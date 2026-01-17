7 Best PayPal Alternatives for Volunteer Fire Departments

Volunteer fire departments run on tight budgets with rotating volunteer boards—you can't afford to lose hundreds of dollars to payment processing fees when zero-fee fundraising is available, or waste hours learning complex fundraising software. This guide compares PayPal to platforms built for how VFDs actually raise money, from pancake breakfasts to boot drives, so you can keep more funding for equipment and emergency response.

Why Volunteer Fire Departments Are Exploring PayPal Alternatives

PayPal donation fees are 1.99% + $0.49 per transaction for registered 501(c)(3) organizations, or 2.89% + $0.49 for business accounts. This means a volunteer fire department raising $50,000 annually loses $1,244 to fees—money that could fund turnout gear or training programs.

The platform wasn't built for nonprofit fundraising. You can't sell pancake breakfast tickets, run raffles, or collect donations at boot drives without juggling multiple tools. Payout delays mean waiting 2-3 business days for funds, which slows emergency equipment purchases when every hour counts.

Here's what PayPal's limitations cost your department:

Processing fees: $248.90 on every $10,000 raised

$248.90 on every $10,000 raised No event tools: You'll need separate platforms for ticketing and raffles

You'll need separate platforms for ticketing and raffles Delayed payouts: Funds take days to reach your account

Funds take days to reach your account Complex reporting: Generic business tools don't support 501(c)(3) compliance

Generic business tools don't support 501(c)(3) compliance No in-person support: No Tap-to-Pay for boot drives or community events

That $1,244 in annual fees could purchase two sets of firefighter gloves, protective gear for volunteers, or training materials for your entire department. When you're already stretching every dollar, losing funds to payment processing means less money for life-saving equipment.

How Zeffy Solves What PayPal Can't For Volunteer Fire Departments

Zeffy is a zero-fee fundraising platform built specifically for nonprofits. While PayPal processes payments and charges fees, Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools designed for how VFDs actually raise money—with zero fees on every dollar.

PayPal is a generic payment processor. Zeffy is an all-in-one platform that eliminates fees and includes tools for pancake breakfasts, boot drives, equipment campaigns, and annual fund drives.

Here's what you get with Zeffy:

Zero fees on everything: Keep 100% of donations, event sales, and merchandise

Keep 100% of donations, event sales, and merchandise Event ticketing built in: Sell pancake breakfast tickets and manage RSVPs

Sell pancake breakfast tickets and manage RSVPs Tap-to-Pay for boot drives: Accept cards at intersections with mobile readers (works on Android and iOS)

Accept cards at intersections with mobile readers (works on Android and iOS) Automatic tax receipts: Donors get instant receipts for 501(c)(3) compliance

Donors get instant receipts for 501(c)(3) compliance QuickBooks integration: Simplified reporting for volunteer treasurers

Simplified reporting for volunteer treasurers Donor management: Track supporters without spreadsheets

Track supporters without spreadsheets Mobile-first design: Accessible for volunteers and donors on any device

On $10,000 in donations, PayPal charges $248.90 in fees. With Zeffy, you pay $0 and keep the full $10,000. That's enough to fund protective equipment, training programs, or emergency response supplies your community depends on.

"By eliminating fees, Zeffy has allowed us to maximize every donation and focus on expanding our programs. It's opened new revenue streams and empowered us to make an even bigger impact for the children and families we serve." — Holly Odogwu, Founder & CEO, Si Se Puede Foundation

"We are able to give 100% of funds raised back out as well as cut back on administrative duties. Zeffy has helped with using Excel to keep track of registrations for events and allows less data entry into QuickBooks." — Chastity Townsend, Dearborn Educational Foundation

Learn more about how Zeffy compares to PayPal for nonprofit fundraising.

