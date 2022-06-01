How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
Zeffy Joins Global Movement of Over 5,000 Certified B Corporations™
Company news

Zeffy Joins Global Movement of Over 5,000 Certified B Corporations™

June 1, 2022

B Lab™ certifies Zeffy (formerly Simplyk) as business with positive social, environmental impact.

MONTREAL, June 1, 2022 – Zero-fee online fundraising platform, Zeffy today announced that it has officially received its B Corp™ certification. As a certified B Corporation™, Zeffy joins a growing network of businesses around the world that meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

“From the start, Zeffy’s mission has been to provide the best fundraising technology to all nonprofits thanks to our zero fee pricing,” said François de Kerret, CEO and co-founder at Zeffy.

"Through our B Corp certification, we are furthering our commitment to not only ‘talk the talk,’ but also ‘walk the walk’ as we continuously hold ourselves accountable to nonprofits, our employees, our community, and the planet we share.”

“We are thrilled to see Zeffy receive its B Corp certification,” said Laurent Babut, Zeffy investor representing Ring, a social impact fund. “Zeffy has always been dedicated to actively helping nonprofits achieve their missions, all the while considering the impact of business decisions on people and the environment. B Corp certification just goes to show that the dedication embedded in Zeffy’s DNA meets the most rigorous global standards.”

About B Lab™

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, and tools for business, and we certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To date, our community includes over 5,000 B Corps in 82 countries and 156 industries, and over 100,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. Visit bcorporation.net for more information.

About Zeffy (formerly Simplyk) 

Zeffy is North America’s first and only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits. The company was founded by Thibaut Jaurou and François de Kerret, who, as university students, built the largest volunteering marketplace in Québec and have dedicated their careers to building tech that accelerates impact for nonprofits. 

Zeffy empowers over 4,000 NPOs and charities across North America by offering the first zero-fee fundraising platform. Zeffy’s innovative revenue model is founded on voluntary contributions from donors via its intuitive interface. In less than three years, Zeffy has grown exponentially and in 2021, Capterra named Zeffy as the nonprofit software with the Best ease of use and Best value for money. 

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
Emily Engott

For media or further information:

[email protected] | +1 833-210-1156 | zeffy.com

Keep reading :

Company news
The Best Point-of-Sale (POS) for Nonprofits & Detailed Comparison of Options for 2025

Looking for a nonprofit POS that fits your organization’s needs? Learn more about Zeffy’s Tap to Pay and why it's the best and most affordable POS system.

Read more
Nonprofit software
Zeffy Reviews from Nonprofits: Pros & Cons [2025]

Reviews of Zeffy: compare the pros and cons of Zeffy with real user opinions. Learn what nonprofits think and make an informed decision.

Read more
Company news
How does Zeffy make money?

Zeffy is the first and only 100% free online fundraising platform for nonprofits. Trusted by over 10000 nonprofit organizations across North America.

Read more

Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

Sign up for free
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

Sign up for freeLearn more

Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

Get fundraising ideas

Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

Find your grant

Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

Start your nonprofit

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.