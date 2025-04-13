How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
Step-by-Step Guide: How to Receive Donations on Twitch in 2025
Nonprofit guides

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Receive Donations on Twitch in 2025

April 13, 2025

Live streaming revolutionized how nonprofits and creators connect with supporters. Twitch is one of the most effective platforms for engaging audiences in real time. 

Whether you're running charity streams, game marathons, Q&A sessions, or podcasts, knowing how to add donations to Twitch can help you turn viewers into active supporters.

But how do you enable donations on Twitch? What are the best methods for accepting donations on Twitch effectively? From built-in tools to third-party integrations, setting up donations will surely deliver a seamless experience for you and your supporters.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to activate donations on Twitch, covering different donation methods, setup instructions, and best practices to maximize your fundraising potential. 

Table of contents 

Why nonprofits should use Twitch

Launched in 2011, Twitch is an interactive live-streaming service owned by Amazon that provides content spanning games, entertainment, music, sports, and more. It allows you to host live streams, and viewers can watch them in real time, where they can comment and interact with you.

For nonprofits, Twitch offers an effective way to reach and attract new followers, with the platform attracting 240 million unique visitors every month.

There are two ways nonprofits can collect a Twitch donation:

If you want your charity to be part of Twitch, sign up with PayPal Giving Fund. You will need a PayPal Business account to do so. 

Quick guide: Setting up PayPal Giving Fund for Twitch

Learn more about PayPal donation fees here.

How to add donations to Twitch in 5 steps

Learn how to enable donations on Twitch and get set up to engage your community in the best way possible.

Step 1: Create a Twitch account

The first step to receiving charity donations is to create a Twitch account. 

Learn more ways to accept donations online.

Step 2: Set up your channel 

To set up your Twitch channel, you can get creative about what type of information and detail you want your community to see and engage with. 

Customizable elements on Twitch channels

How to set up your streaming schedule 

If you’re raising money on Twitch, having a clear stream schedule helps supporters know when to tune in. Here’s how to set it up in just a few steps:

Step 3: Link your payment platforms

Once your channel is ready, it’s time to link your payment method. Twitch offers many payment options, including Stripe, PayPal, and more. You can also add a donation page link using your fundraising platform, which we’ll cover below.

How to enable donations on Twitch with modern payment options

Setting up these services requires you to submit personal information and details of your bank or credit/debit card. Depending on the chosen platform, you can also gain access to subscriptions, tipping systems, and more.

What to know:

Explore 10 tips to get donations and expand fundraising

Adding your donation page link

When it comes to offering a smooth donation experience, you can also keep it simple and consistent by using a donation page link that your donors already know and love. This option also gives you the ability to keep tracking in the same platform.

You can add a donation page link (like your Zeffy donation link!) to your Twitch channel within your Creator Dashboard. Simply go to settings, and then add your URL under social links.

Create your free donation page on Zeffy to boost your donor experience on Twitch and any other social platforms.

Step 4: Add a donation button

Twitch doesn’t offer a built-in donation button, but you can integrate third-party platforms to facilitate donations. Learning to activate donations on Twitch through a button that guides users will make the process intuitive and avoid unnecessary friction.

How to accept donations on Twitch with a donate button

Check out this step-by-step guide on how to add a PayPal donation button

Step 5: Promote your channel

Once your channel is live, promote it to build a following and raise money. The best way to do this is by implementing a multi-faceted promotional strategy. 

Focus on the following channels to grow your visibility and boost charitable donations:

Feel inspired by fresh strategies for nonprofit digital marketing

6 ways to receive donations on Twitch

Now that you’re set-up, let’s talk about all the ways Twitch can give your nonprofit to receive donations. You can choose from several donation methods that we’ll detail below, alongside a side-by-side comparison featuring some pros and cons.