Reasons We Win

Zero fees: You keep every dollar you raise—no platform, transaction, or credit card fees

You keep every dollar you raise—no platform, transaction, or credit card fees All-in-one: Manage events, donations, supporters, and reporting from one dashboard

Manage events, donations, supporters, and reporting from one dashboard Low setup: Get started in minutes, no technical training needed

Get started in minutes, no technical training needed QR code support: Print QR codes for boot drives, open houses, and mailers

Print QR codes for boot drives, open houses, and mailers Android and iOS support: Tap-to-Pay and donor tools work on any device

Best PayPal Alternatives For Volunteer Fire Departments

When evaluating PayPal alternatives, you need platforms that support both online and in-person fundraising, offer simple setup for rotating volunteer boards, and keep costs low. Here's how the leading options compare.

Platform Monthly Fees Transaction Fees Key Features for VFDs Best For Zeffy $0 $0 Event ticketing, Tap-to-Pay, raffles, auctions, donor management, automatic receipts VFDs wanting all-in-one fundraising with zero fees Stripe $0 2.9% + $0.30 Payment processing, developer-friendly APIs VFDs with technical staff who need custom integrations Square $0 2.6% + $0.10 (in-person), 2.9% + $0.30 (online) Point-of-sale hardware, mobile readers VFDs focused primarily on in-person sales Donorbox $0 2.95% platform + 2.9% + $0.30 processing Website donation forms, QR codes VFDs wanting to embed forms on existing websites Qgiv Starting at $25/month 3.95% + $0.30 Event pages, text-to-give, auction support VFDs needing branded event pages Venmo $0 1.9% + $0.10 Mobile peer-to-peer payments Casual, small-dollar donations from community members DonorPerfect Starting at $99/month Varies by processor Full CRM, volunteer coordination, grant tracking Larger VFDs with dedicated administrative staff Givelify $0 2.9% + $0.30 Mobile-first donation app VFDs wanting simple mobile giving Network for Good $0 3% platform + 2.2% + $0.30 processing Donor CRM, fundraising coaching VFDs wanting donor management features Classy (GoFundMe Pro) Starting at $399/month Processing fees vary Comprehensive fundraising suite, peer-to-peer Large VFDs with significant fundraising operations

1. Zeffy

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform designed specifically for nonprofits. You keep every dollar raised for equipment, training, and emergency response—with no platform fees, transaction fees, or hidden charges.

Unlike PayPal, which only processes payments, Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools in one platform. You can sell pancake breakfast tickets, run boot drive campaigns, manage raffles, collect donations, and track supporters—all without juggling multiple systems.

Zeffy's dashboard lets VFDs manage events, donations, and supporters in one place.

What you get:

Zero fees forever: No platform, transaction, or credit card fees

No platform, transaction, or credit card fees Event ticketing: Sell tickets for pancake breakfasts and community events

Sell tickets for pancake breakfasts and community events Tap-to-Pay: Accept donations at boot drives with mobile card readers (works on Android and iOS)

Accept donations at boot drives with mobile card readers (works on Android and iOS) Raffles and auctions: Built-in tools without additional platforms

Built-in tools without additional platforms Automatic tax receipts: Instant donor receipts for 501(c)(3) compliance

Instant donor receipts for 501(c)(3) compliance Donor management: Track supporters and send thank-you messages

Track supporters and send thank-you messages QuickBooks integration: Simplified reporting for volunteer treasurers

Simplified reporting for volunteer treasurers QR code support: Print QR codes for any campaign or event

Pricing: $0 forever—no fees on donations, events, or merchandise sales

Best for: Any volunteer fire department that wants to keep 100% of funds raised while accessing professional fundraising tools.

Sign up for free to start fundraising with zero fees

2. Stripe

Stripe is a payment processing platform known for developer-friendly tools and reliable infrastructure. While it's not built specifically for nonprofits, many organizations use Stripe to accept online donations.

Stripe offers discounted nonprofit rates (2.2% + $0.30 for most card transactions when approved), but you'll need technical knowledge to set up donation forms. Stripe processes payments but doesn't include fundraising tools like event ticketing or donor management.

