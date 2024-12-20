How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
The Nonprofit Compliance Checklist: A Guide to Stay on the Right Track
Nonprofit guides

The Nonprofit Compliance Checklist: A Guide to Stay on the Right Track

December 20, 2024

Receiving your 501(c)(3) status is just the beginning of your nonprofit journey – you must then continuously comply with all federal, state, and local nonprofit regulations. This is not only essential for preserving your tax-exempt status but also for upholding public trust and maintaining good standing in the community.

To maintain compliance, your organization must meet several requirements, from filing required documents and financial reports to following proper operational policies and fundraising rules.

Understanding and managing these obligations alongside your mission-related activities can be challenging. That's why we've created this simple guide with a practical checklist to help you maintain nonprofit compliance and avoid potential legal issues.

Table of contents

Federal and state filing requirements

Financial reporting and documentation

Board governance and policy management

Fundraising compliance

Employee management and payroll

Download our checklist to keep your nonprofit compliant

Final words on nonprofit compliance requirements

FAQs on nonprofit compliance

Federal and state filing requirements

1. File annual IRS returns 

All 501(c)(3) organizations must file Form 990 annually with the Internal Revenue Service. This form collects information about your organization's expenses, income, program accomplishments, and the compensation of key personnel, including officers, directors, and highly paid employees earning more than $100,000 annually.

IRS Form 990 is a public document that informs grant-makers and donors of funding decisions. When completing the narrative sections, ensure they effectively communicate your nonprofit's mission, impact, and activities.

Read our guide on Form 990 to understand its importance and the correct filing process

2. Submit corporate filings  

Your nonprofit must submit regular corporate reports to maintain state compliance - typically annually or bi-annually depending on your location. These reports, which may have different names across different states, update your organization's key information like address, board members, and registered agent. 

Pay close attention to filing deadlines and fees, as missing them can jeopardize your nonprofit's good standing and ability to operate legally.

3. Update charitable solicitation permits

Most states require charitable nonprofits to register before soliciting donations and file annual renewal forms detailing their fundraising activities. If your organization raises funds across multiple states, you need to register and renew yearly in each state.

Each state will have specific registration requirements and renewal deadlines - California requires renewals by the 15th day of the fifth month after the fiscal year-end. In contrast, Florida requires them by the registration anniversary date.

Financial reporting and documentation

4. Maintain accurate financial records 

Keep detailed records of all financial transactions, including receipts, invoices, and payroll. These records support nonprofit transparency, financial health, and compliance. They are essential for nonprofit tax filings, grant applications, and corporate sponsorships as they prove your financial standing and management practices.

You can easily manage and organize these records with the right accounting software. A reliable solution helps track income, expenses and restricted gifts while supporting bank reconciliation, monthly reporting, and timely tax filings.

Check our list of the best nonprofit accounting software in 2025

5. Conduct regular audits 

By committing to regular audits, you can demonstrate accountability, build trust with stakeholders, and prevent financial mismanagement.

You can conduct internal audits with staff or board members to identify gaps in financial policies and fundraising practices. 

Alternatively, consider annual external audits by certified public accountants (CPAs).  These unbiased audits review your organization’s financial health, ensuring compliance with nonprofit accounting standards, grant requirements, and federal tax-exempt status. 

6. Submit state-specific annual reports

While most states accept Form 990, which you file annually with the federal government, some states have additional filing requirements. State-specific annual financial reports are submitted to the Secretary of State or other designated regulatory bodies. 

They confirm that the nonprofit is active and provide updated details about its operations, leadership, and financial status. Visit your state’s Secretary of State website to review annual filing requirements and deadlines, as these vary by location.

Board governance and policy management

7. Host regular board meetings 

Conduct proper board meetings monthly, bi-annually, or as specified in your nonprofit's bylaws and state regulations. Record meeting minutes, as some states legally require nonprofits to document and store board meeting records. 

While a board meeting has several key components, you don’t need to transcribe the meeting word-for-word. Consider including the following details in your minutes records:

Learn how to create an effective meeting agenda with our template for nonprofits

8. Review and update bylaws 

Reviewing and updating your nonprofit's bylaws is essential to ensure they remain aligned with the organization’s current operations and comply with legal requirements. These bylaws serve as your governing framework, defining rules for decision-making, board structure, and organizational processes. 

While reviewing, check if existing bylaws reflect your nonprofit's current size, mission, and governance practices. Take note of any changes in state and federal nonprofit law, like board composition and conflict-of-interest requirements, and update accordingly. 

You must review and update your bylaws every two to three years - avoid going any longer than five years.

Read our guide on creating bylaws for your nonprofit (with a free template)

9. Develop and maintain policies addressing conflicts of interest

Review your conflict-of-interest policy yearly with board members to ensure it remains effective and aligned with the organization's operations and legal requirements.

