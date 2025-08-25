50+ Easy Fundraising Event Ideas for Small Nonprofits (2025)

Planning a fundraising event when you're short on staff, budget, and time can feel overwhelming. Most guides assume you have an events team and thousands to spend on venues—but that's not reality for most small nonprofits, church groups, youth sports teams, and volunteer-run organizations.
You're juggling ten different roles, relying on volunteers who mean well but can't always show up, and every dollar matters because you're competing with platform fees that eat into your hard-earned donations. The last thing you need is another "hire a professional planner" suggestion.
That’s why we created this list: 50+ grassroots-friendly fundraising ideas used by real community groups—from church pancake breakfasts to school scavenger hunts—all easy to run with volunteers and 100% free to manage on Zeffy.
Turn your community's hidden talents into fundraising gold. Set up a Zoom room where local singers, dancers, comedians, or even pet trick performers can showcase their skills.
Sell online "tickets" in advance and encourage live donations during the show. Perfect for church groups with musical members or youth sports teams with creative kids!
Skip the 3-5% platform fees on ticket sales. Zeffy's free ticketing keeps 100% of your $10 tickets for your cause.
Collect beloved family recipes from your community and compile them into a digital cookbook—grandma's secret pie recipe or Coach's famous pre-game pasta can become fundraising stars.
Email supporters asking for their favorite recipes with short stories about why they're special, and then sell the digital cookbook for $10-15.
Transform your church or school parking lot into a drive-in theater. Rent or borrow a projector, hang a white sheet, and charge $20 per car. Sell popcorn, candy, and drinks from coolers carried car-to-car.
Collect car admission fees without losing money to processing → Zeffy's mobile-friendly Tap-to-Pay tools make car-window payments seamless and fee-free.
Create a simple challenge that spreads organically.
Examples: "Post a photo doing jumping jacks in your team colors and donate $5" or "Share your favorite church memory with #OurChurchFamily and give $10."
The key is making it easy to participate and share—provide a clear donation link and encourage participants to tag friends.
Ask supporters to donate items instead of cash. Set up in your church parking lot or school gym and price everything to sell quickly.
Recruit a few volunteers to help with checkout, but keep it simple with cash-only transactions. Plus, advertise on local Facebook groups and Craigslist.
Set up collection jars for different classes, teams, or church groups. Pennies and bills add points to your jar, while silver coins (nickels, dimes, quarters) subtract points from your total when dropped in opponents' jars.
Host a Zoom trivia night with questions about your local community, organization history, or fun general knowledge. Charge an entry fee per team and offer small prizes!
Collect trivia entry fees without platform charges → Zeffy's simple donation forms keep 100% of your $25 team entry fees.
Most ticketing platforms charge 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, plus additional "service fees" passed to your supporters. On a $25 ticket, you could lose $1.50+ per sale. For a 100-ticket event, that's $150+ in fees—money that should go to your cause.
Red flags to watch for:
The solution: Use truly free ticketing that doesn't charge you OR your supporters. Zeffy's ticketing platform has zero fees, so your $25 ticket actually nets you $25.
Set up a simple breakfast in your fellowship hall or gym with pancakes, eggs, and coffee. Volunteers handle easy tasks: greeting guests, serving food buffet-style, clearing tables, and manning the donation box. No cooking skills needed—use pancake mix and keep the menu simple!
Set up in your organization's parking lot with garden hoses, soap, and towels. Volunteers work in teams of 3-4 per car: one person handles initial rinse, two soap and scrub, one final rinse, and dry. Perfect for youth sports teams because kids can work alongside parents in age-appropriate roles.
Rent or borrow bingo equipment and set up in your main gathering space. Volunteers have simple, clearly defined roles: selling cards at the door, calling numbers, checking winning cards, and handing out small prizes. Create a rotation schedule so volunteers can also play, too.
Serve a simple spaghetti dinner with salad and bread. Volunteers work assembly-line style: one person boils pasta, others heat sauce, prepare salad, slice bread, and serve plates buffet-style. No culinary expertise required!
Set up a movie screening in your gym or fellowship hall with a projector and simple concession stand. Volunteers handle ticket-taking at the door, selling popcorn and drinks, and basic setup/cleanup. Choose family-friendly movies that appeal to your community.
Collect donated books and set up tables in your space organized by category. Volunteers sort books by genre, set up displays, handle cash transactions, and help customers find titles. Price everything to sell quickly ($1-3 per book).
Set up card tables with board games, cards, or dominoes throughout your space. Volunteers act as table hosts, explaining rules to newcomers and keeping games moving. Charge an entry fee and provide simple snacks. Perfect for recruiting volunteers who love games—they're essentially playing while helping.
Set up a drive-through breakfast service in your parking lot. Volunteers have specific stations: order-takers with clipboards, pancake flippers on portable griddles, packaging crew with take-out containers, and runners delivering orders to cars.
