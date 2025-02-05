How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
How to start a nonprofit

Launching Your First Nonprofit Fundraising Campaign: Starting with Your Inner Circle

February 5, 2025

For new nonprofit founders, your first fundraising campaign can feel daunting. However, starting with your closest supporters - board members, family, and friends - is not just easier; it's strategically smart. Here's your comprehensive guide to launching a successful initial fundraising campaign.

Setting the Foundation for Success

Your first campaign doesn't need to fund your entire mission. Before reaching out to the broader community, focus on the people who already believe in you and your cause even if it means a lower fundraising objective.

Here's why starting with a modest goal of $1,000 makes sense:

Creating Your Contact Strategy

Step 1: Map Your Inner CircleSeparate your inner circle into 2 groups:

Closest Circle (5-10 people)

Extended Circle (15-20 people)

Crafting Your Message

The Personal Approach

Here's an example of an effective outreach email:

Subject: [Name], can I share something important with you?

Dear [Name],

I'm reaching out because you've always supported my passion for [cause area]. I've recently founded a nonprofit called [Organization Name] to [specific mission statement].

We're starting small but dreaming big. Our first goal is to raise $1,000 to [specific impact - be very concrete about what the money will do].

Would you be open to having a quick chat about this? I'd love to share more about our vision and hear your thoughts.

Looking forward to connecting,

[Your name]

Keys to Effective Communication

The Follow-Up Strategy

You will be able to track through your Zeffy dashboard who donated or not and adapt your communication accordingly.

For Those Who Donate

For Those Who Haven't Responded

Here's an example of a template you could send after 5-7 days:

Subject: Quick update on [Organization Name]

Hi [Name],

I wanted to follow up on my previous message about [Organization Name]. We're making progress toward our initial $1,000 goal, and I'd love to share how we plan to use these funds to [specific impact].

Even if you can't contribute right now, I'd appreciate your thoughts on our mission.

Best,

[Your name]

What to Avoid

Don’t:

Celebrating Milestones

Keep supporters engaged by celebrating:

Moving forward

Remember, this first campaign is about more than raising money – it's about building a foundation of supporters who believe in your mission. Every donation, no matter the size, is a vote of confidence in your nonprofit's future and every feedback you receive, an opportunity to make your story even more compelling.

Written by
Michel Ferry