Donation Method Pros Cons

Donation page link

No transaction fees (when you use Zeffy’s 100% free platform), consistent user experience, simple tracking

Users leave the Twitch platform to donate

Twitch Charity Tool

No transaction fees, built-in to Twitch, easy for users

Only available for registered nonprofits via PayPal Giving Fund

Paypal

Trusted payment method, easy setup

Transaction fees apply, and no donation alerts

Streamlabs

Custom alerts, tipping panels, chatbot integration

Processing fees requires third-party setup

Tiltify

Goal tracking integrates with charity campaigns

Best for structured fundraising, not everyday donations

Bits & Cheers

Built into Twitch, no third-party setup

Twitch takes a revenue cut; Twitch streamers must cash out and donate separately

Cryptocurrency donations

Fast transactions, lower fees, decentralized

Requires crypto knowledge, value fluctuation, not mainstream for all viewers

Brave Creator Program

Privacy-focused, easy for Brave users, integrated with Brave browser

Limited to BAT, requires conversion to other currencies

1. Donation page link: A 100% free, customizable option

If you’re looking for a free way to collect donations during a Twitch stream (and keep full control over your campaign) Zeffy is a powerful platform built for nonprofits. It’s 100% free (no transaction fees, ever), and gives you a unique donation page link you can add directly to your Twitch profile, stream overlays, or chat.

How it works:

Best for:

Nonprofits who want full branding control, zero platform fees, and campaign flexibility.

Considerations:

Zeffy doesn’t integrate directly with Twitch like the built-in charity tool, so viewers will be taken off-platform to donate. That said, it’s a great option for maximizing donations and giving supporters a seamless, branded experience.

2. Twitch’s Built-in Charity Tool: The simplest, most direct option

Twitch has a built-in charity feature that makes fundraising easy—no need for third-party platforms or extra steps. The Twitch Charity Tool for Creators allows Twitch streamers to run fundraisers where 100% of the money goes directly to the nonprofit (without the streamer ever touching the funds).

How it works:

Best for:

Nonprofits officially registered want a simple, no-fuss way to collect donations directly from Twitch users.

Considerations:

Only nonprofits enrolled in PayPal Giving Fund are eligible, so you must sign up if you haven’t already.

3. PayPal Donations: The go-to for direct donations

PayPal is an excellent choice for a quick and familiar way to accept donations. Many Twitch streamers set up a PayPal donation link so their viewers can contribute directly to their nonprofit (or themselves, if they’re raising money to donate later).

How it works:

Best for:

Nonprofits that want a widely trusted and familiar donation method that people already use.

Considerations:

Your PayPal account takes a small transaction fee and doesn’t have built-in Twitch alerts (meaning donations won’t automatically appear on-screen).

Pro tip:

Post your link in the channel's chat during streams. This allows you to tie donation requests to specific moments in your stream and remind viewers of the option to donate in real time. It also increases the visibility of the donation link for those who may overlook the panel. 

Create your donate button with Zeffy

4. Streamlabs donations: For nonprofits that want custom alerts & branding

If you want to engage your Twitch audience with live donation alerts, Streamlabs is a great option. This tool allows streamers to set up a donation link, and when someone donates, an alert pops up on the screen (for example, “Jane just donated $20 to [Nonprofit Name]!”).

How it works:

Best for:

Nonprofits that want to make donations feel more interactive and rewarding for their donors.

Considerations:

A small processing fee requires some setup, but it’s one of the best ways to create an engaging donation experience.

Read our guide on tips to set up a donation page for a successful webpage to receive gifts

5. Tiltify: The best choice for charity fundraising campaigns

If your nonprofit runs a major fundraising event or campaign, Tiltify is a powerful tool built specifically for charity streaming. Unlike PayPal or Streamlabs, Tiltify is designed for nonprofits, with built-in fundraising features like team leaderboards, donation incentives, and goal tracking. 

How it works:

Best for:

Nonprofits looking to run large Twitch fundraising campaigns with streamers rallying their communities around a cause.

Considerations:

This is best for structured fundraising campaigns rather than everyday donations.

6. Bits & Cheers: Twitch’s own virtual currency

Twitch has a built-in donation system called Bits & Cheers. Instead of donating money directly, viewers can buy Bits (a virtual currency) and "Cheer" for streamers. Twitch then converts those Bits into real money for the streamer.

How it works:

Best for:

Creators who want a Twitch-native way for their audience to support them while streaming.

Considerations:

Twitch takes a cut of the revenue, and Bits is not a direct donation method for nonprofits (but streamers can donate their earnings).

7. Cryptocurrency donations: A popular method to accept donations

Crypto is another popular method for accepting donations on Twitch because of its speed, security, and lower transaction fees. Receiving payments into your crypto wallet is as simple as sharing the wallet address with your viewers.

