Top 7 PayPal Alternatives for School Fundraising (2026)

PTAs, booster clubs, and school foundations are often stretched thin by tight budgets and rotating parent volunteers. You need fundraising tools that won't drain your resources or require a tech expert to set up. This guide breaks down seven PayPal alternatives based on what schools really care about: the total cost (including all fees), how easy they are for volunteers to use, support for events like galas and auctions, and whether you can manage everything in one place—without bouncing between tools.

Schools lose hundreds to thousands each year just in PayPal fees—money that could buy classroom supplies, fund field trips, or cover tech upgrades. Here’s what matters most: Zeffy is the only completely free fundraising platform with zero transaction fees, zero platform fees, and zero hidden costs.

PayPal charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. If your school raises $10,000, you lose $290+ every month just in fees.

Most PayPal alternatives still charge 2-6% in fees, but may offer more features for school fundraising, like event ticketing and donor management.

Schools need platforms that handle donations, ticketing, auctions, and raffles in one place—basic payment processing alone isn’t enough.

The best alternative depends on your needs, but free platforms like Zeffy can save schools thousands every year.

Why Schools Are Moving Beyond PayPal For Fundraising

PayPal fees take a big bite out of school fundraising. If your PTA raises $10,000 in a year, you’ll lose more than $290 every single month to PayPal’s 2.9% + $0.30 transaction fees. That’s over $3,480 a year—enough to fund new classroom supplies, student technology, or a field trip.

PayPal wasn’t made for schools. PTAs and booster clubs can face frozen accounts when donations spike, or struggle with confusing dashboards that frustrate new parent volunteers each year. You won’t find tools for ticketing, auctions, donor tracking, or automated receipts.

When your spring gala needs ticketing, your silent auction needs bid tracking, or your bake sale needs in-person payments, PayPal only covers the basics. Parent volunteers, who rotate every year, often get lost in PayPal’s business interface. There’s no way to track donor history, send thank-you emails automatically, or manage event signups.

What’s missing from PayPal for school fundraising?

Event ticketing for school galas, fun runs, and performances

Silent auction tools for events

Recurring donation programs

Donor CRM to keep up with supporters year over year

Automatic donation receipts for 501(c)(3) organizations

An all-in-one platform so you’re not juggling multiple tools

Top 7 PayPal Alternatives For School Fundraising

These seven alternatives were picked based on the needs of real schools: event tools, parent-friendly interfaces, and transparent pricing. Each one shines in different ways, depending on whether you’re running a PTA, booster club, or school foundation.

Platform Monthly Fees Transaction Fees Key School Features Best For Zeffy $0 $0 Ticketing, auctions, raffles, donations, donor CRM, tax receipts, QR check-in Schools wanting zero fees and all-in-one fundraising DonorsChoose $0 0% (donors cover costs) Classroom project crowdfunding, direct shipping to schools Individual teachers requesting classroom supplies Qgiv Starts at $100/month 3.95% + $0.30 Event pages, text-to-give, auction tools Schools running large annual galas Snowball Custom pricing 2.9% + $0.30 Text-to-give, mobile-first fundraising Athletic boosters collecting game-day donations Donorbox $0 2.95% + 2.9% + $0.30 Website embed, recurring donations, QR codes Schools with existing websites wanting simple donation forms Stripe $0 2.9% + $0.30 (2.2% + $0.30 for nonprofits) Developer-friendly API, custom integrations Schools with technical staff wanting flexibility Square $0 2.6% + $0.10 (in-person), 2.9% + $0.30 (online) POS hardware, in-person and online payments Schools running frequent in-person sales events

1. Zeffy — The Only Zero-Fee Fundraising Platform For Schools

Zeffy is a zero-fee fundraising platform—schools pay absolutely nothing. While PayPal takes 2.9% + $0.30 from every donation, Zeffy lets you keep every dollar. So, if your school raises $10,000, you keep the full $10,000 instead of losing $290+ to fees.

Zeffy was built specifically for nonprofits—PTAs, booster clubs, school foundations. You get tools for ticketing your spring gala, silent auctions, raffles, donation forms, and a donor CRM to track parent supporters, all in one place. Zeffy’s dashboard is mobile-friendly, so parents can donate from their phones in seconds. And with QR code support, in-person events are frictionless.

