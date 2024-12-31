17 Low-Cost Fundraising Ideas for Small Nonprofits

Fundraising on a tight budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise on creativity or impact. You just have to think outside the box and find low-cost ways to engage your supporters.

With a little creativity and planning, these ideas will help your nonprofit raise funds, connect with your community, and create lasting impact—all while staying within your budget.

In this blog, we’ll discuss 17 low-cost fundraising ideas that prove you don’t need a big budget to make a big difference.

17 low-cost fundraising ideas for nonprofits

1. Community walkathon

A community walkathon is an event where people walk together to raise money for a cause or charity. Participants walk a set distance and collect pledges from friends and family for completing the route.

To plan a successful walkathon:

Map out a 5K route with aid stations every mile

Create registration tiers ($25 individual, $75 family)

Set up water stations with local business sponsors

Give custom t-shirts at $100 fundraising milestone

2. Virtual walk/run

A virtual walk/run is another peer-to-peer fundraiser where participants raise money for a cause by walking or running individually, and on their own schedule, rather than collectively.

Instead of gathering in one location, participants can track their progress individually and encourage friends and family to support their efforts through sponsorship.

To avoid confusion about schedules or donations:

Create a Strava group challenge where participants can track their progress, compete with others, and post their routes and times

Offer virtual rewards like certificates or digital badges through an automated system

Keep the registration process simple, and consider using an online platform to manage sign-ups

Pro tip: Ask participants to share their 'starting line' and 'finish line' photos on social media to inspire others.

3. Bake sale

A bake sale brings together volunteer bakers who prepare homemade treats to sell for your cause. These sales are typically held at high-traffic venues like schools, parks, or community centers.

Beyond fundraising, the bake sale encourages community involvement, showcases local talent, and gives supporters a chance to contribute to a cause while practicing their hobby.

To attract and invite supporters:

Get local bakers and community members to donate baked goods

Set up sales in high-traffic areas like parks, schools, or community events

Set strategic price points ($3 cookies, $5 brownies, $15 cakes)

Promote the sale through social media and generate a community spirit

Accept multiple payment methods, including tap-to-pay for convenient purchasing

1JustCity is a nonprofit that promotes social justice and addresses concerns like food insecurity and homelessness.

1JustCity hosted a bake sale to support their community-focused mission using Zeffy’s 100% free online store builder. These sales provide an affordable and effective way to fund essential services, including meals, shelters, and social programming, while fostering local engagement.

4. Car wash

A car wash fundraiser is a hands-on way to engage the community, where volunteers clean cars at a local spot like a parking lot or community center. Set fixed prices (for example, $15 exterior, $25 full wash) to help track progress toward your fundraising goal.

This low-cost idea helps raise funds and creates an opportunity for organic outreach.

To collect maximum small donations:

Choose a high-traffic location for maximum visibility

Create an online booking form where supporters can pre-schedule their wash time

Encourage volunteers to offer additional services like tire cleaning or interior vacuuming for extra donations

Use clear signage to attract attention from passing cars

Partner with local garages to get supplies or request volunteers to arrange personal equipment

5. Garage/yard sale

Host a community yard sale where supporters donate gently used items for your nonprofit to sell. Volunteers help organize, price, and sell these donated goods, with all proceeds going directly to your cause.

You can either collect donated items in advance and have volunteers run the sale or invite community members to rent table space ($20-25) to sell their items and donate a percentage of their sales.

To make your garage sales impactful:

Use signs and social media to advertise the sale

Highlight how the sales don’t just support your cause but also help create a circular, eco-friendly economy

Price items reasonably to move inventory quickly

6. Silent auction

Silent auctions let donors bid on donated items and experiences through a digital platform. Items can range from restaurant gift cards to unique experiences, with each bid raising more funds for your cause.

Silent auctions work best when:

Items are displayed with detailed descriptions to encourage high bids

Virtual events are hosted solely for them

There are defined start and end times for bidding that create urgency

7. Trivia night

Nonprofits can organize trivia nights where participants form teams, pay an entry fee, and compete by answering challenging questions. While engaging with each other to raise funds, donors can also showcase your event on social media and help attract new supporters to your cause.

To arrange a memorable trivia night:

Use a mix of fun and challenging categories like pop culture and history

Offer small prizes for winning teams, like gift cards or local products

Promote the event via social media and email to gather more participants

Highlight where the raised funds will be used to attract registrations

Pro tip: Host a trivia night combined with a silent auction or raffle to maximize fundraising. Teams pay an entry fee ($20/person) to compete, while bidding on auction items between rounds.

