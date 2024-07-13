How is Zeffy free?
Nonprofit guides

Optimizing Fundraising: The Donor Cycle Demystified

July 13, 2024

One of the best ways to keep current donors engaged and retain new ones is to use the donor cycle. However, many nonprofits don’t exactly know what the donor cycle is, how to implement it into their donor management and fundraising strategies, or how important it is to their organizations' sustainability.

In this blog, we’ll cover everything you need to know about the donor cycle so you can create your own in no time,

What is the donor cycle?

The donor cycle, also known as the donor cultivation cycle, outlines the stages through which nonprofit organizations typically interact with donors. In essence, it's a strategic framework that helps nonprofits understand and manage relationships with donors effectively.

Why is the donor cycle important for nonprofits?

The donor cycle is a crucial framework for nonprofits as it outlines the steps necessary to build and maintain strong, lasting relationships with donors. 

This cyclical process helps organizations succeed by:

The 5 stages of the donor cycle

1. Identification

For the first stage of the donor cycle, nonprofits should identify potential donors who align with their organization’s mission and values. This often includes researching, networking, and data analysis to identify individuals, corporations, foundations, or other entities likely to support your cause.

Once the nonprofit has identified potential donors, create a list or database or use an existing CRM to keep track of prospects.  

2. Qualification

At this point, nonprofits assess and qualify potential donors to determine their capacity and willingness to contribute. This typically includes gathering information on the donor’s financial capacity, philanthropic interests, giving history, and potential connections to your organization.

Nonprofits should prioritize donors based on their ability and likelihood to make significant contributions.

3. Cultivation

Next begins cultivation, or the process of building relationships with qualified donors to engage their interest and involvement. This might include developing personalized communications, arranging meetings, hosting events, and providing opportunities for donors to learn more about your organization’s impact.

The ultimate goal is to establish trust, educate donors about your mission, and deepen their commitment to supporting your cause.

4. Solicitation

This is one of the most important steps in the donor cycle. At this point, nonprofits engage in the “ask” or request donations from donors who have been cultivated and are ready to contribute. This might include asking for financial support through direct appeals, fundraising campaigns, grant proposals, or major gift solicitations.

5. Stewardship

The last step in the donor cycle is to acknowledge and thank donors for their contributions, ensuring they feel appreciated and valued.

To do this, send personalized acknowledgment letters, provide updates on how their donations are used, recognize their impact, and involve them in ongoing activities. This will help your nonprofit strengthen its donor relationships, encourage repeat giving, and inspire continued support and engagement with your organization.

Nonprofit donor cycle best practices

Every nonprofit should consider a few best practices when guiding donors through the donor cycle—each can be applied to different stages.

1. Identification

2. Qualification

3. Cultivation

4. Solicitation

5. Stewardship

How Can technology help with the donor cycle?

Managing the donor cycle using manual data input and tracking can get messy pretty quickly. But with technology like Zeffy, any nonprofit can make their donor cultivation much more efficient, accurate, and more cost-effective for everyone with:

Learn why this nonprofit’s donors love Zeffy 

Dear Future, Inc, a nonprofit focused on helping children in Peru and Uganda, needed a platform that allowed them to collect funds and achieve their mission—while keeping donors happy and engaged. But the donation platforms they used often seemed to irk their supporters.

"With our past provider, our donors' number one concern was the fees, because we would ask them to cover the fees our past provider charged,” said Ricardo Juarez of Dear Future, Inc.

Like a lot of donors, Dear Future, Inc.’s donors aren’t alone in their dislike of being forced to cover the platform, transaction, and hidden fees charged by most online fundraising platforms and third-party payment processing companies. Unfortunately, if nonprofits don’t ask donors to cover those fees, they’re stuck paying the bill—and that means investing less in their cause.

When Dear Future found Zeffy, though, a 100% free platform, their donors were ecstatic—unlike other platforms, Zeffy doesn’t pressure donors to cover any processing or platform fees. And if donors don’t don’t contribute, Dear Future doesn't get charged. 

Optimizing the donor cycle for free with Zeffy

When it comes to the donor cycke, nonprofits need a reliable, feature-packed solution that fits within their budget and needs. While some platforms offer more features than others — and some offer cheaper or more expensive pricing packages — only one platform offers a true, free solution with lots of tools for managing donors and beyond.

Zeffy, the only free donor management software and online donation platform for nonprofits, lets nonprofits do everything all in one place — without paying a cent in fees. Organizations can track donors, create detailed profiles, communicate with supporters, secure recurring donations, plus so much more. With peer-to-peer fundraising tools, flexible payment methods, and even the ability to open an online store, Zeffy is designed to make fundraising easy, fun, and simple — and completely free.

Nonprofit Donor Lifecycle FAQ

The donor engagement process refers to the strategic steps nonprofits take to interact with donors in meaningful ways, fostering relationships and encouraging ongoing support. Here’s a breakdown of the donor engagement process:

  • 1. Awareness and outreach: Through marketing, events, and outreach efforts, introduce potential donors to your organization and its mission. Raise awareness about the impact of your work and the opportunities for donors to get involved.
  • 2. Education and cultivation: Provide donors with detailed information about your organization’s programs, initiatives, and impact. Cultivate relationships through personalized communications, meetings, and events to deepen their understanding and commitment.
  • 3. Activation and involvement: Encourage donors to take action by making their first donation, attending events, volunteering, or participating in campaigns. Provide opportunities for hands-on involvement to strengthen their connection with your mission.
  • 4. Retention and stewardship: Acknowledge donors promptly and personally for their contributions. Provide regular updates on the impact of their support and engage them in ongoing activities and events. Implement stewardship strategies to ensure donors feel appreciated, valued, and inspired to continue supporting your organization.
  • 5. Advocacy and loyalty: Empower donors to become ambassadors for your cause by sharing their positive experiences with others. Foster loyalty through exclusive opportunities, recognition, and continued engagement in your organization’s activities.

    • The donor funnel, also known as the fundraising or giving funnel, represents the stages that potential donors move through as they progress from initial awareness to making a donation. It’s akin to the sales funnel in marketing but tailored to nonprofit fundraising. Here are the typical stages of the donor funnel:

  • 1. Awareness:
    - Top of the funnel (TOFU): Potential donors become aware of your organization through various channels like social media, events, or word of mouth.
  • 2. Interest:
    - Middle of the funnel (MOFU): Interested individuals engage further with your organization by signing up for newsletters, attending events, or following your social media pages.
  • 3. Desire:
    - Middle of the funnel (MOFU): Donors develop a desire to contribute to your cause based on their understanding of your mission and impact.
  • 4. Action:
    - Bottom of the funnel (BOFU): Donors take action by making a financial contribution, volunteering, or attending fundraising events.
  • 5. Retention and Advocacy:
    - Post-donation: Engaged donors are retained through effective stewardship practices, ensuring they continue to support your organization and advocate for your cause.

    Written by
    François de Kerret