Process orders without losing money to fees → Zeffy's mobile-friendly Tap-to-Pay tools make it simple and free.
Organize donated items on tables throughout your parking lot or gym. Volunteers price items the night before, help customers on sale day, handle checkout with simple cash boxes, and assist with loading purchases.
Set up an ice cream sundae bar with store-bought ice cream and toppings. Volunteers scoop ice cream, manage toppings stations, clear tables, and handle simple cash transactions. Add lawn games like cornhole or a ring toss run by additional volunteers.
Gather 10-15 donated items (restaurant gift cards, homemade goods, services like lawn mowing), photograph them, and post to a simple online auction. Set it to run from Friday evening to Sunday evening to capture weekend browsing time. Announce winners Monday morning.
Run online auctions without losing any money to fees → Zeffy's auction tools keep every bidding dollar for your cause.
Create a large visual thermometer showing your fundraising goal, post it prominently, and challenge your community to "fill it up" over the weekend.
Share updates on social media as donations come in and watch as the visual progress motivates giving and creates urgency.
Set up tables in your parking lot with signs explaining your cause. Supporters drive through, make donations, and receive thank-you items like baked goods or car decals. No need for elaborate planning—just enthusiastic volunteers with collection buckets and plenty of signage for visibility.
Pick a weekend and flood social media with donation appeals, success stories, and progress updates. Ask board members, volunteers, and supporters to share your posts. Create a hashtag and encourage supporters to post their own content about why they give.
Draft a compelling email explaining an urgent need (equipment broke, unexpected expense, opportunity to match a major gift). Send Friday afternoon with a deadline of Sunday night. Include a clear donation button and progress updates..
Organize volunteers to bake Friday night, set up Saturday morning at a high-traffic location like farmer's markets or grocery stores. Price items to sell quickly and accept cash or digital payments. Focus on simple, popular items like cookies and brownies rather than elaborate creations.
Create sponsorship levels for different aspects of your weekend activities: "Sponsor Saturday's equipment rental for $100" or "Cover Sunday's volunteer lunch for $75." Give sponsors recognition on social media and at events.
Partner with local nurseries or ask green-thumbed volunteers to grow seedlings. Sell herbs, vegetables, and flowers when people are eager to start gardens. Include planting tips and care instructions to add value.
Set up in your parking lot or local park with store-bought ice cream, toppings, and simple games. Add lawn games like cornhole or a dunk tank for extra donations.
Buy pumpkins wholesale from local farms and resell them at your location. Add value with free pumpkin decorating stations, photo opportunities, and hot cider. Families love the convenience of shopping while supporting your cause.
Order fresh wreaths wholesale or organize wreath-making workshops where people create their own for a fee. Take pre-orders in November for December pickup. Add ribbon, bows, and small decorations for extra appeal.
Instead of asking for supply donations, ask for monetary donations to "sponsor a student's supplies." Use the funds to buy supplies in bulk at better prices, then donate to local schools or families in need.
Pre-sell roses, small bouquets, or potted plants for Valentine's Day delivery. Partner with local florists for wholesale pricing or create simple arrangements yourselves. Offer delivery to workplaces for extra convenience.
Host a simple barbecue in your parking lot or local park. Sell plates of burgers, hot dogs, and sides for $8-12. Keep the menu simple and focus on volume rather than variety. Add live music from local musicians or simple games for families.
Transform your church basement or school gym into a mild, family-friendly haunted experience. Focus on silly scares rather than terrifying ones—perfect for elementary-age kids. Charge admission and sell snacks!
Set up tables with sugar cookies, frosting, and decorating supplies. Charge per family or per dozen cookies and provide take-home boxes and basic decorating instructions.
Auction off volunteer services like yard clean-up, garage organizing, window washing, or garden bed preparation. Volunteers donate their time and labor while community members bid on services they need done.
Transform your gym or outdoor space into a mini-carnival with simple game stations: ring toss, bean bag throw, duck pond, and face painting. Charge admission plus tickets for games and activities.
Sell carnival tickets and admission without platform fees → Zeffy's event ticketing keeps 100% of your family fun day proceeds.
Set up tables with canvases, acrylic paints, and brushes for a guided painting session. Choose simple designs that work for both kids and adults—think sunsets, trees, or seasonal themes— and charge per participant. Families enjoy creating art together, and everyone takes home a keepsake.
The Dearborn Educational Foundation, a nonprofit that supports innovative educational practices in Dearborn, Michigan, switched from PayPal to Zeffy to help funnel more money to their mission.
The result? Since using Zeffy, the foundation has raised over $56K and saved $2K+ in fees—money that has gone directly back to supporting students and teachers instead of being absorbed by processing costs. Read the full case study →
Set up stations with popular family board games and card games throughout your space. Families compete in different games every 20 minutes, earning points for wins and participation. Crown overall champions at the end of the night!
