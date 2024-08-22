Webinar - How to create your raffle forms with Zeffy

Grab the inspiration and examples to host a successful raffle

With the potential for significant fundraising results, hosting a webinar to support you with hosting a successful raffle only made sense. There are so many ways to create a raffle, and many questions pop up along the way (what do I put on my form, how do I add my brand, and how do I price tickets? etc.)

It’s time to get all of those answers and more. We pulled the best raffle examples from nonprofits that tested their creativity with Zeffy’s 100% free raffle forms.

We’ll showcase visual inspiration from four raffle campaigns and detail the advanced features (yes, also free!) that brought them to life for participants. Whether you’re just getting started with raffles or want to learn the fastest way to see more impact,

Consider this your go-to webinar to learn:

How to run a successful raffle

Tips and best practices for setting up your raffle

Visual examples of how other nonprofits approach fundraising raffles

Why so many organizations choose Zeffy’s fundraising platform

Only have a few moments? Catch up on the highlights below or watch the whole webinar:

Quick clips and our favorite learning moments

A look into Topped It Golf & First Tee St. Petersburg’s raffle

Quick tips from this raffle example:

Partner with a local business to donate a raffle prize

Take advantage of raffle bundles

Customize your form with images of raffle items and entry details

Exploring Blackthorn Rugby Football Club’s raffle

Quick tips from this raffle example:

Engage donors with more background and storytelling on your raffle form

Accept additional donations during the raffle ticket purchase process and after the raffle closes

Keep the process straightforward and simple

Inspiration from Landsdowne Children’s Centre Foundation 50-50 raffle

Quick tips from this raffle example:

Activate a fundraising thermometer to showcase real-time results

Include links to connect with you on social and see your raffle progress

Use free tools like Canva to support designs that bring your form to life

A snapshot of creating a raffle form in Zeffy

‍

Watch the full webinar for more detailed tips and answers to popular questions from our community of fundraising professionals.

About your hosts

This webinar is hosted by Tanya, on our success team at Zeffy. We hope you enjoyed this topic and can’t wait to continue delivering the best practices that help you grow and bring more fundraising to your cause.