Nonprofit software

Comprehensive Network for Good Reviews 2025

April 16, 2025

Network for Good (now Bonterra Fundraising) is a common choice when evaluating fundraising platforms. Making an informed decision for your organization may lead you to seek more information, side-by-side comparisons, and reviews from real users.

Read below for a comprehensive review that will help you see if Network for Good is the best fit for your unique goals, fundraising campaigns, mission, and budget.

Keep reading to learn more about:

What is Network for Good?

Bonterra Fundraising (previously known as Network for Good) is a fundraising and donor management platform that was designed with resource-constrained nonprofits in mind. The platform is popular among over 16,000 nonprofits and focuses on streamlining fundraising, strengthening donor relationships, and maximizing impact.

The all-in-one solution for donor management, fundraising campaigns, and communications focuses on simplicity and ease of use for organizations with limited resources or technical expertise (no need for software developers).

Learn about the top donor management tools for nonprofits in this full roundup.

Is Network for Good now Bonterra Fundraising?

Bonterra acquired Network for Good and now operates as Bonterra Fundraising. The solution encompasses the same features nonprofits are used to and is now under the same roof as Bonterra’s CSR and case management solutions.

We’ll refer to Bonterra throughout this article, knowing it is the updated verbiage associated with the Network for Good functionality you may be familiar with.

What’s the biggest difference between Bonterra and Network for Good?

The biggest difference between Bonterra and Network for Good is that now, the fundraising tool comes with expanded automation, AI models, and enterprise-level features. It’s important to note that this also changes the pricing, as organizations will have to inquire about custom quotes to use Bonterra’s Pro and Enterprise plans.

Pricing

Bonterra Fundraising (formerly Network for Good) has a 4.4 / 5 “value for money” rating on Capterra and tailors its cost to medium-sized nonprofits. Several pricing plans are available, and monthly subscription fees typically begin at around $200. 

Bonterra’s pricing is slightly unclear, as custom quotes are offered based on the size of your organization and the features you’re interested in. All plans also charge transaction fees on every donation, as high as 4.75%.

A breakdown of Bonterra Fundraising plans

All plans are subject to custom quotes. Add-on features are also available for an additional cost.

Responsive Table
Plan Feature Overview
Essentials - Designed for smaller nonprofits
- Key features:
- Donor engagement
- Volunteer management
- Giving Days
Pro - Tools for growing organizations
- Donor engagement features of Essentials +
- Automation
- Targeted email
- Online forms
- AI
- Volunteer management features of Essentials +
- Full API Access
- Volunteer management
- CRM
- Integrations
- Giving days features of Essentials +
- Split gifts
- Compliance
- Engagement points
- Workflow automation
- General ledger
- Membership
- Grants
- Assigned staff
- Moves management and planned giving
- Targets
- Custom calculated fields
Enterprise - Enterprise-grade, AI-powered platform
- Donor engagement features of Pro+
- Advanced organizing
- Use-case-specific AI models
- Volunteer management features of Pro +
- SQL mirroring
- Giving days features of Pro +
- Data Pipeline
- SSO
- Direct Response Plans

Learn how Zeffy remains 100% free (transaction fees are covered!)

Bonterra customer support

Network for Good (now Bonterra Fundraising) has a 4.6 /5  Capterra rating for customer support. Current Bonterra customers can fill out a support page online to contact the right team member regarding their concerns.

Other customer support options include:

What are the benefits of Bonterra Fundraising? 

 

Network for Good (now Bonterra Fundraising) has a 4.4 /5 rating for features on Capterra, reflecting its various tools for supporting nonprofits in every area of fundraising and donor management.

Key features include:

Bonterra Fundraising pros

Customer service

“Our experience has been great from onboarding until today. All staff members were able to figure out Bonterra with little to no questions from their moment of first log-in. Questions were answered as needed. No complaints.” - Judy E.

CRM and donor database tracking

“The CRM works really well -- it's easy to keep track of donors, real-time donations, and events. It lets you stay in contact with donors and see their patterns of giving. It's also easy to see which events brought in the most donations, and lets you easily email groups of donors, either by event or by giving patterns.” - Aiden F.

