6 Customizable Free Raffle Ticket Template Collection

Raffle tickets bring any fundraising event to the next level, adding a blend of excitement and organization as you manage entries and track engagement. Whether you're hosting a charity auction, school fundraiser, or community event, well-designed tickets help create a professional, memorable experience for participants.

Below we’ll break down everything you need to design eye-catching, functional raffle tickets that leave a lasting impression.

Jump ahead to design your raffle ticket template free:

The quick raffle ticket design guide

How to create raffle tickets for an event in 4 steps

1. Define ticket details

As you get started, it’ll be helpful to gather the key information needed per ticket that you can pull from your raffle planning process. While certain states may have requirements for your tickets (we cover that below), knowing the basics of your raffle and getting sign off gives you a great jumping off point to design.

Don’t forget to fill out key details that any person who wants to participate might need to know. This information will also help you as you create your raffle registration pages or flyers.

2. Choose a template or start from scratch

The next decision to make in your process will be whether or not you want to lean on a pre-designed raffle ticket template to save time or put your creativity to the test and design your own raffle tickets. Templates offer a ready-made structure, making plug-in event details easier while the custom route can bring in more personalization.

3. Customize with event branding

Regardless of your design approach, adding some customization and letting your brand shine will go a long way. Some organizations will choose to add a logo, colors, and fonts that match their nonprofit’s brand, while others may choose to focus on the branding of a particular event or campaign as they create their own tickets.

Picture raffle tickets having their unique look for a Mother’s Day spring raffle and getting a fresh makeover for a holiday year-end raffle event.

4. Proof and print

Before you complete the design process of printable raffle tickets, it’s always smart to triple-check them for accuracy. You’ll want to opt for high-quality printing, emphasizing the importance of getting them right the first time you print so you can get ready to engage guests and leave them with a great first impression.

Design tools to design raffle tickets

Canva: If you’re looking for a quick, easy, and fun way to add style to raffle tickets, Canva is your go-to. It’s a drag-and-drop tool with hundreds of pre-made templates that are super easy to customize.

Adobe InDesign: If you’re ready to take things up a notch, Adobe InDesign is a powerhouse for creating high-resolution, detailed ticket layouts.

Microsoft Word: If you prefer a simple, no-fuss solution, Microsoft Word can easily handle basic raffle ticket design.

Google Docs: For a collaborative and cloud-based option, Google Docs offers a hassle-free way to create simple raffle tickets.

Avery Design & Print: If you plan to print your raffle tickets on Avery paper stock (like perforated sheets), then Avery Design & Print is a game-changer.

The benefit of customizable raffle ticket templates

Raffle ticket templates help you:

Choose from a selection of pre-made designs that fit your organization

Customize text, colors, and layouts to match raffle themes or preferred branding

Feel confident that you're including all the required information

Use the platform you're most comfortable with to save your designs and use them again in the future

Easily print or save the finished raffle ticket design to share with your participants

Raffle ticket laws & regulations

There are specific regulations, from sequential numbering requirements to the method you can use to sell your raffle tickets, to keep in mind by state. Before creating our free raffle ticket templates, ensure you stay compliant.

Legal raffle ticket requirements

While raffle laws and regulations vary by state, the following information can help you comply with most rules.

What to include on your raffle tickets:

Your organization's name

Your organization's contact information

Raffle date and time

Ticket number

Ticket price

The address of your raffle drawing

Age restrictions

Your raffle license or permit number

Examples of states with raffle ticket requirements:

In Texas, raffle tickets have to list the date, time, and location of a raffle drawing

In New York, tickets must include the price and description of prizes

In Florida, a certain disclosure about no purchase necessary must be included

PDF raffle ticket templates

Avery design and print is one platform option that can help you take a PDF design like the template below and size it to your paper options so you don’t have to worry about aligning the or trimming tickets afterward.

‍

Designed PDF raffle ticket template

How to use this template:

1. Download this PDF template

2. Open the template with a PDF editor

3. Customize your colors, text, and images

4. Replicate the design for each ticket you’ll need, adding specific ticket numbers to each

5. Save your ticket design as a PDF, JPG, or PNG

6. Print your tickets

Free PDF editing tools you can use:

Google Docs raffle ticket templates

While it has similar functionality to Microsoft Word, Google Docs are an excellent choice for collaboration. When multiple people need to edit or review the design in real-time, Google Docs has you covered.

‍

‍

Designed raffle ticket template for Google Docs

Simple numbered raffle ticket template for Google Docs

How to use this template:

1. Download this Google Docs template

2. Open the template

3. Make a copy of the template and save it to your Google Drive

4. Customize your colors, text, and images

5. Replicate the design for each ticket you’ll need, adding specific ticket numbers to each

6. (Optional) save your ticket design as a PDF, JPG, or PNG file for printing

7. Print your tickets

Can you use a Google Sheets raffle ticket template?

Absolutely! Google Sheets can help you create raffle tickets in the same way as Google Docs while leveling up with formulas that can automate the ticket numbering process for you.

‍

Canva raffle ticket templates

Canva is a trusted tool by anyone who loves some freedom with their design. Whether you’re adding event details, uploading your logo, or tweaking colors to match your theme, Canva makes the process feel intuitive.

‍

‍

Canva raffle ticket template

How to use this template:

1. Create a Canva account (free for nonprofits)

2. Open the template in your Canva account

3. Make a copy of the template

4. Customize your colors, text, and images or any other branding elements you have within Canva

5. Replicate the design for each ticket you’ll need, adding specific ticket numbers to each

6. Download your ticket design as a PDF, JPG, or PNG file for printing

7. Print your tickets using Canva’s printing services or externally at a local printer

Adobe raffle ticket templates

Adobe is a great platform to design your raffle tickets with a PDF template. This software is best if you want complete control over your design, from choosing exact dimensions to adding intricate visual elements.

‍

‍

Adobe raffle ticket template

How to use this template:

1. Create an Adobe Express account

2. Open the template in your Adobe account

3. Make a copy of the template

4. Customize your colors, text, and images

5. Replicate the design for each ticket you’ll need, adding specific ticket numbers to each

6. Download your ticket design as a PDF, JPG, or PNG file for printing

7. Print your tickets

