How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >

Free AI-powered tool

Fundraising ideas for Refugee Support & Assistance Programs

Generate fresh ideas for your next fundraising campaigns. Describe your nonprofit to receive personalized suggestions that match your fundraising goals and audience.

Prompt examples to use

Decorative
community fundraising events for refugees
Decorative
corporate partnerships for refugee aid
Decorative
digital campaigns for refugee support

12 Creating Fundraising Ideas for Refugee Support & Assistance Programs

Social Media Advocacy Campaign

Utilize social media platforms to encourage supporters to create and share content on refugee issues, driving donations through a branded hashtag.

Create fundraiser
Decorative
Virtual Run for Refugees

Host a digital running event where participants can register, track their miles, and raise funds through sponsorships, offering a virtual badge of completion.

Create fundraiser
Decorative
Refugee Storytelling Webinars

Organize online webinars featuring refugees sharing their stories, driving donations through entry fees or crowdfunding for each event.

Create fundraiser
Decorative
Creative Arts Fundraiser

Facilitate an in-person art exhibit where local artists donate pieces, and proceeds from sales directly benefit refugee programs.

Create fundraiser
Decorative
Cultural Cooking Class Series

Host cooking classes featuring diverse cuisines from refugee populations, charging for participation while sharing their culinary stories.

Create fundraiser
Decorative
Silent Auction for Good

Organize a silent auction during a community event, inviting local businesses to donate items or services for bidding, with funds supporting refugee services.

Create fundraiser
Decorative
Corporate Matching Campaign

Engage local businesses in a matching gift program, incentivizing employees to donate with company matching contributions for refugee support.

Create fundraiser
Decorative
Sponsor a Refugee Family

Launch a campaign allowing donors to sponsor specific refugee families, providing a direct link to their contributions toward housing and integration support.

Create fundraiser
Decorative
Seasonal Donation Drives

Run a donation drive during seasonal holidays to collect essential items or funds, emphasizing the ongoing needs of refugee communities.

Create fundraiser
Decorative
Art for Refugees Merchandise

Sell custom merchandise designed by refugee artists, with proceeds going directly back to support community programs and initiatives.

Create fundraiser
Decorative
Local Business Collaboration Days

Partner with local shops for a ‘percentage of sales’ day, where a portion of sales supports refugee assistance programs.

Create fundraiser
Decorative
Community Volunteer Days

Host community service days where volunteers help organize events or efforts, making a collective donation to your organization in exchange for their time.

Create fundraiser
Decorative
Decorative

4 Unique Summer Fundraising Ideas for Refugee Support & Assistance Programs🏖️

🍗
Summer Sunset BBQ Fundraiser

Organize a community barbecue during a summer sunset, where attendees can enjoy food, live music, and games while donating to the cause.

Create fundraiser
Decorative
💐
Mother’s Day Peer-to-Peer Tribute Campaign

Supporters create personalized donation pages honoring a maternal figure, with stories and images shared across social media. Tied to Mother’s Day (May 11, 2025).

Create fundraiser
🌸
Spring Gala in the Garden

An elegant in-person fundraising dinner set in a botanical garden or park, featuring live music, local chefs, and silent auctions.

Create fundraiser
🧼
Virtual Spring Cleaning Auction

Supporters donate gently used items to be auctioned online, with all proceeds supporting your cause. Promotes decluttering and sustainable giving.

Create fundraiser
Decorative

Not sure where to start? Browse by nonprofit sector

Women Empowerment Nonprofits

Women empowerment initiatives can boost funding with donor circles, mentorship auctions, signature workshops, and branded merch sales for leadership programs.

See fundraising ideas for Women Empowerment Nonprofits →

Suicide Prevention Nonprofits

Suicide prevention initiatives can host candlelight walks, benefit runs, and peer-led workshops to fund outreach, counseling, and hotlines.

