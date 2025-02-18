11 Engaging Nonprofit Newsletter Ideas and Examples for 2025

Your nonprofit creates real impact every day, but are your supporters truly seeing the difference they help make? Even the most committed donors and volunteers can drift away if they don't fully understand the impact of their contributions.

Effective newsletters bridge this gap by sharing tangible results, compelling stories, and clear calls to action. Whether it's showcasing how donations transformed lives, highlighting volunteer achievements, or announcing upcoming initiatives, a well-crafted newsletter keeps supporters connected to your mission.

In this guide, we’ll provide 11 practical newsletter examples that resonate with supporters, along with proven strategies to create content that drives engagement and strengthens relationships.

‍

11 newsletter content examples for nonprofits

‍

Why does your nonprofit need an email newsletter?

An email newsletter is a powerful form of communication to keep your supporters informed and engaged.

It serves as a direct line to share updates, highlight upcoming events, celebrate campaign milestones, and promote donation drives—all in a single, well-organized email. This saves time and ensures your communication stays consistent and impactful.

With an email newsletter, you can:

Highlight monthly donation impacts, showing donors how their contributions have helped

Announce events with photos from past gatherings to inspire more volunteers to join

Share educational content that explains local statistics and the importance of their support

Celebrate campaign successes and share plans for growth to keep donors engaged

Include a calendar to remind supporters about upcoming fundraising events and volunteer opportunities

‍

7 things to include in your nonprofit newsletter

1. A compelling subject line and preview text

Your subject line is the first thing readers see—it must grab attention and highlight the value inside. Instead of using generic lines like "Our Monthly Newsletter," go for something impactful like:

“See How You Helped Build 25 Homes Last Month”

“Your Support is Fighting Hunger—Here’s Proof”

Pair this with a strong preview text that expands on the subject, giving readers more reason to click. For example, “Your support provided clean water to 500 families, see what’s next!”

‍

2. A well-organized layout

Your newsletter should be easy to read, especially on mobile devices. You should use:

Headers: Clearly label each section so readers can scan for what interests them most

Clearly label each section so readers can scan for what interests them most Short paragraphs: Avoid overwhelming readers with large blocks of text

Avoid overwhelming readers with large blocks of text White space: Leave breathing room between sections to keep the design clean and readable

Leave breathing room between sections to keep the design clean and readable Bullet points: Break down key information for better clarity

Most readers will skim your email, so structure it well for maximum accessibility.

‍

3. Personalized content

Tailoring your newsletter to different segments of your audience makes it more impactful. Regular donors might value updates about how their contributions are being used, while volunteers may appreciate information about upcoming opportunities.

Using personalization tokens like addressing readers by their first name adds a thoughtful touch. For example, “Hi Sarah, your support has helped us provide education to underprivileged children.”

‍

4. Engaging visuals

Visual elements are essential for breaking up text and enhancing emotional engagement. Include photos that highlight the people or projects benefiting from your work, infographics to simplify complex data like donation impact, or short videos showcasing your latest events.

Visuals can make your message more memorable and relatable by showing your mission in action.

‍

5. A strategic call-to-action (CTA)

Every newsletter should include a clear CTA, whether it’s donating, registering for an event, or sharing your campaign.

Position your CTA where it naturally follows a compelling story or impactful statistic, and use strong, action-oriented language like “Help 50 More Families Today” or “Volunteer This Weekend.”

By focusing on one primary action per section, you keep the message clear and avoid overwhelming your audience with too many requests.

Every newsletter should include a clear action you want readers to take. Make your CTAs stand out with:

Bright, contrasting button colors that catch the eye

Bold, action-oriented text like 'Help Feed Families Today'

Strategic placement after compelling stories or impact stats

Generous white space around buttons to draw focus

Mobile-friendly button size for easy tapping

Keep it focused - one primary CTA per section works better than multiple competing asks.

‍

6. Contact information and support options

Make sure your newsletter has clear details on how people can reach you via email, phone, social media, or direct mail if they have questions or need help. Include simple links that let them donate, sign up to volunteer, or join an event.

Clear contact details and easy action steps help supporters engage immediately with your cause.

‍

7. Metrics to track engagement

Add a small section at the end of your newsletter encouraging readers to engage further. For example, you can include:

A quick poll to gauge their thoughts on your content

Links to social media for more updates

A tracker for ongoing campaigns, showing how close you are to your goals

This encourages two-way communication and helps you understand what resonates most with your audience.

