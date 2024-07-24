Expert Guide to Recurring Donations for Nonprofits

Most nonprofits and charitable organizations thrive on the generosity of their donors. Offering recurring donation options lets supporters contribute on a cost-effective schedule, which is a key component of accepting more donations.
This article will explain the benefits of recurring donations and provide tips on starting a recurring giving program for your nonprofit.
Acquiring recurring donors helps you build a strong foundation for your nonprofit. Here are a few benefits of investing in recurring giving programs:
A steady stream of funds helps nonprofits plan their initiatives better.
One-time giving increases during seasonal donation days, but you must bear the annual operating costs.
With monthly recurring donations, you can allocate resources accordingly to streamline operations. It also gives you the confidence to take on long-term projects.
Monthly giving programs also offer stability during unexpected situations impacting cash flow, like pandemics or natural disasters.
Unlike one-time donations, a recurring donation program allows recurring donors to contribute smaller amounts regularly. Recurring donations can be set up through a monthly giving program or donation website without straining one's finances, making them a convenient and affordable option.
As for nonprofits, requesting recurring gifts is easier to encourage long-term financial commitments.
Donors agree to recurring donations when they strongly believe in your cause. Regular giving showcases their commitment, implying their likelihood of continuing as recurring donors and offering constant support.
Over time, they might increase their involvement by volunteering and attending your nonprofit’s fundraising events.
High donor retention increases the donor life cycle, resulting in your nonprofit's overall financial growth.
While the average donor retention rate for nonprofits is 40-45%, even a 5% increase can boost donations by 25%.
For nonprofits, acquiring new donors costs 10x more than retaining existing ones.
Instead of hyper-focusing on new donors, develop a donor retention plan. Zeffy's 100% free donor management system allows you to monitor donor activity and gain valuable insights.
Turning one-time donors into recurring donors can be an easy process if you follow these best practices:
Thank your supporters and encourage them to donate again. A simple acknowledgment shows that you value their contribution. It prompts them to become recurring donors.
Recognize their efforts through:
For automatic, monthly donors, a thank you email after every donation will reassure them that their money is actually getting to your nonprofit and remind them of the good they’re doing.
A few tricks to encourage your monthly donors to open your thank you emails:
You can also feature new and longterm donors in your newsletters. Many of your donors will shy away from being individually called out, but it’s worth asking. By briefly welcoming new monthly donors and publicly thanking those who have been around for a while, you show your donors that they’re not alone.
Before you ask for donations, ensure you have a strong setup for a monthly giving program.
Zeffy's online donation software allows you to collect monthly and yearly recurring donations for free. You can accept multiple payment methods, send automated tax receipts and thank you emails, and ensure your donor information is secure.
Along with thanking them, highlight how their contributions are creating an impact. You can give a detailed report of how their money was used.
Monthly donors who know that their contributions are making an impact are more likely to donate regularly.
Let the donors know they can cancel or modify their recurring donation frequency and gift amount anytime. They will be more comfortable opting for recurring donations.
Offer suggested giving amounts on a monthly or annual basis. Be sure your payment processing makes it easy to link a trusted payment method.
Communicate with them regularly to have an active community of recurring donors who offer sustained support. Use social media to interact with them and organize events where they can meet other changemakers.
You can also send them direct newsletters, emails, exclusive content, and forms to engage with them and collect feedback whenever needed.
Maintaining a relationship with a donor can go a long way. Ensure you keep them actively engaged regardless of the size of their monthly donations.
Start a recurring donations program and accept recurring donations online with Zeffy with these 8 simple steps:
You can further launch your recurring donation program, acknowledge your donors, and track your campaign with Zeffy!
Here are some additional steps to enhance your setup:
Promote your recurring donation website through multiple channels like:
Create eye-catching graphics, short videos, and compelling captions that grab attention and communicate the benefits of recurring giving.
Utilize features like Instagram Stories, Facebook Live, and Twitter threads to share success stories. Showcase the impact of recurring donations and provide easy sign-up links.
Engage with your audience by responding to comments, hosting Q&A sessions, and encouraging supporters to share your campaign with their networks to attract new recurring donors.
Engage with your recurring donors regularly. Use Zeffy’s automated email feature to send personalized thank-you emails and reminders. Update them about the mission’s progress. Share stories about the impact of their charities.
Monitor the performance of your recurring giving program. With Zeffy, you can track payment methods and donor data to simplify reporting to a target audience.
You can monitor email open rates, donor clicks, and unsubscribes. It will help you improve the donations page and adjust your outreach strategies.
Add payment details from offline donations to track centralized recurring giving.
Recurring giving ensures financial stability and a sustainable donation source for your nonprofit. The benefits go beyond having a steady recurring revenue stream.
You can extend your donors' lifecycle and attract more donors to start recurring plans. Recurring gifts enable them to contribute more frequently to a cause they support and to strong fundraising efforts.
Combining recurring contributions with other fundraising methods can help your nonprofit succeed.