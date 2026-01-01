Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for International Relief Agencies? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for International Relief Agencies! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Zeffy sustains its zero-fee model through optional tips from donors who believe in keeping the platform free for organizations like yours. That's it—no catch!

Can International Relief Agencies use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! International Relief Agencies can use Zeffy to collect general donations, manage event tickets, and set up recurring gifts—all without any fees. This means every dollar your supporters give goes directly to your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can International Relief Agencies run with Zeffy?

International Relief Agencies can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. This includes peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation campaigns. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy provides a flexible and free solution.

What’s the best fundraising platform for International Relief Agencies?

Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for International Relief Agencies because it’s truly 100% free. Other platforms often have hidden fees that can eat into your donations, but Zeffy ensures every cent raised goes directly to your cause, building trust with your donors and maximizing your impact.