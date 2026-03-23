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Top Free Eventbrite Alternatives (2026): Keep Every Dollar You Raise
Nonprofit software

Top Free Eventbrite Alternatives (2026): Keep Every Dollar You Raise

March 23, 2026

If you’re a grassroots nonprofit using Eventbrite to sell tickets, you’re probably losing 5–10% of your donations to fees. And if you're thinking, "We can’t afford to lose money just to host a fundraiser,” you’re not alone.

Small but powerful teams that are mostly volunteer-run and often under-resourced. It’s only natural to feel frustrated that platforms like Eventbrite weren’t built with them in mind. They’re paying high transaction fees, juggling clunky dashboards, and wondering if this is really the only option.

Luckily, it’s not because Zeffy was built for grassroots nonprofits as a 100% free, donor-friendly platform designed to help you keep every dollar you raise from fundraising events to your main donation page. 

In this guide, we’ll explore Zeffy in depth alongside the most popular Eventbrite alternatives and break down where they shine (and fall short) so you don’t waste time getting to the best event fundraising software for your nonprofit. If you’re ready to stop losing money on fees, let’s dig in.

The 8 best Eventbrite alternatives for small nonprofits

What is Eventbrite and how does it work for nonprofits?

Eventbrite is a self-service ticket sales platform for events and other experiences. The integrated virtual event platform enables users to create and share events that others can discover and choose to attend.

Nonprofits often turn to Eventbrite to host fundraising events, from auctions and raffles to endurance events and Galas. However, the cost of these activities and the management of attendees differ from those of other fundraising activities. 

That can leave small and scrappy organizations seeking affordable alternatives to Eventbrite and competitors with more functionality, catered to their needs, and potential savings on fees as they strive to raise money for their mission.

Read next: Top 50+ fundraising event ideas to boost donations in 2024

Key features of Eventbrite’s event registration software for nonprofits

Eventbrite offers functionality for event organizers like:

While these features are helpful, they may add complexity for teams that are short on time, money, and team members. 

How much does it cost to use Eventbrite?

Publishing free events on Eventbrite (no cost of admission) comes at no cost, and there are no upfront fees. 

How do Eventbrite fees compare to other ticketing platforms?

For other fundraising events that do charge a ticket or entry fee, Eventbrite’s pricing structure is broken out as follows:

Additionally, Eventbrite offers discounted ticket fees on donation tickets for nonprofits. Qualifying nonprofit organizations can access Eventbrite Pro plans for 50% off, which will enable them to send more event marketing emails and engage with guests more effectively.

Can grassroots nonprofits avoid ticketing and payment processing fees?

While Eventbrite offers free or discounted options, zero-fee fundraising events exist. Small or solo teams working to make the most of what they’ve got can use other event management alternatives, including those listed in this article and Zeffy, the only entirely free event management software specifically designed for small nonprofits. 

With Zeffy, you can save on all fees and ensure that your supporters aren’t on the hook for them either, while getting simpler ways to host events quickly and efficiently.

Sell tickets and manage events for free with Zeffy. Make sure every fundraising dollar goes to your cause.

Why look for alternatives to Eventbrite?

Honestly, you might not need an alternative to Eventbrite. Some nonprofits find more flexibility, and ability to host a webinar, explore various forms, or expand brand presence at a lower cost as they scale with one of the Eventbrite competitors.

What are the disadvantages of using Eventbrite?

Honestly, maybe not if you’re a large organization with a fee budget and a dedicated tech team. Otherwise, there are some considerations to be sure you know before you make your choice.

But if you’re a grassroots nonprofit trying to stretch every dollar? You’ve probably already felt the friction:

That’s why scrappy, volunteer-run nonprofits are looking elsewhere. They’re choosing platforms like Zeffy that help them:

This isn’t about switching platforms for the sake of it. It’s about finding a better fit that helps your team raise more, connect deeper, and scale impact without losing money along the way.

Explore the top 8 options for event management software for nonprofits. 

What makes the best Eventbrite alternative?

The best Eventbrite alternative depends on your organization's needs. Before choosing Eventbrite as your default ticket sales platform, consider your budget, the size of your event, and the type of event you are hosting.

Less expensive, easier to use, and more brand-friendly Eventbrite alternatives exist, and we’re here to share them with you in detail.

Grab our list of the best nonprofit ticketing software options 

The best Eventbrite alternative (100% free)

Zeffy is the best event fundraising platform for grassroots nonprofits. It’s zero-fee model means you don’t pay a cent to transaction, platform, or upgrade fees as you use simple tools that are built for grassroots nonprofits to thrive.

We know what you’re thinking: A truly free Eventbrite alternative? Even if we charge for tickets? With no monthly fees, no credit card fees, and no weird fine print?

Most platforms say they’re built for nonprofits, but take a cut anyway. After fees, your “free” event suddenly costs you up to 7% of your hard-earned donations. That’s $700 paid to platforms and payment processors for every $10,000 your event raises.

Zeffy is different because we get those small, scrappy teams who can’t afford to waste a single dollar and shouldn’t have to.

Key features

Get inspired with 8 simple steps to organize a charity event

Pricing

Top benefits for grassroots nonprofits

“Zeffy provides an ideal platform form for event registrations for my non-profit organizations. Setting up events and managing registrations is quick and easy. Registration forms can include custom questions which is essential for our events. The ability to accept optional donations has proven helpful. The fee structure which ensures our non-profit receives 100% of the proceeds from registrations and donations is terrific.” - Cynthia L. 

‍Zeffy is the only 100% free alternative to Eventbrite. Sign up today!

Deeper dive: Comparisons of popular event management platforms

Responsive Table
Eventbrite alternative Great if… What sets it apart Pricing and payment processing details
Zeffy You’re a nonprofit looking for a free ticket sales and event management platform that can support your fundraising efforts from start to finish. - Zero-fee model
- Supportive customer service
- Auctions, recurring donations, raffles, and e-commerce to enhance events 		100% free and always will be. (Zeffy covers all fees.)
Ticketspice You’re on a tight budget and need an event management platform with low processing fees. - Multiple ticket options
- Customized event page builder
- Text message ticket delivery 		- A flat 99¢ fee per ticket (For tickets less than $5, the fee drops to 49¢ per ticket)
- Credit card processing rates of 2.9% + 30¢
- Additional monthly rates for additional features
Whova You’re looking to offer participants a way to interact and connect during larger events. - App to encourages attendee participation
- In-person and virtual event options 		- Requires a personalized quote
Splash You’re an event planner (or host a lot of events) needing user-friendly templates and event planning process are design-forward and built to show off your brand. - Intuitive design and forms
- Resources to help you learn
- Virtual & hybrid events 		- Free option: $0—but limited in terms of key features and number of attendees.
- Pro & Enterprise plan pricing available upon request.
- All plans come with Stripe processing fee of 2.9% + $0.30
Wild Apricot Your nonprofit needs to manage memberships and event registration. - Drag and drop event website builder
- Events calendar to publish on website 		- Monthly fees range from $60 per month for 100 members to $900 per month for 50,000 members
- 2.9% + $.30 per credit-card transaction
GoTo You host, manage event registration, and promote webinars, live streams, and other virtual events. - Designed with the realities of hosting online webinars and events in mind
- Integration to CRM 		- Lite: $59 for 250 participants.
- Standard: $129 for 500 participants.
- Pro: $249 for 1,000 participants.
- Enterprise: $499 for up to 3,000 participants.
Jotform You’re looking for a ticket sales and event management platform that keeps things simple. - Mobile-friendly forms
- Submission tracking
- Kiosk mode to collect information during events 		- Starter: $0 with limited key features and participants.
- Upgraded plans range from $39/month to custom quotes
- The processing fee is dependent on the chosen payment gateway, typically around 2.9% + $0.30
*Nonprofit organizations receive a 50% discount on all plans.

Ticketspice: A transparent event management alternative to Eventbrite

When it comes to Eventbrite alternatives for nonprofits, few can claim to be built on transparency. Ticketspice is different.

Ticketspice screenshot for selling tickets for a non profit organization

Key features

Pricing

Key benefits for nonprofits

“We needed a ticketing system for a large event that we took over last year. It needed to be something easy for me to set up and easy for our registrants to use. TicketSpice did not disappoint. It was easy to set up, and even when I encounter something I can't figure out, their customer service responds within minutes.” - Sue

Whova: An Eventbrite alternative that specializes in attendee participation.

Whova has an impressive roster of organizations that trust it to help them deliver an unforgettable on various event pages.

Whova features screenshot

Key features

Pricing

Top benefits for grassroots nonprofits

“The "Attendees" portion of the app, specifically the "Browse Attendees by: RECOMMENDED" feature as it identifies and groups attendees along tags such as "town of origin", "professional associations", and especially "INTERESTS", which was a wonderfully pleasant surprise as I have pretty specific interests and hobbies that I learned were shared by other attendees. This made it VERY easy to connect as a common interest and icebreaker was already established between us. Great feature!” - Enrico G.

<H2>Splash: An Eventbrite competitor that makes you look good.

Splash is an event registration and marketing platform that can help manage your event pages—offline or online.

Few screenshots of splash's product for event ticketing

<H3>Key features

<H3>Pricing

‍<H3>Top benefits for grassroots nonprofits

“Splash makes event landing page building easy, efficient and innovative. It saves our team time since we don't need to go through developers to build a site, you can do it yourself. The platform also offers our business with the tools to create and promote edgy and innovative sites for our events.” - Verified Reviewer

<H2>Wild Apricot: An event platform like Eventbrite that focuses on membership.

Wild Apricot is, first and foremost, donor membership software. Although it offers event management features, it isn’t as comprehensive or user-friendly as some of the other Eventbrite alternatives we’ve mentioned.

Wil apricot main features for organizing an event

<H3>Key features

<H3>Pricing

Eventbrite: Frequently asked questions

Eventbrite is an online marketplace for event organizers and attendees. Event organizers can create events, promote them broadly, and sell e-tickets.
Eventbrite profits by taking a cut of any paid events hosted through the platform. It also offers free events.


Eventbrite and Ticketmaster are similar event management tools, with key differences from cost to functionality.
Ticketmaster is a platform that allows you to buy verified tickets for everything from concerts and sporting events to theater and other live events. Ticketmaster tends to favor larger-scale events, whereas Eventbrite can accommodate large and small events.

Key features that bring people to Ticketmaster:

  • 100% real tickets and transparent ticketing details on each event page
  • Smart Queue for new ticket drops that can eliminate the risk of bots purchasing tickets over humans
  • Reliable refunds for cancellations
  • Fan support to boost the attendee experience
  • Reusable event templates
  • Custom pre-sale and offer configurations
  • Event virtual assistants
  • In-app collaboration and real-time interactions with promoters, agents, and other stakeholders for the event
  • Inventory and revenue management

    • Both Ticketmaster and Eventbrite charge fees for using their services. Eventbrite’s fees may be slightly lower with free events and nonprofit discounts. Ticketmaster does have proven reach and value for those using its platform for more extravagant events.
    It’s also important to note that both platforms have seen controversy in the past few years that may impact attendee trust. Ticketmaster has been circling in headlines over a massive Taylor Swift concert ticket issue, while Eventbrite is being called out for canceling specific events based on topic.

    You can create an Eventbrite event for free if you do not charge participants, supporters, or guests to attend. When ticket sales are a part of the event, there are fees associated with each purchase (3.7% + $1.79 service fee per ticket, 2.9% payment processing fee per order). ‍
    For nonprofits, it's important to know that ticket buyers pay fees unless you choose to cover them, so there may be considerations regarding donor experience and planning for fees in a fundraising budget.‍
    Many event planners will need additional features to enhance attendees' experiences, which will require upgrading to a paid plan. Eventbrite offers a nonprofit discount on the Pro plan.

    Many ticketing platforms are available, but not many are specialized for nonprofit organizations.
    YWCA Lethbridge succeeded when it traded in Eventbrite’s high fees and confusing reporting by using PayPal as a payment processor for an alternative solution in Zeffy. The nonprofit has saved over $1,000 in platform and transaction fees, and it will have even more success as it makes the most of the 100% free intuitive event platform.

    "The fees associated with other platforms like Eventbrite and PayPal are a big hit for us (almost 10%). The fact that it’s free is crazy to me, but excellent."-Catherine Champagne, External Relations Director at YWCA Lethbridge

    "With all the work you put into these events, you never know if it is going to be successful. The unknown is hard to deal with. Zeffy was helpful because it always worked."-Catherine Champagne, External Relations Director at YWCA Lethbridge

    Start saving with Zeffy

    Eventbrite works for many event planners, while others encounter challenges that prompt them to find a cheaper option. Comparing other sites like Eventbrite can help you make the best choice.

    Here’s a glimpse at what Eventbrite users have to say about the platform:

  • Eventbrite has a 1.2/5 rating on Trustpilot, with some concerns from event planners and attendees who use the platform to register for experiences that interest them.
  • On G2, Eventbrite has a 4.3/ 5 rating, and accolades for ease of use and event management, some notes of poor sales team and customer service experiences, and limited customization.
  • Capterra grants Eventbrite a 4.6 /5 rating, highlighting event planning functionality and an easy application with some mixed reviews about customer service experiences.

    • We suggest using the information you learn in this article and deep dives into both organization and attendee reviews to determine if Eventbrite is worth it for your unique needs. With attendee experience top of mind for nonprofit donor retention especially, knowing how people view the event tool you use will support you in maintaining a strong reputation and relationships.

    Eventbrite is a huge event management company with relatively high platform and transaction fees. That means finding alternatives that will save your nonprofit money is easy.

    Questions to help determine your event management requirements:

  • Does the tool support my custom event needs?
  • Will I be able to scale larger events?
  • Are fees charged if I want to branch out from free events?
  • Is there a process for smooth attendee check-in for live events and on-site event management?
  • Is there an upcharge for event marketing?
  • What event-related tasks do I want to automate?
  • Is there event promotion functionality to expand my reach past local events?
  • Do I need to consider sub-event management or secondary events?
  • Can I see enough actionable data from the available reporting tools to inform future events?
  • Can I appeal to ticket buyers with flexible payment processing?
  • Are there time-saving features for attendee engagement, from online event registration to relationship building at a physical event?

    • What is the best event fundraising software for your nonprofit?

    Event pages on Eventbrite can be customized to include aspects like:

  • Multiple time slots
  • A simple registration process
  • Ticket pricing or awareness of free tickets
  • Event venue details
  • Branding
  • Photos and visuals
  • Customer support

    • When you think about your event page on Eventbrite or any other event management platform, imagine any questions your supporters may have and answer them clearly through your content.

    The best Eventbrite alternative for nonprofits will depend on your event management requirements. Zeffy’s event management software is unlike other event management platforms because it offers specialized functionality for nonprofits, including:

  • Scannable e-tickets that automatically generate
  • Customized questions for simpler event registration
  • Customizable event pages
  • Group and individual event tickets
  • An option to add a donation on event registration forms
  • Mobile-friendly event forms
  • Payment processing that includes all major payment methods
  • Attendee management
  • Consistent branding and easy setup for recurring events
  • Automatic tax receipts
  • Automated event promotion reminder emails for attendees
  • Discount codes for ticket sales
  • Outstanding customer support

    • We encourage you to compare as many ticketing platforms as possible before deciding.

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    Written by
    David Purkis

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