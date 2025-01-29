The Best Times to Launch Fundraising Campaigns for Nonprofits in 2025

For nonprofits, timing can transform an ordinary fundraising campaign into a remarkable success. Yet many organizations still struggle to identify the optimal moments for donor outreach.

Data shows December consistently delivers the highest donation volume, with over 30% of annual giving occurring in the final month. Nonprofits should recognize that each season offers unique opportunities to engage with donors and raise funds.

This guide breaks down each fundraising season and provides tactical approaches to maximize donor engagement year-round.

Table of contents

Why does timing matter for fundraising?

Best time for fundraising campaigns

Which are the best months to fundraise for your nonprofit?

Fundraising opportunities in other months

Final words on the best time to fundraising

FAQs on the best time to fundraise for nonprofit organizations

Why does timing matter for fundraising?

Helps understand natural donor-giving patterns

Understanding when your donors are most likely to give empowers your nonprofit to make data-driven campaign decisions. Rather than guessing at the best times to reach out, analyzing giving patterns reveals clear trends in donor behavior.

For example, data shows that some donors prefer making small monthly contributions, while others save their giving for specific annual events. Many corporate donors align their giving with fiscal quarters, and individual supporters often follow personal patterns tied to paydays or bonuses.

These insights help you move from random outreach to strategic engagement that respects and works with your donors' natural giving preferences.

Enables donors to plan their tax-deductible contributions

The end of the year drives charitable giving as donors are motivated to give before December 31st to secure tax deductions for the current year.

This makes December one of the most important months for fundraising. Nearly 30% of all annual donations take place in this month, with the last three days being especially lucrative.

Supports seasonal fundraising

When campaigns naturally align with donors' mindsets, response rates increase significantly. For example, education-focused appeals in August tap into parents' back-to-school preparations, while holiday campaigns leverage natural year-end generosity.

Summer might highlight youth programs, while winter could emphasize shelter and warmth initiatives. You should focus on matching your campaigns with seasonal moments to make your appeals meaningful and timely.

Prevents donor fatigue

Strategic campaign spacing helps prevent donor burnout while maximizing engagement. Research indicates that donors receive an average of 2-3 fundraising appeals per month from various organizations.

Here’s what your nonprofit can do to stand out:

Space major campaigns 8-12 weeks apart

Limit email appeals to 2-3 per month

Focus on personalized, high-impact communications

Track response rates to identify the optimal frequency

Which are the best months to fundraise for your nonprofit?

1. December

December offers the highest potential for fundraising, with December 29th to 31st being the most valuable days. The holiday season naturally inspires generosity, with many donors feeling motivated to support causes they care about. Many individuals also choose to donate just before the year’s end to receive tax benefits.

Here are effective ways to maximize your December fundraising:

Send personalized emails highlighting the top 3 achievements and specific impact metrics from the year.

Include a clear CTA with tax benefit deadlines and matching gift opportunities.

Create a holiday giving campaign centered around themes like "12 Days of Impact" or "Season of Hope." Launch daily social media spotlights featuring one beneficiary story and specific donation goal.

Host hybrid events (virtual + in-person) with exclusive auction items.

Partner with 3-5 local businesses for matched sponsorships or in-kind donations.

2. November

November kicks off serious year-end fundraising, with Giving Tuesday being the biggest opportunity. Nonprofits raised over $3.1 billion on this single day of giving in 2023.

Make the most of this momentum by:

Starting your outreach early - don't wait until Giving Tuesday to engage donors

Getting your board involved in reaching out to their networks

Finding local businesses that can offer donation-matching programs

Sharing quick stories about what donations actually do - people love seeing real impact

The key is to keep your message simple and focused on impact. For example: "Every $100 provides a week of meals for a family in need."

3. June

Summer offers unique opportunities to deepen donor relationships through hands-on engagement.

While donation volumes may be lower, these months are perfect for cultivating stronger connections through volunteer programs and community events. Focus on creating meaningful volunteer experiences that bring supporters closer to your mission.

Host engaging summer events that work:

Family movie nights in local parks - partner with food trucks and set suggested donation amounts

Community tournaments - get local businesses to sponsor teams and create friendly competition

Father's Day campaign highlighting local heroes - let people share stories while making tribute donations

Weekend workshops teaching useful skills - cooking classes or gardening tips with registration fees supporting your work

Fundraising opportunities in other months

1. January and February

Fundraising Potential: Low to Moderate

January and February see slower fundraising as companies and individuals focus on financial priorities and manage post-holiday expenses. They close their year-end accounts, prepare tax documents, and review their previous year's giving.

