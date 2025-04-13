Step-by-Step Guide: How to Receive Donations on Twitch in 2025

Live streaming revolutionized how nonprofits and creators connect with supporters. Twitch is one of the most effective platforms for engaging audiences in real time.
Whether you're running charity streams, game marathons, Q&A sessions, or podcasts, knowing how to add donations to Twitch can help you turn viewers into active supporters.
But how do you enable donations on Twitch? What are the best methods for accepting donations on Twitch effectively? From built-in tools to third-party integrations, setting up donations will surely deliver a seamless experience for you and your supporters.
In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to activate donations on Twitch, covering different donation methods, setup instructions, and best practices to maximize your fundraising potential.
Table of contents
Launched in 2011, Twitch is an interactive live-streaming service owned by Amazon that provides content spanning games, entertainment, music, sports, and more. It allows you to host live streams, and viewers can watch them in real time, where they can comment and interact with you.
For nonprofits, Twitch offers an effective way to reach and attract new followers, with the platform attracting 240 million unique visitors every month.
There are two ways nonprofits can collect a Twitch donation:
If you want your charity to be part of Twitch, sign up with PayPal Giving Fund. You will need a PayPal Business account to do so.
Learn how to enable donations on Twitch and get set up to engage your community in the best way possible.
The first step to receiving charity donations is to create a Twitch account.
To set up your Twitch channel, you can get creative about what type of information and detail you want your community to see and engage with.
If you’re raising money on Twitch, having a clear stream schedule helps supporters know when to tune in. Here’s how to set it up in just a few steps:
Once your channel is ready, it’s time to link your payment method. Twitch offers many payment options, including Stripe, PayPal, and more. You can also add a donation page link using your fundraising platform, which we’ll cover below.
Setting up these services requires you to submit personal information and details of your bank or credit/debit card. Depending on the chosen platform, you can also gain access to subscriptions, tipping systems, and more.
What to know:
When it comes to offering a smooth donation experience, you can also keep it simple and consistent by using a donation page link that your donors already know and love. This option also gives you the ability to keep tracking in the same platform.
You can add a donation page link (like your Zeffy donation link!) to your Twitch channel within your Creator Dashboard. Simply go to settings, and then add your URL under social links.
Twitch doesn’t offer a built-in donation button, but you can integrate third-party platforms to facilitate donations. Learning to activate donations on Twitch through a button that guides users will make the process intuitive and avoid unnecessary friction.
Once your channel is live, promote it to build a following and raise money. The best way to do this is by implementing a multi-faceted promotional strategy.
Focus on the following channels to grow your visibility and boost charitable donations:
Now that you’re set-up, let’s talk about all the ways Twitch can give your nonprofit to receive donations. You can choose from several donation methods that we’ll detail below, alongside a side-by-side comparison featuring some pros and cons.
If you’re looking for a free way to collect donations during a Twitch stream (and keep full control over your campaign) Zeffy is a powerful platform built for nonprofits. It’s 100% free (no transaction fees, ever), and gives you a unique donation page link you can add directly to your Twitch profile, stream overlays, or chat.
Nonprofits who want full branding control, zero platform fees, and campaign flexibility.
Zeffy doesn’t integrate directly with Twitch like the built-in charity tool, so viewers will be taken off-platform to donate. That said, it’s a great option for maximizing donations and giving supporters a seamless, branded experience.
Twitch has a built-in charity feature that makes fundraising easy—no need for third-party platforms or extra steps. The Twitch Charity Tool for Creators allows Twitch streamers to run fundraisers where 100% of the money goes directly to the nonprofit (without the streamer ever touching the funds).
Nonprofits officially registered want a simple, no-fuss way to collect donations directly from Twitch users.
Only nonprofits enrolled in PayPal Giving Fund are eligible, so you must sign up if you haven’t already.
PayPal is an excellent choice for a quick and familiar way to accept donations. Many Twitch streamers set up a PayPal donation link so their viewers can contribute directly to their nonprofit (or themselves, if they’re raising money to donate later).
Nonprofits that want a widely trusted and familiar donation method that people already use.
Your PayPal account takes a small transaction fee and doesn’t have built-in Twitch alerts (meaning donations won’t automatically appear on-screen).
Post your link in the channel's chat during streams. This allows you to tie donation requests to specific moments in your stream and remind viewers of the option to donate in real time. It also increases the visibility of the donation link for those who may overlook the panel.
