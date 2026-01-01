Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Theaters and Performing Arts Centers? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Theaters and Performing Arts Centers! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. Zeffy is supported by optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help arts organizations like yours keep every dollar raised. That's it, no catch!

Can Theaters and Performing Arts Centers use Zeffy to collect performance tickets?

Absolutely! Theaters and Performing Arts Centers can use Zeffy to collect money from ticket sales, accept donations, and even set up recurring donations for ongoing support. All these transactions are fee-free, meaning every dollar you collect goes directly to supporting your programs and productions.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Theaters and Performing Arts Centers run with Zeffy?

Theaters and Performing Arts Centers can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! These include selling tickets for performances, organizing peer-to-peer fundraisers where patrons and members can support your mission, and setting up recurring donation programs for continuous support. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy has you covered.

What's the best fundraising platform for Theaters and Performing Arts Centers?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Theaters and Performing Arts Centers. While other platforms may have hidden fees, Zeffy ensures every cent of your donations goes directly to your mission, helping you put more resources towards your arts programs and events.