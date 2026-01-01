Button Text

Keep 100% of your Native American organization’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Native American Organizations, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Native American Organizations

How Zeffy helps Native American Organizations raise money

Native American Organizations use Zeffy to fund everything from from Circle of Sustainers to Harvest Feast Silent Auction—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Circle of Sustainers Monthly Giving

Build a community of recurring donors to fund language programs, cultural workshops, and youth initiatives year-round. Reliable support ensures long-term preservation of traditions.

Sacred Lands Preservation Fund

Use a custom donation form to support land stewardship, trail restoration, and habitat protection on ancestral territories. Simple one-click giving lets supporters contribute to conservation goals.

Annual Powwow Celebration

Sell tickets to your powwow to cover event costs and raise funds for drumming groups, dancers, and artisan vendors. Streamlined ticketing keeps attendees engaged and the event profitable.

Tribal Youth Peer Fundraising Challenge

Empower youth ambassadors to create personal fundraising pages and rally their networks for after-school cultural mentorship and summer camps. Peer-driven outreach boosts engagement and donations.

Artisan Marketplace Online Store

Provide a fee-free platform for local artisans to sell handmade jewelry, textiles, and artwork online. All proceeds support community programs and spotlight Indigenous craftsmanship.

data-usecase-icon="auction"

Harvest Feast Silent Auction

Host an online silent auction during your harvest dinner featuring donated art, crafts, and cultural experiences. Engaging bidding drives higher contributions for community initiatives.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your Native American organization raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🪶 5 traditional beadwork workshops

So youth can connect with their heritage and keep cultural traditions alive

🎨 50 art supply kits for emerging Native artists

Empowering artists to tell their stories through creativity

🌽 300 community meals at powwows

Bringing families together to share food and cultural bonds

📚 100 Native language learning guides

Supporting language revitalization to preserve our ancestral tongue

🛠️ Restoration supplies for 2 sacred sites

Honoring our heritage by protecting sacred lands and ceremonial spaces

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Native American Organizations

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Native American Organizations

🎨 Tribal Art Pop-Up

Host a street fair showcasing Native art & crafts, with purchase and donation stations supporting artists and your mission.

🏃 Heritage Trail Run

Organize a scenic 5K highlighting tribal lands. Participants raise sponsorships while exploring cultural landmarks.

📖 Story Circle Live

Stream weekly storytelling sessions by elders. Viewers donate to unlock bonus tales and Q&A support cultural preservation.

🌽 Heirloom Garden Fair

Invite families to harvest traditional crops, learn seed saving, and contribute via ticket sales benefiting community food programs.

🎥 Indigenous Film Night

Outdoor cinema featuring Native-made shorts. Ticket sales, concessions, and donation jars fund youth cultural workshops.

🤝 Youth Mentor Match

Launch a digital campaign pairing supporters with at-risk youth for summer mentorship. Donations fund program supplies.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Native American Organizations fundraising ideas

Top grants for Native American Organizations in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your Native American organization. These options are a great place to start.

AmeriCorps State and National Native Nation Planning Grants

AmeriCorps

$240,000

Supports Tribal Nations in addressing their unique and critical needs; application deadline April 9, 2025.

Apply now

Native Agriculture & Food Systems Investments Scholarship

First Nations Development Institute

$1,000 to $1,500

Scholarships for Native college students majoring in agriculture and related fields; apply by July 11, 2025

Apply now

Advancing Tribal Conservation Easements Grant

First Nations Development Institute

Up to $50,000

Grants for Tribes pursuing conservation easements; apply by June 11, 2025

Apply now

Native Voices Rising

Native Voices Rising

Not specified

Supports Native-led organizations with leadership development or political education programs; deadline July 4, 2025.

Apply now

Find more Native American organization grants

Top companies that donate to Native American Organizations in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your Native American organization’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

Get in touch

Native Governance Center

Offers event sponsorship opportunities for businesses, nonprofits, and individuals to support Indigenous-led, community-focused organizations

Get in touch

National Native American Supplier Council (NNASC)

Partners with corporations, government, and educational institutions to empower Native-owned businesses

Get in touch

First Nations Development Institute

Serves Native American communities throughout the United States

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Native American Organizations? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Native American Organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We are able to offer this free service because we give donors the option to leave a tip to support our platform, and many believe in our mission to help organizations keep every dollar they raise.

Can Native American Organizations use Zeffy to collect donations for cultural preservation?

Absolutely! Native American Organizations can use Zeffy to collect donations for cultural preservation, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving—all without paying any fees. Every dollar supporters contribute goes directly to your important work.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Native American Organizations run with Zeffy?

Native American Organizations can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can host peer-to-peer fundraisers, manage ticketed cultural events, and set up recurring donation programs to support ongoing initiatives. Zeffy provides the flexible tools you need to reach your fundraising goals.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Native American Organizations?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Native American Organizations. Unlike other platforms that might charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures that every cent goes to supporting your mission. This helps build trust with your donors and ensures more funds are dedicated to your organization's goals.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