If you want to engage your Twitch audience with live donation alerts, Streamlabs is a great option. This tool allows streamers to set up a donation link, and when someone donates, an alert pops up on the screen (for example, “Jane just donated $20 to [Nonprofit Name]!”).
Nonprofits that want to make donations feel more interactive and rewarding for their donors.
A small processing fee requires some setup, but it’s one of the best ways to create an engaging donation experience.
If your nonprofit runs a major fundraising event or campaign, Tiltify is a powerful tool built specifically for charity streaming. Unlike PayPal or Streamlabs, Tiltify is designed for nonprofits, with built-in fundraising features like team leaderboards, donation incentives, and goal tracking.
Nonprofits looking to run large Twitch fundraising campaigns with streamers rallying their communities around a cause.
This is best for structured fundraising campaigns rather than everyday donations.
Twitch has a built-in donation system called Bits & Cheers. Instead of donating money directly, viewers can buy Bits (a virtual currency) and "Cheer" for streamers. Twitch then converts those Bits into real money for the streamer.
Creators who want a Twitch-native way for their audience to support them while streaming.
Twitch takes a cut of the revenue, and Bits is not a direct donation method for nonprofits (but streamers can donate their earnings).
Crypto is another popular method for accepting donations on Twitch because of its speed, security, and lower transaction fees. Receiving payments into your crypto wallet is as simple as sharing the wallet address with your viewers.
Streamers who want a decentralized, low-fee way to accept donations.
Make sure to specify what cryptocurrency the wallet address is for. Users can’t send Litecoin to an Ethereum wallet, so properly labeling each address is critical.
The Brave Browser makes it easier to receive cryptocurrency donations through its Brave Rewards system on Twitch. Brave users earn the Basic Attention Token (BAT) by viewing privacy-respecting ads while browsing. These users can then easily tip their favorite Twitch streams directly with BAT.
Privacy-conscious viewers and streamers interested in crypto donations.
Donations are limited to BAT, so streamers must convert them to other currencies if needed.
Raising funds through Twitch isn’t just about enabling donations—it’s about creating an engaging experience that excites viewers and motivates them to contribute. Here are proven strategies that successful Twitch streamers have used to maximize donations and real-world examples of how these tactics have worked in action.
Custom donation alerts are a staple for Twitch fundraising, making each contribution feel special. Top streamers have used personalized alerts with animated GIFs, sound effects, and humorous voiceovers to create an engaging donor experience. These alerts acknowledge donations in real-time and encourage others to join in the fun.
A great example: Jacksepticeye’s charity streams
Viewers are more likely to donate when they can see the impact of their contributions. Setting up a donation goal meter creates a sense of urgency and teamwork.
A great example: DrLupo’s St. Jude charity streams
Acknowledging donors at the moment fosters a generous culture within your community. Top Twitch streamers make it a point to personally thank contributors during live streams, reinforcing a direct connection with their audience.
A great example: Ludwig’s streams for wildfire relief
Recognition goes a long way in encouraging larger contributions. Some streamers have built donor halls of fame on their profiles, listing top supporters and offering exclusive perks like private Discord access or VIP status in chat.
A great example: Tiltify charity campaigns
Charity collaborations amplify reach and your potential to increase charitable donations. Twitch creators have successfully partnered with others to host massive fundraising events, including a recent example for a transgender charity that raised over $340,000 by tapping into collaborations with celebrities and fellow streamers.
A great example: Hbomberguy’s marathon stream for Mermaids UK
For whichever donation method that works best for you, Twitch offers an exciting frontier for rallying supporters and raising funds innovatively. You can create engaging live streams that inspire real-time generosity by leveraging the platform's interactive features.
Remember, success on Twitch comes from authenticity, consistent engagement, and a willingness to experiment with different content formats.
As you embark on your Twitch fundraising journey, consider enhancing your efforts with a comprehensive online donation platform. You can link your donation page right on Twitch to keep a consistent giving experience across all platforms where you engage your community.
Zeffy offers a 100% free fundraising platform and simple donation page link, ensuring that every dollar raised goes directly to your cause. Zeffy has easy-to-use tools for creating donation forms that you can quickly share across multiple channels, including your Twitch campaigns. This seamless integration allows you to manage donations from various sources in one place efficiently.