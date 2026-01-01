STEP 1
Create your free Zeffy account
Head to our sign-up page and fill in your organisation's information to create your Zeffy account for free, no credit card required, ever.
STEP 2
Design a page donors can't resist
Use our best-in-class template, write compelling titles and descriptions, add your logo, set suggested donation amounts, and choose flexible giving options: one-time, monthly, or annual donations.
STEP 3
Collect donations anywhere.
Share your donation link on social media, use its QR code in mailers, or download the Tap to Pay app for in-person donations at events.
STEP 4
Receive 100% of the money.
You will receive the entirety of your funds in your weekly payout. We have never charged a penny to charities, and we never will.
STEP 1
Create your free Zeffy account
Head to our sign-up page and fill in your organisation's information to create your Zeffy account for free, no credit card required, ever.
STEP 2
Design a page donors can't resist
Use our best-in-class template, write compelling titles and descriptions, add your logo, set suggested donation amounts, and choose flexible giving options: one-time, monthly, or annual donations.
STEP 3
Collect donations anywhere.
Share your donation link on social media, use its QR code in mailers, or download the Tap to Pay app for in-person donations at events.
STEP 4
Receive 100% of the money.
You will receive the entirety of your funds in your weekly payout. We have never charged a penny to charities, and we never will.