How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
Role of a Nonprofit CEO: Responsibilities and Salary (+ Sample Job Description)
Nonprofit guides

Role of a Nonprofit CEO: Responsibilities and Salary (+ Sample Job Description)

May 13, 2025

The role of a nonprofit chief executive officer (CEO) is centered around financial stewardship and community engagement with day-to-day operations, and can vary widely depending on the size of your organization.  

But no matter how big or small your nonprofit is, the position demands a passion for the cause and a strategic skillset, including the ability to manage fundraising, donors, stakeholders, program activities, and organizational growth.

In this guide, we'll explore the leadership qualities, responsibilities, and salaries of a nonprofit CEO. 

Being a nonprofit CEO is about leading with purpose, vision, and a deep commitment to making a difference. 

Table of contents:

What does a nonprofit CEO do?

Nonprofit CEOs are versatile leaders who wear many hats, with specific responsibilities often tailored to their organization's unique needs. 

They develop and implement long-term strategies, lead fundraising efforts, and collaborate with volunteer managers to ensure smooth operations.

As the organization's visionary, the CEO sets the long-term direction, ensuring it remains aligned with the nonprofit's core mission and values. They work closely with the nonprofit board, acting as a bridge between the board and staff. 

The CEO is responsible for implementing the board's strategic decisions, providing regular updates on organizational performance, and offering insights to inform board-level decision-making. They also play a vital role in external relations, building partnerships, and representing the organization to stakeholders and the public.

What do small and mid-sized nonprofits need from their CEO?

In small and mid-sized nonprofits, the CEO role looks very different from that of a leader at a large, well-resourced organization. With fewer staff and tighter budgets, CEOs must wear many hats—and lead with both strategy and scrappiness. Here’s what sets nonprofit leadership apart at this scale:

Difference between a nonprofit CEO and a nonprofit executive director

nonprofit ceo job description
Nonprofit CEO Nonprofit Executive Director
A nonprofit CEO is a more strategic and high-level position. An executive director manages an organization's day-to-day operations.
They focus on long-term vision, high-level fundraising, and increasing profitability. They focus on overseeing staff and implementing programs.
They are responsible for building high-level partnerships and leading major initiatives. They are responsible for running the program's practical aspects.
They also handle all the organization's external affairs. They are responsible for managing the organization's internal affairs.

The distinction between the roles varies based on the nonprofit's size and structure (i.e, a small nonprofit CEO might have to be more hands-on than a large one). 

Read our guide to learn more about the responsibilities of a nonprofit executive director

7 major responsibilities of a nonprofit CEO 

1. Strategic leadership

Free People Sitting in a Meeting Stock Photo

The CEO is responsible for providing strategic leadership across various aspects of the organization, including:

2. Financial management

Financial management is one of the most important responsibilities for a nonprofit CEO, as it directly influences the organization's ability to fulfill its mission. Unlike for-profit organizations, nonprofits must look for complex funding sources like donations, grants, and fundraising events.

A nonprofit CEO oversees financial health by developing and managing budgets, monitoring cash flow, and ensuring that all financial practices meet legal requirements. 

They are also responsible for preparing financial reports and budgets with the finance team.

3. Fundraising and resource development

Volunteering

The CEO plays a key role in sourcing and securing funding options. Beyond securing funds, they must ensure that donors feel valued and stay informed. 

They host donor appreciation events and update donors on the use of funds.

They also oversee other major fundraising strategies, including engaging with major donors and building relationships with potential supporters.

4. Public representation

The CEO is usually the organization's face, representing the organization to the public, media, and other stakeholders. 

As leaders, they act as the primary advocates for the organization. This often involves speaking at events to influence public opinion and participating in media interviews.

They are also responsible for managing and handling crises affecting the organization's reputation. 

5. Staff leadership and board development

A CEO provides leadership by recruiting, mentoring, and supporting senior board members. An important aspect of their leadership is ensuring the organization maintains a positive work culture.

A good CEO will be responsible for: 

6. Compliance and risk management

The CEO oversees risk management practices, including legal, ethical, and operational risks. They ensure that the organization:

Here is everything you need to know about nonprofit tax regulations

Skills a nonprofit organization should focus on when finding a CEO

A good nonprofit CEO should be able to create a great vision for the organization. Beyond just developing this vision, they should also inspire others to work towards achieving it. 

They need to be forward-thinking and resilient, with experience and expertise in:

What is the salary of a nonprofit CEO?

The salary of a nonprofit CEO varies significantly depending on the organization's size and budget. According to Statista, CEOs of nonprofit organizations in the U.S. with annual expenses between five and ten million dollars received an average compensation of $184,979.

For larger organizations with annual expenses exceeding $50 million, CEO compensation averaged $364,564. 

Nonprofit CEO job description template

Here is a sample job description template you can use when hiring a nonprofit CEO. 

Chief Executive Officer

Location: [Include location or indicate if it is remote]

Report to: Board of Directors

Organizational Overview:

[Introduce your nonprofit organization by outlining its mission, values, and goals. Highlight the impact you aim to make. Make this section engaging and clearly show what sets your organization apart.]

Job Brief:

We are looking for an experienced and visionary Chief Executive Officer to lead [Your Organization's Name] into a phase of growth and impact. The CEO will set and execute our strategic direction, manage operations, and ensure financial stability. We need a leader with a strong background in nonprofit management, excellent interpersonal skills, and a deep commitment to our mission.

Responsibilities:

Qualifications:

Application Process:

To apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your qualifications to [email address or application link].

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and we encourage you to apply early. For questions or more information, please contact [contact person's name and email].

Why Join Us?