8. Online raffle

An online raffle is the same as a traditional raffle, but with the convenience of going digital, where participants can easily buy electronic tickets. This approach allows you to reach a wider audience, making it simpler for supporters to get involved from anywhere while raising funds to support your nonprofit’s work.

To maximize raffle sales:

Secure attractive raffle prizes like donated gift certificates or popular gadgets

Clearly advertise the raffle using social media, flyers, and email newsletters

Set a reasonable ticket price to encourage more people to participate

Ensure compliance with local raffle laws and regulations

9. Pledge campaign

A pledge campaign encourages people to commit to donating a certain amount of money based on a specific goal or challenge. For example, a supporter might promise to contribute $2 for every 5 miles they walk over a week.

The nonprofit can send out a personalized gratitude note at the end of the campaign, encouraging donors to share their accomplishments on social media and inspiring others to get involved and support the cause.

To run a successful pledge campaign:

Set a clear fundraising goal with your mission and target amount

Use a simple platform to track pledges

Encourage participants to share the campaign on social media

Offer rewards for donors who complete their pledges

Friends of Elysian Heights supports the Elysian Heights Arts Magnet school by funding vital programs and resources for students. They successfully ran their 2024-2025 Annual Pledge Drive using Zeffy’s 100% free online donation form, ensuring all of the contributions directly benefited their cause.

10. Penny drive

A penny drive is a fundraising activity where people collect spare change to support a cause.

Place collection jars at local businesses where people can drop their spare change to support your cause. The effort can generate significant funds over time, all while building community support for your mission.

Spread the word about your penny drive by:

Placing donation jars in high-traffic areas like local businesses or schools

Encouraging schools or businesses to arrange friendly competition – and awarding the organization that raises higher funds

Sharing quirky posters, doodles, and slogans in offline and online advertorials

11. Pet photo contest

Create a peer-to-peer campaign where participants set up individual fundraising pages featuring their pet photos. Friends and family donate to vote for their favorite pets and the more votes a photo receives, the more funds are raised.

A pet photo contest engages existing supporters and attracts new donors to the community by tapping into their love for animals.

To create excitement about the contest:

Keep the entry fee minimal for every photo

Offer an option for pet parents to share their favorite moments with their furry animals alongside the photo

Share a live vote tracker to keep the energy high

Offer pet-related prizes (toys, food, grooming services) for winners

Promote the contest through pet-focused groups and local businesses

12. DIY craft sale

A DIY craft sale invites people to create and sell handmade items like jewelry, artwork, or home decor, with proceeds supporting a cause. The personal, one-of-a-kind nature of each piece makes it appealing to buyers, while crafters contribute their talents to the community and gain recognition for their art.

Crafters donate handmade items to sell, with all proceeds going to your nonprofit or arrange a revenue share where artisans donate 25-50% of their sales.

A DIY craft sale can help nonprofits raise huge donations because handmade items are often priced high while also promoting the crafters’ small businesses. Reach out to a large group of buyers by:

Highlighting how volunteers can benefit by offering their time and efforts

Hosting the sale at local markets, fairs, or community events – where buyers might be keen on purchasing unique products

Promoting the sale on social media with behind-the-scenes videos of crafters

Offering items of all price ranges to appeal to a wider audience

13. Themed dinners

A themed dinner is a fundraising event where the entire experience is centered around a specific theme that connects with your audience or cause. This theme could be inspired by the organization’s history, values, or future goals.

The event typically includes a carefully selected menu that reflects the theme, with local cuisine or dishes inspired by it.

Create a lively feeling around your event to maximize funds raised by:

Including live music, games, or trivia to keep guests engaged

Bringing in a prominent guest to inspire and motivate attendees

Providing unique items from alumni and local businesses for bidding

Picking a theme that excites and resonates with your audience

14. Book swap

A book swap invites participants to exchange books they no longer need for new ones after paying a minimal participation fee. While raising small donations, book swaps promote the reuse of books and nurture a culture of literacy by making reading materials more accessible to the community.

To involve a large number of bibliophiles:

Organize the swap in a public space, like a library or community center

Advertise on social media and local community boards

Collaborate with local schools, colleges, and libraries for event promotions

Happy Village International's mission is to empower underserved communities by fostering sustainable development and creating opportunities for growth. The nonprofit successfully hosted their community book swap using Zeffy's 100% free event ticketing system, making it easy to manage registrations while keeping all proceeds focused on their mission.

