Step-by-Step Guide: How to Receive Donations on Twitch in 2025

Live streaming revolutionized how nonprofits and creators connect with supporters. Twitch is one of the most effective platforms for engaging audiences in real time.

Whether you're running charity streams, game marathons, Q&A sessions, or podcasts, knowing how to add donations to Twitch can help you turn viewers into active supporters.

But how do you enable donations on Twitch? What are the best methods for accepting donations on Twitch effectively? From built-in tools to third-party integrations, setting up donations will surely deliver a seamless experience for you and your supporters.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to activate donations on Twitch, covering different donation methods, setup instructions, and best practices to maximize your fundraising potential.

Why nonprofits should use Twitch

Launched in 2011, Twitch is an interactive live-streaming service owned by Amazon that provides content spanning games, entertainment, music, sports, and more. It allows you to host live streams, and viewers can watch them in real time, where they can comment and interact with you.

For nonprofits, Twitch offers an effective way to reach and attract new followers, with the platform attracting 240 million unique visitors every month.

There are two ways nonprofits can collect a Twitch donation:

Create a channel to live stream their content (stream virtual events, such as auctions, trivia nights, and concerts, or go live and host e-gaming tournaments or Q&A sessions)

Partner with established streamers who are willing to promote and raise money for your organization



If you want your charity to be part of Twitch, sign up with PayPal Giving Fund. You will need a PayPal Business account to do so.

Quick guide: Setting up PayPal Giving Fund for Twitch

Sign up & verify your charity: Head to the PayPal Giving Fund website, sign up with a PayPal Business account, and confirm your charity status to get automatically enrolled.



Manual enrollment (if needed): If your charity isn’t auto-enrolled, you must complete the process here.



Fill out your profile: Make sure your charity’s name, logo, description, website, and cause area are fully updated because incomplete profiles won’t be accepted.



Connect to Twitch: Once everything is set, your charity should appear on Twitch’s Charity tool within 48 hours. If it doesn’t, reach out to Twitch Support.

How to add donations to Twitch in 5 steps

Learn how to enable donations on Twitch and get set up to engage your community in the best way possible.

Step 1: Create a Twitch account

The first step to receiving charity donations is to create a Twitch account.

Pick a username & password: Choose a username (4-25 characters) and set a secure password.



Verify your Twitch account: You can use your phone number to verify. Just enter a mobile number (landlines and VOIP numbers won’t work).



Enter your birthdate & sign up: Add your date of birth, then hit sign up to finish. Depending on your chosen method, you’ll be prompted to verify your email or phone number to complete the process.

Step 2: Set up your channel

To set up your Twitch channel, you can get creative about what type of information and detail you want your community to see and engage with.

Customizable elements on Twitch channels

Your profile picture

Your profile banner

Your profile accent color and video player banner

Your bio and social links (a great spot to link your nonprofit website and social channels)

Your streaming schedule

A channel trailer video to appear up top

Information panels (a place to add links to campaigns, images, and other details)

How to set up your streaming schedule

If you’re raising money on Twitch, having a clear stream schedule helps supporters know when to tune in. Here’s how to set it up in just a few steps:

Go to Settings > Channel in the side menu, then click the “Schedule” tab.

Click “Add Stream” to set up your first scheduled event.

Customize your stream’s title, category, start time, duration, frequency, and specific days.

You can always edit or update your schedule later based on your availability.





Step 3: Link your payment platforms

Once your channel is ready, it’s time to link your payment method. Twitch offers many payment options, including Stripe, PayPal, and more. You can also add a donation page link using your fundraising platform, which we’ll cover below.

‍

How to enable donations on Twitch with modern payment options

Setting up these services requires you to submit personal information and details of your bank or credit/debit card. Depending on the chosen platform, you can also gain access to subscriptions, tipping systems, and more.

‍

What to know:

Add a payment method: During checkout, choose a payment option like credit/debit card, Amazon Pay, or PayPal. Click “See More Methods” for additional options.

Manage payment methods: Go to your Wallet (click your profile icon > Wallet) to view or update your payment options.

Update or delete payments: Once added, you can update or remove payment methods from your Wallet. If you’ve used Xsolla, manage payments through the "Manage With Xsolla" button.

