A month-long virtual walk where participants gather sponsorships to complete walking goals, sharing their progress on social media.
A one-day online fundraising push leveraging social media and email, inviting donors to contribute at specific times for matching gifts.
Host a charity golf tournament with entry fees and sponsorship opportunities, providing a fun day for players while raising funds.
Organize a local fair featuring art and crafts made by residents, with proceeds from sales going directly to support programs.
Host a cooking class led by local chefs where participants pay a fee to learn and enjoy a meal, with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit.
Host regular evenings where seniors share stories or talents, charging a small admission fee and soliciting donations during the event.
Connect donors with specific residents to provide ongoing support, sharing stories and progress that show the impact of their contribution.
Partner with local businesses to encourage employee donations with corporate matching, enhancing the total funds raised through engagement.
Organize events to honor and thank volunteers, attracting donations and community support while showcasing the organization's impact.
Create themed campaigns around major holidays, encouraging donations tied to specific needs or projects that resonate with the community.
Host a talent show featuring performances by seniors, charging admission and encouraging attendees to donate in support of the participants.
Collaborate with local pet therapy organizations to host events or programs, collecting donations while benefiting both residents and pets.
Organize a community barbecue during a summer sunset, where attendees can enjoy food, live music, and games while donating to the cause.
Supporters create personalized donation pages honoring a maternal figure, with stories and images shared across social media. Tied to Mother’s Day (May 11, 2025).
An elegant in-person fundraising dinner set in a botanical garden or park, featuring live music, local chefs, and silent auctions.
Supporters donate gently used items to be auctioned online, with all proceeds supporting your cause. Promotes decluttering and sustainable giving.
Women empowerment initiatives can boost funding with donor circles, mentorship auctions, signature workshops, and branded merch sales for leadership programs.
Suicide prevention initiatives can host candlelight walks, benefit runs, and peer-led workshops to fund outreach, counseling, and hotlines.
Sober Living homes raise funds with benefit dinners, alumni donation drives, community sobriety walks and local sponsorships to support recovery.
Substance Abuse Treatment Programs thrive on recovery walks, sponsor-a-mile runs, testimonial dinners, peer-led workshops, and neighborhood donor drives.
Equine therapy programs raise funds through trail rides, saddle sponsorships, barn tours and auctions to support horse care and sessions.
Plan community job fairs, skills showcases, and employer sponsorship drives to raise funds for workforce development initiatives.
Food insecurity nonprofits can host community dinners, local food drives, and cooking classes to fund meals and pantry supplies.
Autism nonprofits can host sensory-friendly walkathons, art auctions showcasing autistic artists, and dinners to raise funds for therapies and support.
Food pantries can host community food drives, benefit dinners, grocery gift-card collections, and volunteer challenges to stock shelves.
Social services nonprofits thrive when hosting donation drives, community dinners, benefit auctions, and volunteer events to help clients in need.
Veterans organizations can organize tribute dinners, corporate sponsor drives, and online memorabilia auctions to fund critical services, outreach, and care.
Community-supported agriculture groups can raise funds through CSA share sales, farm-to-table dinners, harvest festivals, and local sponsorships.
Community gardens host plant sales, harvest festivals, seed swaps, and plot sponsorships to fund tools, seeds, and soil improvements.
Chronic illness support groups can organize awareness walks, virtual speaker nights, and care-package sales to fund peer support services.
Memory walks, personalized keepsake sales, and local café donation days help dementia support groups fund vital care and programs.
Host memory walks, tribute fundraisers, and caregiver workshops with local sponsorships and community bake sales to benefit Alzheimer’s support groups.
Disability advocacy groups raise funds via inclusive fun runs, peer-driven giving challenges, and corporate partnerships to support accessibility programs.
Independent living centers can host accessible community fairs, equipment raffles, and peer sponsorships to fund mobility aids and life-skills programs.
Disability support services can raise funds through adaptive sports events, accessible benefit dinners, peer-to-peer campaigns and sponsorship drives.
Host charity walks, survivor story nights, and wellness workshops to raise funds for cancer support groups’ care programs.
Host charity runs, awareness dinners, and corporate matching challenges to boost support for cutting-edge cancer research initiatives.
Host benefit dinners, self-defense workshops, and donation drives for everyday essentials to keep domestic violence shelters running.
Transitional housing for women leans on sponsor-a-room campaigns, home skills workshops, and community dinners to cover essentials.
