Lights, Camera, Fundraise: The Definitive Movie Night Fundraiser Playbook

Movie night fundraisers stand out as one of the most cost-effective and engaging ways to generate support for your nonprofit's mission.

A movie night fundraiser brings people together for an evening of entertainment while raising funds for your nonprofit. Whether you're supporting school programs or community projects, this type of event creates a warm atmosphere and strengthens your relationships with donors.

In this guide, we will show you how to plan a successful movie night fundraiser and share additional tips to engage donors and raise funds.

‍

Table of contents:

How does a movie night fundraiser work?

9 steps to host a movie night fundraiser

6 fun ideas to make your movie night event a blockbuster success

Final thoughts on hosting a movie night fundraiser

FAQs on movie fundraiser

‍

How does a movie night fundraiser work?

A movie night fundraiser is a community-based event where you screen a film to raise money for your cause. It's pretty easy to organize and works well for any nonprofit organization.

All you need to do is secure a venue with a screen, choose your movie, spread the word in your community, and sell tickets with Zeffy’s 100% free ticket sales software.

You can customize your movie night to match any theme or occasion, from holiday screenings to outdoor movie nights in summer.

‍

9 steps to host a movie night fundraiser

1. Pick the right time and day

You can plan your movie night to start after sunset for the best viewing experience – typically around 6 or 7 PM, though this may vary depending on local preferences. If you're hosting families, an earlier start time might work better for young children.

To boost participation, schedule your event during school breaks, summer vacations, and long weekends around holidays like Thanksgiving or Memorial Day, when people are more likely to be looking for entertaining activities.

If you're planning outside these holiday periods, Friday and Saturday evenings typically work best for most attendees.

‍

2. Choose the ideal venue

The success of your movie night largely depends on your venue choice. While summer evenings are perfect for outdoor movie fundraisers with their warm temperatures and relaxed atmosphere, timing can be tricky as you'll need to wait until after sunset for optimal projection visibility.

Consider indoor venues for year-round flexibility or spring/fall options when earlier sunsets allow screenings to start at more convenient hours while still enjoying pleasant outdoor weather.

Ensure access to other amenities like parking spaces, room for food stands, and bathroom facilities. Locations like school playgrounds, local parks, or neighborhood streets are great options, as they can easily accommodate these needs.

For open venues like amphitheaters, either arrange mattresses or ask your guests to bring their blankets and enjoy comfortable seating. Indoor screenings can be done at school gyms, cafeterias, or community center halls where chairs are easily available.

‍

3. Gather the necessary equipment

Once the venue is decided, ensure that you have all the essential equipment, including a reliable projector, a proper screen or clean white wall, and speakers that can reach your entire audience. Extension cords, power strips, and backup cables are essential to fix any last-minute issues.

Test all equipment at least a day in advance to address any technical problems and avoid hassles during the event.

To keep costs down, ask your team members and volunteers if they can lend any personal devices. You can also partner with local vendors or corporate sponsors for the equipment.

‍

4. Select the movie

Think carefully about who will attend your movie night when selecting a film. If it's a family event, pick something suitable for all ages. If your audience is mainly adults, you have more options. Consider asking people in your community what they'd like to watch.

Select films that directly align with your mission to create deeper emotional connections with your audience. Mission-aligned movies educate attendees about your cause while inspiring greater generosity through powerful storytelling.

If your organization works on ocean conservation, you could show "Blackfish" or "The Cove." This way, the film helps explain why your cause matters and shows donors exactly how their money will make a difference. It is also especially helpful when you have new attendees who may not be familiar with your work.

‍

5. Get the necessary licenses

You need permission to show a movie at your event. Contact licensing companies like Swank Motion Pictures, Criterion Pictures, or MPLC (Motion Picture Licensing Corporation) to get a screening license. When reaching out, emphasize your cause, as they often work with nonprofits, schools, and libraries.

The cost of your license will be based on selected movies, event attendees, ticket prices, and the number of screenings. If your selected film is not available for public screening, reach out to the copyright owner directly and request support.

‍

6. Set the right ticket price

Your movie tickets are going to be the primary source of funding from this event, so decide on a balance that attracts a large number of people while helping achieve your fundraising goal.

To set the right price, first calculate your total costs (venue rental, movie license, equipment, refreshments) and set your fundraising target. Then, divide your desired amount by your expected number of attendees to find a base ticket price.

For instance, if you want to raise $2,000 and expect 100 people, consider a base ticket price of $25-30 to cover costs and meet your goal while keeping prices reasonable.

Use Zeffy's 100% free ticket sales platform to:

Create unlimited branded ticketing packages

Ask for additional donations during ticket sales

Collect useful information about your attendees by adding questions

Send automated event messages and reminders

Generate scannable e-tickets

‍

7. Promote your movie night fundraiser

Once your tickets are ready, make an eye-catching design that includes all key details – movie title, time, date, location, and ticket prices. Don’t forget to mention that ticket purchases support your cause and are tax-deductible.

