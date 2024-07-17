10 Best Budget Software Solutions for Nonprofits

Budgeting software simplifies financial planning and maximizes limited resources for nonprofits. These modern tools streamline budget management, reduce manual work, and increase accuracy. They help organizations navigate challenges like fluctuating inflation, limited funding, changing markets, and regulations.

In this guide, we'll explore the importance of budgeting tools and highlight the top 10 solutions for nonprofits of all sizes, enabling them to effectively gather, organize, and use financial data to minimize expenses and optimize resources.

10 best budgeting software solutions for nonprofits

Importance of budgeting software for nonprofit organizations

Budget software for nonprofits is crucial for meeting financial goals. Unlike error-prone spreadsheets, the right software streamlines budget management, saving time and reducing unnecessary expenses. Here are the top benefits of using nonprofit budget software:

Comprehensive financial tracking: Monitor spending across multiple accounts to prevent cash flow issues and allow confident decision-making

Monitor spending across multiple accounts to prevent cash flow issues and allow confident decision-making Automated data consolidation: Simplify the collection and organization of data from multiple sources to create a comprehensive view of your nonprofit's financial health

Simplify the collection and organization of data from multiple sources to create a comprehensive view of your nonprofit's financial health Advanced forecasting: Predict financial outcomes through scenario planning, ensuring better resource management and crisis management

Predict financial outcomes through scenario planning, ensuring better resource management and crisis management Financial accountability: Get clear financial reports and projections, building transparency and accountability with donors, stakeholders, and regulatory bodies

Get clear financial reports and projections, building transparency and accountability with donors, stakeholders, and regulatory bodies Improved collaboration: Facilitate teamwork across departments and stakeholders by providing shared access to financial records and budgets

Facilitate teamwork across departments and stakeholders by providing shared access to financial records and budgets Cost control: Budgeting tools help you monitor expenses regularly, identify cost-saving opportunities, and avoid overspending

By using these features, nonprofits can confidently manage their finances, reduce administrative burdens, and focus on their core mission.

10 best nonprofit budgeting software tools

Budgyt Xero FreshBooks Software4Nonprofits -ACCOUNTS BudgetPak by XLerantIntuit QuickBooks Blackbaud Financial Edge Araize FastFund Questica

1. Vena: Best for all-in-one budgeting software

Vena combines the familiarity of Excel's interface with enterprise-level financial planning software to help nonprofits streamline and enhance their financial processes. It allows you to create budgets based on any requirement.

The platform offers access to pre-built templates for planning revenues, operating expenses, and much more. With Vena, secure insights about your future by utilizing data from your plans to see how changes to your organization's drivers will influence financial projections.

Top features

Control access to data for advanced security and managing permissions

Intuitive visual workflows to automate tasks

Connects with CRM tools like Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, HubSpot, and NetSuite

Provides a centralized database to access your organization's finances

Powerful and flexible reporting options

Pros and cons

budget software for nonprofits Pros Cons Cloud-based model to access data from anywhere

Scales with your organization’s growth

Uses Excel on the front end making it easier to use the software

Flexible modeling capabilities to create customized financial models Not specifically designed for nonprofit organizations

Implementation takes time

Pricing

Vena doesn’t offer monthly pricing information. Request a demo or take a seven-day trial of their software to decide whether you want to commit.

2. Budgyt: Best comprehensive budgeting software

Budgyt is a user-friendly platform that allows users to lock down features and controls like formatting, formulas, and links, helping reduce budget errors and maintain audit compliance.

On a centralized dashboard, it stores and displays important budgets, reports, and views for easy access and collaboration. You can organize budget reports automatically by region, department, time, group, and much more.

Top features

Forecasting feature with advanced planning capabilities

Multi-team collaboration

Access perfectly formatted financial reports

Enter data quickly with built-in spreading tools

User permission and audit logs for enhanced security

Pros and cons

budget software for nonprofits Pros Cons Prevents human error with unbreakable formulas and links

Seamlessly navigate your budget and drill down to the details

Integrates with several third-party tools and software

Turns all of your financial spreadsheets into organized databases 5-10 days implementation for most organizations

Downloading detailed reports takes time

Pricing

Budgyt offers discounts to nonprofits. To know about their prices, you’ll have to reach out.

