The Best Times to Launch Fundraising Campaigns for Nonprofits in 2025

For nonprofits, timing can transform an ordinary fundraising campaign into a remarkable success. Yet many organizations still struggle to identify the optimal moments for donor outreach.
Data shows December consistently delivers the highest donation volume, with over 30% of annual giving occurring in the final month. Nonprofits should recognize that each season offers unique opportunities to engage with donors and raise funds.
This guide breaks down each fundraising season and provides tactical approaches to maximize donor engagement year-round.
Table of contents
Why does timing matter for fundraising?
Best time for fundraising campaigns
Which are the best months to fundraise for your nonprofit?
Fundraising opportunities in other months
Final words on the best time to fundraising
FAQs on the best time to fundraise for nonprofit organizations
Understanding when your donors are most likely to give empowers your nonprofit to make data-driven campaign decisions. Rather than guessing at the best times to reach out, analyzing giving patterns reveals clear trends in donor behavior.
For example, data shows that some donors prefer making small monthly contributions, while others save their giving for specific annual events. Many corporate donors align their giving with fiscal quarters, and individual supporters often follow personal patterns tied to paydays or bonuses.
These insights help you move from random outreach to strategic engagement that respects and works with your donors' natural giving preferences.
The end of the year drives charitable giving as donors are motivated to give before December 31st to secure tax deductions for the current year.
This makes December one of the most important months for fundraising. Nearly 30% of all annual donations take place in this month, with the last three days being especially lucrative.
When campaigns naturally align with donors' mindsets, response rates increase significantly. For example, education-focused appeals in August tap into parents' back-to-school preparations, while holiday campaigns leverage natural year-end generosity.
Summer might highlight youth programs, while winter could emphasize shelter and warmth initiatives. You should focus on matching your campaigns with seasonal moments to make your appeals meaningful and timely.
Strategic campaign spacing helps prevent donor burnout while maximizing engagement. Research indicates that donors receive an average of 2-3 fundraising appeals per month from various organizations.
Here’s what your nonprofit can do to stand out:
December offers the highest potential for fundraising, with December 29th to 31st being the most valuable days. The holiday season naturally inspires generosity, with many donors feeling motivated to support causes they care about. Many individuals also choose to donate just before the year’s end to receive tax benefits.
Here are effective ways to maximize your December fundraising:
November kicks off serious year-end fundraising, with Giving Tuesday being the biggest opportunity. Nonprofits raised over $3.1 billion on this single day of giving in 2023.
Make the most of this momentum by:
The key is to keep your message simple and focused on impact. For example: "Every $100 provides a week of meals for a family in need."
Summer offers unique opportunities to deepen donor relationships through hands-on engagement.
While donation volumes may be lower, these months are perfect for cultivating stronger connections through volunteer programs and community events. Focus on creating meaningful volunteer experiences that bring supporters closer to your mission.
Host engaging summer events that work:
Fundraising Potential: Low to Moderate
January and February see slower fundraising as companies and individuals focus on financial priorities and manage post-holiday expenses. They close their year-end accounts, prepare tax documents, and review their previous year's giving.
Use this quieter period to focus on donor engagement, annual planning, and tapping into New Year’s resolutions.
Here's what your nonprofit can do in these months:
Fundraising Potential: Moderate to Good
Spring brings natural opportunities for outdoor events and community engagement. As the weather warms up, people are eager to participate in activities that bring them together.
This season is perfect for launching new initiatives and reconnecting with donors through interactive events that showcase your mission's impact.
Here’s how you can raise funds during these months:
Fundraising Potential: Low to Moderate
July and August are usually considered less favorable fundraising months. In July, donors are focused on summer vacations and personal time. August is when people return to work routines, leaving less time for charitable activities.
Try to focus on making soft appeal requests and strengthening donor relationships.
Here are some of the ways to consider raising funds in these months:
Fundraising Potential: Strong
September and October present good fundraising opportunities as communities gather for fall festivals and Halloween celebrations.
September is the time to plan your year-end campaigns, and in October, start sending teasers through emails and social media to build momentum.
Here are some ideas to consider for fundraising in these months:
Build your nonprofit's success by planning your fundraising calendar around peak giving periods. December and November bring the highest donations, while spring and fall offer outdoor event opportunities. Use quieter months for planning and strengthening donor relationships.
Align your fundraising calendar with relevant observance days that resonate with your mission. Events such as the Pride Month Parade for LGBTQ+ organizations and Earth Day for environmental causes can create authentic opportunities to showcase your impact and engage supporters who care deeply about these issues.
Success in fundraising comes from smart planning and efficient execution. Using Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform means every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.
By eliminating platform and processing fees, Zeffy helps nonprofits save thousands of dollars annually - money that directly supports your mission instead of covering transaction costs.
