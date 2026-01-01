Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Where can I sign up to create a donation page for free?

Ready to start fundraising? Sign up to create your free Zeffy account! It only takes a minute to get started, and you can build your donation page right away. No credit card needed — ever.

Does Zeffy really charge zero fees on donations?

Yes — 100% true! When someone gives £100 through Zeffy, your charity gets the full £100. We're the only fundraising platform that passes 100% of every donation to your organisation. We cover all transaction fees thanks to optional contributions from donors who believe in our mission of helping charities like yours.

How do I get started with Zeffy's donation page tool?

Creating your first donation page is simple! After signing up, go to your Zeffy dashboard and click "Create a Donation Form." From there, you can add your own images, suggest donation amounts, and create a thank-you message. Our drag-and-drop builder makes it easy — no tech skills needed.

How fast will I receive donations made through the page?

Your donations are processed quickly, and funds go to your bank account weekly. You'll get notifications for each donation, so you can track your progress in real time.

Can I create multiple donation pages for different campaigns?

Yes! You can create as many donation forms as you need — each one customised for a specific campaign, event, or fundraising appeal. This makes it easy to track donations separately and tailor your message for each audience.