Women's shelters benefit from donation drives, self-care kit workshops, local dine-outs, and grant proposals to sustain safe housing.
Host community dinners, storytelling evenings, local crowdfunding campaigns, and sponsor-a-family drives to support asylum seekers.
Refugee support programs can host cultural dinners, sponsor‐a‐family drives, refugee‐led workshops, and fundraisers for housing, legal aid, and language classes.
Kiwanis clubs fundraise through pancake breakfasts, community fun runs, silent auctions and car washes to support local kids’ programs.
Organize home-building sponsorships, tool drives, and volunteer workdays to raise funds and supplies for Habitat for Humanity.
Community service clubs can host neighborhood clean-up pledge drives, book sales, and local business partnerships to fund projects.
Mental health support groups can raise funds with peer-led workshops, sponsored self-care kits, and community walkathons.
Health and wellness initiatives thrive on community fitness challenges, sponsored wellness fairs, and donation-based workshops supporting screenings, therapy, and outreach.
Host family fun runs, community carnivals, youth sports tournaments, and corporate wellness partnerships to support YMCA programs and scholarships.
Lions Clubs can host pancake breakfasts, community car washes, charity walks, and local sponsorships to fund vision and service projects.
Organize charity dinners, silent auctions, and local business sponsorships to fund Rotary Clubs’ service projects and scholarships.
Addiction Recovery Programs raise funds through sober socials, sponsor-backed wellness workshops, alumni donation drives, and community benefit dinners.
Mental health organizations can host benefit walks, online peer-to-peer campaigns, art auctions, and workshops to fund vital support services.
Disease research institutions can raise funds through awareness walks, peer-to-peer crowdfunding, lab tours, and sponsor-matched giving.
Hospitals and clinics raise funds with charity runs, health screenings, corporate equipment sponsorships, and benefit galas to support patient care.
For community health nonprofits, hosting charity runs, wellness workshops, matching-gift drives, and patient testimonial nights raises vital funds.
Affordable Housing Initiatives raise funds through neighborhood home tours, business sponsorships, and community dinners to support new and renovated units.
For job training programs, showcase graduates’ skills with public demos, secure employer sponsorships, and start alumni giving campaigns.
Search and Rescue organizations raise funds through sponsored practice drills, gear drives, survival workshops, and community first-aid training events.
Host self-defense class fundraisers, charity runs, and neighborhood watch sponsorship drives to support crime prevention programs and community safety.
Research institutions can host lab tours, donor dinners, and poster sessions to raise money for equipment, experiments, and fellowships.
Victim Aid Services raise funds with benefit dinners, silent auctions, community walks, peer-to-peer campaigns, and grants for survivor support.
Volunteer Fire Departments fund lifesaving gear and training through pancake breakfasts, gear raffles, station tours, and donor drives.
Community centers boost funds with family potlucks, rentable event spaces, local art fairs, membership drives, and volunteer-led classes.
Host book sales, author talks, membership drives, and storytime sponsorships to fund library collections, programs, and community events.
Host care-package drives, family fun days, and mentorship sponsorships to support foster care and child welfare services.
Senior assisted living and elder care centers raise funds through bake sales, memory quilt auctions, caregiver workshops, and donor dinners.
Homeless shelters raise funds through benefit dinners, local business partnerships, and supply drives to support housing and essentials.
Host community bake sales, grocery store partnerships, and mobile food drives to fund food banks and food aid organizations.
Before diving into fundraising, it's essential to reflect on your nonprofit's capabilities. Use this self-assessment questionnaire to evaluate your organizational readiness:
Once you've assessed your organization's capacity, consider these fundraising ideas tailored specifically for senior assisted living and elder care nonprofits:
Fundraising IdeaFeasibilityCommunity EngagementPotential RevenueSenior Talent ShowHighHighMediumMemory WalkMediumHighHighBake Sale & Craft FairHighMediumMediumMonthly Educational WorkshopMediumMediumHigh
Develop a clear timeline to keep your fundraising efforts on track. Here’s a sample timeline for the Senior Talent Show:
Budget planning is crucial for fundraising success. Here’s how to break it down:
Understanding the potential risks involved in your fundraising efforts can help you prepare better:
By following these steps, you can find a fundraising idea that not only suits your nonprofit's mission but also engages your community effectively. Good luck!
