7 Professional Nonprofit Bookkeeping Services to Consider
Nonprofit life

7 Professional Nonprofit Bookkeeping Services to Consider

October 2, 2024

Nonprofit organizations face unique challenges when it comes to financial management. You must balance your mission-driven goals with strict financial regulations and reporting requirements. Proper bookkeeping is crucial to maintaining your tax-exempt status, securing funding, and demonstrating transparency to donors and stakeholders.

Nonprofits often face challenges in financial management due to resource constraints and the need for specialized expertise. This is where professional bookkeeping services can provide valuable support and expertise.

In this article, we'll explore seven leading bookkeeping services tailored for nonprofits. By the end of this article, you'll have a clear understanding of what to look for in a nonprofit bookkeeping service and how to choose the right one for your organization.

Top 7 professional bookkeeping service providers for nonprofits 

  1. Jitasa
  2. Supporting Strategies
  3. Devoted Bookkeeping
  4. Foundation Group
  5. BooksTime
  6. Indinero
  7. The Charity CFO

What is bookkeeping for nonprofits? 

Nonprofit bookkeeping is the process of entering, classifying, and recording financial data. This systematic approach creates clear and accurate financial records, which are essential for several reasons:

Beyond compliance, effective bookkeeping lays the groundwork for accurate nonprofit accounting and provides accountants with a solid foundation for in-depth financial analysis. They can decide how to use funds wisely and make informed financial decisions.

1. Jitasa 

Jitasa is a bookkeeping and accounting firm for nonprofits, churches, and congregations. The company's bookkeeping services focus on data entry, expense tracking, and revenue allocation. It also assists with bank statement reconciliation at month-end to ensure IRS compliance.

Why should you work with Jitasa?

2. Supporting Strategies

Supporting Strategies provides various bookkeeping services through a modular approach. Their offerings include weekly cash flow management, forecasting, budget analysis, and additional bookkeeping functions. 

The company structures its services into six different monthly packages, allowing organizations to select specific services based on their needs, which can be adjusted as those needs evolve.

Why should you work with Supporting Strategies?

3. Devoted Bookkeeping

Devoted Bookkeeping specializes in nonprofit financial management and develops individualized accounting plans based on each organization's specific requirements. 

Their services encompass several key financial tasks, including bank statement reconciliation, cash flow management, and budgeting and forecasting. Devoted Bookkeeping employs a comprehensive approach to address various aspects of an organization's financial operations.

Why should you work with Devoted Bookkeeping?

4. Foundation Group 

Foundation Group has over 25 years of experience working exclusively with 501(c)(3) and tax-exempt organizations. Their services cover everything from initial nonprofit setup to monthly bookkeeping and year-end financials. 

As an Elite QuickBooks ProAdvisor Firm, they offer QuickBooks cloud accounting software at a discounted price, enhancing your financial management capabilities. Discounts may be available depending on specific promotions or partnerships.

Why should you work with Foundation Group?

5. BooksTime 

BooksTime specializes in bookkeeping, fund accounting, and reporting for grants and trusts. Services include one-time projects, such as catching-up or cleaning-up financial records, as well as ongoing financial maintenance, including recording and categorizing transactions, reconciling accounts, and managing month-end and year-end closings. 

BooksTime provides flexible support for both short-term needs and long-term financial management for nonprofits.

Why should you work with BooksTime?

6. Indinero 

Indinero offers comprehensive online bookkeeping services tailored for nonprofits. Their approach focuses on detailed record-keeping, streamlined reporting, and real-time financial data access. 

Indinero also assists with essential financial tasks such as bill payments and payroll processing, allowing nonprofit staff to focus on their core mission-related activities.

Why should you work with Indinero?

7. The Charity CFO

 

The Charity CFO offers accurate bookkeeping, transparent accounting, and on-demand financial guidance. 

You will be assigned a dedicated accounting associate who will learn your organization inside and out to execute day-to-day bookkeeping. You can also rely on them to handle invoices, account reconciliations, and basic ad hoc reporting.

Why should you work with The Charity CFO?

How to choose the best bookkeeping services for your nonprofit?

1. Look for nonprofit expertise

You need to choose a bookkeeping service provider that specializes in nonprofits and has extensive experience with nonprofit-specific financial requirements, such as preparing Form 990. A provider who serves the nonprofit sector can offer useful tips to optimize your financial operations.  

2. Check service offerings 

Look for a service that offers more than basic bookkeeping and provides nonprofit accounting services, such as:

This approach provides deeper insights into your organization’s financial health and ensures  you have access to all the essential services without overpaying for unnecessary solutions.

3. Examine qualifications and reputation 

Verify the bookkeeping service's credentials and look for certifications such as:

These ensure that the bookkeeper has proper training and follows high ethical standards. Also, research how well-regarded they are in the field by checking online reviews and success stories. 

4. Consider technology integration 

Technology is key for accurate and efficient bookkeeping and financial reporting. Look for a service that works with advanced accounting solutions and cloud systems, as these tools can make work faster and more accurate. By choosing a tech-savvy bookkeeper, you get access to more precise financial services. 

5. Assess pricing and scalability 

Nonprofits have tight budgets, and they usually can’t afford to buy a service with features they won’t use. Look for providers offering customizable packages so that you pay only for services you need, avoiding unnecessary costs.

As your organization grows, your bookkeeping needs may change. Ensure the provider  allows you to add-on services as your needs evolve. 

Final words on bookkeeping services for nonprofits 

Choosing the right bookkeeping service is crucial for nonprofit success as it directly impacts financial transparency, compliance, and operational efficiency. Look for providers with nonprofit expertise, comprehensive services, and strong credentials. 

Consider technology integration and scalable pricing to meet your organization's evolving needs. A skilled bookkeeper can transform your financial management, ensuring compliance and providing insights for informed decision-making.

Effective financial management extends beyond bookkeeping as it involves optimizing every aspect of your finances, including fundraising. To complement your bookkeeping efforts, explore cost-effective fundraising solutions. 

Zeffy's 100% free fundraising platform can help maximize your funds, allowing you to allocate more resources to your mission. Your nonprofit can achieve greater impact and sustainability with the right financial tools and practices.

FAQs on nonprofit bookkeeping services

FAQs on nonprofit bookkeeping services

Nonprofit bookkeeping and accounting serve different roles. Bookkeeping deals with daily financial tasks, records donations, expenses, and grant allocations. This work focuses on data entry and keeping finances up to date.

Accounting looks at the big picture of an organization's finances. Accountants analyze and interpret the data bookkeepers record and then prepare reports, conduct audits, and offer financial advice. Bookkeeping is about tracking transactions, while accounting is about understanding what those transactions mean for the organization.

A bookkeeper for a nonprofit is responsible for recording and managing the organization's financial transactions. Some of their major duties include:

  • Keeping financial records accurate and up to date
  • Assisting with budgeting and cash flow monitoring
  • Preparing financial statements
  • Ensuring compliance with financial regulations
  • Maintaining accounts payable and receivable

The best accounting method for a nonprofit organization is the accrual accounting method. It records income when earned and expenses when incurred, regardless of when cash is received or paid. This approach offers a more realistic view of your financial position.

Accrual accounting even complies with GAAP, which is required for nonprofits seeking grants and government funding.