Data & advanced reporting tools

“It has simplifed things by putting data all in one place! No more moving data from the event reservation platform, the credit card processor, and the newsletter service! And the platform is easy to use and generates great-looking newsletters.” - Carolina S.

Versatility from volunteer management to email marketing 

“I was able to get rid of a few software programs because of the versatility of Bonterra. I feel that this one product covers so many bases for me to collect donations, ticket sales, etc...and reach out to potential donors or buyers. It has saved our organization money because of its versatility.” - Kevin M.

Bonterra Fundraising cons

Lacking functionality

“Some aspects of the user interface is clunky and unintuitive. Also lacks some functionality that we have discovered would be useful. Lacks social media integration for emails, which is a feature that was actually mentioned in our demo, but does not actually exist.” - Jessica B.

Manual reporting

“Reporting is sometimes awkward and not very intuitive. Data must be exported to an outside worksheet and then re-arranged in meaningful ways.” - Michael D.

User experience

“Bonterra's product works ok, it's difficult to pull accurate data because of the lack of options for soft-credit management, and there are not reporting options. In general you can't do global changes and the options for custom fields are not robust. There are MANY better, cheaper options out there right now for a CRM if the main thing you need is quality data management and reporting. That said, the main reason for this review is Bonterra as a company seems to be going for the buying up all the small companies to weed out competition strategy instead of actually improving their product or user experience.” - Carolyn C.

Cost and hidden fees

“Least favorite part is that when you set up an event, after selling 50 tickets, NFG takes $1 per ticket sold. As a nonprofit, this adds up quick for us. Although I love using NFG, if we could find another platform that didn't do this but had all of the other good features NFG has, we would probably switch to them.” - Lizzy A.

Best Bonterra Fundraising alternatives

You may be all in on Bonterra Fundraising or curious about other options that offer a better cost-to-value ratio. We’ve rounded up the top alternatives in the fundraising and donor management space to strengthen your decision-making.

Fundraising tool Advantages Disadvantages Key features Pricing

Network for Good

All-in-one donor management and fundraising

High transaction fees and unclear pricing

- CRM
- Volunteer management
- Advanced reporting

Starts ~$200/month, custom quotes, fees up to 4.75%

Zeffy

100% free, no transaction fees

Donor tipping model may confuse

- Peer-to-peer
- Events
- Membership
- E-commerce
- Auctions
- Raffles
- Mobile-first payment processing
- Campaign management

Free, no platform or transaction fees

Bloomerang

Strong donor retention tools

Higher cost as database grows

- Donor insights
- Event + ticket management
- Email + communication

Starts $125/month, increases with donor base

DonorPerfect

Customizable donor management

Steeper learning curve

- CRM + mobile access
- Peer-to-peer
- Payment processing

Starts $99/month, 2–3% transaction fees

NeonOne

Comprehensive all-in-one platform

Higher pricing with add-ons

- Membership + volunteer management
- Donor segmentation
- Integrations

Custom pricing based on features

Classy

Top peer-to-peer + crowdfunding

High cost, limited CRM

- Custom donation pages
- Advanced analytics
- Donor engagement

Custom quotes + transaction fees

1. Zeffy

Zeffy is the top alternative to Bonterra Fundraising (formerly Network for Good). It offers an entirely free platform that even covers transaction fees. 

Features

Pricing

We’re all about ensuring every dollar goes toward your mission, and you never face hidden fees or cost ambiguity. Zeffy is purpose-built for nonprofits from their first days to scaling operations to make a significant impact.

With an impressive 4.8/5 "value for money" rating on Capterra, Zeffy proves you don’t need to pay for feature-rich fundraising software.

Pros

Cons

Customer feedback

With a 4.8/5 overall Capterra rating, users share feedback such as:

“Zeffy provides an ideal platform form for event registrations for my non-profit organizations. Setting up events and managing registrations is quick and easy. Registration forms can include custom questions which is essential for our events. The ability to accept optional donations has proven helpful. The fee structure which ensures our non-profit receives 100% of the proceeds from registrations and donations is terrific.” - Cynthia L.

Discover how Zeffy stays free for nonprofits, always.

2. Bloomerang

Bloomerang is a donor management platform that helps increase donor retention and engagement. It provides nonprofits with actionable insights to build lasting relationships and streamline fundraising efforts.