See fundraising ideas for Suicide Prevention Nonprofits →

Sober Living Homes

Sober Living homes raise funds with benefit dinners, alumni donation drives, community sobriety walks and local sponsorships to support recovery.

See fundraising ideas for Sober Living Homes →

Substance Abuse Treatment Programs

Substance Abuse Treatment Programs thrive on recovery walks, sponsor-a-mile runs, testimonial dinners, peer-led workshops, and neighborhood donor drives.

See fundraising ideas for Substance Abuse Treatment Programs →

Workforce Development Nonprofits

Plan community job fairs, skills showcases, and employer sponsorship drives to raise funds for workforce development initiatives.

See fundraising ideas for Workforce Development Nonprofits →

Food Insecurity Nonprofits

Food insecurity nonprofits can host community dinners, local food drives, and cooking classes to fund meals and pantry supplies.

See fundraising ideas for Food Insecurity Nonprofits →

Autism Nonprofits

Autism nonprofits can host sensory-friendly walkathons, art auctions showcasing autistic artists, and dinners to raise funds for therapies and support.

See fundraising ideas for Autism Nonprofits →

Food Pantries

Food pantries can host community food drives, benefit dinners, grocery gift-card collections, and volunteer challenges to stock shelves.

See fundraising ideas for Food Pantries →

Social Services

Social services nonprofits thrive when hosting donation drives, community dinners, benefit auctions, and volunteer events to help clients in need.

See fundraising ideas for Social Services →

Veterans

Veterans organizations can organize tribute dinners, corporate sponsor drives, and online memorabilia auctions to fund critical services, outreach, and care.

See fundraising ideas for Veterans →

Community Supported Agriculture Groups

Community-supported agriculture groups can raise funds through CSA share sales, farm-to-table dinners, harvest festivals, and local sponsorships.

See fundraising ideas for Community Supported Agriculture Groups →

Community Gardens

Community gardens host plant sales, harvest festivals, seed swaps, and plot sponsorships to fund tools, seeds, and soil improvements.

See fundraising ideas for Community Gardens →

Domestic Violence Shelters

Host benefit dinners, self-defense workshops, and donation drives for everyday essentials to keep domestic violence shelters running.

See fundraising ideas for Domestic Violence Shelters →

Transitional housing for women

Transitional housing for women leans on sponsor-a-room campaigns, home skills workshops, and community dinners to cover essentials.

See fundraising ideas for Transitional housing for women →

Women's Shelters

Women's shelters benefit from donation drives, self-care kit workshops, local dine-outs, and grant proposals to sustain safe housing.

See fundraising ideas for Women's Shelters →

Asylum Seeker Aid Groups

Host community dinners, storytelling evenings, local crowdfunding campaigns, and sponsor-a-family drives to support asylum seekers.

See fundraising ideas for Asylum Seeker Aid Groups →

Refugee Support & Assistance Programs

Refugee support programs can host cultural dinners, sponsor‐a‐family drives, refugee‐led workshops, and fundraisers for housing, legal aid, and language classes.

See fundraising ideas for Refugee Support & Assistance Programs →

Kiwanis Clubs

Kiwanis clubs fundraise through pancake breakfasts, community fun runs, silent auctions and car washes to support local kids’ programs.

See fundraising ideas for Kiwanis Clubs →

Habitat for Humanity

Organize home-building sponsorships, tool drives, and volunteer workdays to raise funds and supplies for Habitat for Humanity.

See fundraising ideas for Habitat for Humanity →

Community Service Clubs

Community service clubs can host neighborhood clean-up pledge drives, book sales, and local business partnerships to fund projects.

See fundraising ideas for Community Service Clubs →

Disaster Response Teams

Disaster Response Teams can raise funds with community hazard runs, supply drives, corporate matching gifts, and emergency training workshops.

See fundraising ideas for Disaster Response Teams →

🌍
International Relief Agencies

International relief agencies can fund urgent response with emergency crowdfunding, corporate gift matching, virtual challenges, and sharing donor stories.

