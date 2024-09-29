Nonprofit Bookkeeper: Key Responsibilities & Skills (+ Sample Job Template)

Nonprofit bookkeepers are the backbone of financial accuracy. They carefully track all income and expenses, supporting the accounting team in creating reports and meeting regulations.

A skilled bookkeeper ensures financial transparency and accountability, vital to the organization's fiscal health.

In this guide, we’ll cover the responsibilities and skills of nonprofit bookkeepers, and we’ve included a job description template to help you get started.

Nonprofit bookkeeper responsibilities and salary

A bookkeeper is a financial professional who manages the day-to-day finances of your nonprofit. Their role is to track daily transactions, record income, and monitor expenses to keep financial records accurate.

Key responsibilities of a nonprofit bookkeeper

Records and organizes all financial transactions into the system. These include donations, expenses, membership dues, and more. This is done using spreadsheets or nonprofit accounting software.

: Records and organizes all financial transactions into the system. These include donations, expenses, membership dues, and more. This is done using spreadsheets or nonprofit accounting software. ‍ Making deposits :

Manages bank deposits and is responsible for writing checks or signing off reimbursements.

Takes care of operational expenses and payments such as rent, utilities, equipment fees, and more

Works with HR to regulate and process payroll for the nonprofit's employees

While the CFO and accountant plan the budget, the bookkeeper tracks it and reports on any variances.

This process ensures the accuracy of financial records by verifying whether total debits equal total credits, helping identify discrepancies, and preparing the accounts for financial reporting.

Salary of a nonprofit bookkeeper

The average yearly salary of a nonprofit bookkeeper in the US is $62,587, depending on experience and the organization's size​.

Nonprofit bookkeeper vs. accountant

nonprofits bookkeeping Aspect Bookkeeper Accountant Primary Focus Day-to-day financial transactions Financial analysis, reporting, and compliance Scope Operational, dealing with daily expenses and revenue Strategic, with a focus on compliance and long-term financial planning Qualifications Bachelor’s degree and thorough understanding of nonprofit bookkeeping Advanced degree in accounting or related field. CPA certification with knowledge of nonprofit accounting Duties Daily entry of transactions

Managing payroll and processing payments

Tracking accounts receivable and payable

Maintaining accurate and up-to-date financial data Preparing nonprofit financial statements and ensuring they align with accounting standards

Analyzing the financial health of the organization

Managing tax filings and ensuring compliance with nonprofit regulations

Budgeting and forecasting financial needs

5 in-demand skills for nonprofit bookkeepers

1. Attention to detail and accuracy

Bookkeepers handle many types of financial data that need absolute precision. Even minor errors in recording transactions can result in poor decision-making and potential legal issues.

Good bookkeepers must develop an attention to detail and a commitment to accuracy. They must be able to:

Keep highly accurate records of all financial transactions

Reconcile accounts and balance the organization's financial books accurately

Ensure they don’t miss or miscalculate even the smallest financial detail

Stay on top of the organization's financial status

2. Analytical skills and problem-solving

Bookkeepers work with financial data and numbers. They must have the skills to interpret them and support the accounting team in decision-making.

Those with strong analytical skills can analyze large volumes of financial data objectively and understand all facets of a company's finances. Problem-solving is also a significant aspect of the role, requiring bookkeepers to:

Identify potential financial inconsistencies

Determine the cause of these anomalies

Develop effective solutions to solve financial issues

Bookkeepers with this expertise help nonprofits reduce risks and maintain financial integrity.

3. Time management and organization

Bookkeepers must process large volumes of transactional data within tight deadlines. Late transaction recording can create a domino effect, delaying financial reports, board approvals, and IRS filings for tax-exempt status.

Good bookkeepers excel in time management and organization, which helps to optimize workflows and complete critical financial processes accurately and punctually. This is crucial for maintaining nonprofit compliance and meeting reporting requirements.

Bookkeepers must be able to:

Efficiently identify and prioritize tasks

Manage multiple projects while meeting deadlines

Maintain a structured schedule to allocate time effectively and avoid stress

4. Technological proficiency

The digitalization of financial processes means bookkeepers must be tech-savvy. They must have the willingness to learn and the flexibility to adapt their bookkeeping practices.

