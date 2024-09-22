How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Grants

Top 5 Government Grants for Nonprofits in 2024

September 22, 2024

Government grants provide vital funding for nonprofits, boosting credibility and opening doors to future opportunities. These grants support various initiatives, from community development to scientific research. However, understanding and applying for government funding can be complex.

Despite these hurdles, the potential benefits make government grants an attractive funding source for many nonprofits.

This guide offers comprehensive insights into government grants for nonprofits. We'll explore the advantages and challenges, highlight top grant programs, and share valuable resources to support your funding journey.

Table of Contents 

Understanding government grants for nonprofits

Top 5 government grant programs for nonprofits in 2024

Where to find government grants for nonprofits

Final thoughts on government grants

FAQs on government funding for nonprofits 

Understanding government grants for nonprofits

Government grants are funding provided by federal, state, or local governments to support specific projects or programs. These grants aim to further public policy goals in areas such as education, healthcare, and community development.

Unlike loans, government grants don't require repayment, but they come with strict guidelines on how the funds can be used. Recipients must demonstrate accountability and often provide detailed reports on project outcomes.

Securing a government grant can significantly boost a nonprofit's credibility and it often leads to increased trust from other funders and can open doors to additional funding opportunities.

Pros of government grants

Cons of government grants 

Top 5 government grant programs for nonprofits in 2024

1. The National Endowment for the Arts Grants

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) is a federal agency that gives grants to 501(c)(3) organizations focused on art. It funds projects that engage the public and provide access to different art forms. The NEA offers several distinct types of grants:

2. AmeriCorps State and National Grants

AmeriCorps State and National gives grants to many organizations, including nonprofits, public agencies, Native American tribes (referred to as "Indian Tribes" in official grant terminology), colleges, and faith-based or community groups. These grants support projects that address critical community needs in areas such as health, education, jobs, veteran support, the environment, and disaster relief.

Currently, the organization is accepting applications for the following opportunities:

3. Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS Program

The Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) Program offers housing and supportive services for low-income individuals with HIV/AIDs. Two types of grants are available under the program: 

Nonprofit organizations can apply under HOPWA competitive funds for projects that offer:

Funds are awarded through a rigorous national review and selection process. You need to submit a detailed and innovative proposal that shows how you plan to meet the housing needs of individuals with HIV/AIDS. Make sure your proposal proves it can make a real difference.

4. Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program

The Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant program assists community-based nonprofits in developing essential facilities in rural areas. It supports projects that offer crucial services to local communities. Common types of facilities funded include:

The grant amount is available to eligible applicants based on a graduated scale. Projects for smaller communities with lower household incomes are eligible for higher funding.

5. Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) NSGP provides funding for physical security upgrades and activities. The Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) helps nonprofits at high risk of terrorist or extremist attacks.

The State Administrative Agency (SAA) handles applications for this grant. Only the SAA can apply to FEMA, so eligible nonprofits must submit their requests to the SAA. In turn, the SAA includes these nonprofits as “sub-applicants” in their application to FEMA.

Where to find government grants for nonprofits

1. Federal government grants 

Federal grants are provided by the US government using funds from general federal revenue. The best place to look for these grants is GRANTS.GOV, where all federal government funding opportunities for nonprofits are listed. 

The website provides details on grant creation, application processes, and application status tracking. It also includes a list of federal awards. For those seeking unfunded opportunities, check out other government-run websites, such as the Federal Register and SAM.gov.

2. State government grants 

Access to state grants can vary by location, so it’s important to check your state and local government websites for grant portals or alert subscriptions. Examples include Virginia's grant portal and DC's subscription service for funding alerts.

GrantWatch is one of the top websites for finding grants in Canada and the US, but it requires a paid subscription. It features active opportunities from federal, state, and local funding sources. You can also contact elected officials to find potential state funding opportunities.

3. Local government grants 

Local grants can be easier to obtain but may be harder to locate, as they are specific to your municipality or local county. Some local grants are also listed on GRANTS.GOV, Grant Finder, and GovGrantsHelp.com. Additionally, you can contact your City Council and County Commissioner to learn more about available local government grants.

Final thoughts on government grants 

Government grants are important for nonprofits, but applying requires significant time and effort. Before you start, determine how the funds will be used, as this is a crucial aspect of your proposal. Additionally, check eligibility criteria to avoid applying for grants you cannot obtain.

It's helpful to speak with a professional grant agency first, as they can give you a clear idea of what to expect and the best way to approach the process.

FAQs on government funding for nonprofits

The United States federal government offers free grants to specific groups. These are generally organizations involved in government-funded projects and programs. This typically includes universities, research labs, nonprofits, state and local governments, and law enforcement. Use GRANTS.GOV to search, filter, and find opportunities for funding.

Here are the steps you need to follow to successfully apply for government grants:

  • Identify funding opportunities: Visit Grants.gov and other government websites. Find grants that align with your nonprofit’s mission.
  • Review eligibility requirements: Read the grant guidelines to ensure your nonprofit qualifies.
  • Register your organization: Register with the System for Award Management (SAM) and Grants.gov to apply for federal grants.
  • Prepare the application: Prepare your project proposal, budget, and organizational information.
  • Submit the application: Apply through GRANTS.GOV or the specific agency’s portal by the deadline.
  • Follow up: Track your application status and be ready to provide extra information if requested.

Beware of scams while looking for government funding. The most important thing to note is that the government won't contact you out of the blue about grants. It won't call, text, or reach out through email or social media, and it won't ask for personal info such as your social security number upfront.

Authentic government grants require an application, and they're always for a specific purpose.

Written by
Camille Duboz

