11 Creative Ways to Use Your Google Ad Grant (Beyond Your Brand)

You've set up your nonprofit’s first brand ad in your Google Ad Grant account and seen those initial clicks rolling in. But now you're wondering: what else can you do with that $10,000 monthly Google Ad Grant? The answer is more than you might think.

While many nonprofits stick to promoting their organization's name and straightforward fundraising, the most successful Grant recipients use campaigns in creative ways to build multiple pathways for people to connect with their cause.

There’s a classic fundraising saying that asking someone to donate the first time they learn about your organization is akin to proposing on the first date. If your ad is the first time someone's heard of your organization, asking them for a donation is a big ask.

Think of it this way: someone might not be ready to donate today, but they'll sign up for your newsletter. They might not volunteer this month, but they'll attend your educational webinar. Each touchpoint builds trust and familiarity, nurturing supporters who will engage more deeply over time.

Here are 11 proven campaign types that work especially well for Google Ad Grant accounts, complete with examples using our fictional Hope Animal Rescue Austin that you can adapt for your organization.

‍

‍

1. 🙋‍♀️ Volunteer Recruitment Campaigns

Why this works: People searching "volunteer opportunities near me" or "animal shelter volunteer Austin" have high intent and are actively looking to give their time. These searches often convert better than donation-focused campaigns because the barrier to entry feels lower than financial giving.

Best suited for: Organizations with regular volunteer needs, nonprofits with multiple volunteer roles, and groups with location-based volunteer opportunities.

Example keywords: Hope Animal Rescue Austin might target "volunteer at animal shelter Austin," "dog walking volunteer opportunities," "animal rescue volunteer near me," and "weekend volunteer Austin nonprofit."

⏭️ Next step: Build a volunteer recruitment form (free!) in Zeffy using an event form with free registrations.

‍

2. 📚 Educational Content & Awareness Campaigns

Why this works: Educational campaigns position your organization as a trusted resource while building long-term relationships. People searching for information discover your expertise and often return when they're ready to engage more deeply.

Best suited for: Health and medical nonprofits, environmental organizations, social service agencies, and other nonprofits that produce and share regular resources and webinars.

Example keywords: Hope Animal Rescue Austin could target "how to introduce cats to dogs," "pet adoption process Austin," and "first time dog owner tips."

‍

3. 🎉 Event Promotion Campaigns

Why this works: Events create immediate engagement opportunities and often serve as gateway activities for new supporters. People searching for local events are actively looking for ways to get involved in their community.

Best suited for: Organizations hosting public events, fundraising galas, community education programs, and seasonal or recurring events.

Example keywords: Hope Animal Rescue Austin might target "dog adoption events Austin this weekend," "pet adoption fair near me," "animal rescue fundraiser Austin 2025," and "family friendly events Austin animals."

💡 Important Note: Avoid using the word ‘ticket’ in your ad copy. This is a word that makes Google believe you are an event venue or a ticket reseller, which requires an entirely different approval process.

⏭️ Next Step: Set up your next event with Zeffy’s 100% event fundraising software.

‍

4. 🏪 Online Store & Merchandise Campaigns

Why this works: Selling mission-related merchandise generates revenue while spreading awareness. People wear or use your branded items, creating organic marketing opportunities beyond the initial sale.

Best suited for: Organizations with established brand recognition, nonprofits with creative merchandise, and groups with embedded e-commerce on their websites.

Example keywords: Hope Animal Rescue Austin might target "rescue dog t-shirts Austin," "animal rescue merchandise," "dog lover gifts Austin," and "support local animal rescue apparel."

⚠️ Remember: Anything you sell through a third party needs to be embedded on your website or sold using your domain to comply with Google’s ad rules.

⏭️ Next Step: Set up your free e-commerce store using Zeffy.

‍

5. 🤝 In-Kind Donation Drives

Why this works: In-kind donations often feel more accessible than monetary gifts, especially during tough economic times. People also like to give things away instead of throwing them away, and frequently search for ways to do so. These campaigns also create community engagement and can lead to long-term supporter relationships.

Best suited for: Food banks and pantries, children and youth services, homeless shelters, animal rescues, and disaster relief organizations.

Example keywords: Hope Animal Rescue Austin might target "donate pet food Austin," "animal shelter supply drive," "donate blankets to rescue dogs," and "pet toy donations needed Austin."

