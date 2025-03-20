How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Connecticut Raffle Laws: Are Raffles Legal? [2025]
Raffle laws

Connecticut Raffle Laws: Are Raffles Legal? [2025]

March 20, 2025

Navigating the world of raffles can be tricky, especially when staying compliant with state-specific regulations. Connecticut's unique raffle laws require careful attention to ensure your fundraiser is legal and successful. 

This comprehensive guide provides authoritative insights on obtaining a raffle permit and meeting all compliance requirements, helping you confidently run a fully compliant fundraiser in Connecticut.

raffle-software-zeffy

Here’s what’s ahead:

Connecticut permit requirements

Connecticut requires nonprofit organizations to have a permit for every raffle they host.

Who can host a raffle in Connecticut?

The State of Connecticut Division of Special Revenue governs raffles for charitable and nonprofit organizations to raise money by selling tickets for a random draw that awards prizes. AKA: a raffle.‍ In Connecticut, it is illegal to conduct raffles without a permit. 

Who can be approved for a license and host a raffle in Connecticut:


An individual, sponsoring organization, or commercial business cannot host raffles if they don't meet the above criteria, even if the money is donated to charity.

The seven raffle permit types in Connecticut

Connecticut offers seven kinds, or classes, of raffle permits. Fees vary depending on the type of permit you’re applying for and your municipality's rules and regulations. However, Connecticut has set maximum amounts for each permit type.

Responsive Table
Permit Class Number of Raffles Allowed Timeframe Maximum Prize Value Cost
Class No. 1 1 raffle Within 3 months of permit approval $15,000 Up to $75
Class No. 2 1 raffle Within 2 months of permit approval $2,000 Up to $30
Class No. 3 Not applicable for raffles Not applicable Not applicable Up to $60
Class No. 4 1 raffle Within 1 month of permit approval $100 Up to $15
Class No. 5 1 raffle Within 9 months of permit approval $50,000 Up to $120
Class No. 6 1 raffle Within 1 year of permit approval $100,000 Up to $150
Class No. 7 Up to 12 prize drawings Within 15 months of permit approval $50,000 (total for all drawings) Up to $300

Connecticut raffle regulations

Raffle prizes allowed

Connecticut is one of the few states that regulates what kind of prizes nonprofits can award to raffle winners. Getting familiar with this information can help your nonprofit organization better plan for anticipated raffle sales.

Here’s the list of accepted prizes:

Connecticut does not allow prizes to be redeemed or redeemable for cash, and generally alcohol or cash prizes awarded are not allowed.

 

But, as always, there are a couple exceptions:

If your nonprofit organization plans to award cash prizes, you must open and maintain a dedicated checking account and deposit all raffle proceeds into it. The proceeds from the sale of raffle tickets must be used to pay any expenses related to the raffle and any cash prizes.

Raffle types

An act authorizing nonprofits to host a golf ball drop raffle was passed in Connecticut to broaden fundraising possibilities. A few other types include a teacup raffle or cow chip raffle event.

Raffle tickets

The state of Connecticut requires all sold and unsold tickets to display clearly:

However, to make the whole process (including the drawing of tickets) more manageable for you, we recommend including the following on all tickets sold:

You can purchase such tickets pre-made or get inspired by our sample ticket:

sample-raffle-ticket
sample-raffle-ticket
Online raffle laws 

On May 26, 2017, the state of Connecticut began allowing nonprofit organizations to sell tickets online and accept payments by cash, cheque, credit, or debit card.

For now, you still can not use any online or offline software to select your raffle winners. Tickets must be printed and chosen at random. (Check out our guide on how to make raffle tickets.)

The state of Connecticut also allows you to use the internet to:

raffle-reporting-on-zeffy

Post-raffle reporting

Your work’s not done after your raffle is over. For every raffle your nonprofit hosts, you need to complete and send in a report showing:

reporting-zeffy

How to host a raffle in Connecticut

Application process for permits: Step by step guide

Step 1: Verify municipal compliance

In Connecticut, raffles are only legal if your municipality has adopted sections 7-170 to 7-186 of the Municipal Powers legislation. Remember, you can always contact your local municipal office to confirm whether your municipality allows nonprofits to host raffles.

