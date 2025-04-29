How is Zeffy free?
Nonprofit software

Salesforce for Nonprofits: The Ultimate Guide [2025]

April 29, 2025

What is Salesforce for nonprofits?

Salesforce for nonprofits is one of the best donor management software solutions available for charities, serving as a digital tool to organize information about donors, volunteers, and beneficiaries.

This platform offers customizable features to meet the specific needs of each organization. Meaning, nonprofits can use Salesforce for various tasks like managing grant applications and analyzing program data.

What’s the difference between Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud and the Nonprofit Success Pack (NPSP)?

Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud and the Nonprofit Success Pack (NPSP) are both in the Salesforce ecosystem, designed to support nonprofit organizations, but they serve slightly different purposes:

Which Nonprofit Types Benefit Most from Salesforce?

Salesforce can benefit a wide variety of nonprofit types, but it tends to deliver the most value to organizations with complex operations, multiple stakeholder groups, and a need for robust data management, including:

Is Salesforce a Good CRM for Small Nonprofits?

Salesforce is a powerful and highly customizable CRM—but for many small nonprofits, it can be more than they need (and more than they can manage).

If you’re a small to mid-sized nonprofit looking for something that’s easier to use and truly built with your size in mind, that’s where a platform like Zeffy really shines. Zeffy isn’t just free—there are no platform or transaction fees, ever. Plus, it combines donor management with tools for fundraising, event registration, ticketing, and more, all in one place.

The pros and cons of using Salesforce for nonprofits

Like any nonprofit software solution, there are a few pros and cons of using Salesforce that nonprofits should consider.

Pros of using Salesforce for nonprofits

Cons of using Salesforce for nonprofits

 “The cost of premier support is prohibitive, especially when considering scaling over time.” —Amber E. 
“Although very customizable, making those customizations requires knowledge of the system in the backend. This necessitates hiring a programmer or someone externally.” — Daisy G. 
“It does take some time to setup, especially if you're new to Salesforce. Very dependent on the chosen implementation partner chosen.” — Justin H

Top features of Salesforce for nonprofits

Is Salesforce really free for nonprofits?

Nonprofit Cloud offers eligible nonprofits 10 free licenses if they apply and are accepted into the Power of Us Program. But, once those licenses are used, Nonprofit Cloud pricing rises to $60/month per user for their Enterprise plan and $100/month per user for their Unlimited plan. 

What are some free alternatives to Salesforce for nonprofits?

Some free alternatives to Salesforce for nonprofits include:

Zeffy stands out by offering zero fees on donations, events, and ticketing—making it a great all-in-one solution for small and scaling nonprofits.

How does Zeffy compare to Salesforce for nonprofits? 

While Salesforce for nonprofits is a great option for lots of organizations, it can become expensive quickly. For a lot of charities looking to grow and scale — and funnel all of their donors' contributions to their cause — this can become an issue.

With Zeffy, nonprofits can keep track of donors, engage with them, and get access to a full suite of other fundraising tools — completely for free. Unlike Salesforce for nonprofits, Zeffy never charges charities a cent, no matter what tools or features they need to change the world.

Salesforce is powerful — but complex. Zeffy is simple, nonprofit-first, and free.

Responsive Table
Feature Zeffy Salesforce
Customization Great customization (forms, campaigns, donor tracking) Highly customizable CRM, workflows, dashboards, automation
Ease of Use Very easy to use; built with non-tech users in mind Steeper learning curve; may require onboarding/training and admin support
Integration Integrates well with various platforms Extensive third-party integrations
Cost Free Discounts for nonprofits, but can get expensive with consultants and customization
Nonprofit Specific Features Donation forms, ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, event registration Donation management, volunteer tracking, case management, constituent engagement
Support Email and chat support; nonprofit-focused help docs Extensive support options (chat, phone, community, partners, Success Plans)
Best for Small to medium-sized nonprofits looking for free or low-cost fundraising tools Mid-to-large nonprofits that need deep customization, automation, and CRM power
Use Cases Online fundraising, event ticketing, donor management Full donor lifecycle management, grant tracking, complex CRM needs, automation

✅ Choose Zeffy if...

Ideal for: Grassroots organizations, new nonprofits, small-to-medium orgs focused on fundraising over CRM complexity.

✅ Choose Salesforce for Nonprofits if...

Ideal for: Larger or growing nonprofits, those with complex data/reporting needs, or orgs already using Salesforce elsewhere.

Salesforce for Nonprofits - Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Yes, Salesforce works for nonprofits. It offers a range of features and tools specifically designed to meet the needs of nonprofit organizations, such as donor management, volunteer tracking, program management, and fundraising capabilities.

While Salesforce for nonprofits offers some free licenses through the Power of Us Program, it's not entirely free. Nonprofit organizations receive their initial 10 licenses for free, but additional licenses and certain premium features may incur costs. The pricing varies depending on the plan chosen (Enterprise or Unlimited) and the number of users.

Nonprofit organizations can access Salesforce for free for their initial 10 licenses through the Power of Us Program. Beyond this, though, nonprofits have to pay fees.‍
Written by
François de Kerret