Adding your donation page link

When it comes to offering a smooth donation experience, you can also keep it simple and consistent by using a donation page link that your donors already know and love. This option also gives you the ability to keep tracking in the same platform.

You can add a donation page link (like your Zeffy donation link!) to your Twitch channel within your Creator Dashboard. Simply go to settings, and then add your URL under social links.

‍

Step 4: Add a donation button

Twitch doesn’t offer a built-in donation button, but you can integrate third-party platforms to facilitate donations. Learning to activate donations on Twitch through a button that guides users will make the process intuitive and avoid unnecessary friction.

‍

How to accept donations on Twitch with a donate button

Log in to your Twitch account and navigate to the creator dashboard

Click on “Extensions” and then “Manage Extensions”

Search for a donation extension like PayPal, Streamlabs, Tiltify, or Donor Drive. These allow you to create a donate link or button

Open your channel dashboard on Twitch and edit the “About” section

Paste the donate link or button into the panels or description, and your button will appear on the channel

Step 5: Promote your channel

Once your channel is live, promote it to build a following and raise money. The best way to do this is by implementing a multi-faceted promotional strategy.

‍

Focus on the following channels to grow your visibility and boost charitable donations:

Twitch communities: Dive into relevant Twitch communities, engaging in discussions to grow your audience and establish your presence organically

Social media: Share streaming schedules and highlights, drawing your followers into your Twitch ecosystem

Email outreach: Notify your existing donor base about your Twitch presence and streaming events

Website integration: Feature your Twitch channel prominently on your website to direct supporters to your streams

6 ways to receive donations on Twitch

Now that you’re set-up, let’s talk about all the ways Twitch can give your nonprofit to receive donations. You can choose from several donation methods that we’ll detail below, alongside a side-by-side comparison featuring some pros and cons.

Donation Method Pros Cons Donation page link No transaction fees (when you use Zeffy’s 100% free platform), consistent user experience, simple tracking Users leave the Twitch platform to donate Twitch Charity Tool No transaction fees, built-in to Twitch, easy for users Only available for registered nonprofits via PayPal Giving Fund Paypal Trusted payment method, easy setup Transaction fees apply, and no donation alerts Streamlabs Custom alerts, tipping panels, chatbot integration Processing fees requires third-party setup Tiltify Goal tracking integrates with charity campaigns Best for structured fundraising, not everyday donations Bits & Cheers Built into Twitch, no third-party setup Twitch takes a revenue cut; Twitch streamers must cash out and donate separately Cryptocurrency donations Fast transactions, lower fees, decentralized Requires crypto knowledge, value fluctuation, not mainstream for all viewers Brave Creator Program Privacy-focused, easy for Brave users, integrated with Brave browser Limited to BAT, requires conversion to other currencies

1. Donation page link: A 100% free, customizable option

If you’re looking for a free way to collect donations during a Twitch stream (and keep full control over your campaign) Zeffy is a powerful platform built for nonprofits. It’s 100% free (no transaction fees, ever), and gives you a unique donation page link you can add directly to your Twitch profile, stream overlays, or chat.

How it works:

Set up a Zeffy account and create a custom donation page for your campaign.



Add the link to your Twitch stream (as a panel, button, or chatbot command).



Viewers can click the link and donate securely, and Zeffy handles the rest.

Best for:

Nonprofits who want full branding control, zero platform fees, and campaign flexibility.

Considerations:

Zeffy doesn’t integrate directly with Twitch like the built-in charity tool, so viewers will be taken off-platform to donate. That said, it’s a great option for maximizing donations and giving supporters a seamless, branded experience.

2. Twitch’s Built-in Charity Tool: The simplest, most direct option

Twitch has a built-in charity feature that makes fundraising easy—no need for third-party platforms or extra steps. The Twitch Charity Tool for Creators allows Twitch streamers to run fundraisers where 100% of the money goes directly to the nonprofit (without the streamer ever touching the funds).

How it works:

Streamers can choose your organization, set a fundraising goal, and launch a campaign.



A "Donate to Charity" button appears on their stream for easy, direct contributions.





Best for:

Nonprofits officially registered want a simple, no-fuss way to collect donations directly from Twitch users.

Considerations:

Only nonprofits enrolled in PayPal Giving Fund are eligible, so you must sign up if you haven’t already.