Key features for schools:

Zero fees forever: No platform fees, no transaction fees, no monthly charges, no hidden costs

No platform fees, no transaction fees, no monthly charges, no hidden costs Event ticketing: Sell tickets online with QR code check-in for school events

Sell tickets online with QR code check-in for school events Silent auctions and raffles: Built-in tools for your fundraising nights

Built-in tools for your fundraising nights Donor management: Track parent donors and send automated thank-you emails

Track parent donors and send automated thank-you emails Tax receipts: Automatic donation receipts for every contribution

Automatic donation receipts for every contribution Recurring donations: Build monthly giving programs for sustained support

Build monthly giving programs for sustained support Mobile-friendly: Parents can give in seconds, from any device

Parents can give in seconds, from any device Tap-to-Pay and Android support: Accept in-person donations right from your smartphone

Zeffy's all-in-one dashboard lets school volunteers manage events, auctions, and donations in one place.

Zeffy stays free because donors can leave an optional tip at checkout, but your school never pays anything.

"It came down to nickels and dimes. When we're trying to scrape every penny we can to get these kids the things they need like functioning instruments, savings in fees make a huge impact." — Ross Tiner, Westerner Band Boosters

Compare Zeffy vs PayPal to see exactly how much your school could save by switching to a zero-fee platform built for school fundraising.

Reasons We Win

Zero fees: No platform, transaction, or credit card fees—ever.

No platform, transaction, or credit card fees—ever. All-in-one: Manage donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, and donor CRM from one dashboard.

Manage donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, and donor CRM from one dashboard. Low setup: Get started in under 10 minutes with no technical skills required.

Get started in under 10 minutes with no technical skills required. QR code and mobile-first: Accept donations in-person and online; works on any device, including Android.

Accept donations in-person and online; works on any device, including Android. Unlimited support: Access resources and help tailored for school fundraising.

2. DonorsChoose — Crowdfunding Platform Built For Classrooms

DonorsChoose connects teachers with donors who want to support specific classroom projects. Teachers create project requests for supplies, books, or field trips, and donors across the country can contribute. DonorsChoose verifies all projects and ships materials directly to schools, so funds go where they’re needed. Donors cover all platform costs, so teachers receive 100% of what they raise.

DonorsChoose allows teachers to post specific classroom project requests for donors to fund directly.

Key features:

Zero cost to teachers—donors cover all fees and shipping

Direct fulfillment—supplies ship straight to your classroom

Project verification for legitimacy

National donor base—reach supporters beyond your school

Limitations for schools:

Only for classroom supplies and specific projects, not general fundraising

Approval process can take time

No tools for school-wide events, galas, or booster club fundraising

Compare Zeffy vs DonorsChoose if you need a platform that handles both classroom projects and school-wide fundraising campaigns.

3. Qgiv — Event-Focused Platform For School Galas And Auctions

Qgiv specializes in event fundraising with polished event pages and built-in auction tools. Parents can bid from their phones during silent auctions, and text-to-give lets you collect donations during events. The platform shines for schools with major fundraising events, but monthly fees and transaction costs add up, especially if you run smaller fundraisers throughout the year.

Qgiv offers robust tools for galas and auctions, though schools must budget for monthly platform fees.

Key features:

Mobile auction bidding for silent auctions

Branded event pages with drag-and-drop tools

Text-to-give for real-time donations

Event registration for ticket sales and guest management

Considerations for schools:

Monthly fees start at $100, plus 3.95% + $0.30 per transaction

Auction and peer-to-peer tools may require paid upgrades

Setup is more complex than simpler platforms

No built-in check-in or Tap-to-Pay for day-of event needs

If your school raises $10,000 through Qgiv, you’ll pay $100+ in monthly fees plus $395 in transaction fees—compared to $0 with Zeffy’s free ticketing and event tools.

4. Snowball — Text-To-Give For Athletic Boosters

Snowball focuses on text-to-give fundraising. Parents can text a keyword to donate instantly—perfect for game-day giving or quick pushes. It’s a good fit for booster clubs who want simple, mobile fundraising, but it doesn’t offer event management or donor tracking tools for bigger campaigns.

Snowball provides mobile-optimized tools ideal for quick donation collection.

Key features:

Text-to-give—donors text a keyword to give instantly

Mobile-first design for easy smartphone donations

Quick setup for fast fundraising launches

Game-day giving—great for collecting donations at events

Limitations:

Standard 2.9% + $0.30 processing fees

Limited event ticketing and auction features

No comprehensive donor management

Pricing details may require speaking with sales

5. Donorbox — Simple Donation Forms For School Websites

Donorbox gives you easy-to-embed donation forms for your existing school website. If your PTA or booster club uses Squarespace, WordPress, or Wix, you can add donation forms without building a new fundraising page. It’s a good fit if you want donors to stay on your website, but you’ll pay 2.95% platform fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction.

Donorbox allows schools to embed donation forms directly onto their existing websites.