‍

11 newsletter content examples for nonprofits

1. Success stories

Show supporters the tangible impact of their contributions and provide real transformations happening in your community.

Share before-and-after photos of your recently completed community project, include testimonials from individuals who benefited, and provide concrete data, like the number of people impacted. Show how donor contributions made it possible and outline the support needed to sustain it.

For example, GAF partnered with Habitat for Humanity's 2024 Carter Work Project to build affordable housing, with 50 employees helping construct 130-150 homes. Over 13 years, their partnership has provided roofs for 15,500 people across 3,800 projects.

The newsletter shares personal stories, like volunteer Leslie Sather’s cheerful contributions, alongside photos of the team in action. It also highlights upcoming efforts, such as installing 40 solar roofing systems to lower energy costs for families.

‍

2. Upcoming events

Your email marketing software can help you promote important events to your community effectively. Include essential details such as dates, volunteer needs, and registration links.

Add buttons or links for people to register with participation costs and explain how the funds support your mission. Include simple sign-up buttons like “Register Now” after each event description to make participation easy for your supporters.

For example, Second Harvest Food Bank’s 2024 Holiday Drive newsletter clearly outlined how to participate, including drop-off locations, collection periods, and multiple ways to contribute. It highlighted that a $10 donation provides 30 meals and shared how to give online or by phone.

By simplifying the process and including specific examples, the newsletter made it easy for supporters to take action, demonstrating how every effort adds up to meaningful community impact.

‍

3. Volunteer spotlights

Create dedicated sections in your newsletter that recognize active volunteers. Share specific contributions like organizing donation drives or leading training sessions. Include their role, length of service, and particular projects they've supported to encourage long-term volunteer retention and inspire new sign-ups.

For example, Feeding America’s newsletter featured Carson, their Grant Manager, in a Q&A spotlight. It highlighted his achievement in expanding the Gather 2 Grow summer meals program through a key grant and shared his motivation for the work. By showcasing the people behind their mission, the newsletter inspired current volunteers and attracted new ones.

‍

4. Impact metrics

Share your organization's results through simple charts and graphs in your newsletter. Show how you helped the community each month - like 500 meals served or 50 families housed - so donors see their impact.

Show how donations cover critical needs like staff, supplies, and equipment, display year-over-year growth in community impact, corporate partnerships, volunteer participation rates, and geographic reach of your services.

For example, charity: water’s newsletter uses clear visuals to showcase impact. A before-and-after graph highlights improvements in water access, such as worry levels dropping from 71.1% to 14.6%.

The newsletter highlights their data collection across 22 countries, clearly showing how each donation drives measurable change, helping donors easily understand their impact.

‍

5. Seasonal campaigns

Align your content with natural giving moments and awareness periods throughout the year. Whether it's year-end giving campaigns, back-to-school supply drives, or summer volunteer programs, create themed content that matches these natural giving moments.

For example:

October breast cancer awareness campaigns with survivor stories

Holiday giving drives showing specific community needs

Earth Day initiatives linking to environmental programs

Back-to-school supply drives with clear shopping lists

Show the specific needs and opportunities unique to each season and pair them with impact stories that inspire action.

‍

6. Educational content

Transform complex issues into accessible insights. Break down research findings, policy changes, or industry trends that affect your cause.

Focus on helping supporters understand why your work matters and how it addresses community needs. Include data points and expert perspectives while keeping the language clear and actionable.

For example, Get Healthy DeSoto’s newsletter simplifies sleep health with practical tips like “avoid caffeine late in the day” and “keep your room cool and dark.” It backs up advice with data, such as a study linking 66% of late-night accidents to alcohol impairment.

‍

7. Behind-the-scenes glimpses

Share meaningful insights into your organization's daily operations to help supporters understand how their contributions make a difference.

Share how your team attends workshops, takes online courses, and gets expert training to serve the community better.

For example, Meals on Wheels People’s newsletter takes readers behind the scenes with "A Day in the Life of a Meal," showing how staff prepare 6,400 meals daily starting at 5:30 AM. It details deliveries, including thousands of pounds of food, and highlights teamwork between staff and volunteers. This clear narrative helps supporters see how their donations directly impact the community.

‍

8. Call for volunteers

List current volunteer positions with required skills, time commitments, and training provided. Share when your next volunteer training starts and how to sign up. Let people know how they can volunteer from home and what they'll need to do so.

For example, it could be -

‘Join Our Weekend Meal Program!

We need 15 volunteers to help prepare and deliver meals this Saturday.

Two shifts available: 9AM-12PM for meal prep or 12PM-3PM for deliveries.

