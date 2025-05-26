How Small Nonprofits Can Launch a Membership Program in Under 1 Hour (Free Template + Software)

Have you ever thought, “We’re too small, we don’t have time, or membership software is expensive?” You may know all the perks of a nonprofit membership program, but you may feel a little lost on executing without much time or money to invest.

We’re here to help you build reliable income, loyal supporters, and a strong sense of community with a free membership program that you can launch in under one hour. Yes, you read that right!

Zeffy helps small nonprofits bring fundraising to life quickly, easily, and totally doable—all while ensuring you never pay a cent. In this guide, we’ll learn how to bring your ideas to life with a ready-to-launch membership program.

Here’s what you can dive into below:

Why start a nonprofit membership program?

While many small nonprofits know how valuable a membership program can be, you might still wonder if it’s worth it. When you have a lot on your plate, it makes sense to prioritize what will give you the biggest impact, and that’s why a well-run membership program is something to consider.

Here are a few reasons smaller organizations love membership programs, and how they can actually lighten your load when you set them up well from the start (don’t worry we’ll tell you exactly how below!).

1. Gaining predictable monthly revenue

Imagine not starting every month at zero, and knowing with confidence that a portion of your fundraising goals will be met regardless of any new campaigns or one-off donations you receive. Memberships give you steady, reliable income so you can plan ahead and breathe easier. Members sign up and continue to pay a specific fee each month to gain access to your community and any perks you establish for them.

An important note: Membership benefits don’t need to be an expense. You can offer early access to events, networking opportunities, or features on your website.

2. Deeper donor relationships

Supporters become members to showcase their commitment to the long haul. Membership programs give loyal donors a way to stay involved continuously and meaningfully impact your mission.

3. A built-in loop for feedback and donor engagement

With a clear view into the most dedicated donors, small nonprofits can also personalize messages that keep them engaged and involved. That’s huge when you’re kicking off a new campaign or hosting an event, so you can call on your members to act as cause advocates and spread the word to grow your community even more.

Members also give you a great group to ask questions to, run ideas by, and gain honest feedback from about your donor experience.

4. A simpler way to attract more donors

A strong member base signals to funders, corporate sponsors, and partners that people believe in your mission. That kind of credibility and social proof can help you stand out in a big way to potential donors and be a back-pocket tool for any way you want to grow your community.

5. Easy onboarding for new volunteers and cause advocates

Whether they’re volunteers, donors, or brand-new to your mission, membership programs give people a clear, easy entry point to get involved with your organization. More importantly, it’s the simplest action they can take to stay engaged without needing a new campaign launched every month.

Even in your busiest seasons, you can share the link to register for your membership program and gain advocates without lifting a finger.

Get up and running in under an hour with Zeffy, the only free tool built specifically for small nonprofits to launch and manage memberships without fees or setup headaches.

8 steps to create a membership program (the easy way)

You don’t need a big team or fancy systems to launch a powerful membership program. Here’s how small nonprofits like yours can do it in 8 simple steps using Zeffy (the only 100% free fundraising platform).

Step 1: Define your value (what do members get?)

The first thing to establish is why someone would want to join your membership program. Think about how you can add a value or perk to make your members feel special, and how they can feel closer to your organization.

Some ideas:

Early access to event tickets

A thoughtful welcome gift

Member-only updates or behind-the-scenes peeks into new projects

Shoutouts on your website or social media channel

Quick tip: Even just being part of your mission is valuable! Keep it personal and meaningful to connect with members who genuinely want to be a part of your work.

Step 2: Set your membership levels and pricing

The benefit of a membership program is that you can be as creative or as simple as you want. If you’re feeling up for a bit more structure, you can offer different ways to join that come at varying price points.

‍

Membership tier examples:

$5/month = Supporter

$10/month = Advocate

$25/month = Changemaker

You’ll need to add specific value for each tier so it’s clear to your supporters. For example, changemakers might get a meet and greet with your founder each quarter.

Quick tip: Create a tier with a low barrier to entry (e.g., $5/month) to grow your community and convert one-time donors easily.

Step 3: Make it easy to join

Zeffy’s 100% free membership forms make it easy to build a beautiful, branded form where new members can sign up. This is the first impression of your program, and it makes a big difference in the relationships you build over time.

‍

Considerations for a great membership form:

Include an image and story about what the community impact is

Add custom membership levels for supporters to choose from

Ask member info questions (like birthday or how they heard about you) to personalize outreach

Include multiple ways to pay membership fees online (credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH, PAD, Cheque)

Step 4: Set up automated renewals + tax receipts

We completely understand that time is hard to come by and you’re busy, so there are a few steps to set up that make your membership program much easier to manage.

‍

With Zeffy, you can automatically:

Send membership renewal reminders

Issue compliant tax receipts (required for nonprofits!)

Track transaction history and payment details for reporting

That means less admin work for you and a smoother experience for your members.

