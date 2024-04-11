Arizona Raffle Laws for Nonprofits: Are Raffles Legal? [2024]

Qualified charitable organizations can host fundraising raffles in Arizona without violating any laws. Understanding the latest rules and regulations will benefit event planners, fundraisers, and anyone interested in raffle legality.
This comprehensive guide offers you:
Raffles are considered legal in Arizona only for organizations with an IRS tax-exempt status following a specific set of rules. All other raffles are considered illegal under Arizona law.
Qualified organizations include:
Legal events in Arizona include 50/50 raffles run by tax-exempt organizations for fundraising purposes. This type of raffle requires participants to purchase tickets for the opportunity to win a cash prize.
The funds raised by the raffle are split evenly between the prize pot and the cause. Nonprofits can use 50/50 raffles to raise more in a shorter amount of time to fund their mission, projects, and initiatives.
Nonprofits can follow the following rules to remain compliant with Arizona raffle laws:
There are also a few special circumstance rules that may apply to specific nonprofits:
In both instances, a maximum of 3 raffles may happen in a calendar year. Any fee paid to an outside agent must remain under 15 percent of the raffle's net proceeds.
Iben Beachin LLC combined its vacation rental services with charitable giving to host a raffle to benefit a family in need. The raffle raised an impressive $7,900, and all ticket sales went to the Bicklers as their 15-year-old son completed cancer treatment.
The organization brought the raffle to life with Zeffy's raffles and lottery forms to invite people to participate and make a big impact through each ticket sold.
In addition to the impressive fundraising totals Iben Beachin LLC helped raise through their raffle, they saved $395 in fees through Zeffy. The fundraising platform’s 100% free model for nonprofits ensures that every cent of donations and purchases goes directly to the cause.
Raffles are illegal in Arizona if they are run by any entity other than a qualified 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. They are also considered illegal if they violate Arizona raffle laws set forth by the Arizona Department of Gaming.
Legal raffles are allowed in the state and are subject to specific rules and regulations.
Arizona fundraising laws help designate processes for raising money on behalf of a charitable organization. These laws cover registration, violations, and classification.
Here are a few to stay aware of:
A raffle is considered a legal form of gambling in Arizona. Arizona Revised Statutes 13-3301 categorize raffles as tax-exempt organization gambling subject to regulations.
The state recognizes gambling as the act of risking or giving something of value in exchange for the opportunity to benefit from a game or contest of chance or skill or a future contingent event.
Arizona allows gambling, such as raffles, under statutorily recognized exemptions.
Bingo and raffles are a few gambling types that are legal in Arizona. Generally, all gambling is illegal unless it falls under these particular tax-exempt organization gambling activities.
Signs of illegal gambling in Arizona include:
A full list of gambling laws can be found here.
Take some time to get to know the Arizona raffle laws mentioned above:
