How Can Nonprofits Ace Storytelling To Reach A Wider Audience

Statistics inform, but stories transform. A foodbank could share that it serves 10,000 meals monthly, yet one family's journey from hunger to hope creates a lasting impact.

When nonprofits master storytelling, they turn mission statements into memorable narratives that inspire action.

Effective storytelling goes beyond sharing success stories - it builds trust, demonstrates impact, and strengthens donor relationships through authentic connections. Whether you're showcasing program results or launching fundraising campaigns, compelling narratives drive engagement.

In this comprehensive guide, we’ll explore proven storytelling techniques for nonprofits, from crafting character-driven narratives to choosing the right format for your message. Learn how to transform your mission into stories that resonate and inspire support.

Tables of contents

What is nonprofit storytelling?

Why should nonprofits focus on being good storytellers?

5 key elements that make up great stories

7 best practices for crafting engaging stories for your nonprofit

3 examples of compelling nonprofit storytelling

Final thoughts on storytelling in the nonprofit sector

FAQs on how nonprofits can be good storytellers

What is nonprofit storytelling?

Nonprofit storytelling is the practice of sharing your mission, impact, and values through compelling narratives. These stories build emotional bonds with your audience, helping them connect with your mission and inspiring them to stay involved.

These nonprofit’s stories can come from many places - your founders and staff sharing behind-the-scenes insights, people whose lives you've touched, volunteers who give their time, or generous donors who fuel your fundraising efforts and mission.

Why should nonprofits focus on being good storytellers?

1. Inspires action

Stories hold the power to inspire action by touching people's hearts.

When you share the real experiences of those you've helped, your audience gains a deeper understanding of others' struggles and develops empathy. This emotional connection motivates them to take action, whether it's through donating, volunteering, attending a fundraising event, or signing a petition.

2. Builds awareness

What's more likely to grab the attention of someone new to your organization - your wildlife rescue's mission statement or the story of how you saved an endangered animal and found it a home?

A strong narrative catches people's interest, draws them in, and encourages them to learn more about your cause.

3. Improves transparency

Transparency is important to build trust and credibility in your organization, as donors want to know exactly how their donations will be used, and stories bring these numbers to life.

By sharing real examples of how donations helped - like a student who completed their education or someone who overcame an illness - you show donors exactly how their support changes lives.

4. Makes you Memorable

Studies from Stanford show that people remember stories up to 22 times more than facts.

A donor might forget your mission statement, but they'll remember watching a young girl's journey - how she dreamed of becoming a doctor despite poverty and how your scholarship program helped make her education possible.

5 key elements that make up great stories

1. Character

The character in a story is the central figure or element around which the narrative revolves. Depending on the type of nonprofit, a character can be:

A person, like a beneficiary, volunteer, or donor

An animal, like a rescued or endangered species in need of a shelter

A place, like a historical landmark needing restoration, a school needing resources, or an ocean needing clean-up

A good character is someone your target audience can relate to and support, whose background and struggles they can understand and relate to. Your character will go through a journey of change or growth as the story unfolds.

2. Setting

The setting is where your story takes place and includes your characters' physical location, time, and social and cultural background. It shapes the mood of your story and affects how characters act and events unfold.

Your nonprofit story might unfold in a remote village where families live or on city streets where a dog wanders without a home. You can help your audience feel like they're in the scene through detailed descriptions and strong visuals.

‍

3. Plot

The plot is the series of events that unfold in your story, including:

Exposition, which is the introduction to your story and characters

Rising action that shows the conflict your characters must face

Climax, which is the turning point of your story, where the characters face a tough choice

Falling action that shows the aftermath of the climax

Resolution where character journeys and story threads conclude

The plot is the backbone of any good narrative, providing structure and direction, and it must be engaging to capture the audience's attention and keep them hooked till the end.

4. Conflict

The heart of your story lies in the central challenge your character faces. Focus on one compelling obstacle that clearly illustrates the broader issue your nonprofit addresses. Show both the personal struggle and how your organization's intervention creates positive change.

By highlighting specific challenges through individual experiences, you help supporters grasp the urgency of your cause and their potential role in creating solutions.

‍

5. Resolution

A powerful resolution demonstrates how support transforms lives through your nonprofit's work.

Show your audience the direct impact of their engagement by connecting individual success stories to your broader mission. End with a sense of hope while acknowledging that more stories of change are waiting to be written.

7 best practices for crafting engaging stories for your nonprofit

1. Decide on the purpose of your story

Storytelling is a part of your nonprofit's overall marketing plan; like any plan, it needs clear goals. A clear purpose guides every element of your story - from choosing the right details to crafting a message that moves people to act.

Ask yourself:

Do you want to spread awareness about your cause?

Are you looking to increase donations?

Do you need more volunteers?

Do you want to show how you're making a difference?

For example, if your goal is raising awareness, you'll know to focus on elements like your founder's journey or the problem your nonprofit tackles.

Example: charity: water - they share Scott Harrison's transformation from nightclub promoter to nonprofit founder, using his personal story to build emotional connections while spreading awareness about their mission to bring clean water to everyone.

2. Focus on visual storytelling

If you want to turn your good story into a great one, consider using visual elements like videos, photos, animation, and infographics to stand out in a sea of text. The numbers prove this - videos get 94% more views than text alone and are shared 40% more often.

While visuals boost your story, strong content matters most. Keep your message clear, spark empathy, and build real connections. Stories that reflect real experiences and emotions win over surface-level effects.

Example: The Adventure Project's "Chipaza Story" video - it's simple but moving visual storytelling at work. Chipaza, a farmer from Malawi, shares how the organization program changed his life. His direct, personal storytelling helps viewers connect deeply with his challenges and success.