Stripe offers powerful payment infrastructure but requires technical integration for nonprofit fundraising.

Find out how Zeffy stacks up against Stripe

What you get:

Reliable payment processing: Accepts all major credit cards and digital wallets

Accepts all major credit cards and digital wallets Nonprofit discount available: 2.2% + $0.30 for approved 501(c)(3) organizations

2.2% + $0.30 for approved 501(c)(3) organizations Developer-friendly: Strong API for custom integrations

Strong API for custom integrations Global reach: Supports international donations

What's missing:

Requires technical setup for donation forms

No event ticketing, raffles, or donor management

Processing fees reduce funds for your mission

Limited support for in-person collections

Pricing: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction for nonprofits (after approval)

Best for: VFDs with technical staff who need custom payment integrations.

See our detailed Zeffy vs Stripe comparison to understand which platform saves VFDs more money.

3. Square

Square is a point-of-sale system popular for in-person transactions. Many VFDs use Square readers at pancake breakfasts because the hardware is affordable and setup is straightforward.

Square offers nonprofit pricing (2.6% + $0.10 for in-person transactions, 2.9% + $0.30 for online), but it's primarily a payment processor—not a fundraising platform. You'll need separate tools for event ticketing and donor management.

Square offers reliable hardware for processing in-person payments at events like pancake breakfasts.

What you get:

In-person payment hardware: Card readers and terminals for events

Card readers and terminals for events Quick setup: Easy for volunteers to learn

Easy for volunteers to learn Invoicing: Send payment requests for sponsorships

Send payment requests for sponsorships Inventory management: Track merchandise sales

What's missing:

Processing fees on every transaction

No event ticketing or raffle tools

Limited donor management and no automatic tax receipts

Online donations require separate setup

Pricing: 2.6% + $0.10 (in-person), 2.9% + $0.30 (online) for nonprofits

Best for: VFDs focused primarily on in-person sales who already have separate tools for donor management.

Read our Zeffy vs Square comparison for in-person donation collection at boot drives and events.

4. Donorbox

Donorbox is a donation platform that focuses on website-embedded giving forms. If you have an existing website, Donorbox makes it easy to add professional donation forms that accept credit cards and recurring gifts.

The platform charges a 2.95% platform fee plus standard processing fees (2.9% + $0.30), which donors can optionally cover. While Donorbox excels at online donation collection, it lacks comprehensive event tools and in-person fundraising features.

Donorbox provides customizable donation forms that can be embedded directly into a fire department's existing website.

See how Zeffy compares to Donorbox

What you get:

Website embeds: Add donation forms to your existing website

Add donation forms to your existing website Recurring donations: Accept monthly supporters

Accept monthly supporters QR codes: Generate codes for print materials

Generate codes for print materials Multi-currency support: Accept donations from anywhere

What's missing:

Combined fees (2.95% + 2.9% + $0.30) significantly reduce donations

Limited event ticketing and no raffle tools

No Tap-to-Pay for boot drives

Donor management requires higher-tier plans

Pricing: 2.95% platform fee + 2.9% + $0.30 processing (donors can cover fees)

Best for: VFDs with established websites who primarily collect online donations.

Check out Zeffy vs Donorbox to see platform fee differences for VFD fundraising.

5. Qgiv

Qgiv offers fundraising tools with a focus on visually appealing event pages and mobile bidding for auctions. The platform provides text-to-give and peer-to-peer campaigns as add-on modules.

Qgiv offers branded event pages but charges monthly and transaction fees.

Compare Zeffy vs Qgiv

Qgiv's professional event pages can help with larger fundraisers, but the monthly fees and transaction costs add up quickly. The platform charges 3.95% + $0.30 per transaction, plus monthly fees for advanced features.