See fundraising ideas for International Relief Agencies →

YMCA

Host family fun runs, community carnivals, youth sports tournaments, and corporate wellness partnerships to support YMCA programs and scholarships.

See fundraising ideas for YMCA →

Lions Clubs

Lions Clubs can host pancake breakfasts, community car washes, charity walks, and local sponsorships to fund vision and service projects.

See fundraising ideas for Lions Clubs →

Rotary Clubs

Organize charity dinners, silent auctions, and local business sponsorships to fund Rotary Clubs’ service projects and scholarships.

See fundraising ideas for Rotary Clubs →

Affordable Housing Initiatives

Affordable Housing Initiatives raise funds through neighborhood home tours, business sponsorships, and community dinners to support new and renovated units.

See fundraising ideas for Affordable Housing Initiatives →

Job Training Programs

For job training programs, showcase graduates’ skills with public demos, secure employer sponsorships, and start alumni giving campaigns.

See fundraising ideas for Job Training Programs →

Search and Rescue Organizations

Search and Rescue organizations raise funds through sponsored practice drills, gear drives, survival workshops, and community first-aid training events.

See fundraising ideas for Search and Rescue Organizations →

Crime Prevention Programs

Host self-defense class fundraisers, charity runs, and neighborhood watch sponsorship drives to support crime prevention programs and community safety.

See fundraising ideas for Crime Prevention Programs →

Victim Aid Services

Victim Aid Services raise funds with benefit dinners, silent auctions, community walks, peer-to-peer campaigns, and grants for survivor support.

See fundraising ideas for Victim Aid Services →

Volunteer Fire Departments

Volunteer Fire Departments fund lifesaving gear and training through pancake breakfasts, gear raffles, station tours, and donor drives.

See fundraising ideas for Volunteer Fire Departments →

Community Centers

Community centers boost funds with family potlucks, rentable event spaces, local art fairs, membership drives, and volunteer-led classes.

See fundraising ideas for Community Centers →

Libraries

Host book sales, author talks, membership drives, and storytime sponsorships to fund library collections, programs, and community events.

See fundraising ideas for Libraries →

Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies

Host care-package drives, family fun days, and mentorship sponsorships to support foster care and child welfare services.

See fundraising ideas for Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies →

Senior Assisted Living Facilities

Senior assisted living and elder care centers raise funds through bake sales, memory quilt auctions, caregiver workshops, and donor dinners.

See fundraising ideas for Senior Assisted Living Facilities →

Homeless shelters

Homeless shelters raise funds through benefit dinners, local business partnerships, and supply drives to support housing and essentials.

See fundraising ideas for Homeless shelters →

Food Banks

Host community bake sales, grocery store partnerships, and mobile food drives to fund food banks and food aid organizations.

See fundraising ideas for Food Banks →

🌎
Human Services

Human services nonprofits host community benefit nights, donation drives, and service auctions to fund case management, crisis response, and outreach.

See fundraising ideas for Human Services →

Generate fundraising ideas in 3 easy steps

01

Generate fundraising ideas

Tell us about your nonprofit and your goals — our 100% free, AI-powered tool will instantly generate tailored fundraising ideas.

02

Pick your favorite

Browse through personalized suggestions and choose the ideas that best match your mission.

03

Start fundraising

Bring your idea to life with Zeffy — create your fundraising form and start raising funds today.

Decorative
ON THIS PAGE
Assess Your Organization's Capacity

How to find the perfect fundraising idea for your Refugee Support & Assistance Programs

Step 1: Assess Your Organization's Capacity

Before you start brainstorming fundraising ideas, it's crucial to evaluate your nonprofit's capacity. Use this self-assessment questionnaire to gain insights:

  • Staffing: Do you have dedicated staff or volunteers for fundraising? How many do you have?
  • Skills: What specific fundraising skills do your team members possess?
  • Time: How much time can your team allocate to fundraising activities?
  • Network: What existing relationships do you have with community members, businesses, and local organizations?
  • Cultural Awareness: How familiar is your team with the cultural needs and sensitivities of the refugee community you are supporting?