15. Community game tournament

Host a tournament featuring classic board games, card games, or video games that bring together competitors of all ages. Teams pay an entry fee to compete in games like chess, Monopoly, Mario Kart, or other popular titles.

To organize a successful tournament:

Partner with local game stores or libraries to borrow games and space

Create brackets for different age groups or game categories

Charge $10-15 per person or $40 for a team of four

Offer small prizes donated by local businesses

Set up multiple game stations to keep matches moving

Live stream matches on social media to engage online supporters

Pro tip: Consider running multiple mini-tournaments throughout the day to accommodate more participants and generate additional entry fees.

16. Cooking class

A cooking class fundraiser allows participants to learn how to prepare a specific dish, guided by a local chef or culinary expert. Partner with a local chef who volunteers their time and a community center with kitchen space. Charge $30-50 per person for a 2-hour class.

As a hands-on event, cooking workshops engage the community and promote local chefs and native cuisines, benefitting both the nonprofit and the region.

Cooking classes can help your mission at low costs if you:

Partner with a local chef or expert

Keep the group small to offer a personalized experience

Provide recipe cards and allow attendees to taste the food

Host the event in a local kitchen or community center

17. Outdoor movie night

An outdoor movie night fundraiser brings the community together for a relaxed evening under the stars. Create a casual community gathering where families can enjoy an outdoor film while supporting your cause.

To raise money through an outdoor movie night:

Choose a family-friendly movie that appeals to a wide audience

Sell tickets at lowered prices to welcome the maximum number of families

Partner with a local public space authority to promote and host the event

Invite local artists, crafters, and bakers to sell their products during the show and charge a minimal commission on the proceeds

Encourage all partners and participants to share about the event on social media

9 tips for organizing a successful fundraiser

Low-cost fundraising ideas can create mutual benefits for both the community and the nonprofit when planned with the specific needs of each in mind.

Define clear, measurable, and time-bound objectives to guide your fundraising efforts Outline strategies, target audiences, key messages, and timelines to organize your fundraising activities Reach donors across various platforms, such as social media, email, events, and your website, to expand your reach Ensure your donation form is easy to use, mobile-friendly, and has clear calls to action Place physical or digital donation boxes in strategic locations (e.g., events, local businesses) to collect funds easily Keep your supporters informed about progress, milestones, and needs through regular updates Reach out to potential or past donors with personalized letters by highlighting the impact of their support Track donations in real time to assess the effectiveness of your campaign and make adjustments as needed. After fundraising events, ask participants for feedback to improve future campaigns

Case study: How did The Westerner Band Boosters raise $69,117 using Zeffy?

The Westerner Band Boosters, a group of parents, alumni, and volunteers, support the Lubbock High School band program, helping nearly 200 students in a Title 1 district. They raise funds for instruments, uniforms, and meals through events like competitions and raffles.

After switching to Zeffy’s 100% fundraising platform, they raised an impressive $69,117 and saved $3,456 in transaction fees. By using Zeffy’s ticketing, eCommerce, and raffle features, they simplified their fundraising process and increased their donations.

Other nonprofits can leverage Zeffy’s no-fee platform to reduce costs and increase fundraising potential with easy-to-use features designed specifically for nonprofits.

Final thoughts on affordable fundraising ideas

These low-cost fundraising ideas help nonprofits maximize their impact while minimizing upfront expenses. By focusing on community-driven events and digital tools, you can reach more supporters without straining your budget.

The process is simple – arrange a community event, collaborate with a local business, invite a local artist, charge a minimal entrance fee, and encourage participants to share their excitement on social media.

After your campaign ends, you can also reach out to participants for monthly or yearly donations, turning keen supporters into recurring donors.

Host your next low-cost fundraiser on Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform and keep 100% of what you raise with no platform or transaction fees.

FAQs on low-cost fundraising ideas

When is the best time to fundraise? The best time to fundraise is usually November and December, when people are more likely to give due to events like Giving Tuesday (the Tuesday after Thanksgiving) and the year-end giving rush. Start by promoting Giving Tuesday early, telling powerful stories about how donations make a difference, and offering matching gifts to encourage more donations.

What is the most cost-effective way to fundraise? The best fundraiser is one that keeps costs low but still attracts a large number of people. Tap into existing resources—like volunteers, donated goods, or free online tools—to minimize expenses. Using Zeffy's 100% free fundraising platform can help you save on campaign costs.