What you get:

Branded event pages: Professional-looking registration pages

Professional-looking registration pages Mobile bidding: Auction tools for fundraising events

Auction tools for fundraising events Text-to-give: Accept donations via SMS

Accept donations via SMS Peer-to-peer campaigns: Let supporters fundraise on your behalf

What's missing:

3.95% transaction fee is higher than most alternatives

Monthly fees for event modules (starting at $25/month)

Complex setup for volunteers

No built-in Tap-to-Pay

Pricing: 3.95% + $0.30 per transaction, plus monthly fees starting at $25

Best for: VFDs running frequent, large-scale fundraising events who want professional branding.

See our Zeffy vs Qgiv comparison to calculate which platform saves your VFD more money over time.

6. Venmo

Venmo is a mobile payment app owned by PayPal that's popular for peer-to-peer transactions. Nonprofits can create charity profiles to accept donations, making it easy for community members to give using an app they already have.

Venmo for nonprofits works well for casual, small-dollar donations from community members who prefer mobile giving. However, it charges 1.9% + $0.10 per transaction and lacks fundraising tools for organized campaigns.

Venmo offers a familiar mobile interface but lacks dedicated fundraising tools for VFDs.

Read our full Venmo vs Zeffy comparison

What you get:

Mobile-first: Donors give using the Venmo app

Donors give using the Venmo app Social sharing: Donations can appear in social feeds

Donations can appear in social feeds Quick transfers: Fast access to funds

Fast access to funds QR codes: Generate codes for easy mobile giving

What's missing:

1.9% + $0.10 fee on every donation

No event ticketing or donor management

Limited reporting for 501(c)(3) compliance

Not designed for organized campaigns

Pricing: 1.9% + $0.10 per transaction for nonprofit profiles

Best for: VFDs wanting to accept casual donations from community members who prefer mobile payments.

Read our PayPal vs Venmo comparison to see which works better for nonprofit fundraising.

7. DonorPerfect

DonorPerfect is a comprehensive donor management system (CRM) that includes fundraising tools. The platform is designed for nonprofits that need robust donor tracking, volunteer coordination, and grant management.

DonorPerfect offers powerful features but comes with a significant monthly cost (starting at $99/month) and a steeper learning curve. It's best suited for larger departments with dedicated administrative staff.

DonorPerfect provides a comprehensive CRM for managing donor relationships and fundraising campaigns.

See how Zeffy compares to DonorPerfect

What you get:

Comprehensive CRM: Track donor history and relationships

Track donor history and relationships Volunteer management: Coordinate shifts and roles

Coordinate shifts and roles Grant tracking: Manage applications and reporting

Manage applications and reporting Email integration: Built-in Constant Contact account

Built-in Constant Contact account ReadySetAuction: Add-on for auction management

What's missing:

Monthly subscription starting at $99

Steeper learning curve for volunteer treasurers

Auction and event tools require additional fees

No built-in Tap-to-Pay

Pricing: Starting at $99/month, with custom pricing based on features

Best for: Larger VFDs with dedicated administrative staff who need comprehensive donor and volunteer management.

Compare Zeffy vs DonorPerfect to see which better fits volunteer-run organizations.

8. Givelify

Givelify is a mobile-first donation app that's popular with churches, community nonprofits, and volunteer organizations. The platform focuses on making mobile giving simple and fast.

Givelify offers straightforward mobile donation collection, but the 2.9% + $0.30 processing fees still reduce funds available for equipment and training. The platform lacks comprehensive event tools.

Givelify focuses on mobile-first giving experiences for donors on smartphones.

See how Zeffy compares to Givelify

What you get:

Mobile-optimized: Simple donation experience on smartphones

Simple donation experience on smartphones Quick setup: Create a giving page in minutes

Create a giving page in minutes Donor engagement: Send push notifications

Send push notifications Recurring donations: Accept monthly supporters

What's missing:

2.9% + $0.30 processing fee on every donation

No event ticketing or auction tools

Limited donor management

No in-person Tap-to-Pay

Pricing: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction

Best for: VFDs wanting simple mobile donation collection.

