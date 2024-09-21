14 Best Email Marketing Software Picks for Nonprofits [2024 Updated]

How is Zeffy free?
Nonprofits thrive on connection - every donor, volunteer, and beneficiary represents a vital link in your mission's chain. Email marketing isn't just another strategy—it's your direct line to these crucial supporters. 

With a number of software options, finding the right fit can seem overwhelming. That's where we come in. We've sifted through the noise to bring you the top 14 email marketing tools tailored for nonprofits in 2024. 

Whether you're aiming to boost fundraising, nurture relationships, or amplify your message, this guide will help you pick the perfect platform to engage and reach your supporters.

14 best email marketing tools for nonprofits 

  1. Zeffy 
  2. Salesforce Marketing Cloud 
  3. MailerLite 
  4. Mailchimp 
  5. HubSpot 
  6. Constant Contact 
  7. Campaign Monitor 
  8. AWeber 
  9. ActiveCampaign  
  10. GetResponse
  11. Brevo 
  12. Flodesk 
  13. Benchmark Email
  14. Emma 

Why should nonprofits use email marketing software?

Email marketing software is a game-changer for nonprofits, offering a cost-effective way to engage supporters and drive mission impact. Here's why it's essential:

By leveraging email marketing software, nonprofits can build stronger relationships, streamline operations, and ultimately, make a greater impact in their communities.

Read our complete guide on how email marketing can help nonprofits

Overview of the 14 best email marketing platforms for nonprofits

best email marketing software for nonprofits
Software Recommended for Free plans/trials/demos Pricing
Zeffy A 100% free solution with built-in email marketing, fundraising, and donor management to maximize engagement without worrying about costs or juggling multiple tools 100% free (always) 100% free
MailerLite Advanced segmentation functionality letting you add as many conditions as you want to create your email list Free version (up to 5 users and 3000 emails per month)
  • Starter: $35/month (up to 50000 emails)
  • Professional: $110/month (up to 50000 emails)
  • Enterprise: Upon request

Nonprofits have access to a 30% discount
Mailchimp For small to medium-sized nonprofit organizations looking to create segmented campaigns Free plan (up to 1000 emails per month)
  • Essential: $9/month (for 500 contacts)
  • Standard: $13/month (for 500 contacts)
  • Premium: $136/month (10000 contacts)

15% discount to verified nonprofits
HubSpot Big organizations looking for an all-in-one marketing, sales, and service solution Free trial
  • For small teams: Starts at $15/month/user
  • Marketing Hub (for enterprises): $890/month

40% discount for nonprofits on Marketing Hub
Constant Contact Ideal for organizations seeking real-time personal support with their email strategy while also managing event registration directly through emails. 30-day free trial for 100 emails
  • Lite: $12/month
  • Standard: $35/month
  • Premium: $80/month

20-30% discount on the paid plans for nonprofits
Campaign Monitor In-depth real-time reporting tools that provide insights into campaign performance Free plan for 5 subscribers
  • Lite: $12/month (Send up to 2500 emails)
  • Essentials: $29/month
  • Premier: $159/month

Nonprofits get 15% discounts
AWeber Ease of use making it simple to find and use various tools and features Free up to 500 subscribers and 3000 emails
  • Lite: $15/month
  • Plus: $30/month
  • Unlimited: $899/month

501(c)(3) nonprofits can get a discount of 25%
ActiveCampaign Robust automation with custom workflow creation and pre-built automation templates to save time on email marketing 14-day free trial
  • Starter: $15/month
  • Plus: $49/month
  • Pro: $79/month
  • Enterprise: $145/month

Offers 20% off to nonprofit organizations
GetResponse A/B testing feature allowing you to assess different parts of your email campaign 30-day free trial
  • Email marketing plan: $15.56/month
  • Marketing automation: $48.33/month
  • E-commerce marketing: $97.49/month

Nonprofits can get a 50% discount through TechSoup
Brevo Organizations looking for advanced features like list management comprehensive analytics and more at an affordable price Free plan with 300 emails per day limit
  • Starter: $9/month
  • Business: $18/month
  • Enterprise: Custom pricing

Nonprofit organizations get a 15% discount
Flodesk Professionally designed templates that are ideal for nonprofits who don’t have a designer 30-day free trial Email marketing: $38/month (flat-rate for unlimited subscribers)
Benchmark Email Creating custom autoresponder templates with ease or pre-build templates Free plan (up to 500 contacts and 3500 emails per month)
  • Pro: $13/month for 500 contacts and 7500 emails monthly
  • Enterprise: Custom pricing

Offers a 25% discount to registered nonprofit organizations
Emma Empowering different teams or departments to create branded emails through template-style locking Product demo available
  • Emma Lite: $99/month with 10000 contacts
  • Emma Essentials: $159/month with 10000 contacts
  • Emma for Teams: $249/month with 10000 contacts
  • Emma Enterprise: Custom pricing

*Pricing is based on the number of email contacts that you require

**Most nonprofit discounts are available only on the Enterprise plan

1. Zeffy: 100% free fundraising software with integrated email marketing features

Zeffy is a 100% free comprehensive fundraising platform with built-in email marketing functionality with personalization, automation, and targeting capabilities. 

With our integrated donor management system, you can segment and filter your contacts to create custom email lists and targeted campaigns. You access insights such as click-throughs, open rates, and unsubscribers.

Best features

Pricing

100% free

2. Salesforce Marketing Cloud: An all-in-one digital marketing platform 

Salesforce Marketing Cloud is an all-in-one digital marketing platform that offers strong email marketing capabilities. With its simple-to-use templates and custom interactive element, build emails effortlessly. Adjust content for each recipient using insights from their preferences and feedback. 

Optimize key metrics like send time, open rates, and click-through rates with purpose-built AI functionality. 

Best features 

Pricing 

While Salesforce for nonprofits offers ten free licenses if they are accepted into the Power of Us Program, it is still an expensive option. Once your free licenses are used, you will have to pay 

Read our guide on how to use Salesforce for nonprofits

3. MailerLite: Ideal choice for advanced segmentation capability 

MailerLite has robust email marketing functionality, including landing pages, pre-designed templates, signup forms, and a drag-and-drop email builder. Its standout feature is that it lets you segment email lists according to a wide range of criteria based on previous engagement, age, location, event attendance, and more.

You can group your subscribers based on their interactions and set up automated email sequences to streamline outreach efforts.

Best features 

Pricing 

Besides the free version for up to 3,000 emails per month, there are three paid plans:

Nonprofits have access to a 30% discount

4. Mailchimp: Good for small to medium size organizations 

Mailchimp helps engage supporters with the right message at the right time without any manual intervention. It comes with 50+ behavior-based triggers to personalize and automate your email campaigns.

Mailchimp's Intuit Assist AI allows you to create fully-built emails - all you need to do is review, edit, and publish. With a click map, get a visual demonstration of how users interact with links in your campaigns.

Best features 

Pricing 

Mailchimp comes with a free plan for up to 1,000 emails, and paid plans start at:

Nonprofits can get a 15% discount.

Explore 8 best Mailchimp alternatives for nonprofits

5. HubSpot: Suitable for bigger organizations 

HubSpot offers a comprehensive set of features tailored to larger organizations. With built-in CRM functionality, you can use donor details like contact name, lifecycle stage, and more to create the most relevant email content. 

Use automation to trigger specific follow-up actions based on engagement, such as link clicks, open rates, and more. HubSpot supports extensive integrations, empowering organizations to unify their marketing efforts across various platforms.

Best features

Pricing 

HubSpot offers a 40% discount for nonprofits on the Marketing Hub plan.

Explore our comprehensive guide on how nonprofits can leverage HubSpot

6. Constant Contact: Ideal customer support and event management

Constant Contact is the longest-running email marketing service boasting responsive customer support. It offers one of the highest deliverability rates, ensuring that your message reaches where it's supposed to.

The email marketing platform is also useful for event promotions and allows you to send supporters invites via email and create custom landing pages for your events.

Best features 

Pricing 

Constant Contact provides a 30-day free trial, and the paid plans are:

Constant Contact offers a 20-30% discount on the paid plans for nonprofits based on the tenure

7. Campaign Monitor: Recommended for analytics

Campaign Monitor is known for its robust analytics dashboard, which gives you an aggregate view of the overall performance of your emails, including open rates, acquisition, and engagement per campaign. You have access to real-time results to help improve your strategy and increase your email ROI.

With Campaign Monitor, you get pre-send views of the campaign's deliverability through spam testing and previews across email service providers and devices.

Best features 

Pricing 

Campaign Monitor has a free limited plan, and paid plans are:

Nonprofits get 15% discounts on the paid plans

8. AWeber: Beginner-friendly email marketing tool

AWeber is a user-friendly email marketing platform that is simple to navigate, even for inexperienced users. You can drag and drop different elements, such as images, buttons, texts, and links, into your email template, saving time. 

With its keyboard shortcut feature, you can effectively create your message with fewer clicks. The tool has a link review feature that prevents you from sending any broken or outdated hyperlinks. AWeber mobile editor allows you to craft, update, and check emails on the go.

Best features 

Pricing 

The free plan has 500 subscribers and 3,000 emails, and the paid plans are:

Qualifying 501(c)(3) nonprofits can get a discount of 25%. 

9. ActiveCampaign: Offers advanced automation options

ActiveCampaign is known for its advanced automation functionality, as you can easily create a custom workflow, or if you're short on time, pick from the 900+ automation templates. These include a welcome series to introduce new donors to your work, drip campaigns for nurturing donor relations, follow-ups and reminders for events, and more.

The email marketing tool comes with predictive and conditional content features. This ability uses machine learning algorithms to recommend email content for every contact best suited to them, boosting engagement and conversions. 

Best features 

Pricing 

A 14-day free trial with paid plans starting at:

ActiveCampaign offers 20% off to nonprofits

10. GetResponse: Great A/B testing features

GetResponse has remarkable A/B testing functionality that is unlike any other, allowing you to test any aspect of your emails. While many email marketing tools limit your testing to the subject line and CTAs, GetResponse stands out as it allows you to create different variations of the same campaign. You can assess various layouts or visuals to boost open and click-through rates.

Best features 

Pricing 

A 30-day free trial with pricing plans starting at:

Nonprofits can secure a 50% discount through TechSoup

11. Brevo: Budget-friendly email and SMS marketing 

Formerly known as Sendinblue, Brevo is a practical solution for organizations seeking to boost their communication with minimal initial investment. It comes with a clean and user-friendly interface that makes creating sequences for emails and SMS easy. 

You can schedule messages for a specific time or let Brevo automatically send them at the optimal date and time for each recipient.

Best features 

Pricing 

A free plan with 300 emails/day and paid plans starting at:

Nonprofits get a 15% discount

12. Flodesk: Best for professionally designed templates 

Flodesk has a great collection of professionally designed templates. These are ideal for nonprofits without dedicated design resources, allowing you to create visually engaging and branded emails within seconds. 

Flodesk offers enhanced personalization in your email campaigns, making your recipients feel like you're speaking directly with them. It integrates with other nonprofit tech tools and social media channels like Zapier, Facebook, and Instagram, streamlining your email marketing efforts.

Best features 

Pricing  

Flodesk offers a 30-day free plan with unlimited subscribers. Their paid plan offers a flat rate for an unlimited number of contacts:

13. Benchmark Email: Good for autoresponder templates 

Benchmark Email comes with pre-built autoresponder email templates and even allows you to build your own. It breaks down autoresponder implementation into manageable steps to quickly create complex email sequences,  freeing up time to focus on high-level operational tasks. 

You can set up welcome emails, donation acknowledgment sequences, and more to better engage your supporters. 

Best features 

Pricing 

A free plan is available for 500 contacts and 3,500 emails monthly, while paid plans start at:

Benchmark Email offers a 25% discount to registered nonprofits

14. Emma: Best for designing branded emails 

Emma offers a versatile email marketing platform with a wide range of layout and editing options. Its responsive design feature ensures emails and signup forms display properly across desktop and mobile devices.

Emma's brand consistency tool allows you to create templates with locked styles for fonts, headings, and colors. These templates can be shared across your organization, enabling team members to customize content while adhering to your nonprofit's visual identity.

Best features 

Pricing

Emma does not have a free plan, and its paid plans are:

What should you look for in an email marketing tool for nonprofits?

List segmentation 

List segmentation is crucial for targeted, effective email campaigns. It allows you to:

Effective segmentation balances specificity with practicality. Too many segments can lead to fragmented audiences, while too few may result in generic messaging. Aim for segments that meaningfully impact your communication strategy.

Email automation 

An email platform with automated workflows brings efficiency to your operations. They enable you to send targeted messages to potential donors based on specific donor actions or triggers, such as welcome emails for new subscribers, without manual intervention.

By delivering relevant, timely content automatically, nonprofits can maintain donor engagement while saving time and resources. You have full control over email frequency and timing, ensuring effective communication without overwhelming recipients.

Some more examples of automated workflows that you should look for in email software include:

Templates and drag and drop editor 

When choosing email marketing software, look for a platform that offers a diverse library of customizable, nonprofit-specific templates. These should be mobile-responsive to ensure optimal viewing on all devices. 

An intuitive drag-and-drop editor is essential for easy customization, allowing you to quickly adapt templates to match your nonprofit's branding. The ability to save and reuse custom templates can significantly streamline your email creation process. These features save time and ensure professional-looking emails that maintain brand consistency across all your campaigns.

A/B testing and reporting 

Measuring the results from your email campaigns is essential to make informed marketing decisions.

When selecting an email marketing tool, prioritize platforms with an easy-to-understand and comprehensive analytics dashboard. Your software should allow you to track key important metrics like open rates, click-through rates, spam reports, and bounce rates.

Look for software that also includes A/B testing capabilities, allowing you to compare different email versions. This data-driven approach to email marketing allows you to continuously improve your campaigns to ensure the messages resonate with your target donors.

Email deliverability 

High deliverability rates are crucial to ensure your emails reach supporters' inboxes rather than getting lost in spam folders. 

Prioritize software that offers robust email authentication protocols such as SPF, DKIM, and DMARC. Look for platforms with built-in reputation management tools and list cleaning features to remove invalid addresses. 

Spam testing capabilities can help you identify potential issues before sending. Software that provides best practice guidelines for content creation can further improve your deliverability. These features work together to protect your sender reputation and maximize the chances of your messages being seen by your intended audience.

Integrations 

Choose a tool that integrates seamlessly with your existing tech stack. A key integration is with your nonprofit CRM, allowing for comprehensive donor data management and advanced segmentation. 

Connections with donation platforms enable automated follow-ups, while integration with event management software streamlines communications around your activities. Look for platforms that also connect with social media and analytics tools for multi-channel engagement and in-depth performance tracking. 

Effective integrations enhance data flow across your systems, providing a holistic view of supporter interactions and enabling more targeted email campaigns.

Final thoughts on choosing the best email marketing software for nonprofits

Selecting the right email marketing platform can significantly enhance your nonprofit's communication strategy. Prioritize solutions that offer robust segmentation, user-friendly email templates, and strong deliverability rates.

Remember, email marketing is just one part of your overall engagement strategy. Consider how it integrates with your other systems, particularly your donor management and fundraising tools. 

Zeffy offers a 100% comprehensive solution that combines these functionalities. With our donor management software, you can send emails to your community for free.

Launch email marketing campaigns on Zeffy’s 100% free donor management software

FAQs on nonprofit email marketing software

Here are some of the top picks for email marketing software for nonprofits:

  1. Mailchimp
  2. Brevo
  3. ActiveCampaign
  4. Zeffy
  5. HubSpot

The best email marketing software for nonprofits depends on your needs, but Zeffy stands out as a top option because it's 100% free. Zeffy combines email marketing with donor management and fundraising tools, making it a comprehensive solution for nonprofits.

Several email marketing platforms offer discounts for nonprofits, but Zeffy stands out as the only 100% free option. Unlike other platforms that provide discounted rates, Zeffy offers all its tools completely free of charge, making it a perfect solution for nonprofits aiming to maximize their impact without worrying about costs.

  • MailerLite: 30% discount
  • Mailchimp: 15% discount
  • Constant Contact: 20-30% discount
  • GetResponse: 50% discount via TechSoup

With a bigger and more responsive list, you can rally more support for your cause and raise funds. Here's some way to create a strong email list:

  • Provide clear incentives like e-books, guides, and event tickets.
  • Collect email addresses from workshops, webinars, or event attendees.
  • Add an engaging pop-up signup form to your organization's website.
  • Encourage current subscribers to refer friends and family.
  • Use social media, blog posts, and other channels to attract subscribers.
  • Place ads retargeting website visitors who didn’t sign up on search engines.
  • Collaborate with corporate sponsors or other nonprofits to reach a broader audience.

Email marketing is a powerful strategy for nonprofit fundraising as it allows organizations to build relationships, increase engagement, and drive donations. By sending targeted and personalized campaigns, nonprofits can keep donors informed about the impact of their contributions, upcoming events, and ongoing needs.

Automated emails, such as thank-you messages and follow-up emails, can strengthen donor retention by showing appreciation and reinforcing their involvement.

Email marketing helps showcase the tangible results of donations, encourage further giving, make it easier to promote fundraising events, and increase participation.

