Seasonal fundraising events such as 'Back-to-School' drives can be highly effective for Educational Foundations. This campaign can involve collecting school supplies or fundraising to provide scholarships for students in need. To execute this idea, tap into local businesses for sponsorship, promote through school newsletters, and create an engaging social media challenge where groups compete in donating supplies. Success can be measured by the amount of supplies collected or funds raised, engagement on social media, and community participation. Past campaigns have shown success rates ranging up to 75% of set goals. Required resources typically include partnerships with local businesses and a clear marketing plan. This idea is ideally launched in late summer to maximize impact.