Bookkeepers should know how to use the following tools:

Bookkeeping systems

Spreadsheet programs

Nonprofit accounting software

Proficiency in these tools help ensure correct and fast money tracking. Those who master these technologies will ensure accuracy and efficiency in recording and maintaining financial data.

5. Communication and interpersonal skills

Bookkeepers serve as a financial liaison between an organization and external parties, including vendors and tax authorities. That's why they must have the ability to communicate financial information clearly and effectively.

A bookkeeper also works closely with other departments and professionals, requiring expertise in:

Maintaining professional interactions

Developing rapport with stakeholders

Working collaboratively with other teams

Interpreting instructions accurately

Nonprofit bookkeeper sample job description

Job Description: Nonprofit Bookkeeper Job Title: Nonprofit Bookkeeper Location: [City, State] / Remote (if applicable) Job Type: [Full-Time / Part-Time / Temporary / Contract] Reports to: Finance Manager / Executive Director Organization Overview: [Introduce your nonprofit by highlighting its purpose, values, and goals. Outline what kind of impact you aim to bring within your community. Make this section compelling and clearly show what makes your organization unique.] Position: The Nonprofit Bookkeeper oversees day-to-day financial transactions, adhering to nonprofit accounting standards. They will provide accurate and timely financial data. Duties and Responsibilities: Maintain accurate financial records, including general ledger entries, accounts payable/receivable, and bank reconciliations.

Process donations, grants, and other funding sources, ensuring proper recording.

Assist in the preparation of budgets in collaboration with the finance team.

Reconcile bank statements and manage cash flow.

Write checks to cover payments for operational expenses and other nonprofit expenditures.

Collaborate with external auditors during annual audits and provide necessary documentation.

Track and report on grant spending, ensuring alignment with grant agreements.

Process payroll and manage employee expense reimbursements. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, business administration, or a related field.

2-3 years of bookkeeping experience in a nonprofit organization or similar setting.

Skill in bookkeeping processes and accounting software, and Microsoft Excel.

Solid understanding of nonprofit regulations and accounting principles, including fund accounting.

Strong organizational skills with the ability to multitask and meet strict deadlines.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively with the team.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal. Application Process: [Interested candidates should submit their resume and a cover letter. It must explain their interest in the position to [email address] by [deadline].] Why Join Us? [Create a strong case for your organization's unique qualities. Explain why it's an exceptional workplace. Describe the valuable opportunities available to employees.]

Final words on the role of a nonprofit bookkeeper

Nonprofit bookkeepers are essential for maintaining financial health and transparency in charitable organizations. Their meticulous record-keeping and analytical skills support accurate reporting, informed decision-making, and compliance with nonprofit regulations.

By managing daily transactions, processing payroll, and assisting with budgeting, bookkeepers allow leadership to focus on strategic growth and mission fulfillment. Whether in-house or outsourced, a skilled bookkeeper is crucial for operational efficiency and financial integrity.

To further enhance your nonprofit's financial management, consider leveraging efficient tools that can streamline bookkeeping processes. Modern fundraising and donation management platforms can integrate seamlessly with your bookkeeping systems, simplifying tasks such as donation tracking and financial reporting.

FAQs on the role of a nonprofit bookkeeper

What is the difference between a bookkeeper and a treasurer in a nonprofit organization? The roles of a treasurer and a bookkeeper are distinct yet interdependent. Treasurers offer high-level financial oversight as members of the board of directors. Their responsibilities extend to budgeting, preparing for financial policies, and ensuring compliance. In contrast, the bookkeeper handles reconciliations, financial reporting, and record keeping. Check out our guide on a treasurer’s role and responsibilities in a nonprofit.

How often should a nonprofit bookkeeper prepare financial reports? Nonprofit bookkeepers should prepare financial reports regularly, with monthly or quarterly reports helping organizations track their financial health. Annual reports are also crucial for informing stakeholders and ensuring compliance. The size and complexity of a nonprofit affect how often reports are needed. Larger groups may need more frequent updates.