10 Best Nonprofit Marketing Software Solutions

August 1, 2024

Marketing tools are no longer a "nice to have" resource for nonprofits. They have become indispensable for organizations of all sizes. The right marketing software makes a significant difference in achieving your goals, from optimizing campaigns to analyzing performance and automating repetitive tasks.

We'll walk you through the best marketing software solutions for nonprofits in different categories. Read on to understand how to choose the most effective solution.

Top 10 marketing tools for nonprofits

  1. Zeffy: Best all-in-one software for nonprofits
  2. Semrush: Best for online marketing, research, and analysis
  3. Mailchimp: Best for email marketing
  4. Google Ads: Best for paid advertising
  5. Later: Best for social media management 
  6. Grammarly: Best for refining your content and tone
  7. Google Analytics: Best for understanding user behavior
  8. Canva: Best for creating eye-catchy visuals 
  9. Grin: Best for influencer marketing 
  10. Animoto: Best for video content creation

What are the different types of nonprofit marketing tactics to consider?

Since your supporters will have varying preferences and interests, spreading out your digital marketing efforts ensures that your communications reach as many people as possible.

Some key marketing tactics that you should focus on include:

To make the most out of these marketing efforts, check out the tools outlined in the next section based on the stated marketing tactics.

Overview of 10 best marketing tools for nonprofits

Nonprofits Marketing Software Solutions
Marketing Tool Best for Free Trial/Product Demo Pricing User Ratings
Zeffy All-in-one email marketing and fundraising software Yes 100% free Capterra: 4.8
G2: 4.9
Semrush Search engine marketing and brand visibility Yes Pro: $139.95/month
Guru: $249.95/month
Business: $499.95/month 		Capterra: 4.7
G2: 4.5
Mailchimp Email marketing and automation Yes but it is available only for long email lists Standard: Starts at $13.69 per month
Premium: Starts at $273.86 per month
(15% discount for nonprofits) 		Capterra: 4.5
G2: 4.4
Google Ads Online advertising No Free for nonprofits Capterra: 4.5
G2: 4.3
Later Social media management Yes Starter: $25/month
Growth: $45/month
Advanced: $80/month
Agency: $200/month
(50% off on subscriptions; 100% off on the Growth monthly plan for nonprofit organizations fighting racism) 		Capterra: 4.4
G2: 4.5
Grammarly Content marketing Yes Premium: $30/member/month
Business: $25/member/month 		Capterra: 4.7
G2: 4.7
Google Analytics Website and ads analytics Yes Free to use Capterra: 4.7
G2: 4.5
Canva Photo and video editing Yes Eligible nonprofits can access all the premium features of the Pro version for free Capterra: 4.7
G2: 4.7
Grin Influencer marketing Yes Upon request Capterra: 4.7
G2: 4.6
Animoto Dedicated solution for video marketing Yes Basic: $8/month
Professional: $15/month
Professional Plus: $39/month 		Capterra: 4.2
G2: 4.3

1. Zeffy: Best all-in-one software for nonprofits

Zeffy offers 100% free comprehensive tools to streamline your nonprofit's marketing and fundraising efforts. Its event management features allow you to create, promote, and sell tickets for fundraisers with ease. 

The platform's built-in email marketing capabilities enable you to engage supporters throughout your campaigns, from initial invitations to post-event follow-ups.

Best of all, Zeffy provides these powerful tools at no cost, allowing you to allocate more resources to your mission.

Features 

Pros and cons 

Nonprofits Marketing Software Solutions
Pros Cons
  • 100% free allowing more funds to go directly to your cause
  • Integrated email marketing tools to engage event attendees effectively
  • Accepts all payment methods
  • Adds a donation option to your event forms
  • Only available to registered nonprofits in the US and Canada

Pricing

100% free with no processing, platform, or transaction fees.

2. Semrush: Best for search engine marketing and brand visibility

Semrush is a powerful tool for nonprofits aiming to enhance their search engine marketing. It provides comprehensive keyword research, competitive analysis, and site audit features that help optimize online presence. 

By leveraging Semrush's insights, you can identify high-impact keywords, track your search engine rankings, and uncover SEO opportunities to attract more organic traffic. 

Features 

Pros and cons

Nonprofits Marketing Software Solutions
Pros Cons
  • Help with keyword research ideation and management of content
  • Track daily rankings for search engine visibility
  • Helpful content marketing features
  • On-page SEO and technical SEO features are available
  • Local SEO tools are add-ons and will cost extra
  • Limited features with the free plan such as support with only one project and 10 keyword tracking

Pricing 

A free version is available with a limited set of tools, with paid plans starting at:

  1. Pro: $139/month with up to 5 projects, 500 keywords tracking, and 10,000 results per report
  2. Guru: $249/month with up to 15 projects, 1,500 keywords tracking, and 30,000 results per report
  3. Business: $499/month with up to 40 projects, 5000 keyword tracking, and 50,000 results per report

3. Mailchimp: Best for email marketing 

Mailchimp offers a user-friendly interface with robust features for creating and sending visually appealing emails, including monthly newsletters and automated drip campaigns.