‍

6. 📧 Newsletter Signup & Lead Magnets

Why this works: Building an email list creates ongoing relationship opportunities without requiring immediate high-commitment actions. Lead magnets provide immediate value while capturing contact information for future engagement.

Best suited for: Organizations with regular programming to promote, nonprofits with educational content to share, and groups building long-term supporter relationships.

Example keywords: Hope Animal Rescue Austin could target "free pet adoption guide Austin," "dog training tips newsletter," "animal rescue success stories," and "pet care checklist download."

‍

7. 🎯 Service-Focused Campaigns

Why this works: Promoting your direct services reaches people actively seeking help, creating immediate impact while building program awareness in your community.

Best suited for: Nonprofits that have grant requirements tied to the number of people served, organizations working with taboo subject matters (as people turn to Google instead of asking friends for recommendations), social service agencies, healthcare nonprofits, mental health organizations, and educational service providers.

Example keywords: If Hope Animal Rescue Austin offered training services, they might target "dog training classes Austin," "puppy socialization programs," "animal behavior consultation," and "pet training near me affordable."

‍

8. 🏢 Corporate Partnership Campaigns

Why this works: Businesses searching for corporate social responsibility opportunities or team-building activities represent high-value partnership prospects with significant potential impact.

Best suited for: Established nonprofits seeking corporate partnerships, organizations with group volunteer opportunities, and nonprofits offering corporate social responsibility programs.

Example keywords: Hope Animal Rescue Austin might target "corporate team building Austin volunteer," "company volunteer opportunities animals," "corporate sponsorship animal rescue," and "business community service projects Austin."

💼 Case Study: Take a look at how one elementary school used Zeffy’s fee-free platform to create their corporate sponsorship form.

‍

9. 💝 Year-End and Legacy Giving Campaigns

Why this works: Seasonal giving campaigns tap into increased charitable intent during certain times of year, while legacy giving campaigns reach people actively planning their estates.

Best suited for: Established nonprofits with strong donor relationships, organizations with planned giving programs, and groups with year-end fundraising campaigns.

Example keywords: Hope Animal Rescue Austin might target "year end donation animal rescue tax deductible," "legacy giving animals Austin," "memorial donation honor deceased pet," and "matching gift challenge animal rescue."

💡 Protip: Use Zeffy to create specific fundraising campaigns, for free, that engages supporters.

💼 Case Study: Learn about how the Young People's Symphony Orchestra utilized a free Zeffy crowdfunding page to engage supporters and help the organization achieve its year-end goal.

‍

10. ✊ Advocacy & Petition Campaigns

Why this works: Advocacy campaigns engage people who care about your cause but may not be ready for financial commitments. Petition signing often leads to deeper engagement over time.

Best suited for: Advocacy organizations, environmental nonprofits, civil rights groups, and policy-focused organizations.

Example keywords: Hope Animal Rescue Austin might target "support animal welfare legislation Texas," "petition puppy mill regulations," "advocate for animal protection laws," and "contact legislators animal rights."

‍

11. 📖 Recommendation Lists & Resource Roundups

Why this works: People frequently search for recommendations and "best of" lists, creating opportunities to position your organization as a helpful, trusted resource. These campaigns attract people in research mode who may not be ready to engage directly but will remember your expertise.

Best suited for: Nonprofits with expertise to share, organizations serving specific communities with unique needs, and groups wanting to build thought leadership in their cause area.

Example keywords: Hope Animal Rescue Austin might target "best books about dog training," "recommended pet supplies for new owners," "top animal welfare documentaries," and "essential items for pet adoption checklist."

‍

Ready, Set, Grow With Your Google Ad Grant

This isn’t a checklist - it’s a menu. Start by choosing a few options that align most closely with your current programs and capacity.

Monitor which campaigns generate the most meaningful engagement (not just clicks) and double down on what works. Let go of experiments that don’t take off and replace them with new ones. Don’t sweat the flops, embrace them. The grant gives your organization an ideal free way to experiment.

Once you're comfortable, gradually add more sophisticated campaigns that align with your organizational goals and capacity.

Remember to take a step back and look at the bigger picture. The goal isn't just immediate conversions; instead, it's building awareness, trust, and multiple pathways for people to connect with your cause.

The key is thinking creatively about all the ways people might discover and connect with your cause, and meet them where they are in their journey toward becoming supporters.