No experience needed - we'll train you!

Sign up here [button] or contact [email].’

‍

9. Donor acknowledgement

Use your newsletter to thank everyone who supports your work, from grant-makers to monthly donors who sustain your programs. Share tangible examples to highlight how their contributions directly benefit the community.

By featuring stories about your donors, you showcase the positive impact of their support and inspire others to see the difference their help can make.

For example, United Way’s newsletter highlights Steve and Teresa Baker’s journey from a single donation as a college student to decades of community involvement. It showcases their support for five initiatives and how their contributions positively impact lives.

‍

10. Advocacy updates

Share clear, actionable updates about policy changes affecting your mission. Explain how specific legislation or regulations impact your work and community.

Provide simple ways supporters can help - from signing petitions to contacting representatives - while highlighting the direct outcomes of advocacy efforts.

The Sierra Club’s newsletter provides critical updates on monarch butterfly conservation. It covers key debates, such as the Endangered Species Act listing and a $100 million funding request to Congress. By breaking down complex issues like the risks of raising butterflies for release, the newsletter helps supporters understand policy importance and take informed action.

‍

11. Organizational challenges and goals

Share specific operational challenges your nonprofit faces, such as capacity limitations or infrastructure needs. Outline how additional support can help you overcome these obstacles. This will allow you to expand your services and reach more people in need.

‍

9 nonprofit newsletter tips and best practices

Before diving into your next newsletter, consider these proven practices that help maximize engagement while respecting your supporters' time and attention:

Keep a consistent sending schedule - monthly or fortnightly - to maintain engagement Lead with your strongest content and most compelling stories Use clear, scannable layouts with headers and short paragraphs Include one primary call-to-action per section Test different subject lines and content types to see what resonates Make sharing easy with social media buttons and forward-to-friend options Ensure mobile responsiveness for all content Track open rates and click-throughs to improve future content Always include unsubscribe options and contact information

‍

5 newsletters nonprofits should subscribe to in 2025

1. Nonprofit Quarterly (NPQ)

Nonprofit Quarterly offers thoughtful analysis and deep dives into nonprofit trends, governance, and social justice issues.

Known for its insightful reporting, it’s a helpful resource for nonprofit leaders to stay informed on sector-wide developments.

‍

2. The Chronicle of Philanthropy

Widely regarded as the leading publication for nonprofit professionals, The Chronicle of Philanthropy covers fundraising strategies, donor engagement, and the latest sector news.

‍

3. The NonProfit Times

The NonProfit Times focuses on practical tips and tools for nonprofit management, covering everything from fundraising and accounting to marketing strategies. It’s especially popular among professionals who want actionable advice to improve operations.

‍

4. Philanthropy Journal

A trusted resource for nonprofit news and resources, Philanthropy Journal, provides updates on trends, success stories, and challenges across the sector. It’s perfect for those seeking inspiration and real-world examples.

‍

5. 1832 Communications Newsletter

The From Survival to Thirval newsletter from 1832 Communications specializes in nonprofit communications and storytelling. It provides practical tips on crafting compelling messages, improving donor engagement, and building stronger connections with your audience.

‍

Final thoughts on newsletters for nonprofits

Your newsletter is a vital form of communication for keeping supporters connected to your mission and impact. By sharing compelling stories, clear updates, and meaningful opportunities to help, you strengthen the bonds that make your work possible.

Zeffy's 100% free donor management platform includes built-in email tools that let you create and send email newsletters. From customizable templates to donor management, you get everything needed to communicate effectively with your community - all at zero cost.

‍

FAQs on email newsletters for nonprofits

Should I segment my newsletter audience, and how do I start? Yes, segmenting your audience ensures you send relevant content to different groups. Start by dividing your audience into donors, volunteers, and event participants. Use tools to track their past engagement and tailor updates to match their interests, such as impact stories for donors or upcoming opportunities for volunteers. Read our guide to learn about donor segmentation for nonprofits

Can email newsletters help with donor retention? Absolutely! Regularly communicating with your donors through a newsletter informs them about your impact and shows how their contributions are making a difference. Including testimonials, updates on funded projects, and exclusive donor insights can deepen their connection to your cause. Explore top tips and strategies to increase donor retention for your nonprofit

Can I use email newsletters to attract corporate sponsors? Yes. Include a section highlighting successful corporate partnerships and the impact they've made. Use testimonials from existing sponsors and include specific ways companies can get involved, such as sponsoring events or matching donations. Check out our guide to learn how to find and secure corporate sponsorships