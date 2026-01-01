Zero-fee fundraising for Disaster Response Teams

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Immediate Relief Fund Drive
Launch a campaign with a simple online donation form to collect one-time gifts for urgent disaster relief efforts. It’s quick to set up and directs every dollar straight to those in need, fee-free.
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Monthly Rescue Support Circle
Invite donors to join a recurring giving program that provides steady funding for supplies, logistics, and on-the-ground teams. Reliable monthly support means you can plan relief work with confidence.
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Community Rescue Challenge
Empower volunteers and local champions to fundraise on your behalf with peer-to-peer pages. Friendly competition and personal stories drive participation and expand your donor base.
data-usecase-icon="event"
Relief Gala & Networking Night
Sell tickets to an in-person or virtual fundraising event where supporters connect, hear survivor testimonies, and back your next relief mission. Easy ticket management keeps the focus on impact.
data-usecase-icon="raffle"
Emergency Supply Raffle
Offer raffle tickets for a chance to win essential relief kits or donated items, turning small-ticket sales into big support. It’s a fun, low-barrier way to raise funds quickly.
data-usecase-icon="store"
Disaster Relief Gear Store
Open an online shop for branded merchandise like t-shirts, hats, and wristbands. Supporters show solidarity and purchase gear, raising funds for future relief operations at zero platform cost.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🏕️ 25 emergency shelter kits
So displaced families have a safe, dry place to sleep
🍲 1,000 hot meals
Nourishing families when they need it most
💧 2,500 water purification tablets
Ensuring clean drinking water for hundreds in crisis
🩹 500 first aid kits
Treating injuries quickly on the ground
🔦 200 solar lanterns
Lighting evacuation centers safely at night
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Disaster Response Teams
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Disaster Response Teams
🌀 Relief Run & Rally
Join a fun 5K run/walk to raise funds for emergency response; participants gather pledges, build community, and boost awareness.
🌊 Prep & Share Challenge
Supporters post photos of their emergency kits, nominate friends, and donate to equip disaster teams, boosting preparedness and online engagement.
🏕️ Camp Out for Resilience
Host an overnight summer camp with team-building games, safety demos, and fundraising bonfire, engaging families in support of disaster readiness.
🎶 Concert for Relief
Organize an outdoor evening concert featuring local artists; attendees donate at entry to fund rapid-response equipment and training.
📚 Story Stream Live
Live-stream personal stories from volunteers and survivors, with real-time donation meters to fund relief supplies and volunteer training.
🌽 Cookout for a Cause
Community BBQ with a donation-based menu; guests enjoy summer favorites while learning about disaster relief impact and contributing to the mission.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Disaster Response Teams fundraising ideas
Top grants for Disaster Response Teams in 2025
FY 2025-26 Wildfire Prevention Grants
Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
$135,000,000
Provides funding for fire prevention projects and activities in and near fire-threatened communities; deadline August 6, 2025.
2025 Wildfire & Forest Resilience Directed Grant Program
Sierra Nevada Conservancy
$10,000,000
Supports projects that result in multiple watershed, ecosystem, and community benefits; deadline January 31, 2026.
Sustainable Recreation, Tourism, and Equitable Outdoor Access Directed Grant Program (2025-2027)
Sierra Nevada Conservancy
$4,100,000
Supports efforts to enhance, promote, and develop sustainable recreation and tourism opportunities and increase access for all to public lands; deadline December 31, 2027.
FY2025 Disaster Recovery Grant Program
National Park Service
$48,000,000
Awards funds for repair and recovery of historic and cultural resources in areas that have received a major disaster declaration; applications for Preservation grants are due July 15, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Disaster Response Teams in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and the Spark Good program.
World Vision
Partners with companies to provide disaster relief through product donations, cash, and fundraising campaigns.
Direct Relief
Equips doctors and nurses with medical resources for disaster relief and healthcare access.
American Red Cross
Offers various giving opportunities and sponsorship programs for companies to support their disaster relief efforts.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Disaster Response Teams? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for your disaster response team! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We rely on generous donor tips to keep us going, making sure every dollar you raise supports your critical mission. That's it - no catch at all!
Can Disaster Response Teams use Zeffy to collect emergency relief donations?
Absolutely! Disaster response teams can use Zeffy to collect emergency relief donations, manage event tickets, and set up recurring donations, all without paying any fees. Every dollar donated goes directly to your vital work in relief efforts.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Disaster Response Teams run with Zeffy?
Disaster response teams can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, such as peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and ongoing giving programs. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy provides the tools to support your efforts without any costs.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Disaster Response Teams?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for disaster response teams. Unlike other platforms that might charge hidden costs or processing fees, Zeffy ensures that every dollar raised goes exactly where it should - into supporting your mission and community.