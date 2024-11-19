10 Best Text-to-Give Platforms for Nonprofits in 2024

Text-to-give or text-to-donate is an easy and effective way for nonprofits to collect donations. Supporters can donate with just a few clicks on their mobile phones, making this method convenient for both donors and organizations.
Text-to-give allows nonprofits to reach a wider audience as they can engage with younger supporters and simplify the donation process.
Many platforms offer text-to-give services. Choosing the right one can be difficult.
In this guide, we have listed the 10 best text-to-give/text-to-donate platforms for your nonprofit in 2024.
Text-to-give or text-to-donate is an essential strategy for modern nonprofits as it allows organizations to accept donations quickly and easily through mobile phones. This method increases accessibility for donors who can give anytime and anywhere.
Mobile giving donations have increased by 205% from 2023 to 2024. Over half of the visitors to nonprofit websites access them via mobile devices. Many donors, especially younger generations, prefer this method due to its convenience and speed.
Nonprofits using text-to-give can expand their audience, engage supporters, and enhance fundraising efforts.
Qgiv is a text-to-give platform designed for small to medium-sized nonprofits seeking mobile giving capabilities.
Key features:
Pricing:
Donorbox is a text-to-give solution that integrates with broader fundraising tools for comprehensive donor management.
Key features:
Pricing:
Donorbox offers three plans:
Text to give: $19/month & $50/month for standard & custom keywords, respectively (available on Standard and Pro plans; Custom pricing for Premium plan)
Note: Donorbox payment processor fees may vary depending on the payment method.
Snowball provides a text-to-give platform offering basic functionalities with a free entry-level option.
Key features:
Pricing:
OneCause is a versatile text-to-give platform specializing in event-based fundraising integration.
Key features:
Pricing:
Multiple software packages are available for various budgets; contact the team for details
Handbid integrates text-to-give tool features with auction platforms for a streamlined experience.
Key features:
Pricing:
Starting at $1,396 plus a credit card processing fee of 3.5% + $0.30
Funraise is a text-to-give platform that offers tools with comprehensive campaign management capabilities.
Key features:
Pricing:
Contact for pricing
Tithe.ly text-to-give platform is ideal for churches and faith-based organizations. The tool offers a giving insights & ministry health dashboard.
Key features:
Pricing:
Trumpia is an enterprise-level text-to-give platform with advanced automation capabilities and targeting capabilities.
Key features:
Pricing:
Tatango text-to-donate software focusing on large-scale campaign management. It excels in advanced segmentation, marketing, and data analytics.
Key features:
Pricing:
GiveWP is a WordPress-integrated text-to-give solution for website-based fundraising.
Key features:
Pricing:
A great text-to-give platform makes it easy to set up SMS keywords and manage shortcodes. You can create different keywords for each fundraising campaign, which helps track your efforts. Custom auto-response messages guide donors through the giving process.
Text-to-give systems need to process mobile payments smoothly, and they should let donors choose different donation amounts via text and handle payments right away. Quick confirmation texts reassure donors that their transaction is secure.
Effective platforms provide tools to manage all your text communications, including sending reminders, confirming donations, and thanking donors. The system should keep track of messages and maintain conversations with each donor.
Donors should be able to complete their donations entirely through SMS while setting up one-time or recurring gifts with simple text commands. The platform needs to give clear instructions and handle any errors, keeping everything within the text chat.
Text-to-give platforms should offer analytics for your SMS campaigns, allowing you to track the number of people who respond to your texts, the number of donations they receive, and the donation amounts that are most popular to improve your fundraising strategies.
Text-to-give platforms are helpful for nonprofits looking to raise more funds as it is easy for people to donate on mobile. Choose a platform that allows for creative campaigns to enhance your text-to-give efforts.
Mixing fundraising methods, including text-to-give, amplifies your donations and attracts more supporters. Each platform in this guide offers unique features to match your organization’s needs.