Joining [Your Organization's Name] means becoming part of a passionate and dedicated team committed to making a real difference. As our CEO, you'll have the opportunity to shape the future of an impactful organization, drive meaningful change, and work with a diverse and engaged community. If you're a visionary leader with a heart for service and a drive for excellence, we invite you to help us amplify our mission and create a lasting impact.

Small nonprofit CEO job description template 

Organizational Overview

[Your Organization's Name] is a small but mission-driven nonprofit dedicated to [insert mission here]. We serve [your community/population] through [brief description of key programs or services]. We are deeply rooted in our community and powered by a passionate team of staff and volunteers. We’re at an exciting stage of growth and looking for a leader ready to roll up their sleeves and help us get to the next level.

Job Brief

We’re seeking a hands-on, strategic, and resourceful Chief Executive Officer to lead [Organization Name]. In a small nonprofit setting, the CEO isn’t just the visionary — they’re also involved in the day-to-day operations, fundraising, HR, compliance, and everything in between. This is a great fit for someone who thrives in a dynamic environment, enjoys wearing multiple hats, and is committed to building something meaningful with limited resources.

Key Responsibilities

Qualifications

Application Process

To apply, please send your resume and a short cover letter to [email address]. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis — early submissions are encouraged. For questions, contact [name and contact].

Why Join Us?

As CEO of [Organization Name], you’ll have a front-row seat to lead change and shape a small organization from the inside out. You’ll work with a tight-knit team that values trust, mission, and resourcefulness. If you’re a big-picture thinker who’s not afraid to get in the weeds, we’d love to hear from you.

Final thoughts on the role of a CEO

As a nonprofit CEO, you wear multiple hats: you're the leader, mentor, fundraiser, financial planner, and often the face of your organization. With a limited budget and a small staff, managing every aspect of your nonprofit effectively can be a daunting challenge. But that's where Zeffy comes in.

If you're running a lean nonprofit, you'll love how Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising software supports you in your many roles. Whether you're handling donor relationships, organizing events, or managing membership dues, Zeffy helps you streamline your operations without any fees cutting into your budget. It’s the perfect tool for CEOs who need to focus on mission, not overhead costs.

No complex setup, no hidden fees — just straightforward, fee-free fundraising that empowers you to keep more of what you raise.

Zeffy helps your nonprofit do everything for free

Nonprofit CEO job description FAQs

The choice between having a CEO or an Executive Director depends on the organization's size and structure.
A CEO is more appropriate for larger nonprofits or those with more complex needs. An Executive Director, however, is better for nonprofits with a simpler and smaller structure.

A successful nonprofit CEO should have strong leadership abilities, organizational management skills, and be capable of inspiring and motivating diverse groups of people while setting clear organizational goals.
Nonprofit leaders must be able to communicate the organization’s mission to staff, donors, and the broader community, ensuring everyone is aligned with the cause. A successful CEO must also excel in managing budgets, fundraising efforts, business plans.
They will build and nurture relationships by collaborating with the board, engaging with donors, and partnering with community stakeholders so they should have some human resources skills, too.

Begin by preparing your interview questions, focusing on their leadership experience and fundraising skills.
Assess their track record in nonprofit management and discuss how they’ve handled challenges, brough innovative thinking to past roles, and resolved issues in previous roles.
When asking these questions, make sure their goals and career aspirations align with your organization's culture and values.

Yes, a small nonprofit can have a CEO, although it's more common for small organizations to have an Executive Director (ED) due to budget and staff constraints. The title of CEO may be used if the organization is growing or plans to scale and needs a more formal leadership structure. Ultimately, the title is less important than the responsibilities associated with the role.

In mid-size nonprofits, the roles of CEO and Executive Director can often overlap. However, a CEO generally has a more strategic, outward-facing role, often involved in high-level decisions, partnerships, and growth initiatives. An Executive Director, while also leading the organization, typically focuses more on the day-to-day operations, managing staff, and executing the organization’s mission. The distinction often comes down to the scope and scale of the nonprofit, with larger organizations leaning toward using the CEO title.

Small nonprofit CEOs manage wearing multiple hats by being highly adaptable, resourceful, and prioritizing tasks. They often rely on technology to streamline operations, automate processes, and ensure they can focus on strategic goals. Time management and delegation are crucial — even if it means leveraging volunteers, board members, or external services to keep things running smoothly. Tools like Zeffy help by taking fundraising, donation management, and event planning off their plates with easy-to-use, fee-free software.

Zeffy supports new nonprofit CEOs by offering 100% free fundraising software that simplifies campaign management.
With Zeffy, CEOs can easily create donation forms, manage events, run raffles, and track memberships, all in one platform. The automation features help streamline tasks like donation tracking, reminder emails, and event registration, allowing the CEO to focus on strategy and growth. With no fees, Zeffy ensures that the nonprofit keeps more of the funds raised, which is critical for small nonprofits operating on tight budgets.

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
Camille Duboz

Keep reading :

Nonprofit guides
How to Run a Nonprofit Board Meeting (2025)

Learn why nonprofit board meetings are important, what you should cover, and download our free nonprofit board meeting agenda template to help you get started.

Read more
Nonprofit guides
Ultimate Guide to Nonprofit Board Responsibilities

Discover the key responsibilities of a nonprofit board and how they shape the organization's success. Learn about key roles, legal duties, and essential insurance coverage.

Read more
Nonprofit guides
Executive Director Job Description 2024: 5 Key Responsibilities to Know About

Discover the responsibilities of an executive director in a nonprofit. Read on to find the three vital skills to develop to be the best executive director.

Read more

Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

Sign up for free
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

Sign up for freeLearn more

Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

Get fundraising ideas

Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

Find your grant

Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

Start your nonprofit

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.