Step 2: Obtain the correct application form

Municipalities can either use the state-provided Raffle Application Form from the Division of Special Revenue or create their own. Check with your municipality to obtain the appropriate form, which will look something like the one below:

connecticut-raffle-application

Step 3: Complete the application form

Don’t forget to prepare the following details and any files you may need to upload alongside your application to showcase:

Step 4: Submit the application

Submit the completed application to your local municipal office for review and approval, and contact the Division of Special Revenue if you need any assistance along the way.

Be aware that you may see security messages such as "Verify you are human by completing the action below."

Contact Information: Division of Special Revenue 450 Columbus Blvd. Suite 1 Hartford, CT 06103 Phone: 860-297-5962

Step 5: Await approval

Your municipality will review the application for bazaars and raffles and grant the permit if all requirements are met.

 

Connecticut has completed a sample raffle permit application:
Application for a permit to conduct a raffle (with instructions).

Compliance checklist for Connecticut nonprofits

Successful raffle examples in Connecticut 

Anam Cara Self Care Raffle box

self-care-raffle-example

Anam Cara Sanctuary Farm's Spring Self-Care Raffle is a great example of a compliant and user-friendly Connecticut-based fundraiser. The combination of creativity and clear communication on a succinct raffle page invites in community support to hit their goal of $2,000 raised to support spring vet visits for the farm's beloved animals.

Using Zeffy’s 100% free raffle software, Anam Cara Sanctuary Farm was able to offer:

Connecticut Waterfowl Association fundraising dinner, raffle, and auction

fundraising-dinner-raffle-example

The Connecticut Waterfowl Association's 2025 Banquet is a creative way to bring in the engagement of a raffle to a larger event that also includes an auction for community engagement. That approach can bring in a larger fundraising total to benefit the preservation of local wetlands and waterfowl while providing a memorable dining experience.

Zeffy’s 100% free raffle software makes it easy to set up:

Connecticut Raffles: FAQ

In Connecticut, nonprofits need approval from their municipality and the Division of Special Revenue to hold a raffle. Rules cover who can host, the prizes, and how proceeds must be used.
Especially when hosting a specific type of raffle such as a cow chip raffle drawing or golf ball drop raffle, you want to look into regulations and authorized prizes.
Yes, nonprofit organizations in Connecticut can host online raffles. As of May 26, 2017, the state permits the sale of raffle tickets online, with payments accepted via cash, check, credit, or debit card. It's important to note that only nonprofit organizations that have been functioning for at least one year prior to applying are eligible to conduct raffles.

Connecticut allows various types of raffles for qualified nonprofit organizations, including:

  • Traditional raffles: Standard raffles where tickets are sold for a chance to win prizes.
  • Teacup raffles: Participants purchase tickets and place them in containers corresponding to specific prizes they hope to win.
  • Cow-chip raffles: A field is sectioned into plots, and a cow is released; the plot where the cow deposits a "chip" determines the winner.
  • Duck-race raffles: Numbered artificial ducks are released into a stream, and the first to reach a designated point wins.
  • Frog-race raffles: Similar to duck races but using artificial frogs.
  • Golf ball-drop raffles: Numbered golf balls are dropped from a height onto a target, and the ball closest to the center wins.

    • Each raffle type has specific regulations, and organizations must obtain the appropriate permit before conducting any raffle.

    A raffle involves selling tickets for a chance to win, while a drawing (like a door prize) is free to enter. Both activities require permits in Connecticut.

    Yes! Connecticut has specific laws governing raffles, including permit requirements, prize limits, and reporting rules to ensure transparency and fairness. The Division of Special Revenue places specific regulations around how raffles are planned, promoted, run, and tracked, which are essential for any nonprofit to understand fully before starting.

    Written by
    David Purkis

