Zeffy Joins Global Movement of Over 5,000 Certified B Corporations™

B Lab™ certifies Zeffy (formerly Simplyk) as business with positive social, environmental impact.

‍

MONTREAL, June 1, 2022 – Zero-fee online fundraising platform, Zeffy today announced that it has officially received its B Corp™ certification. As a certified B Corporation™, Zeffy joins a growing network of businesses around the world that meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

‍

“From the start, Zeffy’s mission has been to provide the best fundraising technology to all nonprofits thanks to our zero fee pricing,” said François de Kerret, CEO and co-founder at Zeffy.

"Through our B Corp certification, we are furthering our commitment to not only ‘talk the talk,’ but also ‘walk the walk’ as we continuously hold ourselves accountable to nonprofits, our employees, our community, and the planet we share.”

“We are thrilled to see Zeffy receive its B Corp certification,” said Laurent Babut, Zeffy investor representing Ring, a social impact fund. “Zeffy has always been dedicated to actively helping nonprofits achieve their missions, all the while considering the impact of business decisions on people and the environment. B Corp certification just goes to show that the dedication embedded in Zeffy’s DNA meets the most rigorous global standards.”

‍

About B Lab™

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, and tools for business, and we certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To date, our community includes over 5,000 B Corps in 82 countries and 156 industries, and over 100,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. Visit bcorporation.net for more information.

‍

About Zeffy (formerly Simplyk)

Zeffy is North America’s first and only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits. The company was founded by Thibaut Jaurou and François de Kerret, who, as university students, built the largest volunteering marketplace in Québec and have dedicated their careers to building tech that accelerates impact for nonprofits.

Zeffy empowers over 4,000 NPOs and charities across North America by offering the first zero-fee fundraising platform. Zeffy’s innovative revenue model is founded on voluntary contributions from donors via its intuitive interface. In less than three years, Zeffy has grown exponentially and in 2021, Capterra named Zeffy as the nonprofit software with the Best ease of use and Best value for money.