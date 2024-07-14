How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
How to Write an Effective Donor Acknowledgement Letter
Nonprofit guides

How to Write an Effective Donor Acknowledgement Letter

July 14, 2024

What is a donation acknowledgment letter?

A donation acknowledgment letter is a pretty standard nonprofit practice. In essence, it’s a thank-you letter sent by an organization to someone who has donated money or items.

Though every donation acknowledgment letter can be different, each one typically includes details about the donation itself as well as a heartfelt thank you. 

Why should you acknowledge your donors? 

Acknowledging your donors is essential for several reasons and is a fundamental practice that all nonprofits should abide by.

Acknowledging donors helps nonprofits:

When should nonprofits send receipts and acknowledgment letters?

Timely acknowledgment of donations is crucial for maintaining donor satisfaction and compliance with tax regulations. 

In general, nonprofits should send receipts and acknowledgment letters:

Types of donations you need to send acknowledgment for

Acknowledging donations properly is essential for building trust with your donors and ensuring compliance with tax regulations. 

1. Cash donations

Cash donations include any contributions made via cash, check, bank transfer, or credit card.

For charitable contributions of over $250, the IRS requires that nonprofits send donation receipts that include a few important details:

Example: “Thank you for your generous cash donation of $500 to [Charity] received on June 15, 2024. Your support is making a significant impact on our mission. No goods or services were provided in exchange for your contribution, making it fully tax-deductible.”

2. In-kind donations

In-kind donations are non-cash contributions such as goods, services, or volunteer time.

Acknowledgment details include:

Example: “Thank you for your in-kind donation of office furniture, including two desks and three chairs, received on July 1, 2024. Your contribution helps us create a better work environment for our team. No goods or services were provided in exchange for your donation.”

3. Online donations

Online donations are contributions made through your website or other digital platforms.

Acknowledgment details include:

Example: “Thank you for your online donation of $100 made on June 20, 2024. Your support helps us continue our important work. No goods or services were provided in exchange for your contribution.”

4. Stock donations

Stock donations involve transferring ownership of stock shares to your organization.

Acknowledgment details include:

Example: “Thank you for your generous donation of 50 shares of ABC Corporation stock transferred on July 5, 2024. Your support is invaluable to our mission. No goods or services were provided in exchange for your donation.”

5. Cryptocurrency donations

Cryptocurrency donations are contributions made in the form of digital currencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Acknowledgment details include:

Example: “Thank you for your donation of 0.5 Bitcoin received on July 10, 2024. Your contribution helps us advance our cause in innovative ways. No goods or services were provided in exchange for your donation.”

6. Legacy donations

Legacy donations, also known as planned gifts, are contributions left to your organization through a will or estate plan.

Acknowledgment details include:

Example: “Thank you for including our organization in your estate plan with a legacy donation. Your thoughtful bequest will have a lasting impact on our work. We are deeply grateful for your foresight and generosity.”

How to properly structure a donation acknowledgment letter

There’s no one right way to structure a donation acknowledgment letter, but typically, they follow this format:

Header 

Salutation

Opening paragraph

Body paragraph

Closing paragraph

Closing

Footer

Donor acknowledgment letter template [free to download]

[Your Nonprofit's Letterhead]

[Date]

Dear [Donor’s Name],

Thank you so much for your generous donation of $[amount] to [Organization name] on [date]. We are deeply grateful for your support of our mission to [briefly mention mission or specific project].

Your contribution will [explain how the donation will be used and its impact]. Your support allows us to [mention specific outcomes or goals achieved]. We couldn’t do this without you!

We look forward to keeping you updated on our progress and hope to see you at our upcoming events. Your continued involvement means a lot to us.

Warm regards,

[Signature]

[Name] [Title] [Organization Name] [Contact Information]

Automate your donation receipts with Zeffy 

Donor acknowledgment letters are an important part of nonprofit success: prompt, branded receipts sent to donors are great for staying IRS-compliant and maintaining a positive and strong relationship with stakeholders.

With Zeffy, your nonprofit can take advantage of completely free, automated, custom donation receipts. Simple, effective, and easy to use, Zeffy lets your nonprofit manage every part of its operations—from donations to events—without paying a cent.

Send automated donation receipts for free with Zeffy

Donor acknowledgement letter FAQs

Yes, nonprofits typically send acknowledgment letters for every donation they receive. Acknowledgment letters serve several important purposes:

  • Gratitude: They express appreciation to the donor for their generosity.
  • Confirmation: They confirm the receipt of the donation, including the amount and date.
  • Tax compliance: They provide donors with documentation for their tax records, especially for donations over a certain amount (usually $250 in the US).

    • Sending acknowledgment letters for every donation helps maintain positive relationships with donors, encourages future support, and ensures compliance with tax regulations.

    The deadline for sending donation acknowledgments depends on tax regulations and guidelines, particularly in the United States (IRS regulations). Here are the general rules:

  • For cash contributions: Acknowledgment letters should typically be sent promptly after receiving the donation, ideally within a few days to a week.
  • For non-cash contributions (in-kind, stock, cryptocurrency): Acknowledgments should be sent promptly and must include a description of the donated property and any relevant valuation information.
  • For year-end gifts: Donations made in December must be acknowledged by January 31 of the following year to ensure donors can include them in their tax filings for that year.

    • Nonprofits should check with local tax authorities or consult with a tax professional to ensure compliance with specific deadlines and requirements applicable to their jurisdiction.

    The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

    Sign up for free
    Written by
    François de Kerret

    Keep reading :

    Templates
    Thank-You Letters for Donations: 16 Free Templates (+ Tips)

    Learn how to write the best thank you letters for donations to your supporters with these 16 free templates and top tips.

    Read more
    Templates
    The Ultimate Guide to Donation Letters (+ 15 Templates included!)

    Learn how to write effective donation letters that boost your nonprofit’s fundraising efforts. Get tips, templates, and best practices to inspire donors and increase contributions.

    Read more
    Nonprofit guides
    How to Re-Engage Your Nonprofit’s Lapsed Donors (+ Free Sample Letter)

    Revive your nonprofit's impact with our guide to re-engaging lapsed donors! Learn why donors lapse, how to personalize your outreach, and craft compelling messages. Plus, access sample templates to kickstart your re-engagement efforts.

    Read more

    Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

    Sign up for free
    Thank you! Your submission has been received!
    Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

    More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

    Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

    Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

    Thank you! Your submission has been received!
    Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

    Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

    Sign up for freeLearn more

    Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

    Get fundraising ideas

    Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

    Find your grant

    Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

    Start your nonprofit

    Ready to get started for free?

    Sign up for free
    Solutions
    Features
    COMPANY
    Fundraising Tips
    Support

    © 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

    Start fundraising
    Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
    Sign up and start fundraising for free today
    With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
    Did you know
    Sign up for free
    With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
    Did you know
    Sign up for free
    Question
    Cost :
    $
    $$
    Effort :
    1
    23
    Fun :
    ★★

    Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

    Quick wins for you:

    • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
    • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

    See our Guide for Mission Statements

    How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
    $1,715
    saved
    1
    new hire
    2500+
    finished textile projects
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Always Say Thanks
    Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.