Circle of Sustainers Monthly Giving
Build a community of recurring donors to fund language programs, cultural workshops, and youth initiatives year-round. Reliable support ensures long-term preservation of traditions.
Sacred Lands Preservation Fund
Use a custom donation form to support land stewardship, trail restoration, and habitat protection on ancestral territories. Simple one-click giving lets supporters contribute to conservation goals.
Annual Powwow Celebration
Sell tickets to your powwow to cover event costs and raise funds for drumming groups, dancers, and artisan vendors. Streamlined ticketing keeps attendees engaged and the event profitable.
Tribal Youth Peer Fundraising Challenge
Empower youth ambassadors to create personal fundraising pages and rally their networks for after-school cultural mentorship and summer camps. Peer-driven outreach boosts engagement and donations.
Artisan Marketplace Online Store
Provide a fee-free platform for local artisans to sell handmade jewelry, textiles, and artwork online. All proceeds support community programs and spotlight Indigenous craftsmanship.
Harvest Feast Silent Auction
Host an online silent auction during your harvest dinner featuring donated art, crafts, and cultural experiences. Engaging bidding drives higher contributions for community initiatives.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🪶 5 traditional beadwork workshops
So youth can connect with their heritage and keep cultural traditions alive
🎨 50 art supply kits for emerging Native artists
Empowering artists to tell their stories through creativity
🌽 300 community meals at powwows
Bringing families together to share food and cultural bonds
📚 100 Native language learning guides
Supporting language revitalization to preserve our ancestral tongue
🛠️ Restoration supplies for 2 sacred sites
Honoring our heritage by protecting sacred lands and ceremonial spaces
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Native American Organizations
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Native American Organizations
🎨 Tribal Art Pop-Up
Host a street fair showcasing Native art & crafts, with purchase and donation stations supporting artists and your mission.
🏃 Heritage Trail Run
Organize a scenic 5K highlighting tribal lands. Participants raise sponsorships while exploring cultural landmarks.
📖 Story Circle Live
Stream weekly storytelling sessions by elders. Viewers donate to unlock bonus tales and Q&A support cultural preservation.
🌽 Heirloom Garden Fair
Invite families to harvest traditional crops, learn seed saving, and contribute via ticket sales benefiting community food programs.
🎥 Indigenous Film Night
Outdoor cinema featuring Native-made shorts. Ticket sales, concessions, and donation jars fund youth cultural workshops.
🤝 Youth Mentor Match
Launch a digital campaign pairing supporters with at-risk youth for summer mentorship. Donations fund program supplies.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Native American Organizations fundraising ideas
Top grants for Native American Organizations in 2025
AmeriCorps State and National Native Nation Planning Grants
AmeriCorps
$240,000
Supports Tribal Nations in addressing their unique and critical needs; application deadline April 9, 2025.
Native Agriculture & Food Systems Investments Scholarship
First Nations Development Institute
$1,000 to $1,500
Scholarships for Native college students majoring in agriculture and related fields; apply by July 11, 2025
Advancing Tribal Conservation Easements Grant
First Nations Development Institute
Up to $50,000
Grants for Tribes pursuing conservation easements; apply by June 11, 2025
Native Voices Rising
Native Voices Rising
Not specified
Supports Native-led organizations with leadership development or political education programs; deadline July 4, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Native American Organizations in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
Native Governance Center
Offers event sponsorship opportunities for businesses, nonprofits, and individuals to support Indigenous-led, community-focused organizations
National Native American Supplier Council (NNASC)
Partners with corporations, government, and educational institutions to empower Native-owned businesses
First Nations Development Institute
Serves Native American communities throughout the United States
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Native American Organizations? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Native American Organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We are able to offer this free service because we give donors the option to leave a tip to support our platform, and many believe in our mission to help organizations keep every dollar they raise.
Can Native American Organizations use Zeffy to collect donations for cultural preservation?
Absolutely! Native American Organizations can use Zeffy to collect donations for cultural preservation, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving—all without paying any fees. Every dollar supporters contribute goes directly to your important work.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Native American Organizations run with Zeffy?
Native American Organizations can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can host peer-to-peer fundraisers, manage ticketed cultural events, and set up recurring donation programs to support ongoing initiatives. Zeffy provides the flexible tools you need to reach your fundraising goals.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Native American Organizations?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Native American Organizations. Unlike other platforms that might charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures that every cent goes to supporting your mission. This helps build trust with your donors and ensures more funds are dedicated to your organization's goals.