Use this quieter period to focus on donor engagement, annual planning, and tapping into New Year’s resolutions.

Here's what your nonprofit can do in these months:

Review your nonprofit’s performance last year to identify strengths and areas to improve. Analyze past campaigns, donor retention, fundraising totals, and engagement for effective strategies.

Appeal to New Year's resolutions by showing how donations or volunteering can make a difference. Highlight how supporting your nonprofit helps fulfill goals of kindness and positive impact.

Plan donor appreciation activities with personalized notes, impact updates, or thoughtful small gifts. Strengthen donor relationships through meaningful gestures that build lasting connections.

Use these months to plan campaigns, update your online content, and prepare for the festive seasons. Focus on grant applications, fundraising efforts, and fresh content for the upcoming year.

2. March, April, and May

Fundraising Potential: Moderate to Good

Spring brings natural opportunities for outdoor events and community engagement. As the weather warms up, people are eager to participate in activities that bring them together.

This season is perfect for launching new initiatives and reconnecting with donors through interactive events that showcase your mission's impact.

Here’s how you can raise funds during these months:

Host a spring-cleaning drive to collect gently used items or monetary donations. Use this opportunity to introduce donors to your monthly giving program, highlighting how sustained support creates year-round impact.

Celebrate National Volunteer Week with recognition events to honor your volunteers and their hard work.

Partner with a travel agency to host a raffle featuring summer vacation packages. Allocate half the raffle proceeds to support your mission and initiatives.

Organize an ice cream social to offer relief from the summer heat. Partner with a local vendor to sell scoops and frozen treats to raise money.

3. July and August

Fundraising Potential: Low to Moderate

July and August are usually considered less favorable fundraising months. In July, donors are focused on summer vacations and personal time. August is when people return to work routines, leaving less time for charitable activities.

Try to focus on making soft appeal requests and strengthening donor relationships.

Here are some of the ways to consider raising funds in these months:

Host fireworks viewing parties, BBQs, or parades on July 4th to unite your community. Consider offering branded merchandise or suggested donation options while building community connections.

Run breakfast sessions with corporate partners to share impact metrics and specific partnership opportunities.

Create a back-to-school program where parents can buy supplies for their kids and sponsor supplies for students in need.

Plan industry-focused networking events in August that combine relationship-building with clear donation opportunities.

4. September and October

Fundraising Potential: Strong

September and October present good fundraising opportunities as communities gather for fall festivals and Halloween celebrations.

September is the time to plan your year-end campaigns, and in October, start sending teasers through emails and social media to build momentum.

Here are some ideas to consider for fundraising in these months:

Launch after-school tutoring programs with local education experts, offering flexible payment plans for different income levels.

Create date night fundraisers by partnering with restaurants - parents get dinner while kids enjoy supervised activities.

Organize neighborhood-wide trick-or-treat drives where homes collect donations through QR codes and mobile giving.

Set up fall carnival booths that combine seasonal activities with fundraising through vendor partnerships and sponsored games.

Final words on the best time to fundraise

Build your nonprofit's success by planning your fundraising calendar around peak giving periods. December and November bring the highest donations, while spring and fall offer outdoor event opportunities. Use quieter months for planning and strengthening donor relationships.

Align your fundraising calendar with relevant observance days that resonate with your mission. Events such as the Pride Month Parade for LGBTQ+ organizations and Earth Day for environmental causes can create authentic opportunities to showcase your impact and engage supporters who care deeply about these issues.

Success in fundraising comes from smart planning and efficient execution. Using Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform means every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.

By eliminating platform and processing fees, Zeffy helps nonprofits save thousands of dollars annually - money that directly supports your mission instead of covering transaction costs.

FAQs on the best time to fundraise for nonprofit organizations

How can nonprofits create a fundraiser calendar? A fundraising calendar guides your nonprofit's year-round efforts, aligns team activities, and captures every giving opportunity. Here’s how you can create one: Identify specific fundraising objectives, such as revenue targets or donor growth

List major events, online campaigns, or initiatives you plan to run for each month. For instance, holiday giving for December, outdoor events for summer months

Include global giving events and relevant observance days in your calendar that match your mission

Determine which platforms or methods (e.g., social media, email, events) to use for each campaign

Set clear timelines, budgets, staff responsibilities, and periodic check-ins for each campaign and associated tasks Create a fundraising calendar for your nonprofit with our free template

What is the biggest fundraising day of the year? Giving Tuesday happens on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Since 2012, it has grown into a global giving event. In 2023, it raised an estimated $3.1 billion for U.S. charities. The day marks the start of the giving season nationwide. Nonprofits use this day to connect with donors and amplify their missions.