A well-defined conflict-of-interest policy is essential for nonprofit governance. This document guides board members, officers, and employees in identifying, disclosing, and managing potential conflicts that could impact decision-making or the organization’s reputation.

Adopting and enforcing a conflict-of-interest policy can safeguard your decision-making processes and demonstrate accountability to stakeholders.

Fundraising compliance

10. Provide donor acknowledgments

It is important to acknowledge all your donors, irrespective of their gift size, but there are legal requirements for certain donations. The IRS mandates nonprofits to provide formal acknowledgments for donations of $250 or more.

These acknowledgments should include a donation receipt with the nonprofit's name, EIN, donation date, amount, and a note on whether goods/services were exchanged. 

With Zeffy’s 100% free donor management software, you can generate and send tax receipts to all your donors when you receive a donation.

Read our guide on how you should send donation receipts to your donors

11. Track your fundraising income 

Maintain detailed records of all donations and fundraising activities to comply with IRS Form 990 requirements. Tracking your funds also provides valuable insights into your donation patterns. 

You can identify which fundraising methods bring in the most support and which ones need adjustments, helping you make informed decisions about future fundraising strategies.

12. Ensure proper use of funds 

Managing donor funds requires careful stewardship to maintain trust and legal compliance. Follow donor restrictions strictly, using designated funds only for their specified purposes. 

For unrestricted donations, ensure spending aligns with your nonprofit's mission and approved budget. 

Document all fund allocations clearly, especially for grants with specific requirements. This transparency helps prevent misuse allegations while demonstrating responsible financial management to stakeholders.

Employee management and payroll

13. Classify workers correctly

Worker classification impacts everything from tax obligations to legal liability. When determining whether someone is an employee or contractor, examine factors like work control, payment structure, and the duration of the relationship. 

Incorrect classification can lead to severe penalties from the IRS and the Department of Labor while exposing your nonprofit to potential lawsuits. Regularly review your classifications, particularly when roles or responsibilities change.

14. Adhere to employment laws

Nonprofit organizations must follow federal and state employment laws to ensure fair employee treatment and maintain legal compliance. These laws include several key regulations:

15. Meet payroll tax requirements

As a nonprofit with employees, you must comply with payroll tax requirements by withholding employee wages and making employer contributions. These payments must be remitted to federal, state, and sometimes local tax authorities.

Read out our guide on nonprofit salaries for effective payroll planning

Download our checklist to keep your nonprofit compliant

Running a nonprofit is challenging enough without worrying about compliance deadlines. Download this straightforward checklist to help you and your board track the essentials - from annual filings to governance requirements.

Strategic Nonprofit Compliance Checklist [Coming Soon]

Final words on nonprofit compliance requirements

Compliance isn't just about checking boxes - it's your bridge to sustainable growth. By creating a well-structured compliance program, you can build credibility with stakeholders, attract major donors, and strengthen fundraising opportunities. 

Start by establishing clear policies, assigning responsibility for key compliance areas, and creating a calendar of tax filing deadlines. Focus on regular staff training to ensure everyone understands their legal duties while conducting quarterly audits to catch potential issues early.  

With this systematic approach, you can easily prevent noncompliance and focus on what truly matters: your mission.

Sign up for Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

FAQs on nonprofit compliance

Nonprofit organizations are accountable to different stakeholders, including:

  • Government and regulatory bodies: Nonprofits must comply with legal and tax regulations at the federal and state levels
  • Supporters: Nonprofits are accountable to donors who support their organization, ensuring funds are used responsibly and transparently for the right purpose
  • Beneficiaries: Nonprofits are accountable to communities or individuals they serve, ensuring their programs serve their target communities effectively
  • Volunteers and staff: Nonprofits have a responsibility to their members to create a supportive environment where staff and volunteers feel valued and safe

A nonprofit compliance officer ensures that the organization operates within legal, ethical, and regulatory boundaries. They help your organization develop compliance programs and adhere to regulations, preventing fines and penalties. Their key responsibilities are:

  • Creating, updating, and implementing internal policies to maintain compliance
  • Educating board members, staff, and other members on compliance-related matters
  • Conducting audits to evaluate compliance and identify potential noncompliance areas
  • Verifying proper financial reporting and funds usage to meet IRS requirements and donor restrictions
  • Reviewing partnerships, grants, and vendor agreements to ensure they align with legal and organizational policies

While there are no specific rules related to auditing, there are certain factors that could trigger a nonprofit audit, such as:

  • State laws: When annual funding exceeds certain amounts, states often require independent audits
  • Organization bylaws: Your nonprofit's founding documents may mention that you need to conduct regular audits
  • Granting organizations: Most grantmakers request audits along with financial statements, wanting proof of sound money management
  • IRS: The IRS typically audits nonprofits when required forms aren't filed, or they find reporting issues

Even if your nonprofit isn't required to undergo an audit, it can help give you clear insights into your organization's financial health and compliance.

Written by
Camille Duboz