3. PayPal Donations: The go-to for direct donations

PayPal is an excellent choice for a quick and familiar way to accept donations. Many Twitch streamers set up a PayPal donation link so their viewers can contribute directly to their nonprofit (or themselves, if they’re raising money to donate later).

How it works:

Create a PayPal Business account (if you don’t already have one).



Generate a PayPal.me donation link or a PayPal Donate button.



Share this link in your Twitch About section or display it on-screen during streams.





Best for:

Nonprofits that want a widely trusted and familiar donation method that people already use.

Considerations:

Your PayPal account takes a small transaction fee and doesn’t have built-in Twitch alerts (meaning donations won’t automatically appear on-screen).

Pro tip:

‍Post your link in the channel's chat during streams. This allows you to tie donation requests to specific moments in your stream and remind viewers of the option to donate in real time. It also increases the visibility of the donation link for those who may overlook the panel.

4. Streamlabs donations: For nonprofits that want custom alerts & branding

If you want to engage your Twitch audience with live donation alerts, Streamlabs is a great option. This tool allows streamers to set up a donation link, and when someone donates, an alert pops up on the screen (for example, “Jane just donated $20 to [Nonprofit Name]!”).

‍

How it works:

Set up a Streamlabs account and link it to a payment method (PayPal, credit card, etc.).



Generate a donation link and add it to your Twitch About section.



Use Streamlabs' built-in tools to create custom alerts and overlays that pop up during donations.





Best for:

Nonprofits that want to make donations feel more interactive and rewarding for their donors.

Considerations:

A small processing fee requires some setup, but it’s one of the best ways to create an engaging donation experience.

5. Tiltify: The best choice for charity fundraising campaigns

If your nonprofit runs a major fundraising event or campaign, Tiltify is a powerful tool built specifically for charity streaming. Unlike PayPal or Streamlabs, Tiltify is designed for nonprofits, with built-in fundraising features like team leaderboards, donation incentives, and goal tracking.

How it works:

Sign up for Tiltify and set up your nonprofit’s campaign page.



Streamers can then select your campaign and start fundraising on your behalf.



Donations go directly to your nonprofit; you can track progress in real-time.





Best for:

Nonprofits looking to run large Twitch fundraising campaigns with streamers rallying their communities around a cause.

Considerations:

This is best for structured fundraising campaigns rather than everyday donations.

6. Bits & Cheers: Twitch’s own virtual currency

Twitch has a built-in donation system called Bits & Cheers. Instead of donating money directly, viewers can buy Bits (a virtual currency) and "Cheer" for streamers. Twitch then converts those Bits into real money for the streamer.

How it works:

Viewers buy Bits and use them to Cheer in a stream.



For every 100 Bits, streamers earn $1 (after Twitch takes a cut).



If a streamer is fundraising, they can donate their earnings to a nonprofit.





Best for:

Creators who want a Twitch-native way for their audience to support them while streaming.

‍

Considerations:

Twitch takes a cut of the revenue, and Bits is not a direct donation method for nonprofits (but streamers can donate their earnings).

7. Cryptocurrency donations: A popular method to accept donations

Crypto is another popular method for accepting donations on Twitch because of its speed, security, and lower transaction fees. Receiving payments into your crypto wallet is as simple as sharing the wallet address with your viewers.

How it works:

Open your crypto wallet app and navigate to the “Receive” button or link.

Copy your unique wallet address, which appears as random numbers and letters.

Create a donation section on your Twitch profile similar to the one described above in the PayPal donations section.

Paste your wallet address in the description section.

Best for:

Streamers who want a decentralized, low-fee way to accept donations.

‍

Considerations:

Make sure to specify what cryptocurrency the wallet address is for. Users can’t send Litecoin to an Ethereum wallet, so properly labeling each address is critical.

8. Brave Creator Program: A simple and privacy-conscious approach

The Brave Browser makes it easier to receive cryptocurrency donations through its Brave Rewards system on Twitch. Brave users earn the Basic Attention Token (BAT) by viewing privacy-respecting ads while browsing. These users can then easily tip their favorite Twitch streams directly with BAT.

‍

How it works:

Visit the Brave Creators website and sign up or log in with an existing account.

Once logged in, navigate to the "Channels" section.

Click "Add Channel" and select "Twitch" from the list of supported platforms.