3. Xero: Best for project budgeting and reporting

Xero is one of the best pieces of accounting software with specific tools for tracking project expenses. With Xero’s job tracker, you can easily create a project and seamlessly link costs to specific tasks and jobs.

The platform offers insights into exactly where every dollar goes while executing a project. You can view project accounting metrics and monitor progress on a specific initiative against its budget.

You can access a summary of multiple past projects on a single dashboard to make better budgetary decisions for new ones.

Top features

Create invoices based on fixed time, price, and expenses from a project

Invite team members to collaborate on financial data in real-time

Track expenses and record the hours spent on a project

Monitor project budgets and access detailed reports

Compares actual reports with alternative scenarios for project planning purposes

Pros and cons

budget software for nonprofits Pros Cons Real-time view of all projects in one place with detailed cost breakdown

Supports an unlimited number of project creation

Helps to allocate resources more efficiently

24/7 live and online chat support No nonprofit-specific features

Limited bill tracking in the first-tier plan

No analytics in lower-tiered plans

Pricing

Xero offers a 30-day free trial. Once that ends, it’s available in three plans:

Starter: $29/month

$29/month Standard: $46/month

$46/month Premium: $62/month

Registered charities and nonprofits have access to 25% discounts on their Xero subscription.

4. FreshBooks: Best for expense tracking and management

FreshBooks stands out with its ability to offer unlimited expense tracking and estimates. This makes it easy for your organization to track spending and revenue streams.

You can categorize expenses within the software, mark them as billable, and automatically pull them into an invoice.

With a high-tier plan, you can automate expense tracking, set up recurring donations, and track project profitability and accounts payable.

Top features

Auto-categorization of expenses and tax-friendly categories

Tracks restricted funds and day-to-day expenses

Assign recurring expenses

General ledger and profit and loss reports

Create customizable and branded invoices

Pros and cons

budget software for nonprofits Pros Cons Easy-to-read summary of your spending to help you stay on budget

Generate professional invoices with ease based on the tracked time and expenses

Saves time by automating many routine tasks like expense tracking

Available as a mobile app to manage finances from anywhere Not suited for large nonprofits and may lack the specialized features required by large nonprofits

Extra cost to add a new member

Limited customization

Pricing

30-day free trial available, and prices are:

Lite plan: $19/month

$19/month Plus plan: $33/month

$33/month Premium plan: $60/month

$60/month Select plan: Pricing available on demand

5. Software4Nonprofits: Best for smaller nonprofit organizations

ACCOUNTS from Software4Nonprofits is a nonprofit accounting software solution designed specifically for small-scale organizations like churches and community charities. It allows you to track income and expenses, monitor fund balances, and create monthly and annual budgets.

You can get nonprofit financial statements like income statements by fund or composite, balance sheets, and transaction details.

Top features

Track income, assets, expenses, liabilities and fund balances like grants

Create custom charts of your account

Integrates with donation tracking software

Define Monthly or annual budget by account

Create and share charitable receipts

‍

budget software for nonprofits budget software for nonprofits Pros Cons Used for accounting for up to 5 organizations at no additional cost

Designed specifically for smaller nonprofit organizations

Unlimited reporting and receipts

Available on any device Purchase a separate program to track donors

Comes with basic accounting functions

Only one user at a time can do data entry with the standard version

‍

Pricing

ACCOUNTS offers a 60-day free trial and has two plans:

ACCOUNTS Standard: $129/year

$129/year ACCOUNT OnDemand: $199/year

6. BudgetPak: Best for budget forecasting

BudgetPak is an accounting solution providing stand-alone budgeting and forecasting. Its budgeting capabilities can be customized to meet your organization's unique needs.

