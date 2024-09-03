Nonprofit Annual Report Template and Examples [2024]

How is Zeffy free?
A nonprofit annual report is like an elevator pitch for a year of fundraising efforts. When you think about how to run a successful nonprofit, these year-end documents can be an internal pulse check and a showcase to your community about how you’re doing.

Nonprofits work hard year-round to run fundraising campaigns and accept donations to fund their missions, but how can people see the impact that funding makes? Annual reports offer a clear and concise summary of fundraising outcomes for donors, partners, and stakeholders to engage with.

Nonprofit annual reports are different from the Form 990 required by the IRS. These year-end and impact reports are more creative and can truly reflect a nonprofit's personality.

Whether you're a nonprofit creating an annual report or someone looking to find one, keep reading to learn:

What is a nonprofit annual report?

A nonprofit annual report is a great way to summarize the past year in a physical document or digital asset. Organizations typically use these reports to highlight their most significant accomplishments, campaign highlights, and impactful moments.

Reports can serve various purposes and appeal to multiple audiences simultaneously, such as a digital annual report or a one-page PDF annual report. Many nonprofits report on building relationships with new and existing donors, corporate partners, stakeholders, board members, volunteers, and sponsors.

An annual or impact report differs from the IRS requirement for 501c3 nonprofits to file a Form 990. Having a less formal outlet to share with stakeholders in addition to standard financial disclosures can build more confidence in your organization's mission and inspire readers to support it.

Don't worry; it doesn't have to require more work for your team. Many organizations will use a nonprofit annual report template to simplify the process. The most important goal is to accurately display wins and learning moments of the past year in a way that captures the reader's attention.

The value of a nonprofit annual report

A nonprofit annual report adds a lot of value for charitable organizations. It also offers stakeholders, board members, and potential collaborators who are curious to learn more simply to get the most essential information in one place.

Nonprofit annual reports provide readers with the following:

Nonprofit annual reports help nonprofits:

It's helpful to consider your main purpose in creating a report. Some organizations may have specific goals that inform what format to use and what should be included.

To help you choose the right nonprofit annual report this year, we've included a report template and examples that can inspire new ideas and out of the box thinking.

Create a year of impact to celebrate with Zeffy's 100% free fundraising platform

Nonprofit Annual Report Best Practices

The first step to creating an impactful nonprofit annual report is to clarify your primary goal and audience. Your report's audience might include current community members, prospective supporters, advocates, or both.

It’s helpful to start by reflecting on your annual fundraising strategy to clarify the goal(s) a report can align well to. For example, you might want to reach more potential corporate sponsors and use this report to pitch collaboration ideas.

As you examine what makes a strong nonprofit annual report and the options you have to customize it below, your goal will help guide your decisions.

What to include in a nonprofit annual report

Looking to establish excellent financials? Explore the best five banks for nonprofits.

How to choose a format for your nonprofit annual report

Choosing your nonprofit annual report format is about your audience and how they are most likely to engage with important information. Don’t be afraid to have fun with a few versions as you explore what resonates each year. 

Physical reports

These hard-copy versions of an annual report can be shared in person or mailed. They can be brochures, postcards, or even bound books. 

Some people enjoy receiving a hard copy of an annual report for a more personal feel. You can increase that sentiment with a handwritten note from a team member to particular donors or messages from beneficiaries with photos related to the results you achieved.

PDF reports

The most common format for an annual report is a PDF that can be embedded into a website, offered as a free download, or printed off for those who enjoy physical copies. A PDF is simple to create from a nonprofit annual report template and keeps a consistent and clean design.

A PDF can also be saved as an image that you can share on your social media channels or embed into an email. This hybrid option can also become a physical mailer or printout for events so you can customize the experience by reader preference.

Online reports

Digital annual report versions can be posted on a nonprofit’s website or another online channel as a visually compelling summary. You may also see online reports as interactive websites, videos, presentations, and social media posts.

Many people like to access digital annual reports because they always know where to find them and don’t need to download anything. This option can also allow your organization to edit and add real-time information.

Benefits of an annual report hosted online is the ability to track analytics and page views, which provides valuable insights into how people engage with the information and what to pivot on in the future.

Video annual reports

Your nonprofit’s annual report can be a creative video or animation with multimedia elements that bring your story to life. This format can grab the attention of potential donors when they're choosing the right nonprofit and offer financial transparency to stakeholders with a quick link.