Inform your viewers they can donate BAT earned through the Brave Rewards system.

Paste the link to your Brave Verified Creator page.

‍

Best for:

Privacy-conscious viewers and streamers interested in crypto donations.

‍

Considerations:

Donations are limited to BAT, so streamers must convert them to other currencies if needed.

Strategies for promoting donations during streams



Raising funds through Twitch isn’t just about enabling donations—it’s about creating an engaging experience that excites viewers and motivates them to contribute. Here are proven strategies that successful Twitch streamers have used to maximize donations and real-world examples of how these tactics have worked in action.

‍

1. Use custom alerts to drive engagement

Custom donation alerts are a staple for Twitch fundraising, making each contribution feel special. Top streamers have used personalized alerts with animated GIFs, sound effects, and humorous voiceovers to create an engaging donor experience. These alerts acknowledge donations in real-time and encourage others to join in the fun.

‍

A great example: Jacksepticeye’s charity streams

Customized alerts based on donation tiers

Higher donations trigger unique sounds, animations, or even personalized thank-you messages

The act of donating feels like an interactive part of the stream

2. Set a goal and show progress

Viewers are more likely to donate when they can see the impact of their contributions. Setting up a donation goal meter creates a sense of urgency and teamwork.

A great example: DrLupo’s St. Jude charity streams

Displayed a live progress bar, showing how each donation contributed to a larger mission

The community rallied together, smashing fundraising goals and demonstrating the power of a united audience.

3. Thank donors in real-time

Acknowledging donors at the moment fosters a generous culture within your community. Top Twitch streamers make it a point to personally thank contributors during live streams, reinforcing a direct connection with their audience.

‍

A great example: Ludwig’s streams for wildfire relief

Adding an overlay to your Twitch website showcases top donors or recent contributions

Incentivizing more donations with on-screen leaderboards

Sparking friendly competition among viewers

4. Create a donor hall of fame

Recognition goes a long way in encouraging larger contributions. Some streamers have built donor halls of fame on their profiles, listing top supporters and offering exclusive perks like private Discord access or VIP status in chat.

A great example: Tiltify charity campaigns

Donors receive digital badges or leaderboard placements based on their contributions

A competitive and rewarding experience drives donations

There’s a sense of community on your Twitch channel page that can boost fundraising efforts

5. Partner with your favorite streamers

Charity collaborations amplify reach and your potential to increase charitable donations. Twitch creators have successfully partnered with others to host massive fundraising events, including a recent example for a transgender charity that raised over $340,000 by tapping into collaborations with celebrities and fellow streamers.

‍

A great example: Hbomberguy’s marathon stream for Mermaids UK

Leveraging the Twitch Charity Tool for Creators to direct 100% of raised funds (minus processing fees) to a chosen nonprofit

Hosting charity tournaments, Q&As, and talk shows with multiple creators

Building hype and attracting a larger audience.

Final words on Twitch donations

For whichever donation method that works best for you, Twitch offers an exciting frontier for rallying supporters and raising funds innovatively. You can create engaging live streams that inspire real-time generosity by leveraging the platform's interactive features.

Remember, success on Twitch comes from authenticity, consistent engagement, and a willingness to experiment with different content formats.

As you embark on your Twitch fundraising journey, consider enhancing your efforts with a comprehensive online donation platform. You can link your donation page right on Twitch to keep a consistent giving experience across all platforms where you engage your community.

Zeffy offers a 100% free fundraising platform and simple donation page link, ensuring that every dollar raised goes directly to your cause. Zeffy has easy-to-use tools for creating donation forms that you can quickly share across multiple channels, including your Twitch campaigns. This seamless integration allows you to manage donations from various sources in one place efficiently.

FAQs on Twitch for nonprofits

How much can you donate on Twitch? Twitch doesn’t have any limit on how much one can donate to the streamer unless streamers have set a limit or minimum donation amount. The donation amount can also depend on the payment method that you use.

People can set up a monthly subscription to become regular donors via Twitch. All donations will be listed on the streamer donation page, where a message can be left for them.

Are Twitch donations taxable? Yes, all donations on Twitch are taxable. Depending on your location, this could be at the state, local, or federal level. Whether received via PayPal, Venmo, or CashApp, these are counted as income because they are not simply gifts but part of your income as a Twitch streamer.

‍