Invite students to showcase science projects while families tour the displays and vote for favorites. Charge admission for families to attend and offer simple experiments or demonstrations.
Set up simple photo backdrops in your space and offer mini photo sessions for families. Recruit a volunteer photographer or partner with a local professional who donates their time.
Partner with a craft supplier to provide plain stuffed animals, stuffing, and accessories. Set up stations for stuffing, dressing, and creating birth certificates. Kids love the hands-on activity, and parents appreciate the lasting keepsake.
Create obstacle courses and fitness stations appropriate for all ages: jumping jacks, hula hoops, balance beams, and relay races. Families work together to complete challenges and earn prizes.
Set up reading corners with volunteers reading popular children's books, plus craft stations where kids make simple projects related to the stories. Charge per child and include all materials and snacks.
Host a family-friendly cooking contest with simple challenges like decorating cupcakes, building the tallest sandwich, or creating the most creative pizza. Provide ingredients and basic cooking tools. Families work in teams and judges taste entries.
Collect cooking competition entry fees without losing any money → Zeffy's registration software lets you keep 100% of your donations.
Give children opportunities to run their own small businesses for a day: lemonade stands, handmade crafts, baked goods, or simple services like face painting. Charge booth rental fees to participating families and admission for visitors.
True Blue—a nonprofit focused on empowering young people to attend college—used a variety of payment platforms, including PayPal, Eventbrite, Network for Good, CashApp, and Venmo for collecting donations. A system that costed them hundreds in fees.
Once they switched to Zeffy, True Blue 1881 raised over $48K and saved over $2.4K in their first year—savings that immediately translated into rent payments, student meals, and tuition assistance.
“With these savings, we can pay rent, feed students, and cover outstanding balances. Every bit of savings goes straight to supporting our students.” —Tiombé O’Rourke
Create teams that solve puzzles together over Zoom using online escape room platforms or DIY clues you email out. Perfect for youth groups and church committees who want team-building that raises funds.
Partner with local chefs or talented community cooks to teach signature dishes over Zoom. Participants receive ingredient lists in advance and cook along from home. Sell individual class tickets or discounted series packages.
Host categories like "Best Costume," "Cutest Pet," and "Most Unusual Talent" with participants showing off their pets on video calls. Charge entry fees per pet and let audience members vote with small donations.
Run a traditional silent auction with bidding sheets for in-person attendees while livestreaming items and accepting online bids through chat or forms.
Process online auction bids without losing money to fees → Zeffy's auction tools handle remote bidding while letting you keep 100% of winning bids.
Create family-friendly game shows like trivia, charades, or "Name That Tune" using Zoom's breakout rooms and screen sharing. Sell tickets for individual players or family teams. Include local trivia about your organization's history and community.
Recruit community members to teach skills like knitting, guitar basics, gardening tips, or financial planning over Zoom. Offer multiple workshops on the same day so participants can choose their interests. Charge per workshop or sell day passes.
Challenge participants to complete a certain distance over a week or month, tracking progress with fitness apps or honor system. Create team competitions between different groups within your organization. Participants fundraise by asking friends and family to sponsor their miles. Perfect for health-conscious communities and creates lasting engagement.
Enable peer-to-peer fundraising without platform cuts → Zeffy's P2P tools let you run your event for free.
Stream local musicians performing from your venue while selling virtual tickets to online audiences and physical tickets for limited in-person seating. Feature different musical styles each month to appeal to diverse tastes.
Choose a popular book and host monthly discussions over Zoom, charging membership fees for the year or per session. Include author interviews when possible, or invite local book club leaders to facilitate discussions.
Assemble craft kits with supplies and instructions for family projects like painting, jewelry making, or seasonal decorations. Sell kits online with optional virtual craft sessions where families create together over Zoom. Perfect for reaching families who want activities for kids while supporting your organization.
Feeling overwhelmed by options? Use this simple decision framework:
You don't need a big budget, professional event staff, or expensive platforms to run successful fundraising events. Small nonprofits across the country are raising thousands of dollars with simple, community-focused events—and keeping 100% of their proceeds using free tools.
Here’s how to start planning your next fundraiser today:
✅ Choose your event from our 50+ proven ideas
✅ Set up free ticketing, P2P fundraisers, and donation forms with Zeffy
✅ Keep every dollar you raise for your mission—no platform fees, ever
Your community is ready to support your cause. Give them an easy, fun way to help while keeping all their contributions where they belong: making a difference through your important work.
Get started with Zeffy's free fundraising tools and join thousands of nonprofits who've discovered that successful fundraising doesn't have to cost extra fees.
Discover our list of innovative fundraising ideas to raise more money. Explore unique and easy ideas for every organization.
Discover the most effective ways to raise money for your nonprofit in 2023. Engage donors like never before with our best fundraising strategies.
Here are the best online fundraising platforms (with a 100% free option) that will help you raise money for your nonprofit organization or charity.