How it works:

Best for:

Streamers who want a decentralized, low-fee way to accept donations.

Considerations:

Make sure to specify what cryptocurrency the wallet address is for. Users can’t send Litecoin to an Ethereum wallet, so properly labeling each address is critical.

8. Brave Creator Program: A simple and privacy-conscious approach

The Brave Browser makes it easier to receive cryptocurrency donations through its Brave Rewards system on Twitch. Brave users earn the Basic Attention Token (BAT) by viewing privacy-respecting ads while browsing. These users can then easily tip their favorite Twitch streams directly with BAT.

How it works:

Best for:

Privacy-conscious viewers and streamers interested in crypto donations. 

Considerations:

Donations are limited to BAT, so streamers must convert them to other currencies if needed.

Strategies for promoting donations during streams

Raising funds through Twitch isn’t just about enabling donations—it’s about creating an engaging experience that excites viewers and motivates them to contribute. Here are proven strategies that successful Twitch streamers have used to maximize donations and real-world examples of how these tactics have worked in action.

1. Use custom alerts to drive engagement

Custom donation alerts are a staple for Twitch fundraising, making each contribution feel special. Top streamers have used personalized alerts with animated GIFs, sound effects, and humorous voiceovers to create an engaging donor experience. These alerts acknowledge donations in real-time and encourage others to join in the fun.

A great example: Jacksepticeye’s charity streams

2. Set a goal and show progress

Viewers are more likely to donate when they can see the impact of their contributions. Setting up a donation goal meter creates a sense of urgency and teamwork.

A great example: DrLupo’s St. Jude charity streams

3. Thank donors in real-time

Acknowledging donors at the moment fosters a generous culture within your community. Top Twitch streamers make it a point to personally thank contributors during live streams, reinforcing a direct connection with their audience.

A great example: Ludwig’s streams for wildfire relief

4. Create a donor hall of fame

Recognition goes a long way in encouraging larger contributions. Some streamers have built donor halls of fame on their profiles, listing top supporters and offering exclusive perks like private Discord access or VIP status in chat.

A great example: Tiltify charity campaigns

5. Partner with your favorite streamers 

Charity collaborations amplify reach and your potential to increase charitable donations. Twitch creators have successfully partnered with others to host massive fundraising events, including a recent example for a transgender charity that raised over $340,000 by tapping into collaborations with celebrities and fellow streamers.

A great example: Hbomberguy’s marathon stream for Mermaids UK

Final words on Twitch donations

For whichever donation method that works best for you, Twitch offers an exciting frontier for rallying supporters and raising funds innovatively. You can create engaging live streams that inspire real-time generosity by leveraging the platform's interactive features. 

Remember, success on Twitch comes from authenticity, consistent engagement, and a willingness to experiment with different content formats.

As you embark on your Twitch fundraising journey, consider enhancing your efforts with a comprehensive online donation platform. You can link your donation page right on Twitch to keep a consistent giving experience across all platforms where you engage your community. 

Zeffy offers a 100% free fundraising platform and simple donation page link, ensuring that every dollar raised goes directly to your cause. Zeffy has easy-to-use tools for creating donation forms that you can quickly share across multiple channels, including your Twitch campaigns. This seamless integration allows you to manage donations from various sources in one place efficiently.

Explore Zeffy’s full donation platform

Set up a donation button with Zeffy for 100% free to raise money today

FAQs on Twitch for nonprofits

Twitch doesn’t have any limit on how much one can donate to the streamer unless streamers have set a limit or minimum donation amount. The donation amount can also depend on the payment method that you use.
People can set up a monthly subscription to become regular donors via Twitch. All donations will be listed on the streamer donation page, where a message can be left for them.

Yes, all donations on Twitch are taxable. Depending on your location, this could be at the state, local, or federal level. Whether received via PayPal, Venmo, or CashApp, these are counted as income because they are not simply gifts but part of your income as a Twitch streamer.

Twitch and PayPal Giving Funds do not take anything from your donations. Your entire gift amount, minus payment processing fees, goes to the charity. If you receive donations in bits through Twitch Bits, it takes around 30%.

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
Camille Duboz

Keep reading :

No items found.

Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

Sign up for free
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

Sign up for freeLearn more

Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

Get fundraising ideas

Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

Find your grant

Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

Start your nonprofit

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.