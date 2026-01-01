Zero-fee fundraising for Libraries

📚 Summer Reading Relay

Readers get sponsors per book or page they read, track progress on our site, and raise funds while hitting summer reading goals.

🌳 Library Garden Party

Host an outdoor garden party at the library with live music, refreshments, and book-themed raffles. Sell tickets and add a secondhand book sale.

🎥 Book-to-Film Night

Screen a popular book-to-movie adaptation in the library courtyard. Charge admission, offer popcorn and drinks, and sell raffle tickets for book bundles.

📱 #ReadLocal Challenge

Invite supporters to share summer reading pics at local spots using #ReadLocal. Each post unlocks a library donation from sponsors while boosting engagement.

🍋 Lemonade & Literature Stand

Kids run a lemonade stand at the library entrance, pairing drinks with pre-loved book bundles. Proceeds support library programs and introduce families.

✉️ Summer Postcard Drive

Mail summer-themed postcards showcasing library stories to donors. Include a pre-paid reply card or QR code for quick giving to spark nostalgia and support.

