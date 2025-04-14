Square vs. PayPal for Nonprofits: A Comprehensive Comparison Guide

Choosing the right payment processing software is crucial for maximizing donations and streamlining operations. Two of the most popular options on the market are Square and PayPal, each offering a unique set of features and benefits. But which one is the best fit for your organization?
In this comprehensive comparison guide, we'll examine Square and PayPal's payment processing services pros and cons, their core features, pricing structures, integrations, and customer support.
Square is one of the popular platforms to process payments for nonprofit organizations of all sizes.
Its various hardware options, including a mobile card reader, POS system and application, and magstripe, facilitate contactless payments anywhere through your smartphone or tablet.
PayPal is a trusted and widely recognizable brand that accepts online payments and is popular among small businesses. While not specifically designed for nonprofits, it offers various fundraising tools, from adding a donate button to your website to creating an advanced and customized donation process to a custom PayPal Me Link.
The Square app and dashboard are intuitive and designed for small business owners. The setup process is guided, making it simple for users to configure their settings.
Hardware integrations are typically plug-and-play, which means nonprofits can start accepting donation payments with Square almost immediately.
As with Square, the signup process is pretty simple, but you need to register as a nonprofit organization and become a PayPal-confirmed charity to access discounted fees for charitable organizations.
PayPal offers various setup options, including PayPal donate buttons for websites or forms, Zettle, formerly known as PayPal Here, for in-person, PayPal Payments Pro for a fully customized and branded donation process, and PayPal Checkout for e-commerce.
Square designs and produces its hardware solutions to accept payments.
PayPal offers the following hardware options for accepting payments:
Square integrates with hundreds of applications, around 350 to be exact. These include Mailchimp for email marketing, Gift Up to create gift cards, Tap Mango for marketing and loyalty, and ZipRecruiter for hiring. Other services include QuickBooks, Xero, GoDaddy, WooCommerce, and Wix.
PayPal is already integrated with many of the best e-commerce and shopping cart platforms. Some applications it integrates with are QuickBooks Online, Shopify, Big Commerce, WooCommerce, and SalesVu.
Square provides customer support through live chat with a virtual assistant or human representative, email, phone, and social media. Merchants can connect with the company's representative Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 6 PM Pacific Time.
Resolving issues quickly outside of these hours can take time and effort. For prompt technical support, the company offers troubleshooting and FAQs on its website.
PayPal offers customer support by instant messaging, phone, or online through its Resolution Center and community forums. As with Square, it features a FAQ and troubleshooting section on its site. Agents are available Monday through Sunday from 6 AM to 6 PM Pacific Time.
Square's basic plan comes with no monthly fee, but adding more capabilities and add-ons will incur fees. There are Plus and Premium monthly plans as well that start at $29 per month. The following charges apply when your nonprofit use is receiving funds:
Square offers free card readers when you create a new account. A POS registration system costs $10 to $799, and the platform has no chargeback fees.
PayPal has no monthly fees like Square, but there are transaction and processing fees. Nonprofits receive standard rates for domestic payments, and discounts are offered to qualified charities. You must pay a $20 chargeback fee and a $30 monthly fee for a virtual terminal.
Recommended For: Nonprofits looking for a 100% free payment processor
Zeffy offers the only option out of all payment service providers designed specifically to consider nonprofits' needs. It understands how much every dollar makes a difference in fulfilling your mission. With Zeffy, you receive every dollar your donors donate to your nonprofit.
Thanks to its voluntary contribution model, Zeffy covers all fees. With Zeffy, you can process payments, collect donations, share receipts, store donor information, create reports, and track fundraising campaigns all in the same place without paying anything from your pocket.
Recommended For: Nonprofits looking for an integrated payment processor with the option to customize the point of sale.
Stripe is a reliable nonprofit payment processing software that integrates easily with your website, donation pages, fundraising forms, and other platforms. It has various APIs to customize your payment solution to your nonprofit's needs.
Stripe's payment processing solution is available in 34 countries and accommodates 135 currencies, making it an excellent tool for accepting international transactions.
Recommended For: Nonprofits want a dedicated and reliable solution for credit card transactions.
Helcim is another payment gateway and processing platform that nonprofits can consider as an alternative to Square and PayPal. The solution enables you to accept online, phone, or in-person payments.
If you want to offer recurring donations, it features a subscription management system that streamlines setting monthly payments. You can track the number of donors currently contributing online, automate payment notices and reminders, and flag if the donor's credit card expires soon.
Recommended For: Nonprofits looking for an advanced payment platform with advanced security features and a strong support team.
Bloomerang Payments relies exclusively on industry-leading fraud monitoring tools to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions. It integrates with your online giving tools, such as embeddable donation forms, donate buttons, text-to-give, and donation pages.
Data collected through Bloomerang Payments automatically flows into your Bloomerang CRM, streamlining receipting, acknowledgments, and reporting.
Recommended For: Nonprofits are looking for a payment processing tool that integrates with their existing fundraising software easily.
With over 20 years of experience, iATS Payments is one of nonprofit organizations' earliest payment processing platforms.
It integrates with various fundraising platforms to process donations, including mobile bidding, auction, text-to-give, and peer-to-peer. All your data is synced in one place, making sending receipts and managing donor relationships easy.
Square and PayPal are popular payment processing solutions with unique features that suit different organizational needs. Similar options, like Zelle and Stripe, are excellent payment processors but need more specialization in specific pricing and functionality for fundraising teams.
Explicitly designed for charitable organizations, Zeffy is a zero-fee (we even cover transaction fees!), comprehensive, and user-friendly payment processing platform that allows nonprofits to collect both online and in-person donations.