Tailor your promotional message to match your specific audience demographics. Use heartfelt messaging for community-focused causes or lighthearted approaches for family-friendly events to maximize engagement and attendance.

Next, use the following channels to get the word out:

Social media posts that announce the event and ticket sales

A fundraising page for those who can't attend but want to support

Email announcements to your existing supporters

Local businesses’ billboards to display your posters

Local radio stations and newspapers to inform your community

‍

8. Prep for the event day

Create a detailed event-day timeline for maximum efficiency. To run everything smoothly:

Create a designated area for selling tickets and collecting donations

Organize the concession stand to set up your snack and beverage area and raise extra funds

Set up comfortable seating with clear viewing angles for everyone

Put up signs to direct people to bathrooms, exits, and concessions

Test the movie and sound system to ensure a clear picture and audio quality

Place trash bins in convenient spots around the venue

Double-check that you have all the necessary extension cords and equipment

‍

9. Follow-up after the event

Once the fundraiser ends, take a moment to thank everyone who made your movie night a success.

Send personalized notes to your volunteers, sponsors, and attendees expressing gratitude. Share event highlights and candids of the attendees on social media to emphasize your cause, and attract more participation in future.

‍

6 tips to make your movie night event a blockbuster success

1. Look for sponsorships

Reach out to restaurants, stores, and other local businesses in your community that have supported local events in the past. These businesses can be your sponsors, helping you save on event costs while directing more funds to your cause.

Give them strong incentives in return for their partnership by:

Displaying their logos on the screen before the show

Featuring their name on snack counters or banners

Highlighting their support on your social media

They can sponsor specific items like snacks and concessions, or even set up food stands at your movie night. Use their support to spread the word about your event among their customers.

‍

2. Offer multiple ticketing options

Increase accessibility and fundraising potential with diverse ticket options that accommodate different budgets and preferences. Set up basic tickets at an affordable price, alongside VIP packages for those who want a special experience.

Your VIP guests can enjoy premium seating plus extra perks like free snacks, a special gift bag, and exclusive invites to future fundraising events.

‍

3. Set up a separate area for kids

Long films, especially those meant for adults, can be challenging for families with young children. You can help parents attend your fundraiser by creating a kid-friendly space at the venue.

Set up a separate area where children can watch cartoon movies or enjoy games and activities led by volunteers. You can include this service in the ticket price or offer it for a minimal extra fee.

‍

4. Offer themed refreshments

Elevate your event with creative, film-inspired refreshments that generate additional donation opportunities. Themed food and drink options create conversation starters while encouraging higher spending.

For environmental cause screenings, consider creating educational displays about sustainable practices alongside your concessions to reinforce your message. For "Freedom Writers" at an education fundraiser, provide school-lunch-inspired treats.

These menu choices add a special touch to your event while supporting your cause and bringing in additional donations.

‍

5. Sell branded merch

Give your fundraising efforts a boost by selling merchandise at the movie night. Create t-shirts, tote bags, or buttons with your nonprofit's logo, combined with memorable quotes or scenes from the movie.

You can design these items using Canva or other free online design platforms. Keep the prices reasonable - set them high enough to make a profit, but affordable enough that people will want to buy them.

‍

6. Add on raffles

Make your movie night more exciting by including raffles. You can organize a 50/50 raffle where the winner splits with your nonprofit or create prize baskets with movie-themed items, local restaurant gift cards, or donated goods from businesses.

You can offer raffle tickets both during the pre-event ticket sales and at the movie night itself. To encourage more participation, consider offering deals like "buy five tickets, get one free" or early-bird discounts for those who purchase during movie ticket sales.

‍

Final thoughts on hosting a movie night fundraiser

A successful movie night fundraiser creates a genuine community connection through shared experiences that inspire donations. By picking the right film, creating a themed event, and selling raffle tickets, and create higher engagement and mission awareness.

To make your movie night fundraiser a success, use Zeffy's 100% free event ticketing platform. From planning and ticket sales to donation collection and follow-ups, we’re here to support you every step of the way.

FAQs on movie fundraiser

What is the most profitable fundraiser? There's no single "best" fundraiser that guarantees the highest returns. Success depends on choosing an event that matches your community and goals. Some organizations find success with formal events like galas and auctions, while others raise funds well with simple activities like bake sales and raffles. Movie night fundraisers often deliver an exceptional return on investment because of their relatively low overhead costs compared to other events. To pick the right fundraiser for your organization, consider: Who your supporters are and what events they're likely to attend and support

How much money you need to raise

How much you can spend on organizing the event

Can a school show a movie for a fundraiser? Yes, schools can organize movie screenings as fundraisers, but they must first obtain public performance rights. You'll need these rights if: You're showing the movie at a public event that anyone can attend

You're screening the film in an open space where you can't control who comes in

Your audience includes people beyond immediate family and friends, such as community members or the general public