Compare Zeffy vs Givelify to see how much your VFD could save with zero-fee processing.

9. Network For Good

Network for Good is an established nonprofit platform that combines donation processing with donor management features. The platform offers fundraising coaching and support.

Network for Good's combined fees (3% platform fee + 2.2% + $0.30 processing) total roughly 5.2%—significantly reducing what reaches your department. The platform is better suited for nonprofits with larger budgets.

Network for Good combines donation processing with donor management features.

See how Zeffy compares to Network for Good

What you get:

Donor CRM: Track supporter relationships

Track supporter relationships Fundraising coaching: Access to nonprofit resources

Access to nonprofit resources Recurring donations: Accept monthly supporters

Accept monthly supporters Donor communications: Email tools for updates

What's missing:

Combined fees of approximately 5.2% per transaction

Monthly platform fees

Limited event ticketing

No Tap-to-Pay

Pricing: 3% platform fee + 2.2% + $0.30 processing fees

Best for: VFDs wanting donor CRM features and fundraising coaching, with budgets that can absorb higher fees.

See our Zeffy vs Network for Good comparison to understand the long-term cost impact on VFD fundraising.

10. Classy (Now GoFundMe Pro)

Classy, now part of GoFundMe Pro, is a comprehensive fundraising platform designed for larger nonprofits running sophisticated campaigns. The platform offers peer-to-peer fundraising, event management, and donor engagement tools.

Classy's monthly fees (starting at $399+) and complex feature set are typically overkill for VFDs. The platform is built for organizations with dedicated fundraising staff, not volunteer-run departments.

Classy provides advanced tools for large nonprofits, though the high monthly fees may be challenging for volunteer fire departments.

Read our full Classy (GoFundMe Pro) comparison

What you get:

Comprehensive fundraising suite: Peer-to-peer, events, crowdfunding

Peer-to-peer, events, crowdfunding Professional branding: Highly customizable campaign pages

Highly customizable campaign pages Donor engagement: Advanced segmentation

Advanced segmentation Reporting and analytics: Detailed fundraising insights

What's missing:

Monthly fees starting at $399+

Processing fees in addition to platform costs

Complex setup requiring dedicated staff

Features exceed needs of most VFDs

Pricing: Starting at $399/month plus processing fees (custom pricing)

Best for: Large VFDs with dedicated fundraising staff and significant annual operations.

Our Zeffy vs Classy comparison breaks down whether the premium features justify the cost for VFD fundraising.

How To Choose A PayPal Alternative For Volunteer Fire Departments

Selecting the right fundraising platform means evaluating more than just transaction fees. You need tools that support how VFDs actually raise money—through pancake breakfasts, boot drives, equipment campaigns, and community events.

Start by calculating the total cost of ownership, not just the advertised transaction rate. A platform charging 2.9% per transaction might seem affordable until you add monthly fees and charges for event ticketing. On $50,000 in annual fundraising, a 3% fee costs your department $1,500—money that could purchase protective equipment.

What to evaluate:

In-person capabilities: Does it support boot drives and pancake breakfasts with Tap-to-Pay?

Does it support boot drives and pancake breakfasts with Tap-to-Pay? Event tools: Can you sell tickets and check in attendees without additional platforms?

Can you sell tickets and check in attendees without additional platforms? Reporting needs: Does it generate reports for grant applications and 501(c)(3) compliance?

Does it generate reports for grant applications and 501(c)(3) compliance? Volunteer-friendly: Can rotating treasurers learn it quickly without technical training?

Can rotating treasurers learn it quickly without technical training? True cost: What's the total annual cost including transaction fees and monthly charges?

What's the total annual cost including transaction fees and monthly charges? Payout speed: How quickly can you access funds for emergency equipment purchases?

How quickly can you access funds for emergency equipment purchases? Donor experience: Do supporters receive automatic tax receipts?

