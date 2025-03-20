How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors.
Colorado Raffle Laws: Are Raffles Legal? [2025]
Raffle laws

Colorado Raffle Laws: Are Raffles Legal? [2025]

March 20, 2025

Hosting a raffle can turn the fun of an interactive game into a big win for nonprofit organizations or a bona fide chartered branch, and their supporters. While each state has its own laws, raffles are legal in Colorado for charitable organizations to engage in as a simple, accessible, and magnetic welcome for new donors. 

Let’s be honest–raffle ticket sales and hosting your first event can feel like a maze of legal hoops and logistical headaches. The good news? We’ve got your back. Learn everything about hosting a raffle in Colorado, from bingo raffle license applications to compliance with state laws. This guide will help a qualified organization easily navigate the process and maximize fundraising potential.

Colorado

What’s ahead: Colorado Raffle Laws: Are Raffles Legal? [2025]


Are raffles legal in Colorado?

The Colorado Charitable Gaming Board is the licensing authority that governs raffles in the state, defining the charitable gaming activity as:

“a game in which a participant buys a ticket for a chance at a prize with the winner determined by a random method as determined by rules of the licensing authority, or a pull tab ticket as described in subsection (36) of this section. The term "raffle" does not include any activity that is authorized or regulated by the state lottery division pursuant to article 40 of title 44 or the "Limited Gaming Act of 1991", article 30 of title 44.”

The key benefits of hosting a raffle include:

As long as you adhere to the Colorado charitable gaming board rules and are a qualified organization, a raffle is a great way raise money.

Start the process with our full guide on how to do an online raffle

Who can host a raffle in Colorado?‍

A qualified organization that can obtain a bingo raffle license and host a raffle in Colorado must be a bona fide religious, charitable, labor, fraternal, educational, voluntary firemen’s, or veterans organization that:

Bingo-Raffles Law Handbook

Learn more with Colorado’s official eligibility documentation.

How to apply for a raffle license in Colorado: A step-by-step guide

Complete the Bingo and Raffles Games Manager Certificate Application

Access the online application through the Colorado Secretary of State’s website. Double-check that your organization's name, address, and key details match your qualified organization’s official records (Incomplete or mismatched information can delay approval).

Here's a glimpse at the bingo raffle license application Colorado:

bingo raffle license application

Gather key documents

Be sure as a bingo raffle licensee you have everything you need in one place to make your application process a breeze. You must be ready to upload photos online, so obtain a .jpg, .gif, .png, or .tif image files, or a PDF copy. We suggest creating a digital folder with labeled PDFs for easy uploading. 

Here’s what you’ll need according to the Colorado general assembly:

Designate your Games Manager

You must assign a certified Games Manager who has completed the state’s training program. Learn more about the training program, fees, and schedule needed in Colorado. Once training is completed, you’ll fill out a Games Manager Certificate Application/Oath to submit.

The training program test is open book and certificates typically arrive within 10 business days, and will be valid for 4 years. Once you have a certified games manager license number, you can officially apply for registration online.

Tips to choose a Games Manager:

Submit your application with the required application fee

Submissions to become a bingo raffle licensee can be done online or mailed to: 

Colorado Department of State Bingo-Raffles Division

1700 Broadway, Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290

You’ll have the flexibility to pay the $100 application fee through credit card or check, but online payments are a bit faster and allow instant confirmation, so you can go ahead and get started planning your raffle once approved. Approval can take up to six weeks

Requirements to host a raffle in Colorado

Raffle licensing and sample tickets

Good news! The state of Colorado doesn’t limit the number of raffles your qualified organization can host while your bingo-raffle license is active. However, if the total value of your raffle prizes exceeds $1,000, you must submit a voided sample ticket to the Secretary of State at least seven business days before the raffle. This allows time for review, which typically takes 5-7 days.

Submission methods for voided sample ticket:

Here’s an example from the state’s website:

sample-raffle-ticket

Learn more about submitting raffle tickets under Bingo and Raffle Games [8 CCR 1505-2].

Raffle ticket requirements

As you’re creating your raffle tickets, be sure to include the following details in addition to anything that adds a unique touch.

Responsive Table
Raffles with prizes under $1,000 Raffles with prizes over $1,000
  • Space for the ticket holder’s name and address
  • Web address to post winning numbers
  • Timeframe for posting the winning number
  • Phone number to verify the winning number
    		•
  • Your license number
  • Nonprofit name as it appears on your license
  • Date, time, and location of the draw
  • Ticket price
  • Major prize description
  • Dates of any ticket price changes
  • Unique ticket number (recommended for tracking)
    		•

    Here’s a view at some sample raffle tickets to make your own based on the requirements your raffle has:

    sample-raffle-ticket-1
    sample-raffle-ticket-2

    Grab our free raffle ticket templates to get started.

    Payment for associated fees to run a raffle

    Responsive Table
    One-time raffle fees in Colorado Online quarterly fees per bingo raffle licensee
  • Bingo-raffle license: $100
  • Games manager certificate: $20 if filed in-person, free online
  • Landlord license: $1,000
  • Bingo raffle manufacturer or supplier agent license: $200
  • Bingo raffle manufacturer or supplier license: $700
  • Duplicate license or certificate: Free
    		•
  • Raffles under $5,000: No fee
  • Raffles between $5,000 and $100,000: Between 0.45% and 0.5% of proceeds
  • Raffles over $100,000: Between 0.55% and 0.6% of proceeds
    		•

    Explore the full fee breakdown here.

    Hosting online raffles

    How to sell raffle tickets online in Colorado 

    Pro tip: The state recommends starting with an email to [email protected] to outline your raffle plan and get guidance from there. 