3. Identify a main character

Center your story around one individual whose experience embodies your mission's impact. Whether it's a student accessing education, a family finding stable housing, or a community leader driving local change, personal narratives make your cause relatable and memorable.

Choose characters whose journeys reflect both the challenge you address and the transformation you enable. Their story becomes the lens through which supporters understand your work's importance.

A great real-world example of this approach is The Nature Conservancy's storytelling approach to protecting the Amazon Rainforest.

Instead of just talking about why the Amazon matters globally, they share stories of local communities who rely on the forest for their livelihoods. They feature Indigenous leaders who explain how their communities face challenges from deforestation.

These personal stories help people connect more deeply with the cause, showing that protecting the Amazon means protecting real people and their livelihoods.

4. Tailor for your audience

Understanding your audience allows you to craft stories that deeply resonate with their values and motivations.

Research donor demographics, analyze giving patterns, and gather feedback to identify what inspires your supporters. They shape narratives that speak directly to their interests and concerns.

5. Include a call to action

A great story will motivate your audience to take action. At the end of each story, include a call to action that is related to the narrative you just presented.

For instance, when sharing stories about your program's impact, include donation links or buttons with specific, convincing language like "Help more students get an education" or "Give families access to clean water."

Stories that spread awareness can be used to encourage signing up for newsletters or drive traffic to your website. Make sure that the CTA is short and memorable.

6. Determine the right way to communicate the story

Remember that stories can take different forms, such as:

Blog posts

Social media videos

Impact reports

Case studies

Podcasts

Emails

Picking the right format helps you craft a story that aligns with the communication medium and delivers results. For instance, how you tell a story in a video will differ from how you say it in your podcast. The former calls for a more visual approach, while the latter requires a more focus on language and tone.

Choose your storytelling format based on both your message and your audience's preferences. Case studies excel at showcasing detailed impact with data and testimonials, while email campaigns build ongoing connections through regular updates and personal stories.

Example: WWF uses blogs to go into detail about their impact and discuss topics related to their cause, social media to spread awareness, and podcasts to engage donors on a deeper level.

7. Back up your stories with data

In your stories, you'll likely make several claims about your nonprofit's achievements and their effects on the community. Try backing those claims up with impact data to strengthen your narrative.

For instance, when you say, "We changed lives," add specifics like "Helped 500 families find homes" or share quotes from people you've helped. This proof builds trust and shows donors their support matters.

The Girl Effect shows how to combine stories and statistics effectively. Their impact section pairs numbers - showing how many people they've helped across Africa and Asia - with personal messages from those they've supported. This mix of data and real-life narratives, particularly highlighting how the organization empowers them, paints a clear picture of their work’s value.

3 examples of compelling nonprofit storytelling

1. charity: water

charity: water, a nonprofit dedicated to solving the global water crisis, is a master of nonprofit storytelling.

Across their online presence, from social media to websites, they share stories that capture their impact - successful projects, clean water campaigns, and village transformations. Their narratives rely heavily on visuals, spotlighting the people and communities they serve.

They created the "Someone Like You" page to build meaningful connections between supporters and beneficiaries. It matches visitors with similar individuals based on their age and interests. This helps donors personally connect with the issue charity: water is addressing and encourages them to help those in need.

2. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Research Hospital is another nonprofit that excels at storytelling, and it aims to advance cures and prevent pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. They weave their stories throughout their fundraising campaigns, website, and social media.

St. Jude places patients and their families at the heart of their narratives, sharing detailed accounts of their medical journeys, challenges, and triumphs. These stories offer a window into the real impact of the hospital's work, building empathy and understanding among supporters.

3. The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating orphaned elephants, tells the moving stories of each elephant - from their rescue to their return to the wild - while showcasing community efforts in conservation.

Their website shares rescue and rehabilitation stories backed by research and data that reveal their impact and the challenges these animals face. Their social media channels bring these stories to life through real-time rescue updates and powerful images that capture emotional moments.

Final thoughts on storytelling in the nonprofit sector

Effective storytelling transforms your nonprofit's mission into a powerful narrative that moves people to action. By sharing authentic stories that highlight both challenges and solutions, you create lasting connections with supporters who become part of your ongoing story of impact.

FAQs on how nonprofits can be good storytellers

What are the 3 C's of storytelling? The three C's of storytelling that make up a compelling story, attracting and capturing attention are: Characters: They are the heart of your story, driving the narrative forward and helping to create an emotional connection with the audience.

They are the heart of your story, driving the narrative forward and helping to create an emotional connection with the audience. Conflict: It builds tension and is a problem or issue the character faces. Conflict helps to create intrigue in the story and keeps the audience hooked.

It builds tension and is a problem or issue the character faces. Conflict helps to create intrigue in the story and keeps the audience hooked. Conclusion: It's the end of the story when the character can defeat or solve the problem. The conclusion provides closure and often leaves a moral message for the audience.

What are some ethical considerations in nonprofit storytelling? When creating stories, it's vital to protect the dignity and privacy of the people involved, while being sensitive to their experiences. Here's how to tell meaningful stories while protecting those involved: Obtain informed consent: Always secure clear permission before sharing anyone's story. Explain exactly how their narrative will be used and shared.

Always secure clear permission before sharing anyone's story. Explain exactly how their narrative will be used and shared. Honor the Whole Story: Share experiences truthfully, avoiding stereotypes or biases. Let people's voices and perspectives lead the narrative.

Share experiences truthfully, avoiding stereotypes or biases. Let people's voices and perspectives lead the narrative. Prioritize dignity: Remember that every story represents a real person's life. Choose language and framing that empowers rather than victimizes.

Remember that every story represents a real person's life. Choose language and framing that empowers rather than victimizes. Be anonymous: To maintain confidentiality, consider creating composite stories or anonymous "journey maps." Never compromise someone's security for a compelling narrative.