Features

Pricing

Bloomerang comes with platform fees that begin at $125 monthly.

Pros

Cons

Customer feedback

Bloomerang has a 4.7 /5 overall rating on Capterra, and users share feedback such as:

“Bloomerang was a great tool to have with a team that was not tech-literate/savvy. All of its basic functions necessary for tracking a donor through a donor-lifecycle also made it a great foundational CRM.” - Operations Manager at a Nonprofit

Curious how Zeffy compares to Bloomerang? Grab the full side-by-side review.

3. DonorPerfect

DonorPerfect is an alternative fundraising software tailored to help nonprofits streamline operations. Nearly 11,000 organizations use DonorPerfect as an all-in-one platform for donor management, fundraising, and administrative efficiency. 

Features

Pricing

Monthly subscriptions begin at $99; transaction fees are not disclosed, although the average is between 2 and 3%. 

Pros

Cons

Customer feedback

An overall Capterra rating of 4.6 /5 reflects user feedback like:

“Overall I am impressed with DonorPerfect and am always looking forward for new updates and other programs to use in DonorPerfect.” - David T.

Explore Zeffy as a free DonorPerfect alternative to skip the fees.

4. Neon One

Neon One's CRM is a good alternative to Bonterra Fundraising (formerly Network for Good) because of its robust and scalable donor management capabilities. The platform also features integrations to build fundraising functionality.

Features

Check out the difference between Zeffy and Neon One to see where you can save.

Pricing

A custom quote is required to identify pricing based on organization size and features, and Capterra rates the value for money of Neon One at a 4.3 /5.

Pros

Cons

Customer feedback

Neon One has a 4.3 /5 overall rating on Capterra, and users share things like:

“The built-in fundraising, event registration, and contact management features have allowed us to keep everything inside of NEON. Previously we were cobbling together data from separate systems with quite a lot of Excel exporting and importing in between.” - Stuart W.

5. Classy 

Classy is an alternative that can support many fundraising avenues to raise money, from customizable donation forms to peer-to-peer fundraising and strong event management. Robust analytics and reporting tools also provide valuable insights that help a nonprofit track success and refine its fundraising strategy each year.

Features

Pricing

Custom quotes are required and transaction fees apply.

Pros

Cons

Customer feedback

Classy’s overall Capterra rating of 4.3 /5 reflects what customers share about their experience such as:

“The trade-off for simplicity, ease of use and reliability is a more limited array of options and features. The complexity of our events frequently stretches the capabilities of the software's standard features. That said, Classy support can sometimes offer a custom work-around.” - Mick W. 

See how Zeffy can be a 100% free alternative to Classy for modern fundraising

Lean on the only 100% free Network for Good alternative

Looking for a Network for Good alternative without high fees? Zeffy is a free platform that lets nonprofits keep 100% of their donations with no transaction or platform fees. It’s easy to use and offers tools to manage donations, track engagement, and grow your support base—without the financial strain.

Explore Zeffy as the best (and 100% free) alternative to Network for Good

Network for Good reviews: FAQ

Yes, Bonterra acquired Network for Good and now operates as Bonterra Fundraising Essentials. While the core functionality remains the same, Bonterra offers expanded features under new plans requiring custom quotes.

Bonterra’s pricing is less transparent and typically requires custom quotes. Three plan types (Essentials, Pro, and Enterprise) offer access to fundraising tools, among others, and are priced by the number of supporters you plan to engage.
Transaction fees (up to 4.75%) remain, and add-on features increase costs. These can often be considered hidden charges that you don’t see upfront but its good to inquire about the full cost of completing a donation through the platform, especially for growing nonprofits who might see costs increase as they expand.

You may be charged by Network for Good if you're using their services as a donor or nonprofit. For donors, this may be related to processing fees or contributions through their platform.
For nonprofits, you might be charged for subscription services or transaction fees associated with receiving donations through Network for Good's fundraising platform. You must check your account details to understand the specific charges you're encountering.
Dive into hidden fees to avoid paying more than you have to.

The message “Verification Successful Waiting” may appear when Network for Good (now Bonterra) verifies your connection for security purposes. Rest assured, this is a way to protect you and keep your platform secure. Once verified, you’ll be redirected to your dashboard or intended page.

Read about Bonterra security and compliance.

