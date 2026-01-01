Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Refugee Support & Assistance Programs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Refugee Support & Assistance Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We support ourselves through optional tips from donors who share our mission to help organizations like yours retain every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Refugee Support & Assistance Programs use Zeffy to collect specific types of donations?

Absolutely! Refugee Support & Assistance Programs can use Zeffy to collect general donations, manage event ticket sales, and set up recurring giving, all without paying a single fee. Every dollar donated goes directly to support your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Refugee Support & Assistance Programs run with Zeffy?

Refugee Support & Assistance Programs can run a variety of campaigns with Zeffy! You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, host ticketed events such as cultural gala nights, or establish recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy is equipped to assist you.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Refugee Support & Assistance Programs?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Refugee Support & Assistance Programs. While other platforms may have hidden costs or processing fees, we ensure that more money goes directly to your cause. This transparency fosters trust with your donors and impacts your mission positively.