit organizations can share their stories, raise awareness about their cause, and simplify the online donation process. Implementing these marketing strategies plays a crucial role in expanding your base of committed supporters.
Building close relationships with donors has always been challenging and time-consuming, especially for smaller nonprofits with limited staff and volunteers.
However, digital fundraising has made reaching out to donors and keeping them engaged much simpler. Now, nonprofits with minimal personnel can use online tools to stay connected with their donors.
Here are the top 6 reasons why having a strong online presence is crucial for nonprofits today.
The internet enables nonprofits to connect with people globally, not just locally. Organizations can share news about their work and mission with a worldwide audience through websites, emails, and social media. This connectivity also allows access to a diverse global community of potential donors, volunteers, and supporters.
Your donors are already online - browsing social media, working, or shopping. Nonprofits that offer user-friendly online donation pages optimized for mobile viewing simplify the donation process for supporters. They can donate anytime, anywhere, without any inconvenience.
Instead of going out of their way, supporters can learn about a campaign and donate directly from their phone or computer with just a few clicks or taps.
To further ease the donation process, ensure easy access to your online donation form. With a fundraising platform like Zeffy, you can build an online donation form without incurring platform or transaction fees.
Strategies such as email newsletters, blogging, video content, social media, and website SEO optimization allow nonprofit organizations to promote their missions cost-effectively.
These approaches enable even smaller nonprofits to establish a strong brand presence, increase awareness, and affordably attract new donors or volunteers.
The internet allows nonprofits to forge and maintain lasting relationships with supporters, beyond mere one-time donations. By sending regular email updates about their activities, nonprofits keep supporters well-informed and cultivate trust.
Social media allows nonprofits to interact by answering questions and expressing gratitude. Such interactions help supporters feel valued and integral to a community united by a common mission over time.
Building credibility is essential to earning lasting donor support and trust, and a professional website plays a crucial role. It establishes an organization as trustworthy and accountable. Potential donors must easily verify credentials before donating, making an informative online presence vital.
For nonprofits, being discoverable online is crucial for organically reaching potential new supporters. Strategies such as SEO to rank higher in relevant searches, promoting across social media, and encouraging positive reviews all contribute to boosting your nonprofit organization's online visibility.
Increasing awareness and engagement through digital mediums necessitates careful planning.
Establishing a system for creating and distributing your marketing content is essential. This approach will enable you to scale your nonprofit organization efficiently and keep your team and your resources manageable.
Do you want to reach new supporters and volunteers? Is your goal to increase online donations? Each digital marketing campaign should have a unique goal that directs your strategies.
A SMART goals framework can help you establish clear goals. This framework emphasizes five key elements essential to clear goal-setting:
Knowing your target audience helps you prioritize their preferred channels and tailor your messaging to resonate with them more effectively. For instance, an email message targeting donors will vary from one designed to recruit volunteers.
A donor persona includes details like name, age, education, occupation, communication preferences, charitable goals and history, and motivations for supporting your nonprofit's cause.
Create separate personas representing the different audiences you aim to engage. Use a donor management system to create detailed personas, personalize your messages, and develop compelling content tailored to each group.
Key messages contain information about your nonprofit that you want to convey to your audiences and want them to share further.
It is important to craft your key messages before implementing your marketing strategy. Here’s why:
For instance, if your nonprofit is dedicated to supporting orphaned children, the key messages could be crafted as follows:
This message can be tweaked for different target audiences:
Understanding your target audience will help you narrow down the platforms to use.
Start with the platforms your target audience prefers to engage with. Suppose your target audience comprises young professionals with busy schedules. A long video or podcast may not be the right marketing strategy to engage them. They are more likely to check out and share concise social media posts.
You will require certain online tools tailored for nonprofits to leverage the potential for various platforms and streamline your digital marketing strategies. For example:
As you grow your digital marketing efforts, you can explore paid marketing methods like pay-per-click advertising and influencer marketing.
Pro tip: Avoid relying solely on a single platform. Engaging your supporters on multiple platforms allows you to reach a broader audience.
Check out our social media for nonprofits guide here →
You know your goals and audience and have chosen the online platforms to start your nonprofit’s digital marketing journey. Next, you must grab your supporter’s attention and convince them to act.