Key features:

Website embedding for seamless giving

Recurring donations—set up monthly gifts

QR codes for easy offline donation collection

Multi-currency support for 43 global currencies

Considerations:

2.95% platform fee plus 2.9% + $0.30 processing fee (donors can cover fees)

No native auction, raffle, or peer-to-peer tools

Limited in-person payment options

Team collaboration features require paid upgrades

Compare Zeffy vs Donorbox to see how much your school could save with zero fees and more comprehensive fundraising tools.

6. Stripe — Developer-Friendly Payment Processing

Stripe offers flexible payment processing and a robust API. If your school has web developers or IT staff, you can build custom donation experiences that connect to your systems. Stripe gives verified nonprofits a lower rate of 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction. But you’ll need to build your own donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management tools on top of Stripe’s payment processing.

Stripe provides robust payment infrastructure but often requires technical development to create user-friendly donation pages.

Key features:

Flexible API for custom donation forms

Nonprofit rates at 2.2% + $0.30

Accepts all major payment methods

Global support for multiple currencies

Considerations:

Requires technical staff to build and maintain

No built-in fundraising tools like ticketing or donor CRM

You may need to add or buy more tools

Setup complexity makes it tough for volunteer-led teams

Compare Stripe vs PayPal to understand the differences between payment processors, or consider Zeffy for a complete fundraising solution that requires zero technical expertise.

7. Square — In-Person And Online Payment Solutions

Square provides hardware and software for both in-person and online payments. You can use Square readers at bake sales, book fairs, or the school store, and accept online payments for donations and events. It’s a good fit if you run a lot of in-person sales. But Square charges fees on every transaction and doesn’t provide nonprofit-focused features like automated tax receipts or donor management.

Square offers robust point-of-sale hardware for in-person sales but lacks specialized fundraising features.

Key features:

POS hardware for in-person school sales

Online payments via your website

Inventory management for school stores

Invoicing for payment requests

Considerations:

2.6% + $0.10 for in-person, 2.9% + $0.30 for online

No nonprofit discount rates

Limited fundraising features

No automated tax receipts or donor tools

Compare Square vs PayPal to see which payment processor offers better rates, or explore Zeffy’s Tap-to-Pay feature for free in-person donation collection.

PayPal vs School-Focused Payment Platforms: Key Differences

PayPal was made for business transactions, not school fundraising. School-focused platforms like Zeffy are designed for how PTAs, booster clubs, and school foundations really operate.

Feature PayPal School-Focused Platforms (like Zeffy) Transaction fees 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction $0 with Zeffy (others 2-4%) Platform fees None, but no fundraising features $0 with Zeffy (others $50-200/month) Event ticketing Not available Built-in ticketing with QR check-in Silent auctions Not available Mobile bidding and auction management Raffle tools Not available Numbered ticket sales with winner selection Donor management Basic transaction history only Full CRM with giving history Tax receipts Manual process Automatic 501(c)(3) receipts Recurring donations Limited Full program management In-person payments Requires separate hardware Tap-to-Pay included (Zeffy) Account holds Common with spikes Rare with nonprofit-focused tools Support Generic business support Nonprofit-specific help Volunteer-friendly Complex business interface Simple for rotating parent volunteers

These differences matter. Schools don’t just process payments—you sell gala tickets, run auctions, collect recurring donations, and manage donors for years. PayPal makes you patch together tools and pay fees each time. School-focused solutions handle everything in one place.

How Zeffy Solves What PayPal Can’t For Schools

Schools face three big challenges with PayPal that Zeffy was built to solve. These aren’t small annoyances—they cost schools thousands of dollars and hours of volunteer time every year.

Problem 1: Fees Eating Into Fundraising Goals

PayPal’s 2.9% + $0.30 fee means schools lose money on every transaction. A PTA raising $10,000 a month will lose $290+ to fees, or $3,480 a year.

Zeffy charges zero fees. You keep 100% of every donation. Zeffy is funded entirely by optional donor tips.

Si Se Puede Foundation used to lose $400-500 per month to PayPal fees, forcing tough choices between robotics entry fees and basic supplies. After switching to Zeffy, they saved $6,136 on $122,730 raised.

"As a small nonprofit, every dollar counts. Even losing a few hundred dollars can make a difference when having to purchase office supplies, toilet paper, or whiteboard markers." — Faridodin Lajvardi, Si Se Puede Foundation

Calculate exactly how much your school loses to PayPal fees with this donation fee calculator.

Problem 2: Juggling Multiple Tools For Different Fundraising Needs

PayPal only processes payments. If you need to sell gala tickets, run a silent auction, manage raffle sales, collect recurring donations, and track donor info, you’re stuck using several different platforms.