The forecasting functionality allows your finance teams to share high-level or detailed forecasts with their members.

You can create custom projection formulas based on financial and non-financial drivers for high-level estimates of future years. With BudgetPak, fully understand all potential expenses with what-if scenarios.

Top features

Driver-based and rolling forecasting

Provides workflows and approval processes to streamline collaboration

Integrated financial and operational data to build comprehensive financial models

Model different scenarios and assess their potential impacts

Create and compare multiple forecast versions

‍

budget software for nonprofits budget software for nonprofits Pros Cons Supports continuous forecasting by updating forecasts periodically

Enables multiple stakeholders to participate in the forecasting process

Integrates with various data sources to ensure forecasts are based on updated information

Provides robust reporting and analytics tools to visualize data Steep learning curve and implementation process

Expensive for smaller nonprofits

‍

Pricing

Available upon request

7. Intuit QuickBooks: Best for nonprofit cash flow management

Using Intuit QuickBooks, your nonprofit can closely track each project’s cash flow via the Cash Flow Dashboard. Access historical cash flow to understand where you need to spend more and where you need to save.

With pre-built and free budget templates, create a spending roadmap and maintain a healthy cash flow.

Intuit QuickBooks allows you to track donations and expenses, budget by program and compare to actuals, and create grant and donor reports.

‍

Top features

Automated cash flow forecasting and inventory management

Invoicing and payments

Custom financial reporting and job costing

Expense tracking and transaction sorting

Manage billing and set up payment reminders

‍

Pros and cons

budget software for nonprofits budget software for nonprofits Pros Cons Nonprofit-specific tools and features

Online backup and protection of your data

Auto-track your transactions by defining certain rules

Offers insights into which projects are bringing money and which are costing you Limited users in each plan

Nonprofit useful features available with high-paid plans

No workflow automation features in low-priced plans

‍

Pricing

QuickBooks Essentials: $18/month

$18/month QuickBooks Online Plus: $27/month

$27/month QuickBooks Advanced Accounting Plan: $60/month

8. Blackbaud Financial Edge: Best for large nonprofit organizations

Blackbaud Financial Edge is specifically designed for large nonprofit organizations. It comes with many best-in-class capabilities to help organizations with significant accounting tasks, employees, and a large donor base.

Use the solution to create budgets, handle cash flow, and manage the general ledger. It comes with expanded budgeting capabilities, allowing you to forecast different scenarios and create budgets across fiscal years.

With automated routine tasks and intuitive workflows, you can save time and make decisions faster.

‍

Top features

Fund accounting and grant management

Fixed asset management

Audit Trails and Compliance

Automated credit card and bank reconciliation

Flexible reporting and real-time insights

‍

Pros and cons

budget software for nonprofits budget software for nonprofits Pros Cons Cloud-based software for remote fund accounting

Offers easy-to-understand visual representation of financial performance

Supports compliance with regulations and nonprofit reporting requirements

Provides a holistic view of operational and financial data across the organization Extra charges for integrations and customizations

Navigation can be difficult with multiple steps to perform tasks

‍

Available on request

‍

9. Araize FastFund: Best for mid-size nonprofit organizations

Araize FastFund accounting platform combines accounting with fundraising and payroll services. You can use the solution to generate accounting reports, manage budgets, and handle bank reconciliations.

It allows you to create budgets for each grant, program, and department with automatic roll-ups for funds and organizational totals.

With the solution, you can generate all the data required to complete IRS Form 990. Araize FastFund generates audit-ready and compliant financial statements to meet the reporting requirements of government and private funding sources.

‍

Top features

FASB-compliant financial statements

Automated recurring entries

Project revenue and expense tracking

General ledger and invoice processing

Accounts receivable and payable

‍

Pros and cons

budget software for nonprofits budget software for nonprofits Pros Cons Includes monthly training webinars and online video training

Track several funds and grants separately

Quick access to important financial metrics

Ensures compliance with nonprofit-specific accounting standards and reporting requirements Limited integrations with third-party apps

Lack of scalability and customizations

‍

Pricing

Standard Program: $45/month

$45/month Advanced Plan: $100/month

Araize offers two programs that you can buy separately or bundle with accounting software programs. Fundraising is available at $45/month or $85/month, and payroll services are priced depending on employees.