Videos can be a series of short clips or a brief YouTube video format that you can use all year long. Using a YouTube video format aligns with an easier way to track engagement and views over time and social media sharing.

9 best website builders for nonprofits (with free options)

Nonprofit annual report template [free download]

A nonprofit annual report template gives you an easy way to remember everything you need to include and keep things concise. We put one together to showcase how different layout, visuals, and branding can work together to bring your report to life.

Kick things off with Zeffy's free report template for nonprofits

Download your annual report template for free

Nonprofit annual report examples we love 

Tommy’s Pantry: Versatile impact report example

Tommy's Pantry welcomes readers to explore its 2023 impact report right from the nonprofit's website. The embedded PDF is the first menu item under "Learn About Us" in the main navigation, where visitors can arrive at a clean and engaging report to celebrate 2023 outcomes.

Here's what we love:

Tommy’s Pantry uses its impact report to honor an incredible year of change-making. So far, the organization has raised $79,277 on Zeffy and saved $4,000 in fees.

See more results from your fundraising efforts with Zeffy

Bee University NYC: Online impact report example

Curious visitors and loyal community members can click "Impact & Data" to find Bee University NYC's online annual report. From there, they arrive at a beautifully-branded landing page to view the 2023 impact.

The web page highlights impressive fundraising results from 2023 when Bee University NYC raised $6,261 and saved $313 in fees with Zeffy.

Learn how to get started and save on fees with Zeffy

Here's what we love:

Dear Future, Inc.: PDF year-end report example

Dear Future, Inc. put together a PDF version of their 2023 year-end report that allows readers to view it online or print it out. The organization also keeps recent year-end reports available to website visitors through the main menu.

Here's what we love:

The Dear Future Inc. year-end report celebrates a meaningful year as the organization raised $4,801 and saved $240 in fees with Zeffy's fundraising platform.

Make every penny count with Zeffy's 100% free platform

Quick tips and free tools to create your annual report

The best practices and examples above can help get your wheels turning. When you consider that every nonprofit will likely have some form of an annual report, the tips and tools below ensure yours stand apart.

8 quick nonprofit annual report tips to take with you

Free tools to create your annual report

You’re never alone when it comes to crafting a document you’re proud of. In addition to templates, there are many free nonprofit tools at your disposal.

Check out these options and more to produce a report you’re proud of, without straining time and resources.

36 free software tools for nonprofits in 2024

Create your most impactful year with Zeffy

Zeffy is the only 100% free (zero fees) fundraising software for nonprofits. We focus on providing nonprofits with the tools they need to create the most impact from their fundraising efforts and expand communities with experiences donors enjoy.

Sign up and start fundraising for free today

FAQs

An annual report for a nonprofit should include:

  • Visually appealing content
  • A nonprofit's story and background
  • The progress made in a certain year
  • Financials and outcomes for donors to see exactly where you stand
  • Updates with board members and corporate sponsors
  • A future outlook

    • Reports typically include visuals that bring data stories and milestones to life for the person looking at report formats you've created.

    While an annual report is optional, nonprofits must submit four main financial statements as part of their financial process.

    The required statements at a glance are:

  • The Statement of Financial Position is a nonprofit's version of the balance sheet. The goal is to summarize where your nonprofit stands financially at a certain point in time.
  • The Statement of Activities examines revenue and expenses in a specific period to evaluate program effectiveness. You'll also track changes to the net assets you reported in your Statement of Financial Position.
  • The Statement of Functional Expenses details expenses you report on your Statement of Activities by the function they serve. This document is vital to building trust with stakeholders who can easily view how you're utilizing resources.
  • The Statement of Cash Flows zooms into how cash flows in and out of your nonprofit in a specific period. The goal is to understand how your nonprofit uses available cash and determine your liquidity, solvency, and financial health.

    • Learn more in our full deep dive and templates for each nonprofit financial report.

    An annual report is different from a Form 990, which the IRS requires nonprofits to disclose their financial standings as tax-exempt organizations.
    A nonprofit annual report is an optional resource that can be created to accompany financial disclosures. These reports are often more creative and flexible in formatting.

    Nonprofits must file a Form 990 if their annual revenue meets or exceeds $500,000. Additionally, nonprofits with unrelated business income must file Form 990-T. 

    Not all nonprofit annual reports are public. Form 990 financial disclosures must be public, however. 
    Organizations can share any supplemental annual or impact reports based on their preference. It may depend on their goal, format, and desired audience.

