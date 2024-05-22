Nonprofit Guide to 1099 Forms [2024]

Form 1099 is a crucial tax document for nonprofits that engage independent contractors, vendors, or freelancers.
As a tax-exempt organization, you must issue a 1099 form when paying $600 or more for services rendered by non-employees during a calendar year. This requirement ensures compliance with IRS regulations and helps maintain accurate records for nonprofit tax filing.
While nonprofits work with employees, understanding the role of 1099 forms is essential for smooth operations and proper tax filing. In this blog, we explore the various types of 1099s, find out whether your nonprofit needs to file for taxes, and the consequences of non-compliance.
Form 1099 of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is the miscellaneous income tax form to report non-employment income, separate from wages, tips, or salaries. Payers and payees in a tax-exempt organization must file Form 1099 to report non-employee compensation of $600 or more.
As a nonprofit organization, you are responsible for issuing Form 1099 to report payments made to independent contractors like:
According to the IRS,
An individual is an independent contractor if the payer has the right to control or direct only the result of the work and not what will be done and how it will be done.
You can often hire contractors for work that does not require full-time hiring. Nonprofits need to issue a Form 1099 to these payees, who will then report their non-employment payment details on their tax returns.
You will be required to issue a form 1099 for the following four conditions:
When completing Form 1099, you must provide:
You will also furnish a copy of this form with the IRS. That’s why keeping accurate records of financial activities is necessary.
Track all the non-employment payments and ensure contractors receive their forms on time.
Nonprofit organizations must have top-notch accounting software and bookkeeping processes to issue Form 1099 correctly.
Track all your payments to vendors and other independent contractors precisely to ensure the forms are accurate. Make sure you have all the information handy before filling out any 1099s. Remind all the contractors to provide you with a W-9.
A W-9 form is filled out by the contracted workers, who give precise details about themselves. It helps you issue a Form 1099 and allow the IRS to cross-verify each Form 1099 with the concerned contractor’s tax returns.
W-9 is a single-page form and asks for the following details:
Request the independent contractors to submit their W-9 forms as soon as they start working with your nonprofit organization. It will help you save time when issuing Form 1099 during the tax season.
Keep all the W-9 forms organized and accessible to simplify issuing the 1099 form for your nonprofit. You will require all the details from the W-9s.
Track payment and business information throughout your relationship with the contracted worker to complete all sections of Form 1099.
You will specifically need to extract the following data from your nonprofit’s system:
While Form 1099 is not extensive, furnishing wrong information or missing critical information can result in penalties. Ensure you have all the information in place before issuing Form 1099.
You may need to issue multiple types of 1099 Forms based on your yearly expenses.
There are 21 different types of Form 1099:
You issue Form 1099-NEC to all contracted individuals you pay throughout the year. You may also need to issue Form 1099-MISC to report expenses related to:
Note: You are not required to pay a lump sum of $600 or more to a contractor to warrant a 1099 form. You must provide them with Form 1099-NEC even if you’ve made multiple payments exceeding $600 over the past year.
Nonprofits must issue Form 1099-NEC for each person who received non-employee compensation of $600 or above from your organization. It includes
You must use Form 1099-MISC to report the following payments:
Understanding when you do not need to issue 1099s is just as important as knowing when to issue one. For instance, scholarship grants are not reported in a 1099 form. These funding sources are considered wages and must be reported on the receiver’s IRS Form W-2.
W-2 forms are used to report payments nonprofits make to their staff. These forms also verify how much of your employees' annual compensations have gone to:
Form 1099-NEC or 1099-MISC are not issued for:
Note: Form 1099-NEC and 1099-MISC are created on a cash basis.
Nonprofits generally have to send the 1099 forms to contract workers by the end of January, which is January 31st.
Failure to file your 1099 forms may result in penalties from the Federal government.
The following penalties might be applicable when failing to issue 1099 forms on time:
Note: These fines apply to delayed submission of each 1099. The penalties can multiply if you have several contract workers waiting for their forms.
It is important to remember the specific reporting requirements when filing 1099 forms. There is no scope for mistakes while issuing these forms.
Ensure that you receive the correct documentation (Form W-9 or W-2) from anyone receiving payment from your nonprofit. Follow the guidelines precisely to avoid late filing and penalties from the federal government.
Keep Zeffy’s guide to nonprofit accounting handy while filing in the next tax year.
Yes. Tax-exempt organizations and nonprofits have to issue 1099 forms just like for-profit businesses when they hire contractors or vendors for their work.
The form is applicable when nonprofits compensate them with $600 or above.
No. Like any other nonprofit entity, it is mandatory for churches to issue 1099 forms if they use freelance and contractual services.
A W-9 form is required when someone contracts work from your organization, or you contract work from someone. It is required to request necessary tax information from the contractor.
If you have contracted a 501(C)(3) organization, you will need a W-9 form containing details like:
