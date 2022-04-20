How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
FAQ - Simplyk changes name to Zeffy 
Company news

FAQ - Simplyk changes name to Zeffy 

April 20, 2022

Simplyk reveals its new identity: Zeffy. Here’s why we decided to change the name of the company.

We have a new identity and a fresh look, but don't worry: our mission, services and pricing model remain the same. Here's what you can do to support us.

Why did you decide to change the name of the company?

Simplicity being at the forefront of our values, we felt the need for a memorable name that is easy to write and pronounce in every language. The name Zeffy also hints at our company’s zero-fees policy.

Why did you choose the name Zeffy?

"We wanted a name that would symbolize our mission to get involved and support nonprofits in all languages and cultures. The name Zeffy was inspired by the word zephyr, defined as a gentle breeze. As Zeffy, we become the wind propelling nonprofits towards their missions. Our goal is to be a force that empowers nonprofits at no cost."

said Thibaut Jaurou, CTO and co-founder of Simplyk.

Will Zeffy still be 100% free?

We’re free and always will be. We have a new name and a fresh look, but our mission remains: empowering nonprofits with 100% free technology.

Will the product change?

You can expect some aesthetic changes in the dashboard over the next few weeks. By aesthetic, we mean a new logo, new fonts, and fresh colors! But that’s it.

What does this change mean for my organization?

Your donors can continue to give through your current forms, but it is best to update any forms on your site with our new links, as they will contain our new name and gain better traction from your donors!

Step 1 - Update your website links

If your website contains a link to our website, you can update it with our new address - zeffy.com. If your website or external communications mentions Simplyk, you can swap it for our new name, Zeffy.

If you have embedded forms

To make the update while ensuring your custom settings remain, simply open your website editor and modify the HTML code of the embedded form as follows: 

For buttons

If your website contains a button directing to a Simplyk donation or ticketing form, you can easily update the link. 

To do so, go to your dashboard > Donation or Ticketing (depending on your type of form) > my forms and then share.

Step 2 - To inform your donors about the transition

Your donors may be interested to know that your fundraising platform is getting a new name. Feel free to share the sentence below in your upcoming communications or campaigns:

“Simplyk, the free fundraising platform we use, is now called Zeffy. It remains 100% free and entirely funded by your generous contributions.”

How can I reach the team? 

As of next week, our email addresses will go from @simplyk.io to @zeffy.com. But don’t worry - all emails sent to the old Simplyk addresses will make their way into our inboxes.

Feel free to reach out to us at [email protected] if you have any questions or concerns.