    How you can use the internet to support raffles in Colorado 

    Fundraising platforms like Zeffy can make the process of planning your online raffle simple, while keeping you organized and compliant with state reporting requirements (more on that soon!).

    Good to know:

    Colorado requires nonprofit organizations to keep all raffle ticket stubs and unsold tickets for six months following the quarter in which the raffle was held and all other required records for two years. ‍

    Host your raffle with Zeffy in a few simple steps

    Notifying winners

    Usually, it's a good idea to plan on how you will let winners know they’ve won. This can be helpful information to add to your raffle registration form or promotions.

    Here are some key rules that Colorado requires:

    Post-raffle reporting

    After your raffle ends, your nonprofit must file a quarterly report detailing receipts, expenses, and how funds were used. Even if no sales or expenses occurred, you must submit a report marked “No Activity.”

    Fees on gross receipts are due when filing, too. Any fees for a new or renewal license shall be deposited in the department of state cash fund. If you only host one raffle annually, you can file a final report and surrender your license to avoid future quarterly reports.

    Reports are due on the last day of the month following the end of each calendar quarter. You can file your quarterly report online by creating or logging into your Colorado state Bingo-Raffle account

    For any questions or more support, you can always call the Bingo & Raffles program at 303-869-4910 or email [email protected].

    Quick recap: 3 common pitfalls to avoid

    To make sure your raffle has the highest potential of raising money without the risk of costly fines, we’ve outlined the pitfalls to avoid below as your go-to guide to ensure compliance. Colorado raffles law also covers a strip bingo game, pull tab games, bingo cards events, or any other way to raise charitable solicitations. 

    1. Overlooking the voided ticket submission 

    If your raffle prizes are worth more than $1,000, you have to send a voided, printed ticket to the Colorado Bingo-Raffles Division before you start selling. Missing this step could mean reprinting all your tickets — yikes. 

    Pro tip: Send a draft first to catch any errors before you hit print. It’ll save you a ton of headaches. Be sure to save it on your electronic device to use again in the future.

    The state needs five to seven business days to review your draft or voided ticket. Plan ahead and get that draft in early to keep things running smoothly.

    2. Not handling online sales the right way 

    Selling raffle tickets online? Awesome! But here’s the catch: Every single dollar must go directly into your bingo-raffle account. Plus, you’ll need a solid plan for how you’re tracking those sales and issuing tickets. 

    Pro tip: Lean on a raffle management software and send a detailed outline (with screenshots) to the state early in the process — they’ll appreciate it, and you’ll avoid any compliance nightmares.

    3. Offering prohibited bingo and raffles prizes

    We get it — alcohol can be a crowd-pleaser, but it’s 100% illegal to offer it as a raffle prize in Colorado for any bingo raffle licensee. Even one slip-up can cost you $75 per violation, and that can add up fast. 

    It’s also good to know that as of 2024, motor vehicle and real estate raffles have new rules:

    Pro tip: Stick to prizes that excite your audience and check in about what you plan to raffle off before the event to be sure you don’t end up at risk.

    Good to know: Maximum fines for violations has increased

    The passage of House Bill 24-1326 has increased the Secretary of State's fining authority, raising the maximum fine to $250 per violation and removing the provision for a fine in lieu of license suspension or revocation.

    Host your raffle on Zeffy

    zeffy-fundraising-platform

    You can use Zeffy’s raffle solution to have a successful fundraiser and manage the process and your supporters along the way.

    zeffy-fundraising-platform-mobile

    Aside from selling raffle tickets online, Zeffy can help your nonprofit:

    Get ready to host a successful raffle with Zeffy’s free platform, helping you every step of the way

    Colorado raffle rules: FAQs

    Yes. It is legal to host a raffle in Colorado as a nonprofit national or state organization with a valid license.
    The following criteria make a qualified organization a bingo raffle licensee:

  • A nonprofit or bona fide chartered branch
  • National or state organization
  • Bona fide religious organization
  • Operating in existence continuously for the entire five year period in Colorado prior to the raffle
  • Active members in a veterans organization
  • Organizations without violations or license suspension from the charitable gaming board or Colorado State Fair Authority in years prior
  • Must designate funds to charitable solicitations and charitable purposes only
  • A tax exempt organization as per the internal revenue code

    • Licensing requirements come with an annual fee and require quarterly reports as per the Colorado Charitable Gaming Board.

    Yes. With a valid bingo raffle license, you can sell tickets online and accept payment through credit and debit cards. You can use an online tool to make it easy to complete everything from raffle ticket sales to managing donors and winners, like Zeffy’s 100% free raffle solution.

    Yes, if your prizes exceed $1,000, you must submit a voided, printed ticket to the Colorado Secretary of State before selling any tickets. For raffles under $1,000, this step is not required, but you still need to report the raffle in your quarterly filings.

    The latest legislation from the Colorado General Assembly increased fines for noncompliance with bingo and raffle rules, as follows:

  • Class 1 violation: $175
  • Class 2 violation: $125
  • Class 3 violation: $50 for the first offense, $75 for repeated or deliberate violations.

    • The only thing you cannot award as a prize is alcohol, which carries a $125 fine per occurrence. It is also essential that the raffle licensee has full ownership of all merchandise used as a raffle prize. It must be free of any debt before raffle tickets are sold.
    For more detailed information on offering bigger prizes (such as motor vehicles and real estate), see Rule 8: Raffles of Colorado Secretary of State Bingo and Raffle Games.
    If you need some inspiration, check out our raffle basket ideas.

