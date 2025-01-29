How is Zeffy free?
Nonprofit guides

The Best Times to Launch Fundraising Campaigns for Nonprofits in 2025

January 29, 2025

For nonprofits, timing can transform an ordinary fundraising campaign into a remarkable success. Yet many organizations still struggle to identify the optimal moments for donor outreach.

Data shows December consistently delivers the highest donation volume, with over 30% of annual giving occurring in the final month. Nonprofits should recognize that each season offers unique opportunities to engage with donors and raise funds.

This guide breaks down each fundraising season and provides tactical approaches to maximize donor engagement year-round.

Table of contents

Why does timing matter for fundraising?

Best time for fundraising campaigns

Which are the best months to fundraise for your nonprofit?

Fundraising opportunities in other months

Final words on the best time to fundraising

FAQs on the best time to fundraise for nonprofit organizations

Why does timing matter for fundraising?

Helps understand natural donor-giving patterns

Understanding when your donors are most likely to give empowers your nonprofit to make data-driven campaign decisions. Rather than guessing at the best times to reach out, analyzing giving patterns reveals clear trends in donor behavior.

For example, data shows that some donors prefer making small monthly contributions, while others save their giving for specific annual events. Many corporate donors align their giving with fiscal quarters, and individual supporters often follow personal patterns tied to paydays or bonuses.

These insights help you move from random outreach to strategic engagement that respects and works with your donors' natural giving preferences.

Enables donors to plan their tax-deductible contributions

The end of the year drives charitable giving as donors are motivated to give before December 31st to secure tax deductions for the current year.

This makes December one of the most important months for fundraising. Nearly 30% of all annual donations take place in this month, with the last three days being especially lucrative.

Read our guide to learn everything about tax-deductible donations

Supports seasonal fundraising

When campaigns naturally align with donors' mindsets, response rates increase significantly. For example, education-focused appeals in August tap into parents' back-to-school preparations, while holiday campaigns leverage natural year-end generosity.

Summer might highlight youth programs, while winter could emphasize shelter and warmth initiatives. You should focus on matching your campaigns with seasonal moments to make your appeals meaningful and timely.

Prevents donor fatigue

Strategic campaign spacing helps prevent donor burnout while maximizing engagement. Research indicates that donors receive an average of 2-3 fundraising appeals per month from various organizations. 

Here’s what your nonprofit can do to stand out:

Which are the best months to fundraise for your nonprofit?

1. December

December offers the highest potential for fundraising, with December 29th to 31st being the most valuable days. The holiday season naturally inspires generosity, with many donors feeling motivated to support causes they care about. Many individuals also choose to donate just before the year’s end to receive tax benefits.

Here are effective ways to maximize your December fundraising:

Check out this list of holiday fundraising ideas for inspiration

2. November

November kicks off serious year-end fundraising, with Giving Tuesday being the biggest opportunity. Nonprofits raised over $3.1 billion on this single day of giving in 2023.

Make the most of this momentum by:

The key is to keep your message simple and focused on impact. For example: "Every $100 provides a week of meals for a family in need."

Check out our guide on how to raise funds on Giving Tuesday

3. June

Summer offers unique opportunities to deepen donor relationships through hands-on engagement. 

While donation volumes may be lower, these months are perfect for cultivating stronger connections through volunteer programs and community events. Focus on creating meaningful volunteer experiences that bring supporters closer to your mission.

Host engaging summer events that work:

Check out this list of 19 summer fundraising ideas to plan your warm-weather campaigns

Fundraising opportunities in other months

1. January and February

Fundraising Potential: Low to Moderate

January and February see slower fundraising as companies and individuals focus on financial priorities and manage post-holiday expenses. They close their year-end accounts, prepare tax documents, and review their previous year's giving.

Use this quieter period to focus on donor engagement, annual planning, and tapping into New Year’s resolutions.

Here's what your nonprofit can do in these months:

2. March, April, and May

Fundraising Potential: Moderate to Good

Spring brings natural opportunities for outdoor events and community engagement. As the weather warms up, people are eager to participate in activities that bring them together. 

This season is perfect for launching new initiatives and reconnecting with donors through interactive events that showcase your mission's impact.

Here’s how you can raise funds during these months:

Check out our spring fundraising guide packed with ideas for March, April, and May

3. July and August

Fundraising Potential: Low to Moderate

July and August are usually considered less favorable fundraising months. In July, donors are focused on summer vacations and personal time. August is when people return to work routines, leaving less time for charitable activities. 

Try to focus on making soft appeal requests and strengthening donor relationships.

Here are some of the ways to consider raising funds in these months:

4. September and October

Fundraising Potential: Strong

September and October present good fundraising opportunities as communities gather for fall festivals and Halloween celebrations. 

September is the time to plan your year-end campaigns, and in October, start sending teasers through emails and social media to build momentum.

Here are some ideas to consider for fundraising in these months:

Check out this list of 15+ spooktacular Halloween fundraising ideas for nonprofits

Final words on the best time to fundraise

Build your nonprofit's success by planning your fundraising calendar around peak giving periods. December and November bring the highest donations, while spring and fall offer outdoor event opportunities. Use quieter months for planning and strengthening donor relationships.

Align your fundraising calendar with relevant observance days that resonate with your mission. Events such as the Pride Month Parade for LGBTQ+ organizations and Earth Day for environmental causes can create authentic opportunities to showcase your impact and engage supporters who care deeply about these issues.

Success in fundraising comes from smart planning and efficient execution. Using Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform means every dollar raised goes directly to your cause. 

By eliminating platform and processing fees, Zeffy helps nonprofits save thousands of dollars annually - money that directly supports your mission instead of covering transaction costs.

Sign up for Zeffy's 100% free fundraising platform to maximize savings for your nonprofit

FAQs on the best time to fundraise for nonprofit organizations

A fundraising calendar guides your nonprofit's year-round efforts, aligns team activities, and captures every giving opportunity. Here’s how you can create one:

  • Identify specific fundraising objectives, such as revenue targets or donor growth
  • List major events, online campaigns, or initiatives you plan to run for each month. For instance, holiday giving for December, outdoor events for summer months
  • Include global giving events and relevant observance days in your calendar that match your mission
  • Determine which platforms or methods (e.g., social media, email, events) to use for each campaign
  • Set clear timelines, budgets, staff responsibilities, and periodic check-ins for each campaign and associated tasks
Create a fundraising calendar for your nonprofit with our free template

Giving Tuesday happens on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Since 2012, it has grown into a global giving event. In 2023, it raised an estimated $3.1 billion for U.S. charities. The day marks the start of the giving season nationwide. Nonprofits use this day to connect with donors and amplify their missions.

Social media transforms how nonprofits connect with donors. These platforms turn one-way announcements into ongoing conversations, letting organizations share real-time impact stories and updates.

Through strategic content and built-in giving tools, nonprofits can now turn everyday supporters into active supporters of their cause. The key is consistency - share authentic moments, celebrate donor impact, and make giving feel natural rather than forced.

When used effectively, social media creates a community of engaged supporters who amplify your message and mission.

Read our guide on how to leverage social media for your nonprofit

Written by
Camille Duboz