Do supporters receive automatic tax receipts? Mobile & accessibility: Is it optimized for smartphones and easy for donors to use with QR codes?

Consider your department's specific fundraising mix. If you run frequent in-person events like boot drives and pancake breakfasts, prioritize platforms with strong mobile payment tools and QR code support. If you rely heavily on online campaigns, look for robust donor management.

For volunteer-run organizations with rotating leadership, simplicity matters as much as features. The best platform is one that new treasurers can learn quickly and volunteers can use confidently. Complex systems that require training create bottlenecks when leadership changes.

Finally, evaluate how fees impact your mission. On a $10,000 pancake breakfast fundraiser, PayPal's 1.99% + $0.49 per transaction costs approximately $248.90. That's enough to purchase firefighter gloves or training materials. Multiply that across all your annual fundraising, and the fees add up to significant equipment dollars lost.

Zero-Fee Fundraising Vs Transaction-Based Payment Processing

Understanding the difference between zero-fee fundraising platforms and traditional payment processors helps you make informed decisions about where your fundraising dollars go. The choice directly impacts how much money reaches your equipment budget and emergency response capabilities.

Traditional payment processors like PayPal, Stripe, and Square charge a percentage of every transaction plus a fixed fee. These companies make money by taking a cut of your donations—typically 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. The fees seem small on individual donations, but they compound quickly.

Zero-fee platforms like Zeffy operate differently. Instead of charging nonprofits, Zeffy asks donors to leave an optional contribution at checkout to support the platform. Donors can adjust or remove this contribution, and 100% of their donation to your VFD goes directly to your mission.

How the models compare:

Platform Type How They Charge Impact on $10,000 Raised What You Keep PayPal 1.99% + $0.49 per transaction $248.90 in fees $9,751.10 Stripe 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction $320 in fees $9,680 Square 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction $320 in fees $9,680 Zeffy $0 (optional donor contributions) $0 in fees $10,000

That $248.90 lost to PayPal fees on $10,000 raised equals:

Two sets of firefighter gloves for volunteers

for volunteers Protective gear for emergency response

for emergency response Training materials for your entire department

for your entire department Equipment maintenance and repairs

The cumulative impact grows with your fundraising volume. A VFD raising $50,000 annually through pancake breakfasts, boot drives, and equipment campaigns loses $1,244 to PayPal fees, $1,600 to Stripe or Square, or $0 to Zeffy.

Beyond the direct cost, transaction-based fees create hidden inefficiencies. You'll spend time calculating net proceeds, explaining fee deductions to donors, and reconciling the difference between gross donations and net deposits. Zero-fee platforms eliminate this administrative burden, freeing up hours for your actual mission.

How Volunteer Fire Departments Use Zeffy In The Field

Volunteer fire departments use Zeffy's zero-fee platform to run the full spectrum of fundraising ideas—from boot drives at busy intersections to annual pancake breakfasts. The platform's all-in-one design means you can manage everything from a single dashboard.

Real-world VFD applications:

Boot drives with Tap-to-Pay: Collect donations at intersections using Zeffy's mobile Tap-to-Pay feature. Volunteers accept credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay on smartphones (Android and iOS). Donors receive instant tax receipts via email.

Pancake breakfast ticketing: Sell tickets online before your event and at the door using Zeffy's ticketing system. Create multiple ticket types (adult, child, family packages), track RSVPs, and check in attendees with QR code scanning.

Equipment sponsorship campaigns: Launch dedicated fundraising campaigns for specific equipment needs—new turnout gear, rescue tools, or vehicle maintenance. Set fundraising goals, track progress with a thermometer, and share updates with supporters.

Annual fund drives: Engage your community by letting supporters create personal fundraising pages for your VFD. Volunteers and community advocates can share their connection to your department and ask their networks to give.

Grant match tracking: When you secure grants for volunteer fire departments from local businesses, Zeffy's reporting tools help you track progress toward match goals and generate reports for funders.