Compelling content with the right messaging will help you achieve this. Here are a few tips to create effective content that will inspire and encourage your supporters:
Tailor your messages to the marketing channel you are using. Instagram content should have a high visual appeal and crisp and clear captions. On the contrary, long, value-packed blog posts with the best SEO practices will be perfect for your nonprofit website.
Measure your progress against the goals you set in Step 1. Optimize your marketing tactics, efforts, and messages along the way to increase the chances of achieving those goals.
Establish checkpoints throughout the campaign to track key performance indicators (KPIs). Conduct monthly or quarterly reviews to analyze campaign performance.
Here are some examples of KPIs you may track for the different marketing campaigns:
Email is one of the most effective and least expensive ways to reach supporters and potential donors. It helps you connect directly with people who are interested in your nonprofit. Here are a few top tips to make the most of your email marketing strategies:
Social media digital marketing has great potential to grow your community if you use the right strategy and post regularly.
Social media platforms are free and provide ample opportunities to promote your mission and engage existing and potential supporters. You can use these platforms to share the latest updates about your organization, increase recognition, hire staff and volunteers, and raise funds for your programs by adding online donation pages.
Live streaming can be a valuable addition to your nonprofit’s marketing strategy. Conduct online fundraising events with a much wider audience than in-person events. It allows you to:
Pro Tip: Use tools like live chat and polls while live streaming events to make them more engaging and drive more donations.
Choose from different forms of content marketing, like blog posts, e-books, videos, or webinars, depending on your targeted audience, resources, and mission.
Conduct keyword research to identify the most searched queries and topics you can write about and plan your content strategy accordingly a well-planned content marketing strategy will help you:
Pro tip: Repurpose content for various purposes and channels to ensure your content pipeline is never empty.
Your nonprofit’s website will be the first place people visit to learn about your mission or how to join it.
The website should reflect your nonprofit's values and purpose and make it easier for visitors to engage and take action. Your visitor’s experience should be consistent with all your other digital marketing channels.
Your website is great for promoting important marketing assets like your blog. Remember to link your social media pages to the website.
SMS or text messages have a 98% open rate, the highest among all marketing channels. They help your messages land directly into your audience’s inbox and are accessible even without an internet connection.
You can use SMS to:
Unlike email and content marketing, which depend on an initially inbound audience, influencer marketing for nonprofits can connect you with an audience that is already engaged and listening. Building social proof takes time, but collaborating with influencers whom people already trust can help you showcase your credibility.
Once you have found an ideal influencer partner, you can launch different digital campaigns like:
Google Analytics marketing tools help you measure the number of visitors to your website, the actions they take, and the performance of your nonprofit’s digital marketing strategy.
Google Analytics is the most accessible analytics platform and is completely free! You can easily integrate Google Analytics with Zeffy to track visitors to your online donation form.
If you do not have a Google Analytics account already, follow these steps to create one:
Once you have a Google Analytics account, here’s how you can use it to upscale your digital marketing efforts:
In analytics, a goal refers to a website conversion or any valuable action visitors take on your website, such as watching a video or subscribing to a newsletter.
Set up a ‘destination goal’ to measure how many people visit your thank-you page after donating, or filling out a form. Combining the destination goal with content-focused KPIs will highlight how users interact with your website.
Google Tag Manager ensures Google Analytics is set up to analyze all content on your website. It helps you track clicks to third-party sites or monitor form submissions on any page. You can tag links from emails and social media content to your website and measure their efficacy in generating revenue.
Digital marketing for nonprofits offers vast opportunities to attract more supporters and expand the donor base. Online tools like crowdfunding, social media promotion, Google Ads, recurring donation options, and matching gift programs have opened up many new ways to find and connect with supporters.
Nonprofits have plenty of affordable digital fundraising tools to choose from, allowing them to find what works best for their organization. Check out Zeffy's 100% free online fundraising platform to complement your online marketing strategies.
As a nonprofit, the 5 Ps you must consider while crafting your digital marketing strategy are:
Yes, charities must establish a digital presence by implementing a carefully planned digital marketing strategy. A nonprofit marketing strategy can help your organization engage with a wider audience, raise more awareness, and garner more support. Using websites, social media, online ads, and email marketing helps your nonprofit organization get its message out.
Digital marketing allows organizations to easily share stories, accept donations online from anyone, find new donors, and keep longtime supporters updated and connected.
Here are a few examples of a digital strategy: