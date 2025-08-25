50+ Easy Fundraising Event Ideas for Small Nonprofits (2025)

Planning a fundraising event when you're short on staff, budget, and time can feel overwhelming. Most guides assume you have an events team and thousands to spend on venues—but that's not reality for most small nonprofits, church groups, youth sports teams, and volunteer-run organizations.

You're juggling ten different roles, relying on volunteers who mean well but can't always show up, and every dollar matters because you're competing with platform fees that eat into your hard-earned donations. The last thing you need is another "hire a professional planner" suggestion.

That’s why we created this list: 50+ grassroots-friendly fundraising ideas used by real community groups—from church pancake breakfasts to school scavenger hunts—all easy to run with volunteers and 100% free to manage on Zeffy.

Low-Cost Fundraising Event Ideas for Tight Budgets

1. Virtual Talent Show 🕒

🕒 3 hrs setup 💰 Free to run

Turn your community's hidden talents into fundraising gold. Set up a Zoom room where local singers, dancers, comedians, or even pet trick performers can showcase their skills.

Sell online "tickets" in advance and encourage live donations during the show. Perfect for church groups with musical members or youth sports teams with creative kids!

2. Recipe Exchange Fundraiser

🕒 2 hrs setup 💰 Under $20

Collect beloved family recipes from your community and compile them into a digital cookbook—grandma's secret pie recipe or Coach's famous pre-game pasta can become fundraising stars.

Email supporters asking for their favorite recipes with short stories about why they're special, and then sell the digital cookbook for $10-15.

3. Parking Lot Movie Night

🕒 4 hrs setup 💰 $50-100

‍

Transform your church or school parking lot into a drive-in theater. Rent or borrow a projector, hang a white sheet, and charge $20 per car. Sell popcorn, candy, and drinks from coolers carried car-to-car.

4. Social Media Challenge

🕒 1 hrs setup 💰 Free to run

‍

Create a simple challenge that spreads organically.

Examples: "Post a photo doing jumping jacks in your team colors and donate $5" or "Share your favorite church memory with #OurChurchFamily and give $10."

The key is making it easy to participate and share—provide a clear donation link and encourage participants to tag friends.

5. Community Garage Sale

🕒 5 hrs setup 💰 Under $50

‍

Ask supporters to donate items instead of cash. Set up in your church parking lot or school gym and price everything to sell quickly.

Recruit a few volunteers to help with checkout, but keep it simple with cash-only transactions. Plus, advertise on local Facebook groups and Craigslist.

6. "Penny Wars" Between Groups

🕒 30 min setup 💰 Free to run

‍

Set up collection jars for different classes, teams, or church groups. Pennies and bills add points to your jar, while silver coins (nickels, dimes, quarters) subtract points from your total when dropped in opponents' jars.

7. Online Trivia Night

🕒 2 hrs setup 💰 Free to run

‍

Host a Zoom trivia night with questions about your local community, organization history, or fun general knowledge. Charge an entry fee per team and offer small prizes!

‍

How to Avoid Hidden Ticketing Fees

Most ticketing platforms charge 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, plus additional "service fees" passed to your supporters. On a $25 ticket, you could lose $1.50+ per sale. For a 100-ticket event, that's $150+ in fees—money that should go to your cause.

Red flags to watch for:

Platforms that advertise "low fees" but add processing charges

"Free" platforms that charge your ticket buyers instead

Monthly subscription fees on top of per-transaction costs

The solution: Use truly free ticketing that doesn't charge you OR your supporters. Zeffy's ticketing platform has zero fees, so your $25 ticket actually nets you $25.

Volunteer-Friendly Fundraising Events (No Experience Needed)

8. Community Breakfast

🕒 3 hrs setup 💰 $75-150

‍

Set up a simple breakfast in your fellowship hall or gym with pancakes, eggs, and coffee. Volunteers handle easy tasks: greeting guests, serving food buffet-style, clearing tables, and manning the donation box. No cooking skills needed—use pancake mix and keep the menu simple!

‍

9. Car Wash in Your Parking Lot

🕒 1 hrs setup 💰 $30-50

‍

Set up in your organization's parking lot with garden hoses, soap, and towels. Volunteers work in teams of 3-4 per car: one person handles initial rinse, two soap and scrub, one final rinse, and dry. Perfect for youth sports teams because kids can work alongside parents in age-appropriate roles.

‍

10. Bingo Night

🕒 2 hrs setup 💰 $40-80

‍

Rent or borrow bingo equipment and set up in your main gathering space. Volunteers have simple, clearly defined roles: selling cards at the door, calling numbers, checking winning cards, and handing out small prizes. Create a rotation schedule so volunteers can also play, too.

‍

11. Spaghetti Dinner

🕒 4 hrs setup 💰 $100-200

‍

Serve a simple spaghetti dinner with salad and bread. Volunteers work assembly-line style: one person boils pasta, others heat sauce, prepare salad, slice bread, and serve plates buffet-style. No culinary expertise required!

‍

12. Movie Night with Concessions

🕒 3 hrs setup 💰 $50-100

‍

Set up a movie screening in your gym or fellowship hall with a projector and simple concession stand. Volunteers handle ticket-taking at the door, selling popcorn and drinks, and basic setup/cleanup. Choose family-friendly movies that appeal to your community.

‍

13. Used Book Sale

🕒 4 hrs setup 💰 Free to run

‍

Collect donated books and set up tables in your space organized by category. Volunteers sort books by genre, set up displays, handle cash transactions, and help customers find titles. Price everything to sell quickly ($1-3 per book).

‍

14. Game Day Tournament

🕒 2 hrs setup 💰 $20-50

‍

Set up card tables with board games, cards, or dominoes throughout your space. Volunteers act as table hosts, explaining rules to newcomers and keeping games moving. Charge an entry fee and provide simple snacks. Perfect for recruiting volunteers who love games—they're essentially playing while helping.

‍

15. Pancake Breakfast Drive-Through

🕒 3 hrs setup 💰 $75-150

‍

Set up a drive-through breakfast service in your parking lot. Volunteers have specific stations: order-takers with clipboards, pancake flippers on portable griddles, packaging crew with take-out containers, and runners delivering orders to cars.

16. Community Yard Sale

🕒 5 hrs setup 💰 Under $50

‍

Organize donated items on tables throughout your parking lot or gym. Volunteers price items the night before, help customers on sale day, handle checkout with simple cash boxes, and assist with loading purchases.

‍

17. Ice Cream Social

🕒 3 hrs setup 💰 $75-125

‍

Set up an ice cream sundae bar with store-bought ice cream and toppings. Volunteers scoop ice cream, manage toppings stations, clear tables, and handle simple cash transactions. Add lawn games like cornhole or a ring toss run by additional volunteers.

‍

Quick Fundraising Event Ideas You Can Launch in a Weekend

‍

18. 48-Hour Online Auction

🕒 3 hrs setup 💰 Free to run

‍

Gather 10-15 donated items (restaurant gift cards, homemade goods, services like lawn mowing), photograph them, and post to a simple online auction. Set it to run from Friday evening to Sunday evening to capture weekend browsing time. Announce winners Monday morning.

‍

19. "Fill the Thermometer" Challenge

🕒 2 hrs setup 💰 Under $10

‍

Create a large visual thermometer showing your fundraising goal, post it prominently, and challenge your community to "fill it up" over the weekend.

Share updates on social media as donations come in and watch as the visual progress motivates giving and creates urgency.

‍

20. Drive-By Donation Collection

🕒 4 hrs setup 💰 Free to run

‍

Set up tables in your parking lot with signs explaining your cause. Supporters drive through, make donations, and receive thank-you items like baked goods or car decals. No need for elaborate planning—just enthusiastic volunteers with collection buckets and plenty of signage for visibility.

‍

21. Social Media Donation Storm

🕒 1 hrs setup 💰 Free to run

‍

Pick a weekend and flood social media with donation appeals, success stories, and progress updates. Ask board members, volunteers, and supporters to share your posts. Create a hashtag and encourage supporters to post their own content about why they give.

‍

22. Emergency Email Campaign

🕒 2 hrs setup 💰 Free to run

‍

Draft a compelling email explaining an urgent need (equipment broke, unexpected expense, opportunity to match a major gift). Send Friday afternoon with a deadline of Sunday night. Include a clear donation button and progress updates..

‍

23. Weekend Bake Sale Blitz

🕒 4 hrs setup 💰 $20-40

‍

Organize volunteers to bake Friday night, set up Saturday morning at a high-traffic location like farmer's markets or grocery stores. Price items to sell quickly and accept cash or digital payments. Focus on simple, popular items like cookies and brownies rather than elaborate creations.

‍

24. "Sponsor Our Weekend" Campaign

🕒 1 hrs setup 💰 Free to run

‍

Create sponsorship levels for different aspects of your weekend activities: "Sponsor Saturday's equipment rental for $100" or "Cover Sunday's volunteer lunch for $75." Give sponsors recognition on social media and at events.

‍

Seasonal Fundraising Event Ideas for Small Nonprofits

‍

25. Spring Plant Sale

🕒 6 hrs setup 💰 $100-200

‍

Partner with local nurseries or ask green-thumbed volunteers to grow seedlings. Sell herbs, vegetables, and flowers when people are eager to start gardens. Include planting tips and care instructions to add value.

‍

26. Summer Ice Cream Social

🕒 3 hrs setup 💰 $50-100

‍

Set up in your parking lot or local park with store-bought ice cream, toppings, and simple games. Add lawn games like cornhole or a dunk tank for extra donations.

‍

27. Fall Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser

🕒 4 hrs setup 💰 $200-400

‍

Buy pumpkins wholesale from local farms and resell them at your location. Add value with free pumpkin decorating stations, photo opportunities, and hot cider. Families love the convenience of shopping while supporting your cause.

‍

28. Winter Holiday Wreath Sales

🕒 5 hrs setup 💰 $150-300

‍

Order fresh wreaths wholesale or organize wreath-making workshops where people create their own for a fee. Take pre-orders in November for December pickup. Add ribbon, bows, and small decorations for extra appeal.

‍

29. Back-to-School Supply Drive

🕒 2 hrs setup 💰 Free to run

‍

Instead of asking for supply donations, ask for monetary donations to "sponsor a student's supplies." Use the funds to buy supplies in bulk at better prices, then donate to local schools or families in need.

‍

30. Valentine's Day Flower Sales

🕒 3 hrs setup 💰 $100-200

‍

Pre-sell roses, small bouquets, or potted plants for Valentine's Day delivery. Partner with local florists for wholesale pricing or create simple arrangements yourselves. Offer delivery to workplaces for extra convenience.

‍

31. Summer Community Barbecue

🕒 6 hrs setup 💰 $150-300

‍

Host a simple barbecue in your parking lot or local park. Sell plates of burgers, hot dogs, and sides for $8-12. Keep the menu simple and focus on volume rather than variety. Add live music from local musicians or simple games for families.

‍

32. October Haunted House (Family-Friendly)

🕒 8 hrs setup 💰 $100-200

‍

Transform your church basement or school gym into a mild, family-friendly haunted experience. Focus on silly scares rather than terrifying ones—perfect for elementary-age kids. Charge admission and sell snacks!

‍

33. December Cookie Decorating Workshop

🕒 4 hrs setup 💰 $75-150

‍

Set up tables with sugar cookies, frosting, and decorating supplies. Charge per family or per dozen cookies and provide take-home boxes and basic decorating instructions.

‍

34. Spring Clean-Up Service Auction

🕒 3 hrs setup 💰 Free to run

‍

Auction off volunteer services like yard clean-up, garage organizing, window washing, or garden bed preparation. Volunteers donate their time and labor while community members bid on services they need done.

‍

Family-Friendly and School Fundraising Event Ideas for Nonprofits

‍

35. Family Fun Day Carnival

🕒 6 hrs setup 💰 $150-300

‍

Transform your gym or outdoor space into a mini-carnival with simple game stations: ring toss, bean bag throw, duck pond, and face painting. Charge admission plus tickets for games and activities.

‍

36. Paint Night for All Ages

🕒 3 hrs setup 💰 $100-200

‍

Set up tables with canvases, acrylic paints, and brushes for a guided painting session. Choose simple designs that work for both kids and adults—think sunsets, trees, or seasonal themes— and charge per participant. Families enjoy creating art together, and everyone takes home a keepsake.

‍

37. Family Game Night Tournament

🕒 2 hrs setup 💰 $50-75

‍

Set up stations with popular family board games and card games throughout your space. Families compete in different games every 20 minutes, earning points for wins and participation. Crown overall champions at the end of the night!

‍

38. Science Fair Fundraiser

🕒 4 hrs setup 💰 $75-150

‍

Invite students to showcase science projects while families tour the displays and vote for favorites. Charge admission for families to attend and offer simple experiments or demonstrations.

‍

39. Family Photo Day

🕒 5 hrs setup 💰 $100-200

‍

Set up simple photo backdrops in your space and offer mini photo sessions for families. Recruit a volunteer photographer or partner with a local professional who donates their time.

‍

40. Build-a-Bear Workshop

🕒 3 hrs setup 💰 $200-400

‍

Partner with a craft supplier to provide plain stuffed animals, stuffing, and accessories. Set up stations for stuffing, dressing, and creating birth certificates. Kids love the hands-on activity, and parents appreciate the lasting keepsake.

‍

41. Family Fitness Challenge

🕒 2 hrs setup 💰 $30-60

‍

Create obstacle courses and fitness stations appropriate for all ages: jumping jacks, hula hoops, balance beams, and relay races. Families work together to complete challenges and earn prizes.

‍

42. Story Time and Craft Fair

🕒 3 hrs setup 💰 $50-100

‍

Set up reading corners with volunteers reading popular children's books, plus craft stations where kids make simple projects related to the stories. Charge per child and include all materials and snacks.

‍

43. Family Cooking Competition

🕒 4 hrs setup 💰 $100-200

‍

Host a family-friendly cooking contest with simple challenges like decorating cupcakes, building the tallest sandwich, or creating the most creative pizza. Provide ingredients and basic cooking tools. Families work in teams and judges taste entries.

‍

44. Kids' Business Fair

🕒 4 hrs setup 💰 $50-100

‍

Give children opportunities to run their own small businesses for a day: lemonade stands, handmade crafts, baked goods, or simple services like face painting. Charge booth rental fees to participating families and admission for visitors.

‍

Virtual and Hybrid Event Fundraising Ideas for 2025

45. Virtual Escape Room Challenge

🕒 3 hrs setup 💰 $50-100

‍

Create teams that solve puzzles together over Zoom using online escape room platforms or DIY clues you email out. Perfect for youth groups and church committees who want team-building that raises funds.

‍

46. Online Cooking Class Series

🕒 4 hrs setup 💰 $100-2000

‍

Partner with local chefs or talented community cooks to teach signature dishes over Zoom. Participants receive ingredient lists in advance and cook along from home. Sell individual class tickets or discounted series packages.

‍

47. Virtual Pet Show

🕒 2 hrs setup 💰 Free to run

‍

Host categories like "Best Costume," "Cutest Pet," and "Most Unusual Talent" with participants showing off their pets on video calls. Charge entry fees per pet and let audience members vote with small donations.

‍

48. Hybrid Auction Night

🕒 5 hrs setup 💰 $75-150

‍

Run a traditional silent auction with bidding sheets for in-person attendees while livestreaming items and accepting online bids through chat or forms.

‍

49. Virtual Game Show Night

🕒 3 hrs setup 💰 $30-60

‍

Create family-friendly game shows like trivia, charades, or "Name That Tune" using Zoom's breakout rooms and screen sharing. Sell tickets for individual players or family teams. Include local trivia about your organization's history and community.

‍

50. Online Workshop Marketplace

🕒 6 hrs setup 💰 $50-150

‍

Recruit community members to teach skills like knitting, guitar basics, gardening tips, or financial planning over Zoom. Offer multiple workshops on the same day so participants can choose their interests. Charge per workshop or sell day passes.

‍

51. Virtual Walk/Run Challenge

🕒 2 hrs setup 💰 Free to run

‍

Challenge participants to complete a certain distance over a week or month, tracking progress with fitness apps or honor system. Create team competitions between different groups within your organization. Participants fundraise by asking friends and family to sponsor their miles. Perfect for health-conscious communities and creates lasting engagement.

‍

52. Hybrid Concert Series

🕒 4 hrs setup 💰 $100-200

‍

Stream local musicians performing from your venue while selling virtual tickets to online audiences and physical tickets for limited in-person seating. Feature different musical styles each month to appeal to diverse tastes.

‍

53. Virtual Book Club Fundraiser

🕒 1 hrs setup 💰 Free to run

‍

Choose a popular book and host monthly discussions over Zoom, charging membership fees for the year or per session. Include author interviews when possible, or invite local book club leaders to facilitate discussions.

‍

54. Online Craft Kit Sales

🕒 5 hrs setup 💰 $200-400

‍

Assemble craft kits with supplies and instructions for family projects like painting, jewelry making, or seasonal decorations. Sell kits online with optional virtual craft sessions where families create together over Zoom. Perfect for reaching families who want activities for kids while supporting your organization.

‍

How to Choose the Right Fundraising Event for Your Nonprofit

Feeling overwhelmed by options? Use this simple decision framework:

Consider your resources:

1-2 volunteers: Photo contests, online auctions, eCard campaigns

3-5 volunteers: Karaoke nights, virtual events, small raffles

6+ volunteers: School carnivals, walk-a-thons, charity galas

‍

Match your timeline:

This weekend: 50/50 raffles, photo contests, community potlucks

2-4 weeks: Talent shows, virtual workshops, holiday sales

2+ months: Walk-a-thons, school carnivals, major auctions

‍

Know your community:

Families with kids: School carnivals, talent shows, scavenger hunts

Active adults: Walk-a-thons, turkey trots, cold plunge challenges

Seniors: Book clubs, potlucks, holiday tea parties

Mixed ages: Community dinners, auctions, seasonal festivals

‍

Check your budget:

Under $50: Photo contests, virtual events, potlucks

$50-200: Karaoke nights, small auctions, holiday sales

$200-500: School carnivals, walk-a-thons, charity dinners

$500+: Major galas, golf tournaments, large festivals

‍

Frequently Asked Questions

What's the easiest fundraiser if we only have 2 volunteers? Start with a photo contest or eCard campaign. Both require minimal setup—one person coordinates while the other handles promotion. Use Zeffy's simple tools to accept payments without fees.

‍

How do we run an event without big upfront costs? Zeffy provides everything you need—ticketing, donations, auctions, peer-to-peer fundraising—completely free. No monthly fees, no transaction fees, no surprises. Every dollar raised goes to your cause.

‍

How do we get people to actually attend our events? Start with your existing community (members, families, neighbors) and ask them to invite friends. Use social media to share behind-the-scenes planning and create excitement. Personal invitations work better than mass emails.

‍

What if our event doesn't raise much money? Success isn't just about dollars—you're building community, raising awareness, and developing fundraising skills. Even a $300 bake sale covers important expenses and gives you experience for bigger events.