Zeffy brings everything together:

Event ticketing: Online sales with QR code check-in

Online sales with QR code check-in Silent auctions: Mobile bidding and item management

Mobile bidding and item management Raffles: Numbered ticket sales with winner selection

Numbered ticket sales with winner selection Donation forms: Customizable forms, recurring gifts

Customizable forms, recurring gifts Donor CRM: Track giving history and send thank-you emails

Track giving history and send thank-you emails Tax receipts: Automatic 501(c)(3) receipts

Automatic 501(c)(3) receipts Tap-to-Pay: Accept in-person donations on your phone

Problem 3: Complex Setup For Rotating Volunteers

PayPal’s business dashboard can confuse parent volunteers who rotate each year. If new volunteers have to spend hours learning the system, fundraising becomes a chore.

Zeffy was made for volunteer-led teams. The interface is so simple, a new parent can launch a campaign in under 10 minutes—no training needed.

Westerner Band Boosters switched from Square and found Zeffy "much easier to go in and add tickets or items to sell, make adjustments, and add pictures." Zeffy connects with tools like MoneyMinder, offers direct deposits to your school’s bank account, and makes reconciliation easy with Excel exports.

How To Choose A PayPal Alternative For Your School

Finding the right fundraising platform comes down to these five factors. Use this checklist to compare your options:

Total cost of ownership: Look past the transaction rates. Add up monthly fees, platform fees, processing fees, and charges for features like event ticketing or donor management. A platform with "low fees" could cost more than a zero-fee solution once you add it all up. For example, raising $30,000 a year at 3% + $0.30 per transaction plus $100/month in fees adds up to $2,100+ per year. Zeffy costs $0.

Ease of use for volunteers: Can a parent who’s never used fundraising software create a campaign with no training? The best platforms are intuitive and clear. Test the setup yourself—if it takes more than 15 minutes to create a donation form, it’s too complex for volunteer teams.

Event support: Can the platform handle your real fundraisers—gala ticketing, silent auctions, raffle management, in-person payments? Platforms that only offer donation forms force you to buy extra tools for events, increasing your costs and complexity.

Payout speed: How soon do you get your funds after a donation? Some platforms hold funds for days or weeks, which can create cash flow issues right before a big event. Look for next-day or same-day payouts with no minimum balance requirements.

Support quality: Is help available when you need it? If your gala is tomorrow and you can’t check in guests, slow email support isn’t enough. Prioritize platforms with phone support, live chat, and resources designed for school fundraisers.

Start Fundraising Without Losing Money To Fees

Every dollar lost to processing fees is a dollar that can’t help students. When PayPal takes $290 from a $10,000 fundraiser, that’s money that could buy classroom supplies, fund a field trip, or support student programs.

Here’s what saved fees could fund:

$500 in saved fees: 25 new library books, art supplies for a semester, or uniforms for five students

25 new library books, art supplies for a semester, or uniforms for five students $1,500 in saved fees: Technology upgrades for a classroom, transportation for a field trip, or instruments for your music program

Technology upgrades for a classroom, transportation for a field trip, or instruments for your music program $3,500 in saved fees: A full robotics competition season, new playground equipment, or scholarships for several students

Zeffy eliminates these fees. Schools using Zeffy keep 100% of every donation, ticket sale, and fundraising dollar. There are no platform fees, no transaction fees, no monthly charges, and no hidden costs. The platform stays free through optional donor tips—your school never pays a cent.

Getting started is quick. Create your free account, set up your first donation form or event, and start accepting contributions in minutes. You’ll get automatic tax receipts, donor management tools, and unlimited support from a team that understands school fundraising. Whether it’s a bake sale or a major gala, Zeffy gives you professional fundraising tools with zero fees.

Sign up for free to start fundraising with zero fees.

FAQs About PayPal Alternatives For Schools

Can Schools Accept Donations Without Paying Any Fees?

Yes, Zeffy is a completely free platform that charges schools zero fees for donations, ticketing, and fundraising. The platform is funded by optional donor tips, so your school keeps 100% of every dollar raised.

Which PayPal Alternative Works Best For School Events Like Galas And Auctions?

Zeffy offers the most comprehensive event features at zero cost, including ticketing, silent auctions, raffles, QR code check-in, and Tap-to-Pay for in-person donations. Other alternatives like Qgiv offer event tools but charge monthly fees plus transaction costs.

Do PayPal Alternatives Automatically Send Tax Receipts To Donors?

Yes, nonprofit-focused platforms like Zeffy automatically generate and send 501(c)(3) tax receipts to donors immediately after every contribution. PayPal requires manual receipt generation, creating extra work for school volunteers.

How Long Does It Take To Switch From PayPal To A School Fundraising Platform?

Most schools can set up a Zeffy account and create their first fundraising campaign in under 10 minutes. Data migration is simple with CSV imports for donor lists, and you can run both platforms simultaneously during a transition period if needed.

Can PTAs And Booster Clubs Use These Fundraising Platforms?