Step 5: Customize your welcome email

After someone signs up on your membership form, offering another touchpoint that feels more personal is a great idea. An automated welcome email doesn’t mean it has to sound robotic, and there are a few ways to make this message count:

Send the email come from someone on your team or a beneficiary of your cause

Thank them warmly and emphasize how much it all means

Shares what to expect in the coming months (member events, update cadence, etc.)

Share ways to get involved and meet other members (if applicable)

Quick Tip: Use our free welcome email template to make this step count and get something set up quickly.

Step 6: Share your membership form to attract new supporters

Once your membership form is ready to go and you have your welcome experience automated, make sure it’s easy to find.

‍

A few ideas to kickstart your momentum:

Add a “become a member” button to your nonprofit website homepage

Drop the link in your Instagram bio

Include it in email newsletters to announce the opportunity to be inaugural members

Print a QR code for your following event flyer

Step 7. Promote your membership form to your current donors

You can also keep things simple and start with your loyal supporters while figuring out how to reach new people.

‍

Use a quick email campaign to:

Thank them for past gifts, acknowledging what that resulted in for your cause

Invite them to join your new membership circle

Show how their impact can grow with monthly support, and be sure to highlight perks

Step 8. Track signups and member engagement

The best way to keep your membership program successful is to know what makes it that way. You can track several key metrics each month to understand exactly what’s working and what’s not, so you can make quick shifts that get you to your goals.

‍

Zeffy’s reporting dashboards let you:

See new members at a glance

Track who’s upgraded

Tag members for easy and tailored follow-ups

Send bulk thank-you emails

Quick tip: Turn your metrics into celebration moments, announcing things like “10 new members this month!” or “First $3,000 raised through members” to build momentum.

Membership success story: Arkansas Advanced Energy Association raises $71K and saves $3.5K in fees with Zeffy

Arkansas Advanced Energy Association (AAEA) works to advance energy efficiency, renewable energy, and clean tech innovation in Arkansas through public policy, education, and economic development. It launched its latest membership drive, with a clear goal of growing support for clean energy policy and economic opportunity across the state without wasting precious dollars on fundraising fees.

Using Zeffy’s 100% free membership forms to guarantee zero processing or platform fees, AAEA saw:

$71,462 raised through online membership signups

$3,573 saved in processing fees

Every dollar went directly into future programming, advocacy, and member services





AAEA’s public membership form is clean, branded, and transparent. It offers clear tiers for individuals and businesses and a smooth checkout process for joining or renewing. Plus, Zeffy handles tax receipts, donor management, and recurring payments, all without charging a cent.



Small nonprofits don’t need to sacrifice impact to grow their base. AAEA’s results show what’s possible when you pair purpose with a platform that truly supports it.

FAQs: Starting a membership program as a small nonprofit

Can small nonprofits run a membership program? Yes, small nonprofits can run a membership program and don’t need a big team, budget, or fancy systems to do it. Small nonprofits often see the most significant impact because a well-run membership program creates reliable income, deeper relationships, and new engagement opportunities, without running a new campaign every month. With a free tool like Zeffy, you can launch in under an hour.

What software do I need to launch a membership program? You don’t need a software stack, a developer, or a 10-tab spreadsheet to run a membership program. You just need Zeffy, the only 100% free platform that helps small nonprofits set up beautiful membership forms, accept payments (including ACH and Apple Pay), automate renewals, issue tax receipts, and manage donor data, with zero fees taken from what you raise. Get set up on Zeffy in a few clicks.

How much should I charge members in our program? As a small nonprofit, you can charge whatever makes sense for your mission and supporters, knowing it can change over time as you introduce tiers. We recommend offering a low-barrier tier (like $5/month) to attract people easily.

Then, consider adding higher-value tiers for supporters who want to go deeper. Just be clear about the benefits at each level and keep it personal. Even simple perks like shoutouts, exclusive updates, or early access can go a long way. Learn how to create donation tiers to boost donations

Can I offer multiple membership tiers? Absolutely, and we recommend it. Zeffy makes setting up custom tiers with different pricing and benefits easy. This gives your members flexibility while allowing you to grow monthly giving in a way that fits your audience. Each tier can feel meaningful and intentional, whether it’s $5/month or $500/year.

What should be included in a welcome email for nonprofit members? The best formula for a nonprofit membership welcome email is to keep it warm, human, and helpful. We all get a lot of emails, yet the ones we remember will create a feeling and tap into an emotional appeal.

Your welcome email is the first impression of your member experience, so thank them genuinely, let them know what to expect, and invite them to stay connected. Check out this membership email template

Are nonprofit memberships tax-deductible? In many cases, memberships are tax-deductible as long as the value of any perks is minimal. If you’re offering token perks (like digital shoutouts, early access, or small gifts), then memberships are usually considered charitable contributions. Zeffy automatically generates compliant tax receipts for you, so you don’t have to worry about it. Read more about what’s tax deductible and what’s not.

‍