10. Questica: Best cloud-based software solution

Questica is a cloud-based budgeting software for organizations that want complete remote access. It allows you to automatically develop, track, and plan cost allocation plans and indirect cost rates in one centralized system.

With Questica, you can emphasize multi-year budgeting to manage funds easily through a period of growth or change. It offers what-if scenarios to help you forecast your budget and make smarter decisions related to fund allocation.

‍

Top features

Advanced reporting and auditing

OpenBook Project Explorer for capital budgets

Project budgeting and cash management

Expense forecasting and workforce planning

Detailed financial reporting

‍

Pros and cons

budget software for nonprofits budget software for nonprofits Pros Cons Offers detailed operating and capital budgeting abilities

Support for fund accounting

Interactive dashboard to visualize data in an understandable way

Facilitates collaboration among stakeholders on organization finances and budget Takes more time and effort to learn how to use the software

Limited customization and integration challenges

Lack of responsive chat or phone support

‍

Pricing

Available on contact

How to choose budgeting software for your nonprofit?

Create a list of features

Understand your nonprofit's essential budgeting needs. List must-have features like budget creation, expense tracking, forecasting, restricted fund allocation, or cash flow planning.

Then, compile a secondary list of desirable but optional features such as scenario planning, donor management, and more. This approach ensures you select software that meets your core requirements while considering extra benefits.

Look for a produce demo/free trial

To find the ideal software, seek product demos or free trials. This provides hands-on experiences with the product, allowing you to check if the solution meets your organization's needs, assess its user-friendliness, and check compatibility with your existing tools.

‍

Clarify pricing

Most software providers specify the prices of their products, while others usually inform upon request. There is also no one standard prize. Some have subscription-based pricing plans, while others offer features as add-ons on chargers.

When looking for a budgeting software solution, clarify how each pricing plan is structured and offered. See what features each tier comes with and whether that's what your organization needs.

Consider also how much you're willing to spend on a budgeting tool. Look for a free version or companies offering nonprofit discounts.

Access to training resources and support

Your nonprofit staff might not be accustomed to using budgeting software. Even if the tool that you buy is simple to follow, it is a good idea to provide some basic-level training to your members.

Check if the software provider offers training resources like webinars, tutorials, or a knowledge base.

Concluding thoughts on nonprofit budgeting software

Selecting the ideal budgeting software for your nonprofit is key to success. It helps you make smart decisions and stay financially healthy, even in a constantly changing market. Some tools even automate report creation and expense tracking for faster budget preparation and decision-making.

We've highlighted a range of options, from dedicated budgeting tools to comprehensive accounting solutions. Consider your current needs and future financial goals as you make the choice to transform your nonprofit's financial strategy.

FAQs on budget software for nonprofits

How to make a budget for a nonprofit organization? To create a budget for your nonprofit organization, follow these steps: Identify and assess your potential income sources such as grants, donations, fundraising events, and more

List down all expected expenses including rent, utilities, project costs, and operating expenses

Consider fluctuations in income and expenses

Focus on programs, tasks, and jobs based on the organization's goals

Use a customizable nonprofit budget template to define priorities, divide funds, and track goals

Regularly review the budget and make adjustments along the way to maintain the financial health of your nonprofit

Which financial statements do nonprofits have to file? Nonprofits need to file the following financial statements: Statement of financial position (balance sheet): Shows the organization's assets, liabilities, and net assets

Statement of activities (income statement): Highlights revenue, expenses, and changes in net assets

Statement of cash flows: Details cash outflows and inflows from operating and financing activities

Statement of functional expenses: List down expenses by function (e.g., program services, management, fundraising)