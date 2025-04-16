How is Zeffy free?
Templates

6 Customizable Free Raffle Ticket Template Collection

April 16, 2025

Raffle tickets bring any fundraising event to the next level, adding a blend of excitement and organization as you manage entries and track engagement. Whether you're hosting a charity auction, school fundraiser, or community event, well-designed tickets help create a professional, memorable experience for participants. 

Below we’ll break down everything you need to design eye-catching, functional raffle tickets that leave a lasting impression.

Jump ahead to design your raffle ticket template free:

The quick raffle ticket design guide

How to create raffle tickets for an event in 4 steps

1. Define ticket details

As you get started, it’ll be helpful to gather the key information needed per ticket that you can pull from your raffle planning process. While certain states may have requirements for your tickets (we cover that below), knowing the basics of your raffle and getting sign off gives you a great jumping off point to design.

Don’t forget to fill out key details that any person who wants to participate might need to know. This information will also help you as you create your raffle registration pages or flyers.

11 steps to plan your raffle

2. Choose a template or start from scratch

The next decision to make in your process will be whether or not you want to lean on a pre-designed raffle ticket template to save time or put your creativity to the test and design your own raffle tickets. Templates offer a ready-made structure, making plug-in event details easier while the custom route can bring in more personalization.

3. Customize with event branding

Regardless of your design approach, adding some customization and letting your brand shine will go a long way. Some organizations will choose to add a logo, colors, and fonts that match their nonprofit’s brand, while others may choose to focus on the branding of a particular event or campaign as they create their own tickets. 

Picture raffle tickets having their unique look for a Mother’s Day spring raffle and getting a fresh makeover for a holiday year-end raffle event.

4. Proof and print

Before you complete the design process of printable raffle tickets, it’s always smart to triple-check them for accuracy. You’ll want to opt for high-quality printing, emphasizing the importance of getting them right the first time you print so you can get ready to engage guests and leave them with a great first impression.

Design tools to design raffle tickets

The benefit of customizable raffle ticket templates

Raffle ticket templates help you:

Raffle ticket laws & regulations

There are specific regulations, from sequential numbering requirements to the method you can use to sell your raffle tickets, to keep in mind by state. Before creating our free raffle ticket templates, ensure you stay compliant. 

Legal raffle ticket requirements

While raffle laws and regulations vary by state, the following information can help you comply with most rules.

What to include on your raffle tickets:

Examples of states with raffle ticket requirements:

See a full list of raffle rules by state for nonprofits and 501(c)3 organizations

PDF raffle ticket templates

Avery design and print is one platform option that can help you take a PDF design like the template below and size it to your paper options so you don’t have to worry about aligning the or trimming tickets afterward. 

“I love the variety that is offered between all of their products. I feel that everything is well thought out and is super easy to use. ” - Megan W.

Designed PDF raffle ticket template

How to use this template:

Free PDF editing tools you can use:

Get the template to create a free printable raffle tickets PDF

Google Docs raffle ticket templates

While it has similar functionality to Microsoft Word, Google Docs are an excellent choice for collaboration. When multiple people need to edit or review the design in real-time, Google Docs has you covered.

“Google Docs makes teamwork effortless. Whether I’m working on assignments, sharing notes, or collaborating on projects, it ensures smooth editing and instant updates. ” - Vansh K.

Designed raffle ticket template for Google Docs

Get started with this Google Docs raffle ticket template

Simple numbered raffle ticket template for Google Docs

How to use this template:

Customize your free Google Docs ticket template 

Can you use a Google Sheets raffle ticket template?

Absolutely! Google Sheets can help you create raffle tickets in the same way as Google Docs while leveling up with formulas that can automate the ticket numbering process for you.

Canva raffle ticket templates

Canva is a trusted tool by anyone who loves some freedom with their design. Whether you’re adding event details, uploading your logo, or tweaking colors to match your theme, Canva makes the process feel intuitive. 

“It is a very simple design tool that assists anyone in creating amazing graphics for their projects, regardless of their design skills. You can quickly customize a large library of templates, stock photos, and design elements.” - Akash D.

Canva raffle ticket template

How to use this template:

Customize it with Canva

Adobe raffle ticket templates

Adobe is a great platform to design your raffle tickets with a PDF template. This software is best if you want complete control over your design, from choosing exact dimensions to adding intricate visual elements. 

“I find InDesign very easy to use. The way images are linked instead of embedded into the file saves on file size. This also eliminates the need to replace any image contet if it has been revised in another program.” - Joneien J.

Adobe raffle ticket template

How to use this template:

Customize it with Adobe

Run your raffle for free with Zeffy

Zeffy helps nonprofits manage and run their raffles with a straightforward tool. Organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin raised $35,835 and saved $1,791 in fees by hosting their raffle on Zeffy.

Make life easier and see more from your raffle experience with Zeffy:

Create your full raffle for free on Zeffy

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
Jessica Woloszyn

