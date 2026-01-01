Button Text

Keep 100% of your international relief agency’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for International Relief Agencies, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of International Relief Agencies

Zero-fee fundraising for International Relief Agencies

How Zeffy helps International Relief Agencies raise money

International Relief Agencies use Zeffy to fund everything from from emergency relief fund to monthly sponsor-a-family program—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Launch an Emergency Relief Fund

Set up a dedicated online form to collect immediate contributions for disaster-struck communities, ensuring every dollar goes to urgent aid thanks to zero platform fees.

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Start a Monthly Sponsor-A-Family Program

Invite donors to commit to monthly support for vulnerable families overseas, creating sustainable funding for essentials like food and education.

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Kick Off a Community Peer-to-Peer Campaign

Empower volunteers and supporters to raise funds on your behalf with personalized fundraising pages that amplify reach and drive collective impact.

data-usecase-icon="auction"

Host a Virtual Charity Auction Gala

Run an online silent auction featuring donated items, allowing supporters to bid in real time and channel high-value gifts into critical relief work without fees.

data-usecase-icon="store"

Open a Fair Trade Craft Store

Sell artisan crafts from partner communities to generate revenue and spotlight local livelihoods, all through a 100% fee-free online shop.

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Run a Global Aid Raffle

Offer appealing raffle prizes like travel vouchers or cultural gift baskets to incentivize giving and raise funds for international relief with no hidden costs.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your international relief agency raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

💧 10,000 liters of clean water

Providing safe drinking water to families in crisis zones

🩺 250 medical check-ups

Ensuring vulnerable communities receive life-saving care

🥖 5,000 emergency meals

Nourishing children and mothers facing food insecurity

📚 200 school kits

Equipping displaced children with tools to continue learning

🌱 Farming training for 50 families

Empowering communities to grow their own food sustainably

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for International Relief Agencies

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for International Relief Agencies

🌍 Global Picnic Passport

Sell picnic tickets with global food stations. Attendees collect passport stamps, learn about international relief efforts, and support aid programs via donations and raffles.

🏃 Relief Run Relay

Host a neighborhood 5K relay or virtual run where participants gather sponsors per mile to fund water, shelter, and emergency relief projects worldwide.

📱 Summer Story Relay

Share short videos of international relief impact on social media. Supporters tag friends and add donation stickers to boost awareness and fund disaster response.

🍦 Flavor for Relief

Partner with local ice cream vendors to donate a percentage of summer sales. Fans enjoy treats while funding critical relief and recovery programs globally.

🎸 Virtual Sunset Serenade

Stream live acoustic performances at sunset with embedded donation links. Engage supporters and share field stories to fuel global relief and development missions.

✉️ Postcards of Hope

Distribute printable summer postcards featuring relief stories and QR codes. Donors personalize messages and easily support international emergency and development work.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free International Relief Agencies fundraising ideas

Browse all international relief agency fundraising ideas

Top grants for International Relief Agencies in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your international relief agency. These options are a great place to start.

USAID Grants

USAID

N/A

Provides small competitive grants to U.S. PVOs for transporting donated goods.

International Foundation Grants

The International Foundation

N/A

Provides grants to U.S.-based non-profit organizations addressing human needs.

ISTAT Foundation Grants Program

ISTAT Foundation

$80,000

Offers grants to organizations globally that advance commercial aviation or engage in aviation-related humanitarian efforts; prioritizes international focus and themes related to aviation and sustainability; the application deadline for 2025 was May 26, 2025.

Impact Funding (Humanitarian Aid and Emergency Programming)

Impact Funding

$150,000 - $250,000

Grants for local and/or national non-profit organizations rooted in the Global South.

Find more international relief agency grants

Top companies that donate to International Relief Agencies in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your international relief agency’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good program, which can encompass international relief efforts.

International Rescue Committee (IRC)

Partners with companies for humanitarian relief and development in crisis-affected regions.

Choice Humanitarian

Supports global efforts to reduce poverty and build resilient communities worldwide.

Microsoft

Empowers people and communities globally through technology and access to opportunity, including support for international initiatives.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for International Relief Agencies? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for International Relief Agencies! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Zeffy sustains its zero-fee model through optional tips from donors who believe in keeping the platform free for organizations like yours. That's it—no catch!

Can International Relief Agencies use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! International Relief Agencies can use Zeffy to collect general donations, manage event tickets, and set up recurring gifts—all without any fees. This means every dollar your supporters give goes directly to your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can International Relief Agencies run with Zeffy?

International Relief Agencies can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. This includes peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation campaigns. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy provides a flexible and free solution.

What’s the best fundraising platform for International Relief Agencies?

Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for International Relief Agencies because it’s truly 100% free. Other platforms often have hidden fees that can eat into your donations, but Zeffy ensures every cent raised goes directly to your cause, building trust with your donors and maximizing your impact.

How to get funding for…

Refugee Support & Assistance Programs
Disaster Response Teams

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