"We are able to give 100% of funds raised back out as well as cut back on administrative duties. Zeffy has helped with using Excel to keep track of registrations for events and allows less data entry into QuickBooks." — Chastity Townsend, Dearborn Educational Foundation

Additional uses:

Community open houses: Sell tickets and accept donations for annual open house events

Sell tickets and accept donations for annual open house events Memorial funds: Create dedicated giving pages for fallen firefighters

Create dedicated giving pages for fallen firefighters Training program sponsorships: Let businesses sponsor specific training programs

Let businesses sponsor specific training programs Equipment raffles: Run raffles for donated items with numbered ticket sales

Run raffles for donated items with numbered ticket sales Monthly supporter programs: Build predictable funding through recurring donations

The key advantage for VFDs is simplicity. Volunteer treasurers with rotating terms can learn Zeffy quickly, board members can access reports without technical training, and your entire department can focus on emergency response instead of fundraising administration.

Learn more about Zeffy's ticketing system for fundraising events

Cost Comparison For A $10,000 VFD Fundraiser

Understanding the true cost of fundraising platforms requires looking beyond advertised rates to see how fees impact your actual equipment budget. Here's a detailed breakdown of what a typical $10,000 volunteer fire department fundraiser costs on three popular platforms.

Scenario: Your VFD runs a pancake breakfast fundraiser with 200 attendees paying $50 each, raising $10,000 total.

Cost Factor PayPal Square Zeffy Gross donations $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 Transaction fees $248.90 $320 $0 Platform fees $0 $0 $0 Monthly fees $0 $0 $0 Net proceeds $9,751.10 $9,680 $10,000 Amount lost to fees $248.90 $320 $0

What those lost fees could purchase:

PayPal ($248.90 lost): Two pairs of firefighter gloves, one fire extinguisher for training, basic first aid supplies

Two pairs of firefighter gloves, one fire extinguisher for training, basic first aid supplies Square ($320 lost): One set of turnout gear accessories, emergency medical supplies, training materials for new volunteers

One set of turnout gear accessories, emergency medical supplies, training materials for new volunteers Zeffy ($0 lost): Keep the full $10,000 for your mission with no equipment dollars diverted to payment processing

Hidden costs beyond transaction fees:

Chargeback fees: PayPal and Square charge $15-25 per chargeback dispute. Zeffy includes dispute management at no cost.

PayPal and Square charge $15-25 per chargeback dispute. Zeffy includes dispute management at no cost. Monthly minimums: Some platforms require minimum monthly processing volumes. Zeffy has no minimums or monthly requirements.

Some platforms require minimum monthly processing volumes. Zeffy has no minimums or monthly requirements. Integration costs: Connecting PayPal to other tools often requires paid add-ons. Zeffy includes QuickBooks integration for free.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Volunteer Fire Departments Accept Tax-Deductible Donations Through These Platforms?

Yes, as long as your VFD is registered as a 501(c)(3) organization. Most platforms support tax-deductible donations, but Zeffy automatically sends tax receipts to donors immediately after they give, simplifying compliance for volunteer treasurers.

Which Payment Processor Works Best For Boot Drives And In-Person Collections?

Zeffy's Tap-to-Pay feature is specifically designed for in-person collections at boot drives and community events. You can accept credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay on smartphones without purchasing additional hardware, and donors receive instant tax receipts. Zeffy works on both Android and iOS devices, making it accessible for all volunteer teams.

How Quickly Can Our VFD Access Funds For Emergency Equipment Purchases?

Payout schedules vary by platform. PayPal typically takes 2-3 business days, while Zeffy processes payouts within 2-5 business days. For emergency purchases, check each platform's expedited payout options and associated fees.

Do These PayPal Alternatives Integrate With QuickBooks For Our Treasurer?

Zeffy includes free QuickBooks integration, making it easy for volunteer treasurers to sync donation data and generate financial reports. Other platforms may charge extra for accounting integrations or require manual data entry.