Step 2: Explore Fundraising Ideas

With a clear understanding of your organization's strengths and limitations, consider these fundraising ideas tailored for refugee support and assistance programs:

1. Sponsor a Refugee Family

  • Create a structured program that allows donors to sponsor specific refugee families, providing them with initial settlement support.
  • Involve sponsors by inviting them to meet the families and share updates, fostering long-term relationships.

2. Cultural Food Festival

  • Host a food festival featuring dishes from different cultures represented in your refugee community.
  • Charge admission and seek food vendors from the community to participate, with profits benefiting your programs.

3. Storytelling Evening

  • Organize an event where refugees share their personal stories and experiences.
  • Sell tickets for the event and offer refreshments, creating a platform for discussion and understanding.

4. Art Auction

  • Collaborate with local artists to create art representing the refugee experience.
  • Organize an auction with proceeds going toward your nonprofit's programs.

Step 3: Decision Matrix Template

Fundraising IdeaFeasibilityCommunity EngagementPotential RevenueSponsor a Refugee FamilyHighMediumMediumCultural Food FestivalMediumHighHighStorytelling EveningMediumHighMediumArt AuctionMediumMediumHigh

Step 4: Create an Implementation Timeline

Develop a clear timeline to keep your fundraising efforts organized. Here’s a sample timeline for a Cultural Food Festival:

  • 8 Weeks Before: Set a date, finalize the venue, and begin recruiting food vendors.
  • 6 Weeks Before: Start promoting the event through social media, flyers, and local media.
  • 4 Weeks Before: Secure permits and finalize logistics, such as equipment rentals and staffing.
  • 1 Week Before: Confirm vendor participation and finalize event scheduling.
  • Event Day: Ensure staff are on-site early to set up, manage vendors, and handle ticket sales.

Step 5: Budget Considerations

Creating a budget will help you anticipate expenses and determine potential profits. Here's what to include:

  • Fixed Costs: Venue rental, permits, marketing materials, and insurance.
  • Variable Costs: Food supplies (for festivals), decor, and entertainment expenses.
  • Target Revenue: Set a realistic fundraising goal based on the budget and expected participation.

Step 6: Conduct a Risk Assessment

Understanding and preparing for risks associated with fundraising initiatives is vital:

  • Financial Risks: Calculate break-even points and potential losses if attendance falls short.
  • Reputation Risks: Assess how a poorly executed event could impact your nonprofit’s reputation and community trust.
  • Logistical Risks: Identify potential logistical issues—such as inclement weather for outdoor events—and have contingency plans in place.

By following these steps, you can identify and implement effective fundraising ideas that resonate with your mission and engage your community in supporting refugee programs. Best of luck!

Decorative
Decorative

Browse fundraising ideas by nonprofit category

Decorative

Frequently asked questions

Arrow
What are the most unique fundraising ideas for Refugee Support & Assistance Programs?
Arrow
How can we leverage social media for innovative fundraising campaigns for Refugee Support?
Arrow
What seasonal fundraising ideas are effective for Refugee Support Programs?
Arrow
What are some creative virtual fundraising ideas for Refugee Assistance Programs?
Arrow
Which crowdfunding strategies work best for Refugee Support initiatives?

Launch Your Fundraiser for Free with Zeffy

No matter your fundraising needs, Zeffy has you covered. Trusted by over 50,000 nonprofits, our fundraising solutions are completely free—forever.

Decorative

Top blog articles about fundraising ideas for nonprofits

Nonprofit guides
Fundraising for Nonprofits: The Essential Guide + 12 Ideas

Discover the most effective ways to raise money for your nonprofit in 2023. Engage donors like never before with our best fundraising strategies.

Read more

How to get funding for...