It also allows you to set automated workflows for donor welcome series or follow-ups and access pre-built templates for designing newsletters. 

Features 

Pros and cons

Nonprofits Marketing Software Solutions
Pros Cons
  • Send-out settings that help to share emails at the best possible time
  • Automatically personalizes emails based on donors
  • Endless integration options
  • Come up with different email series to nurture donors
  • Limited email templates with free version
  • Slow response time with customer support
  • No email scheduling on the free plan

Pricing 

Mailchimp provides a one-month free trial and a 15% discount for verified nonprofits and charities.

Explore the eight best Mailchimp alternatives for your nonprofit

4. Google Ads: Best for paid advertising

The Google Ad Grants Program offers nonprofits free advertising on Google's search engine, a valuable marketing tool for increasing their online visibility. 

The program provides up to $10,000 per month to spend on Google Ads. You can use these credits to create targeted advertising campaigns for fundraisers, promote events, or attract volunteers. 

Features 

Pros and cons

Nonprofits Marketing Software Solutions
Pros Cons
  • Resources and support to optimize advertising campaigns
  • Boosts online conversions such as donations and event registrations
  • Drives relevant traffic to your website
  • Develop ad campaigns to meet different marketing goals
  • Requires ongoing keyword management
  • Small charities may lack personnel and time for continuous monitoring and optimization essential for ad success

Pricing 

The Google Ad Grant is completely free to use. 

Read our detailed guide on Google Ad Grants for nonprofits

5. Later: Best for social media management 

Later is a free marketing tool for creating and scheduling social media posts for all your accounts from a centralized dashboard. It helps you stay on top of all your interactions in direct messages and comments. 

Later supports all the essential social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok. It helps identify high-performing and underperforming content to help tweak your social media strategy for better outcomes.

Features

Pros and cons

Nonprofits Marketing Software Solutions
Pros Cons
  • Offers hashtag and commenting suggestions to increase reach
  • Helps to find suitable content to use on posts
  • Design high-quality social media content
  • Edit and optimize content for each platform
  • Limited analytics feature
  • The free version has basic features and tools
  • Lack of support for some social media platforms compared to others

Pricing 

To access Later’s advanced and premium features, nonprofits can check the paid plans:

Later offers eligible nonprofits a 50% discount on their paid plans and a 100% discount to those fighting racism and social injustice.

6. Grammarly: Best for refining your content and tone

Grammarly helps you write clear, polished, compelling copy to attract potential supporters and easily make them understand your key message. 

Its free browser extension allows you to write and refine your nonprofit's content anywhere, from websites to Gmail and Facebook.

Features

Pros and cons

Nonprofits Marketing Software Solutions
Pros Cons
  • Varied and polished vocabulary to enhance writing quality
  • AI assistance to create compelling marketing content
  • Lists of synonyms to vary your content wording
  • Offers insights for understanding how easy or difficult your text is to read
  • Often misinterprets texts leading to incorrect suggestions
  • Limited creativity
  • Primarily supports English language only
  • No discounts are available on paid plans for nonprofits

Pricing 

Grammarly has two paid plans with advanced features

7. Google Analytics: Best for understanding website user behavior

Your website serves as one of your most important marketing channels. It provides a platform to interact and communicate with your supporters. Google Analytics helps you understand how successful a website is as a marketing tool. It offers a complete view of your website performance and even Google Ads.

Google Analytics offers valuable data on page views, website visitors, engagement time, and more to optimize online presence for better visibility and conversions. 

Features 

Pros and cons

Nonprofits Marketing Software Solutions
Pros Cons
  • Visual representation of how users navigate through the site
  • Creation of custom dashboards and reports
  • Analysis of traffic sources generating good results for your nonprofit
  • Real-time monitoring of user behavior
  • Initial setup requires an understanding of metrics and dimensions
  • Learning curve to efficiently use the platform

Pricing

Google Analytics is completely free. 

8. Canva: Best for creating eye-catching visuals 

Canva is a free graphic design tool that allows you to create eye-catching visuals to empower your marketing efforts. With thousands of pre-built templates and a drag-and-drop editor, the platform easily helps you produce everything from social media posts to reports, flyers, presentations, and more. 

You can upload your nonprofit's elements like videos, pictures, or audio and use Canva tools to create branded graphics.

Features 

Pros and cons 

Nonprofits Marketing Software Solutions
Pros Cons
  • Brand kit creator to maintain consistency in creating collaterals for marketing strategy
  • Helps to create impact reports and infographics
  • Features templates for nonprofit marketing plans
  • Create professionally designed videos with ease
  • Limited template designs with a free plan
  • Limited File Export Options
  • Intellectual Property Concerns

Pricing

Canva offers eligible organizations free access to its premium features for up to 50 users, but some elements will require payment.

Check our ultimate guide on using Canva for nonprofits

9. Grin: Best for influencer marketing 

If your nonprofit is interested in tapping into the potential of Influencer marketing, Grin is a good choice. It simplifies the process of identifying, communicating, and managing influencer partnerships.

You can share relevant content with your influencers through the app and receive updates when influencer posts go live on social media channels.

Features 

Pros and cons

Nonprofits Marketing Software Solutions
Pros Cons
  • Filtered search to find appropriate influencers
  • Ease of use in connecting with influencers
  • Create customizable influencer campaigns
  • Track conversions and pay commissions
  • Lack of pricing transparency
  • Enhanced reporting is available at an additional cost

Pricing

Available upon request 

10. Animoto: Best for video content creation

Animoto is a dedicated video marketing tool ideal for nonprofits to produce content for several channels, from social media to emails and presentations. It features templates related to cause awareness, fundraisers, and other charity-related campaigns. 

With pre-built storyboards and a voice-over feature, narrate your nonprofit story in your own words in a visually engaging manner and create a strong emotional impact. 

Features 

Pros and cons 

Nonprofits Marketing Software Solutions
Pros Cons
  • A very quick learning curve that makes it ideal for beginners
  • Online editor and no download required
  • Offers an extensive template library base
  • Easy reviewing by adding time-stamped comments to your video
  • Animoto watermark appears on the free version
  • No online chat support

Pricing 

A free version is available with paid plans starting at:

5 tips to choose the right nonprofit marketing software

1. Assess your marketing goals

Take time out to develop a clear understanding of your digital marketing goals

Your goals will guide your choice of marketing software, as different tools are suited for different purposes.

2. Understand different types of marketing tools

The variety of marketing tools available can be overwhelming. Focus on identifying which aspects of your marketing strategy need the most support, then choose tools that directly address those needs and align with your goals.

Common types of marketing tools include: 

3. Check for integration capabilities

When choosing marketing tools, focus on those that offer robust integration capabilities. Ensuring seamless collaboration and data flow between different systems and tools is important. 

Look for pre-built integration with popular solutions like CRM systems, analytics tools, fundraising platforms, and other essential solutions.

4. Take into account your budget

Budget is an important consideration when choosing marketing software. Evaluate the total cost of owning marketing software, which includes subscription fees, training expenses, implementation costs, and ongoing maintenance fees. 

Consider whether the benefits and features justify the price and align with your budget. Take advantage of the free trials or live product demos to test the software and see whether it will add value to your nonprofit marketing.

5. Ease of use and implementation

If a marketing solution is difficult to use or lacks adequate support, it may hinder rather than help your efforts.

Look for solutions that offer user-friendly workflows, intuitive interfaces, and comprehensive support resources. Consider how easily and quickly the software can be implemented in your nonprofit. It should be easy for all your marketing team members to navigate.

Concluding thoughts on nonprofit marketing software

Selecting the right marketing tools is crucial for nonprofits to maximize their impact and efficiently manage resources. By carefully assessing your organization's needs, budget, and goals, you can choose solutions that help your marketing team or your partner nonprofit marketing agency.

Remember to prioritize user-friendly platforms that integrate well with your existing systems. Look for free marketing tools to save costs as you start your nonprofit. Zeffy is a 100% free, all-in-one tool for nonprofits.

By choosing the right marketing tools, your nonprofit can streamline its outreach efforts, build stronger connections with supporters, and more effectively communicate its impact.

Boost your nonprofit's outreach with Zeffy's 100% free marketing features!

FAQs on nonprofit marketing software

There are several ways through which you can advertise your nonprofit for free. These include:

  • Social media: Use social media marketing channels like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and LinkedIn to share your mission, stories, and impact. Publish consistently on these channels and engage with your followers to increase visibility.
  • Partnerships and collaborations: Partner with other organizations, businesses, or influencers who align with your mission. Collaborative campaigns extend your reach in front of new audiences.
  • Content marketing: Create valuable and educational content such as blogs, videos, or infographics highlighting your mission. Share them on your social media channels and website as well as through emails to attract donors and grow visibility around your work.

Putting together an effective nonprofit strategy is a great way to stay on track in reaching your specific goals. Here’s how you can create one:

  1. Understand your target audience. Develop detailed profiles of your ideal segments including donors, volunteers, sponsors, and more.
  2. Create a clear, consistent, and compelling message that captures the essence of your mission and organization.
  3. Decide on the marketing channels, activities, and tools you will be using to reach your target audience.
  4. Create a content calendar for a month where you plan what kind of content to create, where it will be published, and when it will be posted.
  5. Continuously monitor your marketing strategy based on the specific KPIs of each platform. Make adjustments based on what’s working and what’s not.

A social media scheduling tool is the greatest time-saver ever. It allows you to schedule content on a specific timeline to maintain a consistent presence on the social media platform. Some of the best scheduling tools are:

  • Planner: Enables you to plan, schedule, and organize posts using a simple drag-and-drop editor.
  • Hootsuite: Offers a comprehensive calendar for managing posts across multiple social media platforms.
  • Sprout Social: Provides planning and scheduling, social analytics, social listening, mentions, social inbox, and even employee advocacy.

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
Camille Duboz

