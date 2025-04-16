6 Customizable Free Raffle Ticket Template Collection

Raffle tickets bring any fundraising event to the next level, adding a blend of excitement and organization as you manage entries and track engagement. Whether you're hosting a charity auction, school fundraiser, or community event, well-designed tickets help create a professional, memorable experience for participants.
Below we’ll break down everything you need to design eye-catching, functional raffle tickets that leave a lasting impression.
As you get started, it’ll be helpful to gather the key information needed per ticket that you can pull from your raffle planning process. While certain states may have requirements for your tickets (we cover that below), knowing the basics of your raffle and getting sign off gives you a great jumping off point to design.
Don’t forget to fill out key details that any person who wants to participate might need to know. This information will also help you as you create your raffle registration pages or flyers.
The next decision to make in your process will be whether or not you want to lean on a pre-designed raffle ticket template to save time or put your creativity to the test and design your own raffle tickets. Templates offer a ready-made structure, making plug-in event details easier while the custom route can bring in more personalization.
Regardless of your design approach, adding some customization and letting your brand shine will go a long way. Some organizations will choose to add a logo, colors, and fonts that match their nonprofit’s brand, while others may choose to focus on the branding of a particular event or campaign as they create their own tickets.
Picture raffle tickets having their unique look for a Mother’s Day spring raffle and getting a fresh makeover for a holiday year-end raffle event.
Before you complete the design process of printable raffle tickets, it’s always smart to triple-check them for accuracy. You’ll want to opt for high-quality printing, emphasizing the importance of getting them right the first time you print so you can get ready to engage guests and leave them with a great first impression.
Raffle ticket templates help you:
There are specific regulations, from sequential numbering requirements to the method you can use to sell your raffle tickets, to keep in mind by state. Before creating our free raffle ticket templates, ensure you stay compliant.
While raffle laws and regulations vary by state, the following information can help you comply with most rules.
What to include on your raffle tickets:
Examples of states with raffle ticket requirements:
Avery design and print is one platform option that can help you take a PDF design like the template below and size it to your paper options so you don’t have to worry about aligning the or trimming tickets afterward.
“I love the variety that is offered between all of their products. I feel that everything is well thought out and is super easy to use. ” - Megan W.
How to use this template:
Free PDF editing tools you can use:
While it has similar functionality to Microsoft Word, Google Docs are an excellent choice for collaboration. When multiple people need to edit or review the design in real-time, Google Docs has you covered.
“Google Docs makes teamwork effortless. Whether I’m working on assignments, sharing notes, or collaborating on projects, it ensures smooth editing and instant updates. ” - Vansh K.
How to use this template:
Absolutely! Google Sheets can help you create raffle tickets in the same way as Google Docs while leveling up with formulas that can automate the ticket numbering process for you.
Canva is a trusted tool by anyone who loves some freedom with their design. Whether you’re adding event details, uploading your logo, or tweaking colors to match your theme, Canva makes the process feel intuitive.
“It is a very simple design tool that assists anyone in creating amazing graphics for their projects, regardless of their design skills. You can quickly customize a large library of templates, stock photos, and design elements.” - Akash D.
How to use this template:
Adobe is a great platform to design your raffle tickets with a PDF template. This software is best if you want complete control over your design, from choosing exact dimensions to adding intricate visual elements.
“I find InDesign very easy to use. The way images are linked instead of embedded into the file saves on file size. This also eliminates the need to replace any image contet if it has been revised in another program.” - Joneien J.
How to use this template:
Zeffy helps nonprofits manage and run their raffles with a straightforward tool. Organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin raised $35,835 and saved $1,791 in fees by hosting their raffle on Zeffy.
Make life easier and see more from your raffle experience with Zeffy:
Not sure what to charge for raffle tickets? Our free calculator gives you the exact price based on your fundraising goal and raffle prize value — no math, no stress.