Women Empowerment Nonprofits
Suicide Prevention Nonprofits
Sober Living Homes
Substance Abuse Treatment Programs
Workforce Development Nonprofits
Food Insecurity Nonprofits
Autism Nonprofits
Food Pantries
Social Services
Veterans
Community Supported Agriculture Groups
Community Gardens
Domestic Violence Shelters
Transitional housing for women
Women's Shelters
Asylum Seeker Aid Groups
Refugee Support & Assistance Programs
Kiwanis Clubs
Habitat for Humanity
Community Service Clubs
Disaster Response Teams
International Relief Agencies
YMCA
Lions Clubs
Rotary Clubs
Affordable Housing Initiatives
Job Training Programs
Search and Rescue Organizations
Crime Prevention Programs
Victim Aid Services
Volunteer Fire Departments
Community Centers
Libraries
Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies
Senior Assisted Living Facilities
Homeless shelters
Food Banks
Human Services

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

Sign up for free
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

Get fundraising ideas

Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

Find your grant

Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

Start your nonprofit
<div ms-code-snippet-q="1">What are the most unique fundraising ideas for Refugee Support & Assistance Programs?</div><div ms-code-snippet-a="1">Consider hosting a 'Cultural Cuisine Night' where local chefs and refugees collaborate to cook and share their native dishes. Attendees can buy tickets to this event, which not only raises funds but also fosters understanding and connection between communities. To implement, partner with local chefs and refugee communities to curate a diverse menu. Promote the event through social media, local newspapers, and community organizations. Success metrics can include ticket sales, donations during the event, and social media engagement. This initiative encourages community involvement while generating awareness of refugee experiences. Success rates can be as high as 70%, especially in culturally diverse areas. </div><div ms-code-snippet-q="2">How can we leverage social media for innovative fundraising campaigns for Refugee Support?</div><div ms-code-snippet-a="2">Launch a 'Story Sharing Campaign' on platforms like Instagram and Facebook, inviting refugees to share their stories through short videos or written posts. Each time a story is shared or liked, sponsors can pledge a small donation. To execute, identify sponsors willing to donate per engagement and create a hashtag for tracking. Promote the campaign’s goal and feature impactful stories regularly. Use analytics to monitor engagement and conversions during the campaign. This method enhances emotional connection and can result in a success rate of over 60%. </div><div ms-code-snippet-q="3">What seasonal fundraising ideas are effective for Refugee Support Programs?</div><div ms-code-snippet-a="3">Organize a 'Giving Tree' during the holiday season where community members can pick tags that represent specific needs (like clothing, school supplies, etc.) of local refugees. Coordinate with local businesses for support and locations to host the trees. To implement, design the tags, promote to your audience, and set clear instructions on donations. Track engagement through the number of tags taken and items collected. This idea aligns strongly during the holiday season and can have a success rate of about 75%. </div><div ms-code-snippet-q="4">What are some creative virtual fundraising ideas for Refugee Assistance Programs?</div><div ms-code-snippet-a="4">Host a 'Virtual Talent Show' featuring performances by refugees and local artists. Participants can donate to vote for their favorite acts, and sponsors can provide matching funds. To plan, set a date, recruit talent, and promote via social media. Utilize a reliable platform like Zoom or Facebook Live to broadcast. Success can be gauged by the amount raised through both ticket sales and donations during the event. This approach can yield engagement rates around 80% with the right marketing. </div><div ms-code-snippet-q="5">Which crowdfunding strategies work best for Refugee Support initiatives?</div><div ms-code-snippet-a="5">Utilize platforms like GoFundMe or Kickstarter to launch a 'Refugee Art Project' crowdfunding campaign, highlighting the talents of refugees who create art that tells their stories. Set a clear goal, define tiers of support, and offer incentives (e.g., art prints for donations). Promote the campaign through social media, engaging influencers for wider reach. Analyze crowdfunding performance through backer metrics and social engagement. A well-executed campaign can see success rates of about 70%, especially with compelling narratives. </div>